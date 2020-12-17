Dec. 6 to Dec. 12
• Gary Gamble to Joshalan Maurice Jordan, Preserve at Lashbrooke, Lots 12R9 and 12R10, District 10, $60,000
• Chianti Woodlee and Latoya Woodlee to Donald Poteet and Katherine Poteet, Worthington, Section 1, Phase 1, Lot 37, District 19, $198,000
• William T. Long to Ricky W. Etherton, Ravenwood, Lot 24, District 19, $169,900
• Michael B. Toomey and Patricia R. Cavallo Toomey to Geraldine M. Murphy Trust, Fairlight Section Laurel Valley, Lot 9, District 15, $251,000
• Jeffrey H. Blakey and Tracie T. Blakey to J.V. Britton Jr. and Wanda Britton, Montgomery Meadows, Lot 3, District 1, $250,000
• Michael Davis to Chanda Davis, Viewpoint Addition, Lot 25R, District 19, $136,000
• Gerald Wayne Williams and Myra L. Williams to Jess C. Ivens and Taylor S. Ivens, Timberline Estates, Section 1, Lot 31, District 5, $225,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Robert Tyler Fee, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 1, Lot 32, District 7, $204,285
• Delsa Spence to Marina Chavez, Fugate Property, Lots 4 and 5, District 2, $80,000
• Reva Kirk to James Downs and Renee Downs, Hagood Acres, Lot 1, District 13, $206,598
• Jebediah A. Durden to David Earl Murrell, Glenn E. and Linda R. Johnson Property, Lot 3, District 1, $19,100
• David L. Smith and Vicki S. Smith to David A. Varney and Michelle L. Varney, Hawkview Subdivision, Lot 21R, District 15, $108,500
• Russell L. Cherry and June V. Cherry to Dennis E. Hawkins and Karen A. Hawkins, Panorama Estates Subdivision, Lot 61, District 6, $66,400
• Jack Young, Kia Young, Kari Young Kelso Burton to Celisa Caroline Tate and Curtis Darnell Tate, Maryville Real Estate First Addition, Lot 9, District 9, $145,600
• DNR Construction Properties Inc. to Richard Andrew Hall Trust and Jamie Hall Trust, James Lon Everett Property Subdivision, Lots 1 and 2, District 5, $700,000
• Adam Pickett and Charles Pickett to Carla Trombly and Thomas Trombly, Sellers Point Subdivision, Lot 12, District 15, $307,500
• John Hughes and Caroline Hughes to Terance Carter and Buffy Carter, Morganton Reserve, Phase 2, Lot 57, District 19, $370,000
• Edwin Hawkins and Autumn Hawkins to Chianti Woodlee and Latoya Woodlee, Morganton Reserve, Phase 2, Lot 29, District 19, $374,900
• Castle 2020 LLC to Jorge L. Garcia Cazares, Property information omitted, District 11, $20,000
• David Urbanek and Marjorie Urbanek to William Tantum, William and Barry Whitehead Property, Lot 2, District 7, $273,900
• Alfred Redwine and Jean Redwine to Ronald Allen and Donna Allen, Whittenburg Estates, Phase 1, Lot 5, District 12, $65,500
• Chen Liang to Scott Rozycki and Karen Rozycki, Royal Oaks Subdivision, Section 17, Phase 1, Lot 270, District 19, $519,900
• Joseph Fee and Melissa Fee to Jose Leon Vega and Gabrila Ramirez Valdriano, Pankratz Construction Property, Lot 2, District 19, $175,000
• Joshua Stephens and Lisa Stephens to Bluenose Investments Inc., West Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 105, District 9, $125,000
• Ball Homes LLC to Kian Wei Ng and Hui Cui, The Park, Phase 3, Lot 19, District 19, $356,016
• Michael L. Dunn and Saundra A. Dunn to Robert A. Henry and Leslie Henry, St. Ives, Phase 4, Lot 153, District 9, $660,000
• Beulah Burns to Clinton Michael Helton and Jenica Ann Lamar, Twin Oak Estates Subdivision, Lot 15, District 9, $304,000
• Ginger L. Boling, Chetta Martin, Susan Murphy, Chester Whitehead and Ginger Boling to Hunter Williams, Public Pike Road, Acres 0.75, District 8; Butler Mill Road, Acres 1.35, District 8; Butler Mill Road, Acres 0.64, District 8, $165,000
• Jeremy Martin to Amy Inman and Brittany Inman, River View Addition, Lots 205 and 206, District 11, $178,900
• Amburn Builders LLC to Kiefer A. Dusenbury and Nettie J. McGinnis, Lindsey Estate, Lot 14R-5, District 1, $220,000
• Richard S. Barton Trust, Ruth Y. Barton Trust and The Barton Family Trust to Chris Klenck and Laura M. Klenck, Kinzel Springs Subdivision, Phase 4, Lot 51, District 15, $70,000
• Elaine Johnson to Michael Bridge, Patty Road, Acres 2, District 8, $185,000
• Eric Wilhite and Jennifer Wilhite to Brittany Armstrong, Everett Heights Subdivision, Lot 5, District 9, $192,000
• Keith Alan Blevins and Stephanie Blevins to John T. Woosley and Sarah Ann Woosley, Timberline Estates, Section 2, Lot 109, District 5, $216,000
• Walter R. Powers III and Diana Lynn Powers to Richard L. Morrison Trust, Dolores Morrison Trust and The Morrison Family Trust, Ridge Water, Lot 1B, District 5, $50,000
• Shelley R. Minich and Stephen D. Minich to Richard L. Morrison Trust, Dolores Morrison Trust and The Morrison Family Trust, Ridge Water, Lot 1A, District 5, $775,000
• Michael A. Harrison to Barry Loope and Jama Looper, Holsten College Road, District 10, $7,070
• Joerg Schlueter and Suzanne M. Schlueter to Lisa Beighle and Melissa Asher, Chestnut Ridge Subdivision, Lot 21, Acres 12.56, District 14, $917,795
• Joseph Ogle and Tammie Ogle to Johnny L. Gaertner and Connie Gaertner, Lashbrooke Subdivision, Lot 102, District 10, $950,000
• William Kenney and Malinda Kenney to Roderick Wagner and Amy Wagner, Thompson Estates Subdivision, Lot 16, District 10, $180,000
• Carmen M. Cook Suc. Trust and James Donald Hancox Living Trust to James Morrissey and Rosemary E. Morrissey, James Donald Hancox Trustee Property, Lot 1, District 2, $340,000
• Berton M. Bishop Jr. and Joy W. Bishop to Autumn E. Ward and Steven B. Armstrong, Green Valley Subdivision, Section 6, Lot 107, District 6, $253,000
• Store Master Funding LLC to Ogle Brothers Development I GP, Alcoa Center, Lot 5, District 9, $1,200,000
• Nathan L. Williams and Alma R. Williams to James S. Avenell and Christa A. Avenell, Royal Oaks Subdivision, Section 6, Phase 1, Lot 192, District 19, $425,000
• Matthew Thomas and Tina Stockton to Lonnie Simpson and Sydney Simpson, Watson Properties, Lots 24 and 25, District 19, $139,500
• Mitchell S. Swain and Jessica Swain to Shelly Kay Gunion, Castaway Cove Subdivision, Lot 33, District 5, $180,000
• Brandon Ketron and Afton Ketron to Mark R. Hasty Jr. and Ashlee R. Hasty, Valley View Farms Subdivision, Lot 41, District 9, $385,000
• Harry K. McIntosh Jr. to Michael Martin and Gwen Martin, Douglas Cox Property, Lot 5, District 18, $18,000
• Mark R. Hasty Jr. and Ashlee Rebecca Hasty to James J. Oneill, Valley View Farms Subdivision, Lot 42, District 9, $377,500
• Joshua Odell and Stephanie Odell to Home Next Door LLC, Iris Acres Subdivision, Lot 26, District 9, $180,000
• Bradley R. Shore to Norman Alexander and Rhonda Alexander, Majestic Mountains, Lot 84, District 13, $379,900
• Virginia Carol Cline, Linda Ann Christopher, Kathleen Rose Carter and Lois Ann Maurer to Stefanie G. Eastland, Meadow Valley Addition, Lots 14 and 15, District 9, $145,000
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Michael Anthony Smith, Ann Michelle Smith and Ted Dalton Smith, Morgan Park, Phase 1, Lot 63, District 19, $284,990
• Richard J. Tschilderer to Peter Konco and Linda Konco, Raulston View Subdivision, Lot 121, District 19, $250,000
• Wendy K. Hughel to Robin M. Anderson and Ian D. Anderson, Lowes Ferry Subdivision, Phase 3, Lot 142, District 10, $39,500
• RW Investments LLC to Adrienne C. Hood, Pea Ridge Road, District 14, $267,500
• Charles Glen Longhurst and Tracy N. Longhurst to Richard R. Campbell and Susan M. Campbell, Thunderhead Vista Subdivision, Lot 24, District 14, $53,000
• Bruce E. Henry to Phyllis Henry Strange, Bruce E. Henry Property, Lot 1, District 8, $0
• Anna Swaney to Anna Mae Swaney Rev. Living Trust, Waters Place Subdivision, Phase 15, Lot 15C, District 9, $0
