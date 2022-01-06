Dec. 12-Jan 1
• Julie R. Durand to Durand Family Trust, Julie R. Durand Trustee and The Durand Family Trust, Smith View Professional Park, Lot 3, District 9, $0
• James W. Guillaume and Lisa Morales Guillaume to Roseanne M. Sasso and Kathy Lou Rankin, Homestead West, Phase 1, Lot 29W, District 18, $64,900
• Winding Road Real Estates LLC to Alex Gattis, Stone Gate Subdivision, Lot 58R, District 15, $25,000
• Larry Holder and Marie Holder to Tabitha Michele Blades, Larry and Marie Holder Property, Lot 2, District 1, $239,900
• Lynn F. Forehand, Dorothy D. Forehand and Dorothy Forehand to William Ricker and Lindsey Ricker, Nails Creek Crossing, Section 2, Lot 18, District 13, $68,500
• Hunter Andrew Lee and Jesseca Jo Lee to Sanford Goddard, Bultsma Property, Lot 1, District 19, $140,650
• Smithbilt LLC to Jason W. Riggs and Lindsey N. Riggs, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 3, Lot 98, District 7, $286,725
• Freida Pack and Frieda Pack to Erik Edgar Brintnall, Deena Miller Brintnall and Erik Brintnall, Pack Property, Lot 4, District 15, $189,000
• Maloney Development LLC to Gavin Smith and Clirissa Smith, Horton Property (aka Farris Meadows), Lot 14, District 8, $339,900
• Steve Cable and Johnny R. Shore to Robert Darraj and Iwona Romot, Topside Road, 5.663 Acres, District 11, $600,000
• Horace Stephens, Mary Jane Turbyfill, Doyle Edwin Stephens, Oma Lucy Stephens Estate and Lucy Stephens Estate to Jeremy Stephens and Joshua Stephens, Lee Stephens Property, Lot 1, District 8, $63,334
• Thurin G. Ramsey Jr. and Hazel J. Ramsey to Robert E. Kloss, Channel Drive, 10.541 Acres, District 10, $850,000
• Kelly D. Tanner and Shantel M. West to Austin M. Haworth, Scott Hills Subdivision, Lot 4, District 6, $247,000
• Timothy C. Hicks and Angela C. Hicks to Dustin W. Teffeteller and Wendy T. Teffeteller, Springbrook Park Subdivision, Lot 4, District 9, $120,000
• Terry L. Orr and Kathy D. Orr to Michael D. Hull and Jennifer J. Headrick, Raulston View Subdivision, Lot 39, District 19, $345,000
• Thomas Dunivant, Eddie R. Dunivant Estate, Eddie Ray Dunivant Estate and Rita McNabb to Charles B. Styles and Jeanne Styles, Hideaway Village, Lots 36 and 65, District 18, $150,000
• Rita McNabb and Robert E. Dunivant Estate to Charles B. Styles and Jeanne Styles, Hideaway Village, Lot 67, District 18, $20,000
• Adam N. Rosenbaum and Brittany Rosenbaum to Harold D. Joines and Sally T. Joines, North Plainfield District, Lot 129, 0.1997 Acres, District 9, $125,000
• Kent Snyder and Debra Snyder to Mary Beth Edwards and Lauren Andrea Pappas, Lowes Ferry Landing Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 83, Marina at Lowes Ferry Boat Slip 12, District 10, $145,000
• Elizabeth Jean Daniels Evans and Elizabeth J. Evans to Maganda Homes LLC, Cates Street, Howes Addition to Maryville, Lots 2 and 3, Cates Street, District 19, $680,000
• Shore Construction Inc. to Devin Espinosa and Andrew David Barrett, Earnest W. Whitehead Property and Sunrise Addition, Lot 1, District 9, $350,000
• Richard G. Norville Trustee, Richard G. Norville Jr. Revocable Living Trust, Jo Ellen G. Norville Trustee and Jo Ellen G. Norville Revocable Living Trust to Evan O. Phipps and Tomas Jake Phipps, West Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 112, District 9, $105,000
• D. R. Horton Inc. to Caitlin Jo Nichols, Christina Marie Nichols and Brian Paul Nichols, Graces Way Subdivision, Lot 20, District 8, $306,385
• 95 Properties LLC to WR Development Corporation, Morganton Road, 23.008 Acres and 126.97508 Acres, District 19, $1,700,000
• Erica C. Oconnor and Erica O'Connor to Adam Rosenbaum and Brittany Rosenbaum, Village Properties Inc., Lot 15, District 9, $240,000
• Claudette C. Merritt to Danielle Colombo and Jason Colombo, Hickory Mill Subdivision, Lot 11, District 6, $287,000
• Marsha Jane Anderton, Jane Anderton and Charles Edward Anderton to Christopher A. Watson and Kristina Watson, Smokey Mountain Cabins, District 15, $350,000
• Martha E. Deyoung Trustee and Deyoung Distefano Survivors Trust to Martha J. Goins Trustee, Martha J. Goins Revocable Trust, J. L. Goins Trustee and J. L. Goins Revocable Trust, Camden Court, Phase 2, District 19, $556,000
• Edward Gallagher and Kristine Gallagher to Aaron E. LeBlanc and Shauna LeBlanc, Lowes Ferry Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 38, District 10, $108,000
• James Gregory Eisele, Amber Lynn Eisele and Amber Eisele to Stacie A. Barth and Andrew R. Barth, Asbury Estates Subdivision, Section 4, Lot 81, District 9, $454,900
• Stephanie C. Johnson and Elijah David Johnson to Hunter Andrew Lee and Jesseca Jo Lee, Mentor and Airport Road, 1.01 Acres, District 11, $265,000
• Janie E. Fields to Donna K. Allen, Broady Lane, District 19, $335,000
• Phillip Henderson to Billy J. Long, Holiday Drive, 0.99 Acres, District 9, $319,000
• Angela Daugherty and George H. Daugherty Jr. to Opendoor Property Trust 1, Lakeside Acres Subdivision, Lot 11, District 11, $303,100
• Edward D. Rivers and Amy B. Rivers to David J. Liebman and Cynthia A. Liebman, Butterfly Gap Road, 5 Acres, District 8, $649,900
• John D. Cutler Sr., Maria A. Cutler, John Cutler and Maria Cutler to Mark Lann and Patricia Lann, Edgewood Acres Subdivision, Lot 11, District 9, $242,000
• Michaela Davidson and Judy R. Stanley Estate to Michele Ann Karl and Joseph Steven Karl, Cedar Crest Lane, District 4, $409,200
• Stephen J. Ladner to Troy D. Epperson and Nicole M. Epperson, Lot 42-R, District 14, $13,996.77
• Stephen J. Ladner to Laura G. Stevenson and Kent M. Stevenson, Lot 84-R, District 14, $18,097.05
• Stephen J. Ladner to Billie R. Hutsell and Benalee Hutsell, Lot 45-R, District 14, $19,659.58
• Stephen J. Ladner to Cheryl Purcell, Lot 43-R, District 14, $13,246.60
• Ridgemont LLC to Freddie Sunderland and Teresa Sunderland, McCall Property 2, Lot 8, District 1, $100,000
• Tiffany M. Bell to Jorge L. Carcia Cazares, Johnson Heights, Lot 19, District 9, $20,000
• Virginia Francis Lane Trustee, Virginia Francis Lane Revocable Living Trust and Virginia Frances Lane to Keith Treesh and Kathy Treesh, Fairlight Subdivision, Lot 32, District 15, $425,000
• Fay S. Adams and Clara Jean Keeble Estate to LeConte Land Development LLC, John Rigsby Subdivision, Lot 2, District 9, $100,000
• Frances Pass and Frances Stephens I to Legacy Asset Holding Inc., Windy Hill Subdivision, Lot 6, District 15, $220,000
• Frances Pass and Frances Stephens I to Legacy Asset Holdings Inc., Windy Hill Development, Lot 7R, District 15, $230,000
• Frances Pass and Frances Stephens I to Legacy Asset Holdings Inc., Windy Hill Development, Lot 8R, District 15, $400,000
• Belle Investment Company Inc. to Douglas-Cherokee Economic Authority, Weston Property, Lot 2, District 19, $400,000
• Brian W. Dodson and Mary R. Dodson to Marlene Sumner, Cold Springs Subdivision, Lot 10, District 15, $50,000
• David D. Robertson Jr. and Ashley A. Robertson to Candace A. Clabo and Anthony L. Clabo, Davis Ford Road, 5.908 Acres, District 12, $730,000
• Edna Teffeteller to Robert S. Long and Fairy D. Long, 0.67 Acres, District 9, $80,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Kenneth Lee Hipps and Teresa Marie Hipps, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 3, Lot 100, District 7, $293,545
• Ronnie M. Rohrer and Patricia G. Rohrer to Elise Morvant, West Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 119R, District 9, $375,000
• Anthony L. Clabo and Candace Clabo to David H. Shannon and Rhonda A. Shannon, E. F. Pryor Estate, Lot 10R2, District 13, $304,000
• Penny Jean Tipton to Justine Nicole Davis, Williamson Creek Subdivision, Lot 3, District 1, $75,000
• Lesley Renee Jenkins, Renee Walker I, Warren Dempsey Walker II and Dempsey Walker to Charles Johnathan Sitzlar, Highland Acres Subdivision First Addition, Lot 231, District 19, $70,000
• D. R. Horton Inc. to Andrew Kenneth Nash and Katelyn Erin Nash, Graces Way Subdivision, Lot 13, District 8, $337,270
• D. R. Horton Inc. to Randy Lee Down and Katherine Jean Down, Graces Way Subdivision, Lot 12, District 8, $303,355
• Vladimir Khochay to Bill Snow and Bill Stern Snow Sr., Jackson Bend Subdivision, Lot 53R4, District 10, $110,000
• CMH Homes Inc. to Dominique Cortez Roberts and Kristin Cortez Roberts, CMH Homes Inc. Property, Lot 2, District 4, $328,000
• Karin Love to Larry Lister and Susan Lister, Jericho Road, District 8, $120,000
• James R. Branum and Tonya C. Branum to Kevin Suydam Jr. and Allison Suydam, John Joseph Goddard Property, Lot 6, 5 Acres, District 10, $979,000
• Jeffrey Wallace and Joshua Stephens to Alcoa Townhomes LLC, Jack Rorex Addition, Lots 106R2-1 to 106R2-6, District 9, $1,250,000
• Gary Blayne Davidson II and Blaine Davidson to Vickie Woolford and Eugene Cummings, 1 Acre, 1 Acre, 0.10 Acres, District 8, $143,000
• Steven N. Howerton and Amanda M. Howerton to Nicholas C. Betz and Jessica Betz, Scenic Drive, 0.51 Acres, District 19, $430,000
• Kenneth C. Hodson to R&P Murphy Land Company LLC, Logan and Shore Property Subdivision, Lot 1, District 6, $340,000
• Michael E. Roach and Michele C. Roach to Daniel Armston and Macee Diekhoff, Bob Wilson Subdivision No. 7, Lot 11, District 9, $259,900
• Henry H. Cooper to Tri-Star Landscapes LLC, Wrights Ferry Road, 0.73 Acres, District 11, $125,000
• James A. Settle to Cody D. Hobbs, South Old Glory Road, 0.9 Acres, District 19, $150,000
• Foothills Golf LLC to Manki 2 Investments LLC, 95 Properties LLC Property, Lot 3A2, District 19, $590,000
• Mark Melton and Ragan Melton to Kreis B. Beall, Blackberry Farmside Condominium, District 18, $5,500,000
• Rob Cole and Jan Cole to Gerald L. Kelley Trustee and The Kelley Family Trust, Lively Subdivision, Lot 6, District 19, $307,500
• Teresa M. Dailey to Eric Schreiner and Kammy Schreiner, Raymah Burchell Knight Property, Lot 2, 5.564 Acres, District 13, $1,850,000
• Jimmy L. Dykes and Karen S. Dykes to Robin R. Birdsall, F. W. Hannums Addition to the Town of Maryville, Lots 60 and 61, District 9, $240,000
• Jackie Keck and David Keck to Church of God of the Union Assembly, Highway No. 411 South, 1.50 Acres, District 6, $280,000
• Alcoa Hotel Group Inc. to TYS Hospitality LLC, 2306 Alcoa Highway, Lot 1R-1, District 9, $9,211,000
• R. Michael Headrick and Kelley Wilkinson Headrick to Larry D. Holsonback and Josephine Flora Holsonback, Earl L. Wilkinson Jr. Property, Lot 1, District 8, $4,500
• Sarah R. Fitzsimmons to Robert Kendrick and Gracie Kendrick, Morganton Estates Subdivision, Lot 26, District 2, $65,000
