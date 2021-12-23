Dec. 12-18
• Paula Messier and Janie Denning to William Carson McLain Trust and Debra Whaley McLain Trust, Barry T. Roseman Property, Lot 1, District 8, $221,500
• Terry J. Ruth, Terry J. Wayman and Bobby R. Wayman Jr. to Terry J. Wayman and Bobby R. Wayman Jr., District 13, $0
• Richard W. Keck and Sherry Keck to Jacob Redmond, Wyndsong Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 90, District 2, $68,000
• EPD Development LLC to Joshua Adam Fields and Christy Louise Fields, St. Thomas Subdivision, Lot 14R, District 9, $85,000
• Shirley Ann Cornwell and Marcella Cornwell to Timothy Amos and Jennifer Amos, Baxter Estates, Lot 24, District 12, $310,000
• Foothills Golf LLC to Darrell Kilgore, Royal Oaks Subdivision, Lot 482R1, District 19, $14,220
• Bradley R. Shore to Amy Solt Magro, Majestic Mountains, Lot 41, District 13, $590,000
• Smith Funeral and Cremation Service Inc. to John M. Himelright, Lot 1, 0.75 Acres, and Lot 2, 0.610 Acres, District 9, $230,000
• Eric L. Kurtz and Victoria L. Kurtz to Celia F. Smith, William Blount Business Park, Lot 5R, District 19, $490,000
• Michael Annese and Deborah Annese to Brandi LeeAnn Caveness and Chad Michael Caveness, Window Ridge Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 10, District 2, $400,000
• Springrook Properties LLC to Nicole Kathryn Somers, West Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 115R, District 9, $360,000
• Brian Hearon and Michelle Hearon to Michele S. Kewley and Rhonda M. Hanson, Greenwood Subdivision Addition No. 2, Lot 48, District 6, $461,000
• Martha Sue Callahan Daugherty Trust, Richard Albert Daugherty Family Trust and Martha Sue Callahan Daugherty Trust to Michael R. Chesney and Sloan Chesney, Riverbrook Subdivision, Lots 19 and 20, District 10, $275,000
• David Whaley, David W. Whaley, Amanda Whaley and Amanda R. Whaley to Gerald Barnes and Mary Barnes, Holland Springs Subdivision, Lot 72, District 9, $550,000
• Christy E. Greenway Trust and Christy E. Greenway Living Trust to Jonathon M. Jackson and Grace E. Jackson, Day Road, 10.617 Acres, District 12, $202,000
• Terry Evans and Tammy Evans to Joshua Stockberger, Overlook Addition, Lot 132, District 9, $288,500
• Todd J. Jackson and Todd J. Jackson Jr. to Michael Travis, Highland Acres Subdivision First Addition, Lot 172, District 19, $199,900
• David J. Engelberger and Racinda Engelberger to Omar Lewis and Bridget Lewis, Tressa J. Finger Property, Lot 3, District 13, $355,000
• Stephen J. Palmer and Ana C. Palmer to Stephen J. Palmer, Middlesettlements Road, 3.34 Acres, District 10, $0
• Horace W. Brooks Jr. and Karen R. Brooks to Caleb Latham, Brantley Park, Phase 1, Lot 9, District 9, $423,100
• Stewart Moen and Teresa Yvette Moen to Stewart Moen, Luther Hill Property, Lot 2, District 6, $10
• Timothy R. Amos, Jennifer F. Amos and Jennifer F. Bone to Community Options Inc., Grand Vista, Lot 125, District 8, $288,800
• James Henry Oliver and Louise E. Oliver to Sharon Chaney, James Henry Oliver Property, Lot 1R, District 12, $0
• James Henry Oliver and Louise E. Oliver to Debra J. Maehr, 140 Acres, District 12, $950,000
• Tony Lee Houston, Robert Michael Houston and Donald Thomas Houston to Kelsey G. Laporte and Kevin Laporte, Chalet Village, Lots 6 and 7, District 18, $14,000
• Justin Davis, Katrina Davis and Katrina M. Davis to Justin Davis and Katrina Davis, Grey Ridge Road, 4.205 Acres, District 10, $0
• Ferrell Properties LLC to Smart Home Relief LLC, Henderson Heights, Lots 2 and 3, District 9, $145,000
• DMS Properties LLC to Tetra Recycling LLC, Pellissippi Parkway, 1.39 Acres, $0
• Charles W. Brown to Michael Charles Brown and Melanie Anne Brown, Kenmark Hills Subdivision, Section 10, Lot 51, District 6, $0
• Janet D. Moulton to Craig A. McKeehan, Bayberry Terrace, Lot 6, Distrit 19, $200,000
• Ridgemont LLC to Cypress Break Home and Land Development Inc., McCall Property, Lots 3, 4 and 6, District 1, $0
• Smithbilt LLC to 3016 Farmhouse Realty LLC, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 3, Lot 96, District 7, $303,880
• Ralph Bishop, Sheila Burchfield Bishop and Sheila Burchfield-Bishop to Fred E. Kreider, Allegheny Road, District 17, $90,000
• Eduardo J. Cruzada and Jacqueline Cruzada to Douglas A. Forman, College Addition, Lot 21 and 22, District 19, $255,000
• Mary Huddleston and Mary H. Darden to Charles Henry Baker Jr. and Lauren F. Baker, Rio Vista Subdivision, Section 1, Lot 18, District 4, $775,000
• Max Willocks to Mary Huddleston, Montgomery Farms, Phase 2, Lot 24, District 19, $435,000
• Lisa Radatz Barnes, Lisa Nicole Radatz and Lisa Barnes to Timothy D. O'Brien, Megan A. O'Brien, Timothy O'Brien, Megan O'Brien, Timothy D. OBrien, Megan A. OBrien, Timothy OBrien and Megan OBrien, Eagleton Properties Inc. Subdivision No. 1 Eagleton Village, Lot 134, District 9, $188,500
• Darrell Redley and Jeanette Gay Redley to Michael Dube and An Sop Dube, Montvue Subdivision No. 2, Lot 54R, District 19, $495,000
• Steven P. Roberts and Minnis A. Roberts Estate to Lisa M. Beckmann and Michelle L. Beckmann, Oaklawn Addition, Section 1, Lot 17, District 9, $455,000
• Richard Alan Davis, Joseph Eldon Davis and Jordan Nathaniel Davis to Justin Bruce Davis, Gray Ridge Road, 17.45 Acres, District 10, $158,000
• James J. Mathis Jr. and Sandra L. Mouron to Rochelle Kolar and Richard Kolar, Misty Ridge Subdivision, Lot 1, District 7, $45,900
• Beaver Home Builders Inc. to Stephanie Boyd, Lashbrooke Subdivision, Lot 3, District 10, $79,900
• Aaron Randall to Whitestars Realty Corporation Inc., Mount Luke Addition to the Smokies, Lot 32, District 15, $13,787
• Russell M. Stalvey and Nelvey J. Stalvey to Russell M. Stalvey, Thompson Road, 2.30 Acres, District 1, $10
• Orvie Smith to State of Tennessee, State Route 115, 0.543 Acres, $0
• Johnnie Mae Lail and Johnnie M. Lail to Teresa Ann Frye, 15 Acres, District 15, $0
• Michael Bramati and Beatrice Bramati Estate to Vincent Perreault and Abigail Perreault, The Park, Phase 3, Lot 17, District 19, $495,000
• Michael A. Fields and Delaney N. Fields to Amy Coleman, Ford Addition No. 1 and 2, Lot 98, District 9, $275,000
• Andrea Leonard to Shelby R. Rimback and Grant R. Rimback, Olympia Condominiums, District 9, $210,500
• Martinez Davis Montenegro and Davis Montenegro Martinez to Martinez Davis Montenegro, Davis Montenegro Martinez and Luisa Jimena Bohorquez Gonzalez, The Morganton Reserve, Phase 2, Lot 92, District 19, $0
• Michelle M. Allen, Susan M. Lowry, Susan McTeer Lowry, Betty McTeer Estate, James L. McTeer III and Susan Lowry to Pythius Investments Inc., Fairfield Subdivision, Lot 56, District 14, $245,000
• Roger McGee and Christa McGee to Donald R. Jacobs Trust, Barbara L. Jacobs Trust and The Jacobs Family Trust, Rio Vista Subdivision, Section 1, Lot 19, District 4, $1,000,000
• Arthur Yarlett, Louise Ann Yarlett Revocable Trust and Arthur S. Yarlett Co Trustee to Kristopher Patrick Yarlett, Smuckler Property, Lot 5, District 19, $269,900
• Anthony Lynn Spears and Anthony L. Spears to Debra Victoria Spears, Marble Hill Estates, Phase 2, Lot 37, District 2, $0
• Debra Victoria Spears to Thomas Anthony Samar, Marble Hill Estates, Phase 2, Lot 37, District 2, $140,000
• Vincent P. Bobinski to Vincent P. Bobinski and Diane N. Bobinski, Peppermint Hills Subdivision, Lot 7, District 12, $0
• Laurel M. Norton, Laurel M. Kiersz, Tommy Joe Norton III and Tommy Norton III to Roelisa U. Dudang and Christopher R. Arceneaux, Candlewood Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 1, District 12, $340,000
• James H. Horne and Regina S. Horne to Alexander Tracie, Lot 16, Little River Lumbar Company to Sunshine, Lot 14, Little River Lumber Company A Plot of Sunshine, Lot 15, and Ridgeview Road, District 15, $0
• Merrill Douglas Moore and Merrill D. Moore Jr. Estate to Merrill Douglas Moore Co Trustee, Lana Fox Co Trustee, Tom R. Ramsey III Trust, Merrill Douglas Moore Testamentary and Melissa Moore Shaw Supplemental Needs Trust, Rivertrace Subdivision, Lot 7, District 11, $0
• Jonathan D. Sawyer to Dale Sawyer and Grace M. Sawyer, Big Springs Mini Farm Subdivision, Lot 3R, District 2, $0
• Dale Sawyer, Grace M. Sawyer, Dale C. Sawyer and Grace Sawyer to Jonathan D. Sawyer, Big Springs Mini Farm Subdivision, Lot 3, District 2, $0
• Bryan E. Testerman Jr. Construction to Joshua Adam Fields and Christy Louise Fields, St. Ives Subdivision, Phase 4, Lot 192R, District 9, $740,140
• Douglas D. Gregory Jr. and Vickie D. Gregory to Douglas D. Gregory Jr. and Vickie D. Gregory, Holton Road, 2.378 Acres, $10
• T and B Development LLC to Thomas H. Barnard, Barnard Property - Wildwood Road, Lot 2, District 9, $0
• Rebecca J. Medley, Rebecca Jean Medley and Angela Rene Burruss to Steven L. Frame and Amy L. Frame, Ramsey Road, 6.25 Acres, District 6, $230,000
• DJM 2018 Inc. to Richard Bozarth and Charlene Bozarth, West Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 107, District 9, $195,000
• Joseph D. Aultom and Ginger J. Aultom to Justin D. Aultom and Melissa Aultom, Highland Acres Subdivision, Lot 72, District 19, $247,000
• Ronell Fernan Meier and Stacey Meier to Robert E. Webber and Stephanie M. Webber, Highlands at Maryville, Phase 3, Lot 109, District 19, $490,000
• Troy J. Bolton, Troy Jacob Bolton and Troy Jake Bolton to Troy Jacob Bolton and Clara Courtney Bolton, Farmington View, Phase 3, Lot 104, District 10, $10
• Thomas M. Ayres and T. M. Ayres to Walland Properties LLC, Saddle Ridge, Section 2D, Lot 1, and Section 2, Lots 26 and 27, District 18, $0
• Scott Kamann, Sheyla Kamann and Scott A. Kamann to Carol Davidson, Steven Roy Morse and Jennifer Lynne Morse, Ferry Road Estates Subdivision, Lot 4, District 6, $395,000
• Wesley Huebotter, Shelby Kaitlyn Huebotter, Wesley H. Huebotter and Wes H. Huebotter to Theresa G. Cicero, Hinkle Estates Subdivision, Lot 150, District 13, $301,000
• Linda L. Brackins and Mark Brackins to Adam Jensen and Madison Jensen, Magnolia Avenue, District 19, $244,900
• Jake T. Martin and Rebekah Martin to Maria Gayle Haskins, Blockhouse Road, District 8, $185,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Adam Stewart Parnell and Ashlee H. Parnell, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 3, Lot 97, District 7, $308,935
• D. R. Horton Inc. to Dena Ann Estes and Monty Shane Estes, Graces Way Subdivision, Lot 19, District 8, $331,095
• Judith Pal to Jean W. Bonnyman, Top of the World Estates, Section 3, Lot 9, District 18, $86,000
• Robert J. Behm to Matthew E. Noll, Royal Oaks, Section 2, Phase 1, Lot 76, District 19, $369,900
• Victor Yedid and Liliana Yedid to Peter John Marella and Larissa Lemarge Mcinnis, Mountain Village, Phase 2, Lot 6, District 14, $42,500
• Patricia Carol Davis and Carol Davis to Wearadise LLC, Webb Road, 14.2 Acres, District 15, $735,000
• Nicholas J. Hodge to Jessica A. Qualls and David D. Shull, Hodge Hills Subdivision, Lot 4, District 1, $424,900
• Artigues Construction LLC to Jodi Helene Gelb, Grace Hills, Lot 33, District 13, $389,900
• Ron Petersen and Marilyn Petersen to John Giles and Linda Giles, H. G. Kidd Subdivision, Lot 20, District 6, $122,500
• Joseph E. Burriesci and Kathleen A. Burriesci to Brian C. Rich and Janet Gandy, St. Ives Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 20, District 9, $650,000
• Vonitta Ruth Tipton and Julie Marlena Aslinger to Leo F. Sands, Grey Ridge Road, District 5, $0
• Steven Andrew Smith and Kristy Lynn Smith to Michele Lauer, Fawn Hollow Subdivision, Lots 5 and 7, District 15, $145,000
• Dustin Teffeteller to Tanner J. Finch and Lindsey R. Finch, Springfield Subdivision, Lot 81, District 9, $255,000
• Dustin Lee Tilley and Dustin Tilley to Lee F. Tilley Sr., Maple Lane Farms, Lot 2R-2, 0.867 Acres, District 2, $25,000
• Tristan Cooper to Tristan Cooper, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 1, Lot 60, District 7, $10
• Daniel Bruce and Jennifer Bruce to Benjamin Lunsford, David J. Lunsford and Gloria Lunsford, Mimosa Estates Subdivision, Lot 163, District 11, $325,000
• Pilot Corporation to CGS Stores LLC, Topside Ventures Property, Lot 1, District 11, $2,500,000
• Atlantic Financial Group LTD, Atlantic Financial Managers Inc. and Atlantic Financial Group Limited Partners to Pilot Corporation, Corker Properties I Subdivision, Lot 2, District 19, $0
• Pilot Corporation to CGS Stores LLC, Corker Properties I Subdivision, Lot 2, District 19, $900,000
• Jake Comstock and Amanda Comstock to Jeffrey Aaron Murray and Sarah Allison Murray, Long Branch Creek Lots, Lot 3, District 15, $955,000
• Durley K. Ward to Durley K. Ward and Travis M. Ward, W. P. Orr Jr. and Wife Joyce Property, Lot 12, District 1, $0
• Robert W. Seymour and Janice D. Seymour to Christopher Meinhardt and Aziz H. Brou, Blount Development Company Subdivision, Lot 108, District 9, $197,500
• Barry L. Stowe, Sherri Stewart Stowe and Barry Stowe to Townsend Tipton and Conner LLC, Blackberry Mountain Residential Condominium, District 18, $7,950,000
• Morgan Landing LLC to James Lee Townsend and Sheri Beth Townsend, 0.088 Acres, District 19, $0
• James Lee Townsend and Sheri Beth Townsend to John Anderson and Keeley M. Shea, Worthington, Section 2, Phase 4, Lot 310R, District 19, $375,500
• Shirley Jean McCroskey, Shirley J. McCroskey and Shadrick B. "Rick" McCroskey to Shadrick B. "Rick" Mcroskey and Terry J. Mcroskey, Maples Road, District 13, $0
• Johnathan Scott Goble and Marina Goble to Amy Schaefer, Hobart G. Kivett Property, Lot 1, 2.15 Acres, District 1, $56,000
• Barham LLP, Jane K. Barham, Earl R. Barham Jr., Jane K. Barham Estate, Janet B. Ross and Jane Barham Estate to Barham Real Estate Management LLP, Sevierville Road, 7.74 and 10.66 Acres, District 12, $1
• Barham LLP, Jane K. Barham, Earl R. Barham Jr., Jane K. Barham Estate, Janet B. Ross and Jane Barham Estate to Barham Real Estate Management LLP, W. B. Kyker Estate Property, Lot 3, 15.669 Acres, Lot 4A, 102.164 Acres, Lot 4B, 22.978 Acres, and Lot 4C, 47.022 Acres, District 12, $1
• Barham LLP, Earl R. Barham Jr., Jane Barham Estate, Janet B. Ross and Jane K. Barham Estate, to Barham Real Estate Management LLP, 98.22 Acres, District 14, $1
• D. R. Horton Inc. to Eric J. Hall and Jessica Paige Hall, Graces Way Subdivision, Lot 1, District 8, $314,150
• James K. Barnes and Linda Lee Barnes to Christopher Gomez and Courtney Gomez, Otha Anna Estate Subdivision, Section 1, Lot 7, District 13, $49,900
• David L. Herzog and Datra J. Herzog to Blackberry Mountain Club LLC, Blackberry Mountain Residential Condominium, District 18, $2,800,000
• Julian McGinley and Elaine McGinley to Gary Robertson and Elizabeth Robertson, District 12, $10,000
• Rick Estes and Donna C. Estes to Gina M. Judkins and Ethan W. Smith, Dotson Memorial Road, District 6, $140,000
• John W. Hege to Taylor Allen Hepperly, Laurel Bank Estates, Lot 89, District 19, $120,000
• Richard G. Tinker, Elizabeth Nan Tinker and Betsy B. Tinker to Andrew Howard Tinker and Lauren Elizabeth Tinker, Tinker Properties, Lot 3, 5.82 Acres, District 6, $0
• Jared C. Laverdiere, Kelsi L. Laverdiere and Kelsin L. Laverdiere to Nickolas Cole Forrest and Andree Howard Forrest, Armona Subdivision Addition No. 2, Lot 4, District 9, $450,000
• William J. Wolfenbarger to Joshua McDaniel, Sunset Estates, Lot 16, District 2, $65,000
• Joshua McDaniel to Donald R. McDaniel and Brenda S. McDaniel, Sunset Estates, Lot 16, District 2, $65,000
• Eleanor Jane Rogers to Terry Jenkins and Donna Jenkins, Terry M. Jenkins Property, Lot 1, District 19, $30,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.