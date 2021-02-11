Jan. 31 to Feb. 6
• Patrick J. Schaad Suc. Trust and John Schaad to Dickran Kazarian and Stephanie Kazarian, Deerfield Drive, Acres 119.497, District 10, $875,000
• Todd Walchli and Jessica Walchli to Neal Jannol and Miriam Janousek, Stone Tree Park Subdivision, Lot 4, District 19, $640,000
• Christopher McCulloch and Lorie McCulloch to AS Properties Inc. and Stone Construction Group Inc., Brick Mill Heights, Lot 3, District 1, $20,000
• DR Horton Inc. to William Barron and Karey Barron, Farmington View, Phase 3, Lot 79, District 10, $305,250
• Michael Orr Suc. Trust, Glenn Orr Trust, Michael Orr, Mark Orr, Shaun Orr, Nicole Jones, Michell Robinson, Stephanie Orr, Johnathon Orr and John Orr to James Hahn, West Mor-Land Heights Subdivision, Lot 6, District 6, $217,000
• Christian Brown Construction LLC to Jessee Stinnett and Kari Stinnett, Hunters Meadow Subdivision, Lot 29, District 10, $342,900
• DR Horton Inc. to Jordan Leslie and Kelly Leslie, Jackson Park Subdivision, Lot 9, District 19, $315,565
• Victor Franklin and Anita Franklin to Daniel Jezowit and Sharon Jezowit, Brantley Park, Phase 2, Lot 22, District 9, $349,000
• Jeremy Loos and Mary Loos to Thomas Fowler IV and Julianne Fowler, Mimosa Estates, Lot 216, District 11, $290,000
• DR Horton Inc. to Cortney Horne, Farmington View, Phase 3, Lot 80, District 10, $265,195
• Joe White and Heather Butcher to Brooke Foulk and Jonathan Foulk, Landing at Lackey Creek, Lot 1, District 10, $1,120,000
• C&J Holdings of Maryville LLC to Gerald Guy and Cheryl Guy, Harper Street Lofts Condominiums, District 9, $319,900
• Nicholas Reeves and Candace Reeves to Ronald Potts and Karen Potts, Bailey Estates, Lot 2, District 5, $305,500
• Cyrus Martin and Nancy Martin to Jeremy Martin Jr., Springfield Subdivision, Lot 102, District 9, $192,500
• Elizabeth Davis to Ernest Murray, Davis Property, Lot 1, District 8, $186,000
• SEC Properties General Partnership, Matt Caldwell, Richard Evans and Steve Scarborough to Ramon Montanez Jr., Grand Pines on the Creek, Lot 5, District 1, $100,000
• Michael Lindsey to Derek Lowery and Kimberly Lowery, Chilhowee Hills Baby Farms, Lot 4R-4, District 8, $182,100
• Dawn Wise and Gary Wise to Moses Investment Group, Franklin Meadows, Lot 14, District 1, $294,813.61
• Jonathan Day and Ashlee Day to Without a Paddle, Post and Crawford Addition, Lot 9, District 19, $225,000
• Charles Mabe to JMB Investment Company LLC, Rocky Branch Road, Acres 1.98, District 14, $450,000
• Lawrence Irwin Jr. and Michelle Irwin to Miriam Keller and Kenneth Keller, River Run Subdivision, Section 1, Phase 1, Lot 34, District 14, $450,000
• Rosalie Rogers and Marilyn Smith to Brandon Street, Wilson Road, Acres 18, District 7; Mint Road, Acres 20, District 7, $243,950
• Cory Perkins to Fred Ballew III, Worthington Subdivision, Phase 3, Lot 124, District 19, $259,900
• Ashley McNish to Daniel Vose and Sarah Vose, Deer Run Drive, Acres 30, District 18, $17,500
• Smithbilt LLC to Jeffrey Bornhoeft, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 2, Lot 167, District 7, $203,438
• Gregory Nauman to Fernando Garcia and Maria Garcia Cazavez, Cedar Hills Estates, Section 3, Lot 85, District 11, $5,000
• Amburn Builders LLC to Ashlee Martin and Michael Martin, Lindsey Estate, Lot 14-3, District 1, $217,000
• Advantage Hansen LLC to Katherine Malone and Chase Malone, Plainfield Addition, Lot 138, District 9; North Everett High Road Alley, District 9, $92,500
• Advantage Hansen LLC to Katherine Malone and Chase Malone, Bassel Subdivision, Lot 329, District 9, $127,500
• Elizabeth Taylor, Ralph Roach Estate and Tonya Underwood to Tonya Porter, Brown School Road, Acres 0.23, District 9, $20,000
• Dorothy Browder to Dorothy Browder Trust and Little Summer Revocable Living Trust, Laurel Valley Resort Mount Luke Section Subdivision, Lot 60, District 15, $0
• Rex Adams and Vina Adams to Aaron Love and Debbie Love, Adams Road, Acres 18.720, District 14, $122,000
• Hugh Roberts, Barbara Roberts, Robert Wilson, Katheryn Dunlap and Shannon Fowler to Carson Hicks and Sharon Hicks, Wildwood Springs Subdivision, Lot 101R, District 12, $31,900
• Hugh Roberts, Barbara Roberts, Robert Wilson, Katheryn Dunlap and Shannon Fowler to Bradley Guinn and Amy Guinn, Wildwood Springs Subdivision, Lot 92R, District 12, $40,700
• Hugh Roberts, Barbara Roberts, Robert Wilson, Katheryn Dunlap and Shannon Fowler to Bradley Guinn and Amy Guinn, Wildwood Springs Subdivision, Lot 87R, District 12, $40,700
• Robert Hutchens and Virginia Loflin to State of Tennessee, North Park Boulevard, Acres 2.994, District omitted, $0
• Fairview United Methodist Church to Priest Enterprises LLC, Fairview United Methodist Church Property, Lot 2R, Acres 4.194, District 6, $290,000
• Robin Macarthur to Nancy Oaks, Timberline Estates, Section 1, Lot 13, District 5, $165,000
• Angela Stafford to Doyle Johnson and Dawn Johnson, Norton Road, District 13, $55,000
• Rae Cupp and Robby Gennoe to Donald Tipton Sr., East Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 3, District 9, $120,000
• Janice Allen to Monte Dennis, South Hall Subdivision, Lot 120, District 9, $85,000
• Kenneth Howard III Trust and Howard Family Pooled Trust to Marcel Brun and Bethann Brun, Meadowlands Subdivision, Lot 12, District 11, $330,000
• Ray Richesin and Cathy Richesin to Samuel Franklin, Earl Richesin Estate, Lot 5R, District 9, $75,000
• David Burke and Carla Burke to Advanta IRA Administration and Joel Mayo, Hughes Loop Road, Acres 1.71, District 14, $48,000
• Gina Davis to Jennifer Szolnoki, Seymour Estates, Section 2, Phase 1, Lot 30, District 13, $195,000
• Shannon Cate to Allison Demski and Mark Demski, Norwood Village Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 39, District 19, $195,000
• Nikki Ball and James Van Vickle to Patrick Rosenbaum, Eagleton Village, Lot 63, District 9, $137,000
• Alan Weeks and Janet Weeks to Bo Carroll, Forest Hills Estates Subdivision, Lot 6, District 6, $196,700
• Stephen Fox and Jennifer Fox to Hannah Campbell and Chris Campbell, West Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 9, District 9, $285,000
• Cades Cove Reserve LLC to Barry Barnes and Debbie Barnes, Cades Cove Reserve, Building 4, District 15, $199,900
• William Workman Trust and William Workman and Pearl Workman Trust to Karen Axley, Highlands at Maryville Villas, Phase 2, District 19, $309,000
• Shirley Harrison to GDP Properties LLC, Hutchins Subdivision, Lot 34, District 9, $66,152.20
• Karen Axley to William Ivens and Ashlee Ivens, Meadow Oaks Subdivision, Lot 31, District 9, $369,000
• Daniel Metcalf to David Puckett III, Druid Hills Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 7, District 9, $200,111
• Mark Hunter and Jennifer Hunter to Violet Dailey, Ferry Road Estates Subdivision, Lot 20, District 6, $435,000
• John Mitchell to Matthew Lynn and Lisa Lynn, Brentwood Subdivision, Lot 14, District 19, $280,000
• Richard Huskey and Sheila Huskey to Lauren Francis and Ross Francis, Park at Royal Oaks, Lot 125, District 19, $469,900
• Brandon Edrington and Kelsey Edrington to Rebekah Patterson and James Bean, Meadow Oaks Subdivision, Lot 37, District 6, $359,900
• Robert Churchill and Sandra Churchill to Elizabeth Vaughan, David Building Lofts, District 9, $150,000
• James Gregory to Jerry Cauthen and Lynn Cauthen, Panorama Estates Subdivision, Lot 121, District 6, $32,000
• Roy Bales, Edd Bales and Angelo Fortin to Roy Bales Trust and Angelo Fortin Trust, Chestnut Ridge Subdivision, Lot 1, District 14, $0
• Jon Foulk and Brooke Foulk to Dena Hysmith, Landing at Lackey Creek Subdivision, Lot 4, District 10, $260,000
• Jon Foulk and Brooke Foulk to Dena Hysmith, Landing at Lackey Creek Subdivision, Lot 3, District 10, $945,000
• Patsy Meek to Blount Partnership, Truan Meek Property, Lot 1R, Acres 0.76, District 9, $70,000
• Devin Lipsey and Lisa Lipsey to Joseph Snyder and Mary Snyder, Grand Vista, Lot 42, District 8, $201,000
• GF Tipton LLC to Edwin Rodriguez, Whittington Subdivision, Lot 1, District 19, $60,000
• Carl Corsentino to Sherry Willoughby, Weston Ridge Subdivision, Section 4, Lot 25, District 13, $215,000
• Susanne Forshaw to Heidi Auer, Morganton Estates Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 38, District 2, $99,000
• Christian Brown Construction LLC to Derek Montgomery and Rhonda Montgomery, Hunters Meadow Subdivision, Lot 22, District 10, $324,200
• Joanne Snyders to Kelly Naber, Reagan Road, Acres 8.276, District 1, $339,000
• Barbara Sims Estate, Robin Wilson, Wesley Sims and Amy Solis to Wayne Prach and Piper Prach, Westwood Estates, Section 2, Lot 67, District 19, $340,000
• Mark Gregory to Marshall Builders Inc. and ASI Builders Inc., Mimosa Estates Subdivision, Lots 219 and 220, District 11, $125,000
• Cato Clowney Jr. and Shirley Clowney to Christopher Wayman and Emeline Wayman, Faye Leonard Property, Lot 1, District 19, $385,000
• Maryam-Un-Nisa Khan to Amanda Kohler, Thornhill Park Subdivision, Lot 7, District 9, $129,900
• James Huskey, Berry Davis and Freda Odell to Davis Odell and Freda Odell, ER Gaskin Subdivision, Lots 13 and 14, District 9, $80,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Jennifer Hoskins and Garrett Hoskins, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 2, Lot 166, District 7, $259,555
• Delsa Spence to Marina Chavez, Fugate Property, Lot 1, District 2, $27,500
• Laurel Leslie and Glen Leslie to Michael Schnoor and Kathryn Schnoor, Country Lane Properties, Lot 8, District 14, $490,000
• Alta Dunn to Thomas Hill and Judith Hill, Loretta Hogg Hobbs and Samuel Jeffrey Dunn Properties Lot Line Adjustment, Lot 1, District omitted, $693,900
• Jennifer Wetteland and Christopher Wetteland to Tom Aldich and Laura Aldrich, Turnberry Vista Subdivision, Lot 44, District 19, $685,000
• David Jessup and April Jessup to Adam Walls and Rebecca Walls, Jackson Bend, Lot 19R, District 10, $305,000
• Lloyd Webb to Ryan Zupancic and Brittany Zupancic, Foothills Parkway, Acres 10.64, District 15, $97,500
• Cynthia Sheldon to Devin Thomasson, Chelsea Thomasson, Jeremiah Cook and Lindsay Caldwell, Green Valley Subdivision, Section 3, Lot 33, District 6, $249,900
• Pistol Creek Properties LLC to Daria Mambo, Wright Road, District 9, $185,000
• Chris Evans and Randall Evans to Gregory Wheatley and Tammy Wheatley, Watershaw Subdivision, Lot 1R1, District 4, $54,900
• Chris Evans and Randall Evans to Gregory Wheatley and Tammy Wheatley, Watershaw Subdivision, Lot 1R2, District 4, $50,000
• Leann Hicks, Mary Willocks and Joe Bruce Estate to Corbin Loveless, Highway No. 73, District 15, $445,000
• Peter McKevitz and Lorelei McKevitz to Timothy Self and Joshua Collins, Peter McKevitz Property, Lot 1, District 9, $253,400
• Linda Brehob to Bobby Thompson and Leslie Thompson, Loudon County Property, $405,000
• David Cummings and Raquel Cummings to June Skaudis, Bays Mountain Country Club Estates Subdivision, Lot 59, District 13, $35,000
• FCMD Partners LLC to Donald Poteet and Katherine Poteet, Brannon Subdivision, Lot 5, District 19, $150,000
• DR Horton Inc. to Albert Sanchez Narvaez and Angelie Sanchez Narvaez, Jackson Park Subdivision, Lot 11, District 19, $293,190
• E. Dunahoo Properties LLC to Kelsey Edrington and Brandon Edrington, Wright Property, Lot 3, District 15, $278,300
• Robert Dorran and Kathryn Dorran to Nicholas Myers and Laura Myers, Buena Vista Subdivision No. 5, Lot 9, District 19, $239,900
• Karen Vogel and Robert Vogel Estate to Larry Britton and Kathryn Britton, Country Meadows Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 45, District 8, $220,000
• Brandon Orr Properties LLC to Philip Milia and Lila Milia, Franklin Meadows, Lot 17, District 1, $282,615
• Zachary Hommerding and Kimberly Hommerding to Richard Huskey and Sheila Huskey, The Park at Royal Oaks, Lot 126, District 19, $376,500
• James Cogburn, Louise Sentell, Timothy Cogburn and Leroy Cogburn Estate to Phillip McGill and Patricia McGill, Morganton Mobile Home Estates, Lot 32, District 19, $42,000
• Michael Gallegos and Jayne Gallegos to Benjamin Sentell and Hillary Sentell, Heritage Hills Subdivision, Lot 25, District 19, $515,000
• Kay Best to David Hannahs, Sheets Property, Lot 2R-2C, District 19, $210,000
• John Nicholson to Michael McCormack and Kayla McCormack, Grand Vista, Lot 41, District 8, $210,000
• David Stone II Trust and Ronda Stone Trust to Gerald Rome Sr. and Samantha Rome, The Heights, Lot 12, District 9, $170,000
• William Smith Estate and Tanya Helton to Anthony Pettinato Jr. Co-trust and Bonnie Pettinato Co-trust, Davis Estate White Mill Road Subdivision, Lot 1, District 14, $135,000
• Marguerite Connatser and James Connatser to city of Maryville, Big Bend Drive, Acres 1.90, District 7, $0
• Darlene Keffer to Joseph Hall and Barbara Hall, Gravely Hills Road, Acres 3.54, District 5, $150,000
• William Caughman to Harry McIntosh, Cold Springs Subdivision, Lot 8, District 15, $40,000
