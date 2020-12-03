Nov. 8 to Nov. 28
• Matthew W. Coldiron and Melissa L. Coldiron to Brandon J. Olfat and Joanne E. Olfat, Browns Creek Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 79R, District 9, $279,900
• Laura Ward and Cindy Brooks to Robert Ballard, Jordan Property, Lot 2, District 15, $19,000
• Allure Properties LLC to Leah West Thomas and Jeremy Thomas, D.W. Brooks Subdivision, Lot 4, District 9, $260,000
• Jackie Maynard and Judy Maynard to Katrina Byrd, Villas at Carpenters Grade, Phase 4, Lot 1, District 19, $315,000
• David T. Wethington and Madison Wethington to Keagan Hotchkiss and Callie Blue, Cherry Street, Acres 0.479, District 9, $185,000
• Tana Anne Sammons to Brian T. Flynn and Kim S. Flynn, Kinzel Springs Subdivision, Phase 6, Lot 102R, District 15, $476,000
• Katrina Byrd to Logan Love and Katelyn Love, St. Ives Subdivision, Phase 4, Lot 181, District 9, $424,900
• Albert L. Auxier to John Sigman, Highland Springs, Lot 50, District 13, $28,000
• Bernard J. Sinkiewicz Jr. and Bernard J. Sinkiewicz III to Michael Wieland and Marilyn Wieland, Hunters Ridge Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 18, District 6, $370,000
• Emily K. Landers Sheckles and Eldon Sheckles to Karen Bennett, Amerine Station Subdivision, Lot 45, District 9, $262,900
• Brock M. Gordley and Alyssa N. Gordley to Kari E. Wilson and Timothy Wilson, Clover Hills, Lot 7, District 6, $199,550
• Jacques G. Vincent Trust to Kenneth S. Murphy, CFLR Properties, Lot 3R, District 10, $858,500
• Charles Garniss Jr., Rebecca Garniss and Scott Garniss to Tina Graves, Sloan and Martin Property, Lot 2, District 14, $202,900
• Clear Recon LLC Sub. Trust, Gerald E. Crase and Deborah K. Crase to Joshua Goode and Jonathan Goode, McNutt and Broyles Addition, Lots 33 and 34, District 9, $79,901
• Michael D. Kaufman to Johnny Johnston, Kaufman Property, Lot 2, District 19, $62,000
• James Craig and Roberta Craig to Evan Thomas Bowman, Little Mountain Acres, Lot 13, District 15, $55,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Robert W. Hayes and Pamela Hayes, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 1, Lot 28, District 7, $225,990
• Hardees Restaurants LLC to Harco Foods LLC, Neubert and Story Property, Lot 1, Acres 1.052, District 9, $525,000
• Philamy Two LLC to Robert Knowlton, District 13, $145,900
• Russell Property Partners LLC to Shelia E. Wilson and Douglas M. Wilson, DW Brooks Addition, Lot 7, District 9, $239,000
• Davis Tolliver and Judy Tolliver to Karen Wade and Brandon Wade, Worthington Subdivision, Sections 2 and 3, Phase 1, Lot 61, District 19, $236,000
• Federal National Mortgage Association, Albertelli Law and Fannie Mae to Ever Exar Gonzales Torres, Rocky Branch Road, Acres 0.25, District 14, $55,000
• Caitlin Sneed to David Hempel and Michele Moncada, Tipton Property, Lot 2, District 14, $180,000
• Logan Love and Katelyn Love to Robert Hansard and Cynthia Hansard, St. Thomas Subdivsiion, Lot 1R8, District 9, $380,000
• Charles Garrett and Sheila Garrett to Bryan Hince and Kelsey Hince, Devault Road, District 10, $380,000
• Edward A. Stewart and Sandra K. Stewart to Margarette Lee Smith, Brandon Park Subdivsiion, Phase 2, Lot 58, District 13, $225,000
• Sue B. Coley to Timothy M. Robinson and Shirley Robinson, Mountain View Mobile Home Subdivision, Section 3, Lot 36R1, Acres 0.528, District 13, $160,000
• Nelson Dunn and Sharon Davis to No Vacancy LLC, East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Acres 27.606, District 15, $600,000
• Colby Cove Development LLC to Don Stewart Construction LLC, Colby Cove Subdivision, Lot 33, District 19, $28,000
• Carol Rader to Joanna M. Curling and Timothy Curling, Davis Acres Estates, Phase 2, Lot 56, District 14, $459,900
• Jacques Vincent Trust to Steve L. Scarbrough and Tammie Scarbrough, Acres 1.070, District 11, $425,000
• Jonathan Brown to Mary Lane, Eagleton Village Subdivision, Lot 181, District 9, $134,900
• Grayson Wright and Beth Wright to Benjamin Bridges and Jennifer Bridges, Apple Creek Subdivision, Lot 13, District 11, $190,000
• JLT Properties LLC to Sean Morris and Brooke Morris, Lakeview Estates, Lot 3, District 11, $157,500
• Diane and Martin Lewis Trust to Erik Hill and Laura Hill, Windsor Park Subdivision, Lot 121, District 9, $380,000
• Debra E. Shoemaker to Timothy Scott Claborn Sr. and Reina Claborn, Woodale Estates, Lot 14, District 19, $230,000
• Michael Ashe and Rebekah Ashe to Kelli Jo Tidmore, Quarry Road, District 5, $349,000
• Regina Ambagis to Bret D. Vosika and Mary A. Vosika, Davis Acres Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 18, District 14, $395,000
• Terry L. Dunning to Kimberly Sue Cabe, Adams Run Subdivision, Lot 10, District 9, $190,000
• Randall Boyd Farr to Louis Moore, Acres 0.1, District 15, $2,315
• Timothy Cate to Doyle E. Tallent and Tamyra D. Tallent, South Union Grove Road, Acres 0.41, District 5, $173,400
• Angela Hooker to Michael Dunn and Saundra Dunn, The Highlands at Maryville Villas, Phase 2, Lot V-31R, District 19, $395,000
• Laurie Jean Hevel and Jean Baumann Estate to Ben Garland Mauldin and Elise Poe Mauldin, Paul Ashby Property, Lot 1, District 14, $30,000
• Marion Irene Westerling, Nicole Margetin Ackerman and Renate Margetin Estate to Chad C. Cunningham, Mimosa Estates, Section 5, Lot 301, District 11, $143,900
• Delsa Spence to Thomas L. Stanton and Peyton N. Stanton, Morganton Estates, Lot 2, District 2, $147,100
• Phillip R. Boehm and Kathryn S. Boehm to Ronald W. Reitsma and Cynthia L. Reitsma Trust, Graham Property, Phase 2, Lot 4, District 2, $270,000
• Forrest Hills Investments LLC and Steve B. Garner to New Urban Development Maryville, Hodge Property, Lot 1, District omitted, $950,000
• Ball Homes LLC to Bryan Carraway and Linda K. Carraway, The Park, Phase 3, Lot 15, District omitted, $298,774
• A+ Quality Carpentry LLC to Donna R. Reed, Murphy Property, Lot 3, District 19, $309,500
• Patricia Sue Engle Trust and Willis S. Engle Trust to Harry Hernandez and Daisy Sanchez, Jackson Bend, Lot 5, District 10, $1,825,000
• Saddlebrook Properties LLC to Kathy Fitzsimmons, Meadow at Broady Place, Lot 13, District 19, $416,057
• John Curtis Walker and Karen Michele Chasser to Prince Homebuilders Inc., Rudd Hollow Road, Lot 2A2, District 15, $80,013
• Douglas Anderson to Jose Fernando Cazares Guzman, Cedar Hill Estates, Section 2, Lot 5, District 11, $40,000
• Dennis Toth and Barbara Toth to James and Kathleen Soukup Trust, Taliaferro Hills, Lot 8, District 5, $348,700
• Richard J. Delotto and Abby S. Delotto to Mitchell Canty and Paula Canty, Sweet Grass Plantation, Phase 2, Lot 10, District 12, $98,900
• Kevin D. Campbell and Rhonda L. Campbell to Theodore Joseph Risko and Janice Risko, Green Meadow Addition No. 2, Lot 62, District 9, $260,000
• James William Tincher and Nicole M. Tijerina to Daniel Cline and Lori Cline, Woodlawn Drive, District 11, $175,000
• Matthew J. Mosley and Heather L. Mosley to Samuel Hall and Kristen Hall, Brentwood Subdivision, Lot 41, District 19, $289,000
• Betty T. Delozier and William R. Delozier III to Kaye Frances Walker, McNeilly Place, Lot 12, District 9, $260,000
• Brenda Henry Simpson to FGP Land LLC, Black Mash Hollow Road, Acres 0.984, District 15, $143,000
• Edgardo J. Gomez and Seagull E. Boerger to Eric J. Hall and Jessica Hall, Dominion Downs Subdivision, Lot 35R, District 7, $198,000
• Williams Edwards Henry to FGP Land LLC, Black Mash Hollow Road, Acres 0.984, District 15, $137,000
• Joe H. Miser III Trust, Irma Miser Trust and Mary Lee Reinert to Adam Henry and Chelsey Henry, Miser Property, Lot 3, District 19, $75,000
• Charles Hugh Hamby to Vickie Albright, Big Valley Campground, Lot 69, District 15, $90,000
• Vickie A. Albright to Christopher Edgar and Monika Stewart, Scott Hills Subdivision, Lots 1 and 2, District 6, $245,000
• Delco Hatchell and Dagmar Hatchell to David Ollis and Nicole Ollis, Cox Property, Lot 2R-8, District 13, $275,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Shannon Gragg, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 1, Lot 29, District 7, $251,025
• Sondra Waggoner to Christopher Ferguson, Sunset View Addition No. 5, Lot 5, District 19, $70,000
• John Snyder and Stacey Snyder to Robert Webber, Baldwin Meadows Subdivision, Lot 2, District 5, $332,000
• Ball Homes LLC to Casey Williams and Bridgette Williams, The Park, Phase 3, Lot 18, $373,738
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Lucinda K. Fritts, Morgan Park, Phase 1, Lot 52, District 19, $311,210
• Amburn Builders LLC to James Aho and Diane Aho, Lindsey Estate, Lot 14R-6, District 1, $220,000
• Patrick L. Rogers and Kathrynn Rogers to Darrell Davis and Jessica Davis, Crye Road Estates Subdivision, Lot 4, District 1, $165,000
• Christopher Shane Onks and Tara Michelle Onks to Christina J. Fox and Kaden Fox, Park at Royal Oaks, Lot 113, District 19, $422,314
• Kyna E. Walker to Joseph Debrohun and Diana Debrohun, Tee Lee Heights No. 3, Lot 22, District 19, $257,500
• Jimmy Lee Thompson and Nadine Hart Thompson to L and P Property Solutions LLC, River View Addition, Lots 102, 103 and 104, District 11, $51,000
• Stephen Carroll Daves to Adam Justin Chenowith and Amanda C. Chenowith, Mimosa Estates, Section 5, Lot 271, District 11, $313,000
• Mario E. Ebanks and L. Lovina Ebanks to Lawrence D. Gordon Jr. Trust, and Pierrette S. Gordon Trust, Country Lane Property, Lot 13, District 14, $115,000
• Robert Cody Foster and Rachel McCurry to Kareena N. Eisenman, River View Addition, Lots 139 and 140, District 11, $142,000
• Bradley Storz and Lanora Storz to Kayla Anderson and Vadim Anderson, Paradise Hills Subdivision, Lot 40, District 14, $255,500
• Tommie Thornburg, James Curtis and Robert Curtis to Timothy Cogburn, Brown-Colvin Subdivision, Lot 4, District 9, $122,000
• Franz Realty LLC to Cruz A. Contreras and Molly Contreras, Cates Street, District 19, $219,900
• Richard Earl Best and Debra D. Best to Mesana Investments LLC, Best Road, Acres 53.36, District 7, $3,308,320
• Laura J. Zimmerman to Kelley Colvin and Geoff Yeager, Campers Paradise Top O' the World, Lots 446, 447, 448 and 449, District 18, $140,000
• Robert Eugene Gray to Christopher Shane Wilburn and Kayla Lynn Borowiak, Gray Property, District omitted, $89,900
• U.S. Bank Trust National Association Trust, LSF9 Master Participation Trust and Hudson Homes Management LLC to Jeremy Buchmeier, Fred McArthur Property, Lot 13, Acres 6.368, District 4, $65,000
• Jeremy Kelso and Caitlyn Kelso to Jody Darlene Ammons, Canterbury Park Subdivision, Lot 24, District 9, $230,000
• Darrell Allen Bryant and Melissa Bryant to Dawn L. Chapman, Grand Vista, Lot 56, District 8, $185,000
• Donald G. Chapman and Diane Chapman to Lindsay Walton and Samantha McElfresh, Mills View Subdivision, Lot 26, District 1, $275,000
• Betty Joe Kirkland to Stan G. Hurt, Jack Rorex Addition to Maryville, Lot 55, District 9, $87,000
• John J. Ingram III and Patricia H. Ingram to David Howard Weingold Trust and Ellen Greer Weingold Living Trust, Ingram Property Carpenters Grade Road, Lots 1 and 2, District 7, $775,000
• Rebecca E. Lawson to Cynthia S. Tipton and Mark Allen Tipton, Fox Trace Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 46, District 11, $220,000
• David Howard Settlemire, Charles Dwane Settlemire, John Douglas Settlemire and John H. Settlemire Estate to Nathan A. Suranofsky and Autumn L. Suranofsky, John D., John H. and Davis Settlemire Property, LOt 4R1, District 10, $224,000
• Omar Arellano to Blake Maxwell and Brooke Maxwell, Franklin Meadows, Lot 28, District 1, $255,000
• William Mark Hart and Rhea Anne Hart to Benjamin T. Duck and Leigh Ann A. Duck, Whitmire Estates Subdivision, Lot 10, District 10, $482,000
• Gateway Property Inc. to Anna Fatah and Emam Elhak Abdel Fatah, Morganton Acres, Lot 7R, District 19, $170,000
• Marlaina King and Joseph King to Gabriel Thomas Robinson, Montvue Subdivision No. 2, Lot 54R, District 19, $370,000
• Rebecca L. Moffit to Sean Michael Jackson and Kenlie B. Jackson, Victoria Gardens, Phases 2 and 3, Lot 42, District 9, $174,000
• Jacob S. Wilcox and Vanessa M. Wilcox to Sharon Tilley, Shelba Heights, Lot 5, District 1, $165,000
• Philip Drew Davis and Genny Marie Davis to Craig A. Koehler and Elizabeth K. Koehler, Creekside Community, Lot 28, District 1, $505,000
• Kenneth P. Wisnoski and Marcela S. Wisnoski to Alan B. Weakley and Kimberly A. Weakley, Jackson Pointe Jackson Bend Subdivision, Lot 4R, District 10, $1,850,000
• Duane Wilson and Laura Wilson to Donna M. McClendon, H.A. Harths Addition to Maryville, Lot 38, District 9, $198,500
• Mark L. Russell and Jacqueline M. Russell to Kurt Sicilano and Stephanie Sicilano, Billy H. and Diane S. Lambert Marble Hill Road Boundary Survey, Lot 2B, District 4, $155,000
• John L. Gunthrie and Rebekah Gunthrie to Peter Margetis and Chandra Joan Margetis, Rocky Knob Acres, Lots 1 and 2, District 10, $762,500
• Dallas Carl Stephens Jr., Brian Edward Stephens and Melissa Mae Stephens to Eugene Peneo Cosmah III, Pine View Estates, Lot 5, District 8, $160,900
• Richard Hammer and Trudy Hammer to Micah Gideon Williamson and Meredith Claire Williamson, Vale Mont Subdivision, Lot 11, District 8, $189,900
• Shon Knox and Lori Knox to Benjamin P. Blodgett and Kylie S. Blodgett, Whittington Subdivision, Lot 22, District 19, $65,000
• City Electric Supply Company and CES Property Division to Spirit Master Funding X LLC, South Calderwood Street, Acres 0.461, District 9, $1,051,824
• Marty M. Dye and Korey A. Dye to Anna H. Rubin, Allenbrook Subdivision, Lot 248, District 19, $256,500
• Raymond Clore and Bobby E. Crabtree Estate to Wayne Walker, Colonial Heights Subdivision, Lot 19, District 7, $120,000
• Bobby M. Carey and Donna G. Carey to William Oliver Tatum and Donna Ellis Tatum, Tipton Loop Road, Acres 22.336, District 7, $475,000
• Foothills Golf LLC to James T. Hrom Sr. and Marie A. Hrom, Torrey Pines Cottages at Royal Oaks, Lot 9R1, District 19, $3,750
• Cades Cove Reserve LLC to Philip C. Walker and Patricia A. Walker, Reserve at Tuckaleechee Cove, Lot 17, District 15; Mountain View Reserve, Lot 17, District 15; Reserve at Tuckaleechee Cove, Lot 19, District 15; Mountain View Reserve, Lot 19, District 15, $45,000
• Lisa M. Campbell and Lance Campbell to Sean Farley and Anna Farley, Steve Morris Property, Lots 5 and 6, District 10, $184,500
• Wendy P. Valentine to John Brian Smith and Dawn Ruth Smith, Sundown Resort, Lot 147, District 15, $45,000
• Foothills Golf LLC to Kevin M. Kilmer and Diane E. Kilmer, Royal Oaks, Section 14, Phase 1, Lot 231R, District 19, $20,000
• Laura Zimmerman to Kelley Colvin and Geoff Yeager, Campers Paradise Top o' the World, Lots 396, 397 and 420, District 18, $6,900
• Roy Land Holding LLC to Michael Johnson and Jennifer Johnson, Chilhowee Mountain Estates, Section 3, Lot 28, District 7, $39,900
• Linda Lambert to Jacob Wilcox and Vanessa Wilcox, Ridge View Subdivision, Lort 17, District 6, $109,900
• Robert Henry and Leslie Henry to Deborah Windisch and Correy Windisch, Whitmere Estates Subdivision, Lot 3, District 10, $699,900
• Rachel M. Talley and David M. Talley to Brad C. Guillot and Kellie B. Guillot, Sunset View Subdivision, Lots 137, 138, 139, 140 and 141, District 19, $399,900
• Margaret Moore Taylor and Robert Taylor to Channing Jones and Jayna Jones, Whittenburg Estates, Phase 1, Lot 23, District 12, $54,900
• Ball Homes LLC to Sheila Thomas and Daniel Thomas Jr., The Park, Phase 3, Lot 11, District 19, $341,889
• Dale McBroom and Rachel McBroom to David Dutton and Tiffany Dutton, Providence Place, Lot 28, District 19, $317,500
• Thomas Scott and Katey Scott to Stephen Janson and Jessica Janson, Highlands at Maryville Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 37, District 19, $577,500
• William R. Hightower and Chrystal D. Hightower to Angela Smith, Springfield Subdivision, Lot 115, Acres 0.199, District 9, $219,900
• Stephen James Carouthers and Cindy S. Carouthers to Timothy J. Schubert and Danielle A. Schubert, Brentwood Subdivision, Lot 59, District 19, $274,000
• Pistol Creek Properties LLC to Glenn Vitale, Ford Addition No. 1 and 2, Lot 110R2, District 9, $212,900
• Debbie Elizabeth Howard and Albion P. Spence Estate to Brent M. Hutchings and Michele Ann Hutchings, Buena Vista No. 7 Subdivision, Lots 17 and 18, District 19, $265,000
• Blake Atkins to Christopher Atkins and Rachael Atkins, Scenic Terrace Addition No. 2, Lot 4, District 9, $125,000
• Mary Evelyn Clendenen and David Lee Giffin Estate to Michael C. Brinkmann and Karen B. Brinkmann, Walker Road, Lot 3, Acres 28.652, District 6, $392,000
• DR Horton Inc. to Rebecca P. Santos, Jackson Park Subdivision, Lot 27, District 19, $269,865
• Smithbilt LLC to Roger Allen Bryant and Brittany Bryant, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 1, Lot 30, District 7, $256,400
• Michael B. Krom and Virginia Paige Shoemaker Krom to Mark Quayle and Desiree Quayle, Holland Springs Subdivision, Lot 25, District 9, $459,900
• Tammy Lee Garner and Alan S. Garner to Robert Seymour, Millstone Gap Road, District 13, $125,050
• Cross Creek Inc. to Dale McBroom and Rachel McBroom, Cross Creek Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 11, District 19, $81,000
• Samuel Liford and Jennifer Liford to Bonnie Curtis and Matthew Curtis, Blount Development Company Addition, Lot 172, District 9, $200,000
• Ryan Scott Moses to Ronald Brunson and Kathy Brunson, Sweet Grass Plantation, Phase 1, Lot 14, District 12, $105,000
• Nicholas Hager and Emily Hager to Tammy Murphy and James Murphy, McLeans Oakland Park Addition, Lots 63 and 64, District 9, $139,900
• Tracy King and Kristine King to Preston Thorburn, Fairview Heights Subdivision, Section 3, Lot 3, District 19, $223,950
• Sue Walls to Andrew Howdeshell and Robert Howdeshell, Raulston View Subdivision, Section 1, Lot 12, District 19, $295,000
• Stephen P. Janson and Jessica L. Janson to Bonnie E. Bible, Joshua B. Bible and James Hill Breeden, Greenmeadow Addition No. 2, Lot 82, District 9, $313,000
• Ball Homes LLC to Beatrice Bramati, The Park, Phase 3, Lot 17, District 19, $345,074
• Andrea M. McHugh to Vernon Leslie Hanson and Carole Jo Hanson, Dominion Downs, Lot 101, District 7, $205,000
• Megan Kessler and Gerald Kessler to Kelsey Laporte and Kevin Laporte, Teepee Village Top of the World, Lots 31, 32, 33, 34 and 35, District 18, $173,000
• Ernest C. Ozanich to Lisa Renee Maxwell, Frances Lane, District 8, $149,000
• Yvonne D. Brooks and Frances Diane Baker to Arnold G. Pesterfield Jr., Henderson Heights Subdivision, Lots 26, 27 and 28, District 9, $120,000
• Allen Bright to Randall E. Merritt, Maryville Gardens Addition to Maryville, Lots 1 and 2, District 19, $45,000
• Jeffrey L. Dabney and Emerson D. Dabney Estate to James R. Gregory, Dunlap Hollow Road, Acres 45.80, District 4, $185,000
• Timothy R. Rhoades and Jonnie Mae Rhoades to William D. Jones Jr., Hawk View Subdivision, Lot 4, Acres 5, District 15, $115,000
• Richard Edward Jabbour Estate to Paul Crank and Christine Crank, Eagle Nest Subdivision, Lot 17, District 15, $60,000
• James B. Harris III and Holly L. Hake Harris to G.A. Tiebout and Lillie D. Tiebout, Eagle Nest Subdivision, Lot 16, District 15, $53,000
• Darrell L. Cooper and Suzan Cooper to Freeman Buckner and Don Hopson, Sweet Grass Plantation, Phase 2, Lot 95, District 12, $55,000
• Melissa Stuart and Michael Stuart to Philip Graves, Cades Cove Reserve, Building 1, District 15, $200,000
• Gregory Broyles and Helen Broyles to Melissa Nerey and Luis Nerey, Rondel E. Ivens Property, Lot 5, Acres 2.109, District 19, $620,000
• John Quilty and Etta Faye Quilty to Samantha Kelley and Steven Kelley, John Sparks Farm No. 1, Lot 10, District 19, $175,000
• Allen James Criss and Alexandrea McCarter Hodge to Philip and Sherry Tindell Rev. Trust, Morganton Reserve Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 94, District 19, $309,999
• Michael J. Woodward to Grady J. Pratt, Kenneth R. Weaver Property, Lot 1R-1, District 9, $179,900
• Allure Properties LLC and Bliss Properties LLC to Samantha McKayla Brubaker, Eagleton Properties Inc. Subdivision No. 1 of Eagleton Village, Lot 125, District 9, $139,900
