Dec. 5-11
• Smithbilt LLC to Kyler Dalton, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 3, Lot 250, District 7, $247,900
• Lawrence W. Ackley and Judith N. Ackley to Alainna Pope, Brantley Park Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 81, District 9, $404,500
• Shawn Wichert to Randall M. Phillips and Elizabeth T. Phillips, Heritage Commercial Court, Lot 4R-1, District 9, $249,900
• Andrew Webb Sisk to S. Chester Franklin and S. Christopher Franklin, Morganton Old Road, 158.08 Acres, District 2. $1,500,000
• Julie Sharpe, Julie M. Chaney and Scotty Sharpe to John K. Cook and Karin Cook, Panorama Estates, Lot 40, District 6, $310,000
• Dennis Croucher and Evelyn Croucher to Edward Alexander and Cynthia Alexander, Window Ridge Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 8R, District 2, $475,000
• Joshua Fields and Christy Fields to Michael Grider and Kathleen Grider, Leconte Subdivision, Lot 10, District 9, $560,000
• Thomas W. Shehan and Lisa W. Shehan to Dennis W. Ruck and Lois C. Ruck, Highland Springs, Lot 40, District 13, $51,000
• Fred R. Lawson and Sharon S. Lawson to Downtime Properties LLC, Fred and Sharon Lawson Property, Lot 1, District 19, $375,000
• Rickey Fowler, Teresa Fowler and Rick Fowler to JDC's LLC, Sequoyah Square, Lot 20R, District 9, $205,000
• Kevin D. McKelvey and Jennifer R. McKelvey to Taylor Wilson and Jennifer A. Wilson, Finney Property, Lot 1, District 19, $675,000
• John M. Trembley and Rebekah S. Trembley to Douglas Baxter and Phyllis Baxter, Brannon Subdivision, Lot 7, District 19, $230,000
• David J. Bender and Christine Bender to Hope C. Reneau and David Allen Reneau, Gamble Street, District 19, $350,000
• Johnny L. Wilson Jr. and Erma J. Wilson Estate to Coty R. Knight, South Hall Subdivision, Lot 104, District 9, $135,000
• MRA Enterprises Inc. to John Sigman, Saddle Ridge, Section 8, Lot 8, District 18, $10,000
• Blount Eye Center GP and Alden K. Haun to Knoxville Vision Investors LLC, JBSP Knoxville LLC and PI Knoxville Vision LLC, Smithview Professional Park Subdivision, Lot 2, District 9, $1,359,212
• Scott A. Shepherd and Susan R. Shepherd to Frank D. Scriven and Elizabeth S. Scriven, The Preserve at Lashbrooke, Lot 6, District 10, $175,000
• Lula Mae Mills, Garry Moss Payne and Moss Payne to John Daloia and Barbara Daloia, Arrowhead Subdivision, Lot 12R, District 15, $72,000
• David D. Dunn and Karen L. Dunn to Tracy Allen Palmer and Deidre Lynn Palmer, Saddle Ridge, Section 2-F, Lot 14, District 18, $30,000
• Bradley R. Shore to Trevor Simon and Rebecca Simon, Majestic Mountains, Lot 46, District 13, $461,000
• Glenn Keith, Evelyn L. Watson Estate, Diana Oakley, Pamela Parz, David Watson, Mark Watson, Michael Watson, Nathan Watson, Major Glenn Keith Jr. and Glenn Keith Jr. to Kristen A. Quinlan and Andrew X. Quinlan, Noah Hugh Watson et ux. Janet W. Watson Property, Lot 1, District 2, $264,900
• Velmor LP and John Candlish to Stephen G. Quilliam, Howe-Wilkinson Pike Subdivision, Lot 2R, District 8, $151,500
• James E. Jeter Jr. to Little River Properties LLC, Little River Property, Lot 2, 5 Acres, District 15, $387,500
• Lisa M. Beckmann, Michelle L. Beckmann and Michelle Beckmann to Michael Haze Carleton and Stacy Audra Carleton, Davis Building Lofts, District 9, $400,000
• Linda C. Bennie to Quietlands Development Group LLC, Fairlight Subdivision Laurel Valley, Lot 13, District 15, $36,250
• Christopher Lofback and Susan Lofback to Clarissa D. Irvine, Woodsfield Subdivision, Lot 6, District 9, $285,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Kelby Smith and Cassandra Rose Smith, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 3, Lot 94, District 7, $271,930
• Barbara A. Lawson to Gordon Lee Ownby Jr. and Carol W. Ownby, Fred Jennings Road, District 14, $1,000
• Ronald Lee Davis and Cindy C. Davis to Colleen Commentz-Ciminieri Trust, The Commentz Family Trust and Colleen Commentz Ciminieri Trust, Acorn Springs Subdivision, Lot 9, District 8, $650,000
• Nichole Dean, Nichole Lynn Dean, Greg Dean and Greg Allen Dean to Jonathan A. Bey and Victoria A. Bey, Valley View Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 30, District 7, $519,900
• Ashleigh Lotocke to Jared B. Gordley, Hutchins Subdivision, Lot 39, District 9, $137,500
• Scott Industries LLC to Nathan L. Williams and Alma R. Williams, Lake Farm Subdivision, Lot 27, District 11, $250,000
• Bobby Lee Perkinson and Wanda B. Perkinson to Richard Burchfield II and Akiko Mizuno Burchfield, The Golf View, Lot 4, District 9, $175,000
• Addison C. Grimm and Allison Grimm to Alec Taylor Glover and Hannah Renee Glover, Norwood Village Subdivision, Lot 4, District 19, $226,000
• Laura E. Aycocke, Laura E. Deal and Rusty Aycocke to Theresa E. Posey, Amy C. King Property, Lot 1, District 8, $200,000
• Opendoor Property Trust I to Andrew Seth Watterson and Sarah Kaitlynne Dines, Whisper Creek Subdivision, Lot 28, District 5, $405,000
• Alan Terry and Michele Terry to Daniel J. Brooker and Janna M. Brooker, Oak Meadows, Phase 3, Lot 36, District 7, $952,500
• John D. Crow and Haley A. Crow to Jackie Lee Midkiff, Junior High Subdivision, Lot 1, District 19, $347,400
• Nicholas J. Elenz, Annalise M. Elenz and Nick J. Elenz to Brittany V. Williams and Robert L. Williams, Beechwood Addition, Lot 5, .0338 Acres, District 9, $366,000
• Quyen Q. Luong and Lien Do to Nicholas J. Romano, Richard Riegle Property, Lot 1, District 9, $177,000
• Ivan Whitehead and Karen Whitehead to Bryan P. Welsh and Alexandra L. Welsh, Mills View Subdivision, Lot 47, District 1, $1,070,000
• Allen Carter and Alan Carter to Laura Murphy, Chilhowee Mountain Estates, Section 10, Lot 66B, District 7, $89,900
• Joe Alan Wilson, Elizabeth G. Wilson and Je A. Wilson to Shawn Christopher Wilson-Smith, Sarah Lauren Wilson-Smith, Shawn Christopher Wilson Smith and Sarah Lauren Wilson Smith, Tennessee State Highway No. 73, 2.58 Acres, District 14, $120,000
• Rosemarie Nowak to Christopher B. Nowak, Edgewood Acres, Section 2, Lot 12, District 9, $215,000
• DDLT Family Partnership LP and Larry D. Cameron to Anthony R. Hillard and Susan Wilson McKinney, Donna Ownby Property, Lot 2R-2, 0.92 Acres, District 13, $185,000
• Timothy Shawn Hatmaker and Paulina Hatmaker to Jacob Allen Thompson, Guadalupe Rivera-Thompson and Guadalupe Rivera Thompson, Buena Vista Addition No. 2, Lot 11, District 19, $315,000
• Darrell Edward Kitts and Janice Lynn Kitts to Black Forest Properties LLC, Plainfield Addition, Lots 8 and 24-26, District 9, $300,000
• Antonio G. Evans and Leilani M. Evans to Steven G. Taibbi and Rose M. Taibbi, Twelve Oaks Subdivision, Lots 15-16, District 12, $505,000
• Judy M. Johns, Judith C. Johns, Verna L. Myers, Hugh Meyers Estate and Judith C. Myers Johns to Antoinette Marie Matteotti, Hugh Meyers and Others Property, Lots 7-8, District 17, $75,000
• Yoandri Olivia Febles and Yoandri Febles to Brandon S. Roberts and Ashley Star Roberts, Springfield Subdivision, Lot 57, District 9, $238,000
• Blake A. Newport and Beverly D. Marshall to Tyler J. Stanifer and Alana L. Stanifer, Castaway Cove Subdivision, Lot 11, District 5, $230,000
• Franklin Bolinger and Anita Bolinger to Crystal Ann Ward and Randall Todd Ward, Donald R. Everett and Iris F. Everett Property, Lot 1, District 9, $348,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Bryan Anthony Parker and Beverly Haynie Parker, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 3, Lot 95, District 7, $280,500
• George G. Schwebel to Richard B. Icenhower and Brenda K. Icenhower, Junaluska Country Club Resort Area, Lot 30, District 10, $30,000
• Linda Boring to Beverly Jo Wormsley and Neal Wormsley, Linda and Raymond Boring Property, Lot 2, District 8, $160,000
• Donald P. Cloutier and Elizabeth McCann to Todd M. Dirksen and Terry J. Dirksen, Fairlight Subdivision, Lot 13R, District 15, $370,000
• Jimmy L. Everett and Amy H. Everett to Mary S. Spring and David M. Spring, Misty Heights Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 30, District 14, $385,000
• Joseph Waters Trust and Waters Family Revocable Living Trust to Jeffery A. Saunders and Heather D. Saunders, South Hampton Subdivision, Lot 19, District 7, $465,000
• Taylor Wilson, Jennifer A. Wilson and Taylor T. Wilson to Sandra Yeomans-Kidd and Sandra Yeomans Kidd, Brookshire Subdivision, Lot 10, District 19, $87,500
• Randy L. Neace and Randy Neace to Jimmy C. Humphrey and Desiree L. Humphrey, Fairview Sentell Addition, Lot 12, Districts 6 and 19, $273,600
• William A. Russell and Kathy C. Russell to PWEG LLC, Stanleys Addition, Lots 17-18, and Miller Avenue Alley #335B, District 19, $530,000
• Robert D'Arezzo, Jamy D'Arezzo, Robert D Arezzo and Jamy D Arezzo to Amanda B. Hembree and Eric Hembree, Timberwinds Log Cabin Resort, District 15, $165,000
• Taylor Wilson, Jennifer A. Wilson and Taylor T. Wilson to Sandra Yeomans-Kidd and Sandra Yeomans Kidd, Brookshire Subdivision, Lot 25, District 19, $100,000
• Jeremy Hill, Kimberly Hill, Kimberly C. Hill and Jeremy D. Hill to Michael Apple and Tara Apple, Oxford Hills Subdivision, Section 4, Lot 142, District 19, $409,000
• Michael Kenneth Apple Jr. and Tara Apple to Jeremy David Hill and Kimberly Cassie Hill, Knightbridge Subdivision, Lot 8, District 19, $735,000
• Kathleen A. Vause to Nona Renee Bradley, Jose Galvan Jr. and Amy Celeste Galvan, Westmorland Heights Subdivision, Lot 2, District 6, $400,000
• Linda C. Bennie to Robert Cochran, Fairlight Subdivision Laurel Valley, Lot 12, District 15, $36,250
• Thomas E. Hatcher and Donna P. Hatcher to Thomas J. Ryan and Kristin L. Zgrabik Ryan, Temple Road, 3 Acres, District 12, $560,000
• Lloyd Oslonian to Janet Renee Whitted and Anna Elizabeth Bass, Davis Acres Estates, Phase 2, Lot 47, District 14, $607,500
• Marian O Connor Cantley and Marian O'Connor Cantley to Richard Blair and Miri Blair, 67 Acres, District 10, $500,000
• Yvonne D. Rheams to Brenda S. Hardin, Sweet Grass Plantation, Phase 2, Lot 26, District 12, $79,000
• Mike Martin to James Curtis Cook and Michelle Cook, Skyline Section, Lots 59-60, District 18, $17,500
• Terry L. Lashley and Dennis Lashley to Joseph W. Baker Jr., Judith Q. Baker and Judith Baker, Windsor Manor Condominiums, Phase 5, District 9, $334,000
• Kenneth R. Maples to Jesse L. Hostetler and Crista F. Hostetler, Kinzel Springs Subdivision, Phase 6C, Lot 112R, District 15, $45,900
• Jeffery E. Bailey to Jesse L. Hostetler and Crista F. Hostetler, Kenzel Springs Subdivision, Phase 6C, Lot 111R, District 15, $69,500
• Kelvin Earl Martin, Idamae Wooten, Robert M. Millsaps, Jonathan Lynn Millsaps, Andy James Millsaps, James E. Martin Estate, Phyllis Laveron Martin Estate, Phyllis Laveron Martin Millsaps Estate, Phyllis Millsaps Estate and James Earl Martin Estate to Daniel Barney and Leyna Barney, 10 Acres, District 8, $275,000
• Christopher Pearson and Faith Pearson to Mandy C. Kope and Jeffrey Alan Kope Jr., Cooper Property Subdivision, Lot 1R, District 9, $420,000
• Lydia Koogler, Lydia K. Wilbourn, Jared Koogler and Jarod Koogler to Jeff Bradley and Shelly Gunion, Wildwood Springs Addition, Lots 50-52, District 12, $65,000
• Whitney Elizabeth Webb to Larry Keith Chafin Jr. and Jackie Ellen Chafin, Little River Estates Addition to the City of Townsend, Lot 35, District 15, $490,000
• Xavier C. Isabell, Lasoneka Isabell and Lasoneka M. Isabell to Joseph R. Calarco and Joanne M. Calarco, Northfield Subdivision, Section 3, Phase 3, Lot 100, District 9, $380,000
• KLV LLC to Jetblack Holding LLC, S. Cedar Street, District 19, $475,000
• Barbara R. Pohl and William J. Nesbit and Sara A. Nesbit, Farmington View, Phase 3, Lot 58, District 10, $316,000
• Tara A. Orr and Tara A. Tisch to Evan Eisenberg, Black Bear Hollow Subdivision, Lot 3R1, 5 Acres, District 15, $549,900
• Teddy R. Creech and Carol W. Creech to Russell White I and Adrianne White, Rocky Waters Addition, Lot 514, District 11, $530,000
• Stacy Delaine Newbold and Stacy Newbold to Melena Walker, M'Elena Walker and Lee Walker, Old Cades Cove Road, District 15, $32,500
• Van Kim Dinh and Phillip T. Miller to Jared Kunkel and Andrea Kunkel, Grassy Knoll Subdivision, Lot 4, District 5, $572,000
• Catherine Crawley and Heather S. Crawley Estate to Benjamin M. Crawley, Chelsea Village, Phase 2, Lot 36, District 8, $415,000
• Dena A. Estes, Monty S. Estes and Dena Estes to Alexander B. Chaloux and Katherine Chaloux, Springbrook Park Subdivision, Lots 6 and 9A, District 9, $370,000
• Stoney Lee Mulford Jr. and Breeanna Mulford to George Maag and Helen Maag, Ashley Meadows Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 38, District 13, $319,000
• Jacob D. Dutton and Jesikah L. Dutton to Kenneth C. Shapton and Paige N. Shapton, Graham Property, Phase 2, Lot 7, District 2, $355,000
• Robert Trent, David Trent, Steven Trent, Mary Ruth Trent and David L. Trent to Larry Hills, Mountain View Subdivision, Lots 16-17, District 19, $281,150
• George Leonard Bowers, Donna Sue Terrell, Mark Leo Bowers and Rhonda Bowers Snipes to William Burns and Angelia Burns, Janes Subdivision, Lot 9, District 19, $299,900
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.