Dec. 25-31
• Jeffrey Smith, Danyelle Smith, Jeffrey Lee Smith, Danyelle Charlotte Smith and Danyelle C. Smith to Smith Family Trust, Jeffrey Lee Smith Trustee and Danyelle Charlotte Smith Trustee, Riverbend Subdivision, Lots 18 and 19, District 11, $0
• Signal Mountain Group LLC to Mario R. Rivas and Trisha M. Rivas, Springfield Subdivision, Lot 92, District 9, $314,900
• Neon Goby Investments LLC to MC Homes & Design LLC, Greenwood Subdivision Addition No. 1, Lot 5, District 6, $310,000
• Philip M. Bush and Kimberly A. Bush to Jeffrey Coleman and Farrah Coleman, Mountain View Mobile Home Subdivision, Section 3, Lot 41, District 13, $170,000
• Ryan Scott Hill and Lindsey Nicole Hill to Amy Tejeda and Omar J. Tejeda, Big Valley Campground, Lot 56, District 15, $199,000
• Martin Junior Miller to David Keith Russell and Charmaine Kai Bynum, Williams Way Subdivision, Lot 20, District 8, $395,000
• Rowdy McCall Jr., Rowdy McCall III, Sherill Ray Adams, Clara B. Adams Estate and Clara Mae Adams to Zook Properties LLC, Fairview Addition, Lot 21, District 9, $150,000
• Nolan D. Shepherd and Jennifer M. Shepherd to Caelan Evans, Ervil Martin Subdivision, Lot 6R, District 9, $215,000
• Emily A. Harris, Emily Winegar, Mark Thomas McFarland and Mark McFarland to Emma Ryan, Meadowbrook Addition Number 2, Lot 167, District 9, $200,000
• Matthew W. Benson and Makayla Benson to William A. Cruze, Village Properties Inc. Subdivision Plat No. 2, Lot 35R, District 9, $225,000
• Bradley Scott King and Scott King to Robert Malone, Martin Mill Pike, District 12, $125,000
• Richard A. Johnson and Rebecca J. Johnson to Jonathan Fisher and Leigh Ann Fisher, Grand Pines on the Creek, Lot 7, District 1, $165,000
• Walter E. Daffron to Danny Carabello and Patricia Carabello, St. Ives Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 8, District 9, $845,000
• Larry O. Mick and Jerri D. Mick to Thomas Naspinski and Monika Naspinksi, Ada Greene Estate Property, Lot 10R, District 1, $369,900
• Smithbilt LLC to William Thomas Nichols II and Ilene Marie Nichols, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 1, Lot 70, District 7, $329,275
• William Jason Potter and Tiffany Potter to Steven Michael Raper, The Crye Property, Lot 2R, District 1, $150,000
• Robert Gardner to Dan Deremer and Becki Huff, Pickens Gap Road, 1.47 Acres, District 13, $82,500
• Neon Goby Investments LLC to MC Homes & Design LLC, Greenwood Subdivision Addition No. 1, Lot 5, District 6, $310,000
• Lowell L. Woods to Joseph Harris and Emily Harris, Lowell Woods Addition, Lots 1 and 2, District 13, $70,000
• Jared G. Rumple, Chelsey R. Rumple and Chelsey R. Buchanan to Robert Lee Bandy and Peggy Ann Bandy, Wallace and Harris Addition, Lots 1-3 and 23, District 19, $239,900
• The Industrial Development Board of Blount County and the Cities of Alcoa and Maryville Tennessee to Blount County Tennessee, Proffitt Springs Road, 1.544 Acres, $0
• Keith R. Rader to Mohamed Abdalla Hussen and Graziella Piccione, Meadowbrook Addition, Lot 6, District 9, $143,550
• Willis M. Martin Trustee, Willis M. Martin and Naomi C. Martin Family Trust to Ryan A. Watson and Dionne Watson, Quail Ridge, Section 4, Lot 21, District 8, $715,000
• Monty Church, Meri Church and Monty M. Church to Michael Hyland and Rachel Hyland, Big Valley Campground, Lot 249, District 15, $115,000
• Thomas Edward Baratta and Gail Marie Baratta to Deanna June Hurst and Bryce Deans, Herron Property, Lot 3, District 9, $225,000
• Ronald W. Spencer and Sharon A. Spencer to Charles Osborne and Leslie Osborne, Foxdale Subdivision, Lot 15R-1, District 7, $1,240,000
• Walter L. Gee and Maria Orlando Gee to TN Restore Inc., Old Louisville-Unitia Road, 19.77 Acres, District 4, $230,000
• Johnny R. O'Barr and Johnny R. O Barr to John Lafond, Singleton Road, 0.489 Acre, District 11, $165,000
• Barbara Ann Blizzard, John H. Blizzard Jr. and John H. Blizzard to Jeffrey Ward and Marceline Ward, Westcliff Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 33, District 19, $400,000
• Benita E. Taylor, Susan D. Taylor Attorney-in-Fact to Warren Drouin, Chilhowee Acres Subdivision, Lots 7 and 8, District 8, $220,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Jon William Bowman, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 3, Lot 71, District 7, $324,900
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Christopher W. Pye and Cherie A. Pye, Morganton Reserve, Phase 2, Lot 82, District 19, $460,000
• Dustin Wieske and Caleb James Wieske to Erik Allen Houston and Sydney Paige Houston, William Lyons Property Subdivision, Lot 4R2, District 9, $105,000
• Amberwood Construction & Development LLC to April Armstrong, Smoky Hills Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 59, District 13, $749,900
• Laura L. Hutchens Estate, Amy Elizabeth Reed and Amy Hutchens Reed to David Richman, Amerine Downs, Lot 21, District 9, $311,000
• Sue Rogers Sims to David E. Christmas and Elizabeth A. Christmas, Sims Property, 41.12 Acres, District 13, $816,400
• Zinger General Partnership, Steven K. Maddox and Brandon Clark to LKM Properties LP, Topside Road, 0.08 Acre, District 11, $90,000
• Rosline Waller to Mazda Properties LLC, Pine Grove Addition, Lot 41, District 11, $100,000
• Raymond Rodney Kimmitt Trustee, Barbara Christiane Kimmitt Trustee, Raymond Rodney Kimmitt, Barbara Christiane Kimmitt and The Rod and Barbara Kimmitt Family Trust to Brian Alexander Kimmitt, Forest Meadows Subdivision, Lot 6R, District 8, $280,000
• David R. Burstrom and Stephanie J. Burstrom to Chad W. Birge and Tiffany R. Birge, Andover Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 86, District 9, $420,000
• Dean J. Pettine to Julie Lankford Carpenter and David S. Carpenter, Montvale Road, 3.01 Acres, District 8, $39,000
• Gregory Hayes, Gret Hayes, Mark Hayes and Mark Wilson Hayes to Peter C. Kozsan, Bonnie Heights Subdivision, District 12, $70,000
• David A. Shanks to Graves Enterprises LLC, U.S. Highway 411 South, 6.649 Acres, District 1, $300,000
• David A. Shanks to Jason C. Roe and Holly D. Roe, U.S. Highway 411 South, 6.649 Acres, District 1, $600,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.