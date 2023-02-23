Feb. 12-18
Laurie J. Rigatti to Crystal A. Young, Westcliff Subdivision, Section 3, Phase 1, Lot 87, District 19, $638,500
Mechelle Schlomer Barton to Richard O. Davis Jr., Bletchley Park, Phase 2, Lot 34, District 4, $68,000
Michael Grady McMahan and Lisa B. McMahan to Susan C. Rutherford and Brian Keith Rutherford, Dellwood Subdivision, Lot 66, District 9, $365,000
Candith L. Bryant, Candith Louise Bryant, Candy Bryant, Warren Angelo Bryant Attorney-in-Fact and Candith Bryant to Nicole Hyde and Bradley Keith Hyde, Royal Oaks, Section 13, Phase 1, Lot V-145, District 19, $353,000
Opendoor Property Trust I and Opendoor Labs Inc. to Mark Rosner and Lacretia Rosner, Pollys Meadow Subdivision, Lot 29, District 6, $430,000
Brian Fox and Julia Fox to Steven Joseph Lutz, 0.68 Acre, District 8, $237,000
Ollie Belle Flynn Estate and Darrell Lee Flynn to Darrell Lee Flynn, Clanton Country Estates, Lots 23 and 24, District 13, $0
Ollie Belle Flynn Estate and Darrell Lee Flynn to Darrell Lee Flynn, Clanton Country Estates, Lots 14, 28 and 29, District 13, $0
Judy M. Johns Trustee, Hugh Myers Testamentary Trust, Hugh L. Myers, Charles Richard Myers, Judy M. Johns, Bonnie M. McCampbell and Hugh David Myers to Hugh David Myers and Teresa H. Myers, Gamble Lane, 10.37 Acres, District 14, $170,700
Opendoor Property Trust I and Opendoor Labs Inc. to Robert Chad West, Hinkle Estates, Lot 48, District 13, $321,000
Karen Benson to Rebekah Posadas, Hackney Property, Lot 1R-1, District 4, $90,000
Kim T. Yap and Kwee Chin to C. Johnathan Sitzlar, North Maryville Addition No. 2, Lot 27, District 9, $125,000
Jared Sullivan and Samantha Sullivan to Daniel McDonald and Casey McDonald, Longview Farm, Lot 4, District 2, $85,000
Thomas Andrew Dodson, Debra F. Dodson, Deborah F. Dodson and Thomas A. Dodson to Thomas J. Corrigan and Eileen Corrigan, Buena Vista Addition #2, Lot 10, District 19, $459,000
Jeremy Travis Morelock and Jennifer Leah Humphreys to Phyllis Morelock, Morelock Property, Lot 1, District 1, $350,000
Smoky Mountain Heritage Log Cabins LLC to Stephanie Smotherman, Timberwinds Log Cabin Resort, District 15, $265,000
Bambi K. Colyar, Bambi Kay Colyar and Clifton L. Colyar III to Ellen Renchko and Thomas J. Renchko, Woodland Trace Subdivision, Lot 24, District 7, $52,500
Sherry Donahue to Johanna M. Smith, Lee Shirley Road, 0.44 Acre, District 1, $159,900
Ronald J. Portier and Sally Portier to Lee Ann Burnett and Barry Lynn Burnett, Sawyers Green, Phase 1, Lot 15, District 13, $665,000
Keith Headrick to James Daniel Glass and Sharon Lynne Luna, Davis Acres Estates Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 72, District 14, $70,000
GDP Properties LLC to Jill Kristin Perez and Amanda Janice Perez, Lambert Estates, Section 2, Lot 30, District 14, $303,000
Moses Investment Group to Rhett Butler and Susan Butler, Conor Cove Subdivision, Lot 9, District 1, $535,000
Delsa Spence to Jennifer Humphreys, Highland Acres Subdivision, Lot 76, District 19, $265,000
Sarah Dorismar and Jean Dorismar to Jeffrey Banuat and Frankie Banuat, Sundown Resort Subdivision, Lot 118, District 19, $102,000
Timothy R. Hull to Shannon Brock Asbury and Aleisha Marie Asbury, The Park at Royal Oaks, Lot 118, District 19, $610,000
Peter D. Ayers Co-Trustee, Nancy J. Ayers Co-Trustee and 2014 Ayers Family Revocable Trust to City of Maryville, Cross Creek, Phases 6 and 7, Lot 45, District 19, $0
Jonathan R. Wyatt and Nicole Wyatt to Music City Holdings LLC, Somerset Subdivision, Lot 16R, $460,000
James J. Mathis Jr. to J3CS Properties LLC, Look Rock Estates Subdivision, Lot 6, District 7, $280,000
Music City Holdings LLC to Large Company LLC, Somerset Subdivision, Lot 16R, $495,000
Horizon House II Inc. and Overlook Community Housing of Blount County Inc. to Fig Solutions Inc., Maryville Redevelopment Area No. 2, Lot 40R, District 19, $116,045.91
Tony L. Bell and Jannette C. Bell to Kelly L. Parrado and Leandro Parrado, Twin Ridges Subdivision, Lot 12, District 14, $332,500
Ariel Garcia and Rosa Flores to Johnny Johnston, Plainfield Addition, Lot 94-96, District 9, $70,000
Steven R. Broome, Heather Marie Broome and Steven Broome to David Martinez and Beatriz Yanez, Highland Acres Subdivision, Lots 318 and 319, District 19, $120,000
W&L LLC to Brandon L. Davis and Haley B. Davis, Beverley Duvall Property, Lot 1, 1.607 Acres, District 12, $205,000
Gwendolyn Sue McCool Headrick, Shirley Temple McCool Estate, Janice Fay McCool, Martha Ann Jordan, Charles Linwood McCool Jr. and Eva Gail Mordecai to Breann Prescott and Jamie Prescott, Hinkle Estates, Lot 45, District 13, $349,900
Lacretia K. Rosner, Lacretia K. Holbert, Mark Rosner and Lacretia Rosner to Stacee Leigh Blokzyl and John Paul Blokzyl, Royal Oaks, Section 17, Phase 1, Lot 473, District 19, $640,000
Andy Clyde Herrell Jr. to Kelly Evans, Bay Valley Addition, Lot 19, District 11, $230,000
Douglas Everett Moretz and Douglas E. Moretz to Douglas Everett Moretz and Pamela Denise Moretz, Sevierville Road (U.S. Highway 411), District 9, $0
Thomas Frederick Casperson, Thomas Casperson, Darah Russell Casperson, Darrah Casperson and Darrah R. Casperson to Thomas Frederick Casperson Trustee, Darrah Russell Casperson Trustee and The Casperson Family Revocable Living Trust, Morgan Park, Phase 2, Lot 21, District 19, $0
Savannah Properties LLC to Christopher T. Abbott and Seneca P. Abbott, The Cottages, Lot 30, District 19, $415,000
Matthew Watson to Christopher McDonough, Morgan Park, Phase 1, Lot 77, District 19, $349,900
BTW Properties Inc. to KLV LLC, Broyles Street, 0.496 Acre, District 19, $63,000
Brian K. Rutherford, Susan C. Rutherford, Brian Keith Rutherford to Robert Voyles II and Glenna Voyles, Hinkle Road, 6.814 Acres, District 13, $735,000
Michael Hyland and Rachel Hyland to Fred McCall and Rachel McCall, Big Valley Campground, Lot 249, District 15, $113,500
Billy C. Large to Jaima White and Jason White, Rock Gardens Addition No. 2, Lot 158, District 9, $237,000
B. Scott King to Noel Jeovanny Meza Ramos, Deysi Esmeralda Flores-Rosales and Deysi Esmeralda Flores Rosales, Urban Housing Redevelopment LLC Property, Lot 1, District 19, $75,000
Orvie Smith to State of Tennessee, State Route 115, $0
Jeffrey Eli Stegmann to The Surdu Living Trust, John R. Surdu Trustee and Candace F. Surdu Trustee, Robert J. Davis Estate Property, Lot 1R-2, 5.044 Acres, District 13, $224,900
Darrell Watkins to Laureen C. Gunderson and Jeffrey D. Gunderson, H.L. Clark Lands, 0.5 Acre, District 7, $260,000
Preferred Property Group LLC to Thomas Katz, Watt Street, 0.1722 Acres, District 9, $234,900
Ruby Floreece Gay and Nancy Giles Attorney-in-Fact to Balaji Shree LLC, Badgett Street, District 19, $191,750
