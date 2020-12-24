Dec. 13 to Dec. 19
• Christopher Short and Debra Short to Gary Lemmink and Nancy Lemmink, Sweetgrass Plantation, Phase 2, Lot 66, District 12, $610,000
• John Bell Trust, Mary McCampbell Bell Trust and the Bell Family Trust to Theodore Glaza and Michele Glaza, Rio Vista Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 30, District 4, $30,000
• Gricelda Garcia to Robert M. Cochran, Arrowhead Subdivision, Lot 4, District 15, $175,000
• Jeramy Payne and Robin Payne to Phillip McCammon and Carrie McCammon, Payne and Davis Properties Lot Line Adjustment, Lot 2, District 8, $355,000
• Rick Dupuy and Kim Dupuy to Nicholas Yates and Morgan Yates, Rick and Kim Dupuy Property, Lot 3, District 1, $35,000
• Rick Dupuy and Kim Dupuy to Nicholas Yates and Morgan Yates, Rick and Kim Dupuy Property, Lot 2, District 1, $35,000
• Marilyn Shaffer to Debra J. Vickers, Amburn Amburn, Lot 5, District 1, $210,000
• Steven S. Fuller and Larry Joe Wheelon Jr. to Claude Edward Holman and Christine Elizabeth Holman, Goudelock Property, Lot 3, District 11, $304,000
• BCR Group Inc. to Andrew Prince and Donna Prince, Royal Oaks Subdivision, Section 3, Phase 2, Lot 44, District 19, $233,000
• Verna Myers, Charles R. Myers and Sherry Lee Myers to Tri Star GP, State Highway No. 73, Acres 2, District 15, $850,000
• DR Horton Inc. to William Jonathan Barker and Maddison Aline Barker, Jackson Park Subdivision, Lot 15, District 19, $236,240
• Andy Rochelle to Kevin McQueen and Regina McQueen, Rochelle Property Cold Springs Road, Lots 3 and 4, District 14, $205,000
• Gladson Andrews and Fredra Andrews to Nathan Beane, Littlebrook Subdivision, Section B, Lot 8, District 11, $222,500
• Reuben Jay Collier and Jennifer M. Collier to David Manning and Traci Manning, Fox Run Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 13R, District 14, $395,000
• Somer Ray and John Ray to Kelly Burke and Misti Burke, Rocky Waters Subdivision, Section 5, Lot 107, District 11, $385,000
• Robert Zesut to Hodge Rental Properties LLC, Amburn Drive, Acres 1.91, District 19, $165,000
• Dara P. Harris to Matthew Kyle Corman, Asher Place, Lot 8R-2, District 8, $201,000
• Bradford Lunde and Patsy Lunde to Scott Thompson and Letitia Hickman, Forest Hill Estates, Lot 11, District 8, $160,000
• Edith Lane Seaton to Dean J. Pettine, Montvale Road, Acres 3.1, District 8, $110,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Savanah Marie Barber and Teddy Goldmann Jr., Manor in the Foothills, Phase 1, Lot 33, District 7, $237,350
• Lynda K. Byrd to Howard Weeks Jr. and Misty Weeks, Linda K. Byrd and Joyce K. Woullard Property, Lot 1, District 5, $178,000
• Helen Elizabeth Roberts, Jackie Wayne Scott, Penny Kay Johnson, Cheryl Ann Williamson, Danny Hurbert Scott, Eric Joseph Scott, Robin Charlene McGhee, Kathy Ann Standridge, Bobby Roberts, Christine Elizabeth Wise and Velma Mae Scott to Elizabeth Mary Thompson, Velma Mae Drinnen and Leroy and Helen Roberts Property, Lot 11R-2, District 13, $185,552.17
• Ivan Onufreychuk and Areta Onufreychuk to Bobby Davis, Lashbrooke Subdivision, Lot 89R3A, District 10, $75,000
• Alex Price and Katie Price to Kay Nguyen, Overlook Addition No. 1, Lot 55, District 9, $159,000
• Timothy Self and Elizabeth J. McKnight to Joseph Brockbank and Jennifer Brockbank, Broady Lane, District 19, $399,900
• Greenleaf Properties Development LLC to DR Horton Inc., Creek Bridge Subdivision, Phase 1, Lots 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 32, 33 and 35, District 14, $559,00
• Jason Amburn and Whitney Amburn to Larry L. Moore and Janet Moore, Highlands at Maryville, Phase 3, Lot 100, District 19, $439,900
• Patricia O. Scott Trust and Donald W. Patricia O. Scott Trust to Neil Coward and Carolyn Coward, Eagle Nest Subdivision, Lot 20, District 15, $200,000
• Christopher Nuchols, Ann Nuchols and Myrtle Ann Gibbs Nuchols to Jeremy Edwards, Springfield Subdivision, Lot 49, District 9, $38,500
• James H. Neisz Trust, Mary Ann Neisz Trust and the Neisz Revocable Living Trust to James Klimek and Anita Klimek, Kinzel Springs Subdivision, Phase 6A, Lot 124, District 15, $76,500
• Wade Tosh and Laniece Tosh to Jonathan Comtois and Yana Vitalyevna Comtois, Charles C. Clarks Second Subdivision, Lot 144R, District 9, $208,500
• William S. Whitehead and Reba Diane Whitehead to Scarlet R. Jones, Carol Massengale and Connie Massengale, Ramsey Road, Acres 5.07, District 6, $450,000
• William S. Whitehead to Carol Massengale and Connie Massengale, Ramsey Road, Acres 0.99, District 6, $100,000
• Oliver D. Adams Sub. Trust and Kimberly M. Wald to Jonathan Goode and Joshua Goode, Hunters Meadow Subdivision, Lot 11, District 10, $272,301
• Welcome Holdings of Knox LLC to Sudhamaya Hotel Inc., Cusick Road, District 9, $2,825,000
• Sudhamaya Hotel Inc. to Riddhi Hospitality LLC, Cusick Road, District 9, $4,300,000
• Michelle Stowell and Irving Stowell to Richard Sochacki and Judith Sochacki, Griffiths Mill Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 63, District 7, $275,000
• John Rose, Margaret Rose and Autumn Luthardt to David W. Suttles and Betty Suttles, E.C. Gothards Addition, Lot 5, District 9, $174,900
• Mary McMahan and David Johnson to Mark Brown and Wanna Hargis, Gamble Lane, Acres 2.988, District 14, $150,000
• Ball Homes LLC to Kenneth Kispert and Marilyn Kispert, The Park, Phase 3, Lot 32, District 19, $288,168
• Ben Manley and Diann Manley to Douglas Wilburn Combs and Diana Lynn Combs, Royal Oaks, Sections 6 and 15, Phase 1, Lot 109R, District 19, $495,637
• Jeremy Keough and Lori Keough to Michael Johnson and Amber Johnson, Worthington Subdivision, Section 2, Phase 4, Lot 340, District 19, $308,700
• DR Horton Inc. to Mitchell Collins and Nora Collins, Jackson Park Subdivision, Lot 21, District 19, $243,390
• Bryan E. Testerman Construction to Christopher Short and Debra Short, St. Ives Subdivision, Phase 4, Lot 126, District 9, $475,000
• Ruth Kusiowski to Gerald Wayne Williams and Myra Williams, Sunrise Addition, Lot 60, District 9, $234,000
• North Star Properties LLP to Caleb J. Reever and Ashley Morrison, Worthington Subdivision, Section 2, Phase 4, Lot 333, District 19, $290,000
• Signal Mountain Group LLC to L&P Property Solutions LLC, Taylor Property Subdivision, Lot 10R-2-R8, District 8, $160,600
• DR Horton Inc. to Liza Bratrud and William Bratrud, Farmington View, Phase 3, Lot 136, District 10, $299,515
• Laura Jane Webb to Brooke Leigh Holmes Trust and Bryan Paul William Holmes Trust, Westfields, Section 4, Lot 71, District 9, $371,500
• Barry Spruce and Melinda Spruce to Jared Breaux and Molly Breaux, Taunton Property, Lots 2 and 3, District 15, $100,000
• Russell Property Partners LLC to David Phillips and Vickie Phillips, Eastwood Subdivision, Lot 16, District 12, $45,500
• Melody Ann Miles Jones to Daniel C. Sullivan and Sherri L. Sullivan, Campers Paradise Top of the World, Lots 285 and 286, District 18, $25,000
• Raymond Edward Johnson and Debra A. Johnson to Scott M. Bassitt and Catherine E. Bassitt, McCulley Commons, Phase 2, Lot 9, District 19, $333,000
• James E. Boruff and Sandra T. Boruff to Chris J. Boruff and Tifini M. Boruff, Randy Pence Property, Lot 1, District 7, $350,000
• Rosalea L. Wilkinson Trust and Elden Ray Wilkinson Trust to Christopher Atkins and Ashley Atkins, Woodmont Addition, Lot 24, District 9, $175,000
• Kathy L. Stevens to Shelby L. Gallagher, Tom Sims Property, Lot 2R-1, District 8, $200,000
• Sloan Russell to Kassy M. Buller and Dyllan B. Sliger, E.C. Gothards Addition to Blount Hills, Lot 38, District 9, $218,000
• Jeremy Balsinger and Brenna Balsinger to Thomas Rex Hatley and Kimberley Jo Hatley, Holston Harbor Subdivision, Lot 22, District 10, $324,900
• Sherri Evey Kenny, Kristi Evey Satterfield and Richard Theodore Evey to Matthew Thomas and Tina Stockton, Melrose Station Road, Acres 2.2, District 14, $80,000
• Ron Hightower and Wanda Hightower to Christopher Hebert and Audrey Hebert, Misty Mountain Estates, Lot 14, District 8, $125,000
• Ryan J. Kobolak and Cindy Kobolak to Brian Lee Aaron, Linda Thomas Aaron and Lynn Michele Aaron, North Plainfield Addition, Lot 130, Acres 0.227, District 9, $250,000
• Apex Bank and American Patriot Bank to Randy A. Hobbs, Butler Mill Farms, Lot 13R, District 8, $35,000
• Rule Construction Incorporation, Burl Hatcher and Brenda Hatcher to O&M Holdings LLC, Rule Construction Inc. and Burl Hatcher Subdivision Property, Lot 1, District 11, $1,150,000
• Gary Cupp and Joy Cupp to Paul Johnson, Fence Rail Gap Subdivision, Lot 13, District 15, $285,000
• Cynthia Paxton Freeman, Kenneth L. Paxton Estate, Charles Roy Paxton and Kenneth L. Paxton Jr. to Michael Wright and Hali Wright, Ford Addition No. 1, Lot 47, Acres 1.1653, District 9, $95,000
• Corby Shuler and Belinda Shuler to Alfredo A. Garcia, West Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 108, District 9, $160,000
• Harley A. White and Kahren H. White to Micnik LLC, Look Rock Estates Subdivision, Lot 24, District 7, $125,000
• Applecore Investments LLC to Affordable Houses and Real Estate LLC, Robert and Louise Martin Property, Lot 1, District 11, $92,500
• Darin Suggs and Stacy Suggs to Robert A. Conley and Lucille Conley, Saddle Ridge Subdivision, Section 2E, Lot 8, District 18, $464,900
• Sherri Phillips to Ricky Tallent and Janice Tallent, Property information omitted, District 8, $43,000
• Michael T. Crawford and Mary L. Crawford to Harry McIntosh, Huddleston Village Subdivision, Lot 5, District 15, $25,000
• Harry K. McIntosh Jr. and 212 Cates LLC to Michael L. Campbell and Mary Louise Campbell, Lot 8R2-1, District 19, $75,000
• Alda R. Brickey Trust and William T. Brickey Trust to Salubrious Farms LLC, Wears Valley Road, Lot 1 and 2, Acres 94.798, District 15, $1,027,260
• Jeffrey Dee Brackins, Pamela Spence Brackins and Mindy Kay Brackins to Ashley Kennedy Foster and Stephen Foster, Mackenzie Place Subdivision, Lot 38, District 12, $278,000
• Trenton Stewart and Micah Stewart to Joy Kfoury and Aja Michelle Kfoury, Shanks Property, Lot 4, District 19, $185,000
• John A. Adams and Ginger B. Adams to Betty Tulloch, Windsor Manor Condominiums, Phase 4R, District 9, $279,000
• Teresa F. Shafer to Elise Renee Van Patten and Matthew Louis Paul, East Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 118, District 9, $160,000
• Jo Eleanor Anderton Clark, Billye Marie Anderton, John William Anderton, Mary Katherine Jones Trust to Marshall Wilkins and Clare Wilkins, Tuckaleechee Pike Road Acres 2, District 15, $1,500,000
• Michael B. Lasorsa to Steven R. McDaniel and Vicki D. McDaniel, Gracefield Farm, Lot 18, District 12, $85,000
• Elizabeth Kammer Psar and Barbara H. Kammer and Rado Psar to Richard Hicks Jr. and Diana M. Hicks, Carl A. Greenway and wife June M. Greenway Property, Lot 1, District 12, $325,000
• John Wills and Linda Wills to Richmont Properties LLC, Cold Springs Subdivision, Lot 4, District 15, $44,000
• Betty T. Tulloch to Brent Pesterfield and Jennifer Pesterfield, Walter J. and Jackie L. Tulloch Property Subdivision, Lot 2, District 9, $537,500
• Ball Homes LLC to Brent Post and Rhonda Post, The Park, Phase 3, Lot 29, District 19, $337,973
• Lisa Cooper to Charles Corbin Weikel, Westmoreland Heights Subdivision, Lot 3, District 6, $197,400
• Stephanie Hodge to Ernest Kevin Tiquan Ragland, Worthington Subdivision, Section 2, Phase 4, Lot 342, District 19, $305,900
• Jaroslav Priban to Richard McMahon, Dominion Downs Subdivision, Lot 39, District 7, $230,000
• Kimery Watson and Teresa Watson to William Wade and Valerie Wade, St. Ives Subdivision, Phase 4, Lot 195, District 9, $395,000
• Ball Homes LLC to Bradford W. Carraway and Anna Stooksbury Carraway, The Park, Phase 3, Lot 13, District 19, $293,990
• KLH Properties and Kenneth Harper to Tracy Carlson, Pinebrooke Point, Phase 1, Lot 3, District 1, $305,000
• Christian Taylor and Anna Taylor to Kelsey Marie Vanhorssen, JR Wilson Subdivision No. 3, Lot 30, District 9, $180,000
• Candice Nicole Songalewski Towers to Michael Edward Woodyard and Kimberly Anne Woodyard, Terry and Laura Ash Property, Lot 9R-1, District 2, $85,000
• Marshall Builders Inc. to Stephanie Hodge, Mimosa Estates Subdivision, Lot 144, District 11, $410,000
• William Mead and Jodi Mead to Hunter Bailey, East High Street Addition, Lots 12, 13, 16 and 17, $350,000
