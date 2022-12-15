Dec. 4-10
• Smithbilt LLC to Bradley T. Cheatwood, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 3, Lot 83, District 7, $385,925
• Alex T. Miller and Grace L. Leipzig to Lauren Early, Nean Lane, 0.46 Acre, District 12, $209,000
• Paul Allison to Darris Allison and Nancy Allison, Lane Drive and Vernie Lee Road Intersection, 5 Acres, District 5, $250,000
• Daniel T. Allen and Andrea R. Allen to Hector E. Garcia Artiga, Fox Trace Development Subdivision, Lot 2, District 11, $57,000
• Charles R. Carter and Melissa Carter to Mary Taylor Rust, Mount Luke Subdivision Laurel Valley, Lot 35, District 15, $725,000
• Rhonda Musgrave to Nita E. Whitteaker and Terry W. Whitteaker, District 5, $345,000
• Sean C. Patterson and Anaida W. Patterson to James L. Lambach and Janice L. Lambach, Bletchley Park, Phase 2, Lot 40, District 4, $1,075,000
• Evan Eisenberg to Jennifer Liberto Daigle and Guy G. Daigle Jr., Black Bear Hollow Subdivision, Lot 3R1, District 15, $550,000
• Dorothy Kuhlmey to Kelsey Coleman and Chance Coleman, Nails Creek Subdivision, Lots 38 and 39, District 13, $260,000
• Karen E. Hughes to Helena Pound and Justin Burch, Hazel Hughes and Charles Bright Survey, Lot 2R, District 19, $357,000
• Brian R. Jobe and Carolyn S. Jobe to Nathan Vanzuiden and Amber Vanzuiden, Bays Mountain Overlook Subdivision, Lot 23, District 13, $361,600
• Myra Diane Lonson to Marion J. Cardoza Trustee, Irene E. Cardoza Trustee and Cardoza Family Revocable Trust, Ellens Crossing, Lot 12, District 8, $548,000
• Marcella Rebecca Blair, Vanka Sonya Blair Altizer, Marcella R. Blair, Vanka S. Blair, Charles F. Blair Estate, Vanka Altizer and Marcella Blair to Caroline M. Berger and Joseph M. Berger, Norcross Road, 45.249 Acres, District 8, $855,000
• Scott Hendrickson and Lynette Hendrickson to Robert Olsen, Vintage Village, Lot 11, District 19, $710,000
• T3 Realty LLC to Ann Louisa Clancey, Tall Oaks Planned Community, Phase 3, Lot 62, Districts 13 and 14, $200,000
• Daniel Brown and Debra Brown to John R. Stairs and Kristen M. Stairs, Chilhowee Mountain Estates, Section 2, Lot 21, District 7, $400,000
• Samantha Goode to Brian Demasters, Eagleton Properties Inc. Subdivision No. 1 Eagleton Village, Lot 120, District 9, $206,200
• Blaise P. Boscaccy and Deborah L. Craig to Kelli D. Drury and Mark A. Drury, Kenneth E. & Janie L. Hall Property, Lots 38RA and 38RB, District 7, $650,000
• Tony A. Felty and Donna S. Felty to John Tyler Gentry and Jennifer Danielle Gentry, Vickie L. Ramsey Property, Lot 4R, District 6, $410,000
• Barry Weathers and Amy Myers to Taybro-Falke LLC, Buena Vista Addition No. 3, Lots 9 and 10, District 19, $425,000
• Charles Trentham and Mary S. Trentham to Gary R. Mierzwak Trustee, Mamie M. Mierzwak Trustee and Gary R. Mierzwak and Mamie M. Mierzwak Revocable Family Trust, The Park at Royal Oaks, Lot 127, District 19, $480,000
• Whitney Erickson to Shane A. Benson, Gina L. Cabrera-Benson and Gina L. Cabrera Benson, Kinzel Springs Subdivision, Lot 42, 3.36 Acres, District 15, $170,000
• David M. Talley to Scott Hendrickson and Lynette Hendrickson, Heartland Subdivision, Lot 14, District 2, $85,000
• Klena Investments LLC to Big Man Properties LLC, Boynton Place, Boynton Place Condominiums, District 19, $245,000
• Tiptons Cabin Rentals LLC to Wanda L. Hendryx, Emert Bluff Subdivision, Lot 2R-2, District 15, $337,000
• Justin Treadwell to Robert Allen Sampson, Justin Treadwell Property, Lot 2, District 8, $149,900
• Tiptons Cabin Rentals LLC to Wanda Latham Hendryx, Emert Bluff Subdivision, Lot 1R, District 15, $425,000
• Rodney R. Ferguson and Sara N. Ferguson to William Blaine Ledford and Rebecca Gunnells Ledford, Whisper Creek Subdivision, Lot 18, District 5, $615,000
• Heather Phillilps to Rodney R. Ferguson and Sara Noel Ferguson, West Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 100R, District 9, $875,000
• Ronald Swafford, Joe Allen Swafford, Angela D. Swafford Cates and Joe Don Swafford to Dana Hugh Traylor, Riverview Second Addition, Lots 266-269, District 11, $182,000
• Karen L. Johnson to Caleb Seth McDonald, Echo Subdivision, Lot 1, District 11, $278,000
• Joseph Patrick Maloney and Alicia Maloney to Opendoor Property Trust I, The Morganton Reserve, Phase 2, Lot 22, $440,900
• Karen C. Johnson to Robert Sutera, Martin Estate, Lot 1, 6 Acres, District 8, $120,000
• Jelola LLC to Gunny's Firearms and Indoor Range LLC, RSD Properties Subdivision, Lot 2, District 9, $600,000
• Timothy Lawrence Cooper to Mara Lynn Stumpf, John Lamar Stumpf and Amy Kristin Stumpf, Dunlap Road, 24.74 Acres, District 4, $175,000
• Coy E. Helms Jr. and Jessica S. Helms to Tommy Branning and Lynda F. Branning, Franklin Meadows, Lot 18, District 1, $435,000
• Larry C. Vaughn and Peggy I. Davis Attorney-in-Fact to Kelly Jameson-Ober, Kelly Jameson Ober and Joseph M. Ober, Lavista Subdivision, Lot 54, District 14, $280,000
• Claire F. Devore to Erik Gosiak, Alison Duggins Gosiak and Alison Duggins-Gosiak, Nathan Hills Subdivision, Lot 46, District 19, $516,500
• Taylor Caitlin Boring to Grant Justin Porder and Stephanie Elizabeth Porder, Eagleton Properties Subdivision No. 1 Eagleton Village, Lot 112, District 9, $156,000
• Opendoor Property Trust I to Robert W. Buchan and Tamara L. Buchan, Spence Field Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 25, District 7, $320,000
• Shirley R. Cottrell to Joshua Melvin and Danielle Melvin, Whites Mill Road, District 14, $160,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Taylor Jean Haire and Jeremy Thomas Hunt, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 3, Lot 84, District 7, $339,080
• Robert C. Bailey and Amanda Bailey to Bethanie E. Wilson, North Maryville Addition No. 2, Lot 21, District 9, $260,000
• Suellen B. Stiles to Jared Blake Gordley and Elizabeth Anne Hardwick, Scarletts Plantation, Phase 2, Lot 28, District 5, $375,000
• Mackie Wolf, Zientz & Mann PC Sub Trustee and Jason D. Bradburn to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, William and Roxanne Beason Property, Lot 1, District 10, $0
• Lloyd Oslonian to David E. Jensen and Kathleen E. Jensen, Wyndsong Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 134, District 2, $629,900
• Foothills Excavating LLC to John Clark and Rebecca Clark, Todd Robbins Property, Phase 2, Lot 6, District 8, $25,000
• Michael W. Allee and Nancy L. Allee to Thomas D. Hardester, Logans View, Lot 9, District 1, $520,000
• Selena Graves to Dennis Knisley, Hinkle Estates, Section 4, Lot 47, 0.47 Acres, District 13, $275,000
• Vincent Castle Hoover and Stephanie P. Hoover to High Point Properties of Tennessee LLC, Osprey Point Subdivision, Lot 1, Osprey Point LP Residential Tracts, Lot B, 7.06 Acres, District 10, $3,800,000
• Kareena N. Eiseman and Matthew D. Ditz to TN Investments LLC, River View Addition, Lots 139 and 140, District 11, $201,000
• Emmanuel Cooper, Vee Cooper and Voinyee Cooper to Justin G. Brown and Amber L. Brown, Jett Woods Subdivision, Lot 3, Alley #88B, District 9, $285,000
• Shawn Boling, Aaron Boling, Aaran Boling, Crystal Sipes and Charles Aaron Boling Estate to Andrea Marie Luton and Lowell Kenneth Luton, Mentor Road, 1.56 Acres, District 10, $190,000
• Irma Barker and Carl A. Barker to Bryan K. Wigington and Kezia Wiigington, Lambert Estates, Section 2, Lot 28, District 14, $289,900
• Glenn White and James Thomas, 0.5 Acre, District 8, $198,500
• Michael E. Best, Mike Best and Teresa Best to Eric W. White and Katelyn A. White, Hunters Hill Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 68, District 8, $255,000
• Bailey Davis Shields to David Alley and Scott Lewis, Red Oak Cove Subdivision, Lots 1 and 2, District 5, $250,000
• Leslie Shields to David Alley and Scott Lewis, Red Oak Cove Subdivision, Lots 1 and 2, District 5, $125,000
• James Albert Lane and James A. Lane to Katelyn Nichole Licitra, Adells Place, Lot 10, District 7, $22,000
• Heather Erin Gomez, Mathew Jacob Born, Rachel Diana Robocker, Randall D. Born Estate, Randal Dale Born Estate and Randall Dale Born Estate to Melissa Litke and Dennis Litke, Smoky View Estates, Section C, Lot 1, 3.714 Acres, District 19, $402,000
