Dec. 19-25
• Christina Inez Walters and Christina Walters to Russle Winters and Ashley E. Winters, East Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 121, District 9, $244,000
• Sara E. Hopper, Sara E. Keller and Michael Hopper to George T. Toth II Trustee, Theresa A. Toth Trustee and The Toth Trust, Jackson Hills Subdivision, Lot 64, District 12, $364,500
• Al Zavala and Fern Church to Gregory Grant Goodell and Deann Michele Goodell, Laurel Road, 2.39 Acres, District 15, $425,000
• James Chris Denny to Marshall Builders Inc., Grassy Knoll Subdivision, Lot 3, District 5, $50,000
• Christopher J. Webb and Yuliya Olexandrivna Syrotenko to Robert A. Page and Stacey M. Page, Campbell Property, Lot 1, District 8, $367,500
• Stephen L. Coleman and Brenda Y. Coleman to Justin Amthor and Michelle Amthor, Cross Creek Subdivision, Lot 9, District 19, $82,900
• Shirley D. Beaty to Dean J. Pettine, Bassel Subdivision, Lot 347, District 9, $90,000
• Adam Ryan Shaffer, Hunter Dewayne Butler, Adam R. Shaffer and Hunter Butler to Deborah J. Bostwick and John M. Bostwick, Jackson Hills Subdivision, Lot 23, District 12, $405,000
• Dennis E. Gibson and Diane R. Gibson to Alexandria N. Heimerman and Travis Edward Ducote, Houston Murphy Property, Lot 1, District 8, $196,000
• Erick Cole, Trista Cole and Trista Webb to Holland Lucille Blalock and Thomas Blalock, Hidden Valley Addition, Lot 28, District 11, $268,900
• Lori Thomas Franklin, Lori Thomas Knouff, Lori Michele Thomas, David G. Thomas and Jane B. Thomas to Daniel Patrick Barney and Leyna Nicole Barney, Misty View Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 9, District 14, $375,000
• Larry W. Yarberry to Barry Mercer, Tina Mercer and Faith Louis Mercer, Driftwood Estates, Lot 8, District 5, $600,000
• Justine Fuller and Lisa Fuller to Kenneth Danner Jr., Woodhaven Subdivision, Lot 8, District 12, $310,000
• Jared S. Krupski and Jennifer Monk to Jaron White and Jamie Farnsworth, Anatole Subdivision, Lot 13, District 10, $370,000
• Shawn Warren and Rachel Warren to Dennis W. Ruck and Lois C. Ruck, Highland Springs Subdivision, Lot 41, District 13, $49,000
• Douglas L. Nelson and Julie K. Nelson to Raymond Naji Natour and Mary Kate Natour, Lashbrooke Subdivision, Lot 33, District 10, $550,000
• Robert Nichols and Toosti Nichols to Manisha Raj, Worthington Subdivision, Section 2, Phase 4, Lot 347, District 19, $398,000
• Kellie Ann Hill, Scotty Ray Holder, Kay A. Whitehead Estate and Kay Arthur Whitehead Estate to Trista B. Holder and Scotty Ray Holder, Riverwood Estates, Lot 14, District 12, $250,000
• Cody Ryan Buchanan, Melissa Elizabeth Buchanan and Cody Buchanan to Curtis Wade Weyerman and Sanya Jean Weyerman, Peppermint Hills Subdivision, Lot 59, District 12, $337,000
• Neil Michael Carter, April Marie Carter, Neil M. Carter and April M. Carter to David Green and Frances Gabriel, Graces Way Subdivision, Lot 18, District 8, $420,000
• SBL Investment Properties LLC to Beth K. Hayes, Farm of the Smokies, Lot 15, District 13, $85,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Melanie Rodriguez and Kyle Gary Kozak, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 3, Lot 98, District 7, $277,900
• Jessie C. Hundley and Wanda J. Hundley to Felipe Ayala Muela and Ma Del Rosario Arguijo Medina, Montvale Road, District 19, $85,000
• John Zattera and Dawn Zattera to Tiffanie Howard and Brian Howard, 1.03 Acres, District 15, $565,000
• Adam Moore and Terri Moore to Frank Sievert and Annette Sievert, Marble Hill Road, 30.20 Acres, District 2, $630,000
• Franklin S. Garrett, Sean Garrett, Franklin Sean Garrett, Stephanie B. Garrett and Stephanie B. Davidson to Jordan L. Lawson and Kaitlyn E. Fox, Bays Mountain Country Club Estates Subdivision, Lot 52, District 13, $241,900
• Gerald D. Holloway to Jerry D. Simms, Fern Ridge Subdivision, Lot 3, District 15, $365,000
• James M. Bentley to Jacob Scott Jenkins and Shelby Renee Jenkins, Crooken Creek Pike Road, 1 Acre, District 8, $206,620
• James Jordan, Alison Jordan and Paige Jordan to Mathew Lenz and Daye Cooper, Whites Mill Road, 0.779 Acres, District 14, $132,500
• Lynn Edward Hedrick to Jared S. Dunn and Stephanie A. Dunn, Hedrick Property Subdivision, 5.07 Acres, District 13, $75,000
• Brian Beiner and Toni Lynn Beiner to Timothy D. Bonner and Peggy W. Bonner, Ridge Water Subdivision, Lot 6, District 5, $980,000
• SBL Investment Properties LLC to Timothy R. Sall and Miriam Z. Sall, Farm of the Smokies, Lot 6, District 13, $75,000
• R&P Murphy Land Company LLC and R & P Murphy Land Company LLC to Bryan Chamberlain and April Chamberlain, Industrial Subdivision, Lots 17-20, District 19, $1,800,000
• D. R. Horton Inc. to Jacob Riley Owens, Aston Park Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 15, District 9, $281,145
• Brackfield & Associates Partnership and Eugene "Buddy" Brackfield to Volunteer Storage Maryville 1 TN LLC, Maryville Walland Highway, 2.90 Acres, District 14, $956,835
• Brackfield & Associates Partnership and Eugene "Buddy" Brackfield to Volunteer Storage Maryville 2 TN LLC, Davis Lumber and Supply Company Property, Lot 1R, $330,617
• Anna Kay Weeks to Benjamin Gabriel Baehr and Tabitha Lynn Burns, Chapman Property Subdivision, Lot 3, District 9, $164,900
• Homestead Investments LLC to Jeffrey A. Armstead, Homestead West, Phase 1, Lots 17W and 18W, District 18, $75,000
• Emily D. Patton to Dennis Yaklin, Brandon Park Subdivision, Lot 20, District 13, $319,900
• Gwen Walker and David A. Droste Estate to Harold Booker, McWilliams Property, Lot 1, District 2, $60,000
• SBL Investment Properties LLC to Beth K. Hayes, Farm of the Smokies, Lot 21, District 13, $85,000
• Rachel Susannah Holeman to David Allen Taylor and Susan Elaine Taylor, Brandon Park Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 28, District 13, $273,000
• Kandyce Lewis to Billy A. Webb, Meadowbrook Addition No. 2, Lots 212 and 213, District 9, $165,000
• Regina A. Depew to Duane J. Balcom Trustee, Sonda L. Balcom Trustee and Balcom Family Trust, Horton Property Subdivision, Lot 5, District 8, $336,000
• James E. Parsley and Sylvia M. Parsley to David Mynatt Karnes, Johnson Heights, Lots 1 and 2, District 9, $190,000
• John E. Newcomb to Troy H. Clark and Tracy S. Clark, Y. G. Lanier Property, Lot 6, District 1, $442,000
• Carlos Alberto Avila Gaetan and Priscilla Lopez to John E. Newcomb, Timberline Estates, Section 2, Lot 100, District 5, $219,900
• Maloney Development LLC to Thomas S. Hager, Horton Property, Lot 20, District 8, $339,900
• Mark G. Lazarus and Janice M. Lazarus to Lisa J. Montanari, Lashbrooke Subdivision, Lot 34, District 10, $450,000
• Jeffrey Blades and Tabitha Michele Blades to Opendoor Property Trust I, Kagley Heights Subdivision, Lot 16, District 7, $254,100
• Jeremy D. Webb and Jeremy Webb to Mirko Rastovic and Amy Rastovic, Topside Hills Subdivision, Section 1, Lot 4, District 10, $294,000
• Donald Lee Fowler and Casey L. Fowler to Timothy Benjamin Conderman and Heather Conderman, Travelers Rest Subdivision, Lot 21, District 9, $295,000
• EPD Development LLC to Industrial Development Board of Blount County, Robert K. Burkhart et al. Property, Lots 2A and 2B, District 10, $0
• Sue Rogers Sims to John Stephen Johnston and Susan D. Johnston, Burnett Station Road, 6 Acres, District 13, $120,000
• Duncan Farnham Partners LLC to Benjamin Crawford and Ramona Crawford, Duncan Woods Subdivision, Lot 6, District 19, $550,000
• Beaver Home Builders Inc. to Amber Adriann Edwards and Kevin Dean Edwards, Lashbrooke Subdivision, Lot 2, District 10, $79,900
• Brian Handley to David Barth and Dinah Barth, Meadow Oaks Subdivision, Lot 42, District 9, $355,000
• D. R. Horton Inc. to Steven L. Bailes and Chelsey L. Bailes, Aston Park Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 14, District 9, $332,615
• Savannah Properties LLC to Sharon K. Davis, The Cottages, Lot 38, District 19, $348,900
• Thomas E. Stum to Timothy P. Hennessey and Jane B. Hennessey, Cochran Place Condominiums, Phase 3, Building A, District 19, $277,450
• Dave England and Susan England to Shawn Moncivaiz and Sarah Moncivaiz, Heartland Subdivision, Section 1, Lot 3, District 2, $430,000
• Larry Michael Burton and Angela Burton to Aaron J. Seim and Carie C. Seim, Waterhaven Subdivision, Lot 86R, District 4, $600,000
• Creed L. Headrick, Theresa Y. Headrick, Jennifer J. Headrick, Jennifer Headrick York and Jennifer Headrick-York to Scott Sisk and Leah Sisk, Mcleans Oakland Park Addition, Lots 11-15, District 9, $330,000
• Caleb J. Hazelbaker and Jillian N. Hazelbaker to Christina E. Okane Trustee, Christina E. Okane 2020 Irrevocable Trust, Christina E. O'Kane E. Trustee, Christina E. O'Kane 2020 Irrevocable Trust, Christina E. O Kane Trustee and Christina E. O Kane 2020 Irrevocable Trust, Hitch & Driver Property, Lot C, District 14, $650,000
• Caleb J. Hazelbaker and Jillian N. Hazelbaker to Pamela J. Kennedy Trustee and Pamela J. Kennedy Trust, Hitch & Driver Property, Lot C, District 14, $650,000
• Brenda Gleason, James R. Rose, Larry C. Rose and Kenneth B. Rose to Dooley Properties, Plainfield Addition, Lots 53-55, Alley, Third Street Alley and Jefferson Avenue, District 9, $146,000
• Tommy P. Galloway Co-Trustee, Kathleen Stone Galloway Co-Trustee and Dixie Land Investments Partnership to Pacific Premier Trust Custodian FBO and Martin Velas, Meadowlands, Lot 84, District 11, $430,000
• Kenneth M. Rickman and Kimberly A. Rickman to Rebecca Feher and Nicholas Feher, Singleton Bend Road, 0.93 Acres, District 12, $330,000.23
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Thomas Casperson and Darrah Casperson, Morgan Park, Phase 2, Lot 21, District 19, $414,678
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Alex Oldham and Jessica Oldham, Holland Springs Subdivision, Lot 55, District 9, $528,799
• Charles H. Sterling and Kelly Sterling to Brett Vananda and Bethany Jones Vananda, Whittenburg Estates, Phase 1, Lot 4, District 12, $43,500
• Jay Denman Jr., Brandi Denman and J. Denman to Michael Erickson and Melanie Ann Erickson, Gaynelle H. Ray Property, 1.368 Acres, District 1, $196,000
• Ronnie Nuchols, Linda McGeorge, Billy Ray Nuchols Jr., Sharon Holman and Billy Ray Nuchols Sr. to Dereck Tanner Caylor and Chelsey Rae Caylor, East High Street Addition, Lots 23 and 24, District 9, $95,000
• Jim L. Bivens to Stephen N. Skarry Trustee, Pamela A. Skarry Trustee and The Skarry Family Trust, Jim Bivens Property, Lot 2, District 2, $400,000
