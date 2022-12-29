Dec. 18-24
• Matthew Wilcoxen and Juliet Wilcoxen to City of Maryville, Cross Creek Subdivision, Lot 42, District 19, $0
• Mae Fannie, Federal National Mortgage Association and Vantage Point Title Inc. Attorney-in-Fact to Bethany Richardson, Mentor Road, District 10, $179,700
• Brady Baer and Katrina Patton to Elam Joseph Kuhn, Anna Kuhn and Douglas Alan Talbert, Larry Road, District 8, $204,900
• Travis Huffstetler and Brittany Huffstetler to Sandra Crowe Murrin Trustee and The Sandra Crowe Murrin Trust, East Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 123, District 9, $190,000
• Elizabeth Mixon to Dawn Waswick Bringe, Montvale Road, 0.113 Acre, District 19, $140,000
• VM Pront LLC and Main Street Renewal LLC to AMNL Asset Company 3 LLC, Lot 38, $400,980.81
• Robert W. Muring Trustee, Ruth L. Muring Trustee and Robert W. and Ruth L. Muring Living Truste to Reel Speedy LLC, Sundown Resort, Lot 19, $20,000
• Phillips and Sheets, Phillips & Sheets, William R. Phillips and Robert L. Sheets to 2010 Broadway LLC, Old Niles Ferry Road, District 19, $2,500,000
• Luis J. Sanchez and Tiffany Cabret to Corey Allen Rathbone and Sarah Elizabeth Rathbone, Brentwood Subdivision, Lot 31, District 19, $339,900
• Katharine Alden Haun and Louis Eugene Haun Jr. to The Haun Family Revocable Living Trust, Louis Eugene Haun Jr. Trustee and Katharine Alden Haun Trustee, Jane Gray Haun Heirs Property, Lot 3, 33.38 Acres, District 10, $0
• Katharine Alden Haun and Louis Eugene Haun Jr. to The Haun Family Revocable Living Trust, Louis Eugene Haun Jr. Trustee and Katharine Alden Haun Trustee, 5 Acres, Districts 10 and 11, $0
• Hal Doak Phelps, Walter Ralph Phelps Jr. Estate, Charles Lloyd Phelps, Sara Phelps Clevenger, Johnnie Phelps, Johnnie Phelps Hipps, Kenneth Mack, Kenneth Mack Trustee, Kenneth R. Mack and Jacquelyn O'Connor Revocable Living Trust, Jackie Henderson Phelps Estate and Hal Doak Phelps Attorney-in-Fact to Kevin Allen Suydam and Wenona Suydam, 118 Acres, District 5, $4,000,000
• Eugene D. Savage to Elmer L. Gray Jr. and Shirley A. Gray, Beverly Hills Subdivision, Lot 3, District 1, $462,500
• Michael I. Bishop and Amanda L. Bishop to Bradley D. Pesterfield and Stephanie G. Pesterfield, Cross Creek Subdivision, Phases 6 and 7, Lot 50, District 19, $1,000,000
• BGRS Relocation Inc., to John Dedeo and Keely Dedeo, Bayou Bay, Lot 1, District 6, $1,090,000
• Linda M. Myers and Ronald L. Myers to Donald J. Southard Jr., Buenavista Addition No. 3, Lot 14, District 19, $462,000
• Lindsey Nguyen and Lindsey Davidson to Jacob Goodale and Makayla Goodale, Meadowbrook Addition No. 2, Lot 119, District 9, $200,000
• Cynthia McCollum Benefield, Aubrey K. Needham Jr., Rebecca Irene McCollum Gibson Estate and Rebecca McCollum Gibson Estate to Emily C. Straquadine and Victoria L. Throop, Sunset View Subdivision, Lots 144 and 145, District 19, $280,000
• David Richman to Eric Anderson and Hilary Anderson, Hewlette Place, Lot 8, District 9, $314,000
• Connie Lucas and Connie D. Lucas to Daniel J. Granillo, Aston Park Subdivision, Lot 2, District 9, $315,000
• Brian Samuel Keen and Brian Keen to Jennifer W. Talley, Centenary Place Subdivision, Lot 3, District 7, $312,000
• Dylan E. Sheridan to Zack William Wolfe, River View Addition, Lots 28 and 29, District 11, $210,000
• Matthew King and Rachel King to Timothy J. Omeara, Timothy J. O'Meara, Laura M. Omeara and Laura M. O'Meara, Tee-Lee Heights Subdivision, Lots 30 and 31, District 19, $320,000
• Robert Sutera to Mark Covington and Crystal Covington, Butler Mill Road, 6 Acres, District 8, $120,000
• Dustin William Holden and Charles Barrett Deubert to Brian Staley, E. R. Gaskin Property Subdivision, Lots 39 and 40, District 9, $205,000
• Ronald S. McDonald and Teresa Y. McDonald to Chadwick Pierce Counselman and Ella Rachael Beavins Counselman, Savannah Park Subdivision, Lot 50, District 19, $689,900
• Greg Tucker, Gregory S. Tucker, Judy C. Tucker and Covalyn Tucker to Baileys Properties LLC, Ellejoy Road, 2 Acres, District 13, $180,000
• Messer Properties LLC to AJV LLC, Cades Cove Landing, District 15, $205,000
• Katherine Pyott Rutherford to Accie W. Spraggins Trustee, Margie L. Spraggins Trustee and The Spraggins Family Trust, Viewall Subdivision, Lots 3 and 4, District 12, $420,000
• The City of Alcoa Tennessee and The County Board of Education to Old Growth Properties LLC - Series 1, Locust Street, 1.33 Acres, District 9, $100,000
• Bobby M. Carey and Donna G. Carey to Jared B. Musser and Michelle Musser, Remington Park, Lot 67R, District 19, $329,000
• Katelynn Gregory, Katelynn Stinnet and Michael S. Gregory to Matthew Jaussaud, Applewood Subdivision, Lot 8R, District 8, $290,000
• Francois A. Debuck to Christopher Bridges and Alyssa Bridges, Royal Oaks, Section 14, Phase 1, Lot 221, District 19, $490,000
• Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC, LRES Corp, Compu-Link Corporation and Celink Attorney-in-Fact to Michael Brace and Crystal Brace, Chilhowee Mountain Estates, Section 9, Lot 51, 5.123 Acres, District 7, $270,000
• Roger Best to Darin C. Terrazas, North Maryville Addition, Lot 7, Alley #167, District 9, $290,000
• Charles Teffeteller and Sarah Teffeteller to Jared M. McCoig and Leah McCoig, James and Glenda Heintz Property, Lot 2, District 9, $359,900
• Betty J. Owenby, Rodney N. Owenby Attorney-in-Fact and Betty Jean Owenby to Keith Edmonds, Oak Hurst Addition, Lots 86-88, District 9, $140,000
• David O. Lee, Betsy Marie Eiford-Lee and Betsy Marie Eiford Lee to Russell J. Loe and Tina A. Love, Cades Cove Reserve, Lot 1, District 15, $575,000
• Dean J. Pettine and Pamela T. Pettine to Taylor Shae Shelton, J. R. Wilson Third Revision, Lot 6, District 9, $178,000
• Susan D. Mills and Susan D. Mills Tulloch to Travis Pitt and Jaime Pitt, Carpenters School Road, District 7, $205,000
• Dewey Ronald Hall and Dewey Hall to Carlos B. Diaz and Rachel Diaz, Clay Hall Property, Lot 2, District 8, $115,000
• Wanda Woodlock and James Campbell, Montvale Road, 7.8 Acres, District 8, $100,000
• D. R. Horton Inc. to Steven Lawicka and Sandra Lawicka, Creek Bridge Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 26, District 14, $280,335
• David C. Wachter to Paul Lamb, South Park Business Park, Lot 2D, District 6, $380,000
• Mervyn Robles and Madison Robles to Stefanie L. Gano, Asbury EstatesSubdivision, Lot 32, District 9, $485,000
• Thelma L. Carr and Rochelle C. Carr to GDP Properties LLC, Turnberry Vista Subdivision, Section B, Lot 20, District 19, $315,000
• John Gordon Ketchen and John Ketchen to Christopher J. Hamiln and Angel Tsai, Preserve at Lashbrooke Subdivision, Lot 12R6, District 10, $85,000
• Jennifer Huffstetler and Carl J. Kirby Estate to J. T. Nelson and Mary L. Nelson, Ernest and Dillie Holloway Property Subdivision, Lot 1, District 11, $216,000
• John Caleb Weston and Caleb Weston to Edward Duffield and Rebecca Duffield, Weston Property, Lot 2, District 19, $360,000
• John Caleb Weston and Caleb Weston to Joshua R. Berrong and Marianne Lee, Weston Property, Lot 3, District 19, $389,900
