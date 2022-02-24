Feb. 13-19
• Chad Lamon and MacKenzie Lamon to Downtime Properties LLC, Sevier Heights Subdivision No. 2, Lot 201, District 9, $260,000
• Stephanie Marie Hilliard and Stephanie Hilliard to Diane Marie OShea and Diane Marie O'Shea, Everett Heights Subdivision, Lot 102, District 9, $343,000
• Larry Storie Estate, Russell T. Storie, Russell Todd Storie, Kevin Storie, Tammy Grimes, Michael Storie, Larry Allen Storie and Jeffrey Storie to Eddie Carroll, Jackson Hills Subdivision, Lot 37, District 9, $335,000
• Emily J. Anderson to Michael Tedrow and Joann Tedrow, River Run Subdivision, Section 1, Phase 3, Lot 105, District 14, $89,900
• Jacquelyn D. Young to Don Atkins, Lowes Ferry Road, 1 Acre, District 5, $130,000
• Jody Somerville to Mark Consigny and Karyn Consigny, Chihowee Mountain Estates, Section 10, Lot 70, 9.42 Acres, District 7, $226,500
• Barbara E. Folkes to Roy A. Fain and Geneva E. Fain, Katherine Place, Lot 3, District 14, $325,000
• Josh G. Howell and Lee R. Howell to Richard Hyatt and Tracy Hyatt, Duchy Subdivision, Lot 5, 8.78 Acres, District 4, $55,000
• Judy E. Payne Trustee and Judy E. Payne Revocable Trust to Fairview United Methodist Church of the Smoky Mountains, Tedford Road, District 6, $275,000
• Judy S. Payne to Fairview United Methodist Church of the Smoky Mountains, Tedford Road, 1 Acre, District 6, $5,000
• Leland C. Blackwood Jr. and Lisa R. Blackwood to Sammy Lee Ferguson and Penelope B. Ferguson, Quinn Drive, District 19, $47,500
• Leland C. Blackwood Jr. and Lisa R. Blackwood to Samuel Lee Ferguson and Penelope B. Ferguson, Edward V. Pershing Property, Lot 2, District 9, $47,500
• Nathaniel H. Swartz and Katherine E. Swartz to Nathaniel H. Swartz Trustee, Katherine E. Swartz Trustee and The Swartz Family Revocable Living Trust, Miser Station Road and West Vinegar Valley Road Intersection, 10 Acres, District 4, $0
•Keith Edmonds to Susan M. Rosenblum, Eagleton Properties Inc. Subdivision No. 1 Eagleton Village, Lot 160, District 9, $224,900
• William P. Lyons and William Lyons to Caleb J. Hazelbaker and Jillian N. Hazelbaker, Thornhill Park, Lots 1-6, 8-9, 12-17,19-40,42-45,48,50-59, Thornhill Park (Common Area), District 9, $1,705,000
• Amy L. Young to Pythius Investments Inc., Mountain View Baptist Church Property Subdivision, Lot 2, District 9, $275,000
• Steven Lynn Long and Sharon K. Snoderly to Dmitriy Y. Sidorevich and Anna Sidorevich, Long and Snoderly Property Subdivision, Lot 2, District 1, $330,000
• Richmont Properties to Richard K. Whittington and Tracy L. Whittington, Trillium Residential Cove Subdivision, DIstrict 15, $35,000
• Brittany R. Duncan to Austin J. Pettinato, Houston Heights, Lot 35, District 13, $169,900
• Clay A. Sparks and Mary Ann Sparks to Terry L. Sparks, Panorama Estates, Lot 83B, District 6, $158,000
• Cullen Lamar Dunn Trustee, Marry Ann Dunn Trustee and The Dunn Joint Revocable Living Trust to Will M. McCampbell, Cavern Road, 12.17 Acres, District 15, $150,000
• Showni Medlin Crump, Showni Medlin-Crump and Michael Crump to David Allen Zaczyk and Mary Beth Zaczyk, Lonas Addition, Lot 46, District 19, $377,000
• Arnold Shellman and Linda Ann Shellman to Kimberly C. Rogers Luttrell and Kimberly C. Rogers-Luttrell, Old Niles Ferry Subdivision, Lot 28, District 6, $300,000
• Hannah Husley and Hannah Grace Tulloch to Raymond E. Cooper and Tuyet Tl Cooper, French D. Clark Estate, Lots 3 and 4, District 6, $125,000
• James S. Fletcher and Julie Fletcher to Darren K. Emerson and Sheri L. Emerson, McGhee Farm Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 16, District 7, $446,500
• Harold Booker to Jeffrey D. Absmeier and Deborah S. Absmeier, McWilliams Property, Lot 1, District 2, $115,000
• Brenda Long Noe, Edward G. Long Estate, Edward Grayson Long, Michael Grason Long, Michael Grayson Long and Ralph Edward Long to Jacobus Erasmus and Kharis Erasmus, Long Hollow Road, 10.25 Acres, District 5, $497,000
• Donal S. Clark and David P. Lebouef to Daren Winebrenner and Angela Winebrenner, Sundown Resort, Lot 66, District 15, $60,000
• Brevard Partners of Tennessee to Crown Legacy Investments LLC, Sonoma Commercial, Lot 1R-1, $335,000
• Raquel Cabrera Garcia, Esteban Cabrera, Elia Cabrera and Raquel C. Garcia to James William Uhl and Nora Uhl, Fairlight Addition to the Smokies, Lot 5, District 15, $494,000
• C. Randy Hicks, Charles R. Hicks, Judy Hicks, Lois V. Hicks and Charles Randy Hicks to Patricia McCellen and Ronald McCellen, Riverview First Addition, Lots 85-88, District 11, $20,000
• Frank M. Eggers II Trustee and Sandra J. Eggers Revocable Living Trust to Alcoa 129 Partners, Weigels at Hunters Crossing, Lots 4 and 5, Hunters Crossing Drive Subdivision, Lot 2R1C, 1.197 Acres, District 19, $650,000
• Donald Scott Gibson to Emily McNeil, Rock Gardens Subdivision, Lot 46, District 9, $185,000
• Alice A. Kolbe Trustee and The Alice A. Kolbe Revocable Living Trust to James H. Cloyd, Regal Tower Condominium, Section 1, Regal Tower Condominium Garage Space, Section 1, District 9, $293,000
• KLV LLC to Thomas Hodge, Cross Creek Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 4R, District 19, $75,000
• Vincent F. Notari 3rd to Katherine Nicole Timmons and Braden Troy Timmons, Apple Wood Subdivision, Lot 2, District 8, $312,000
• Harold Booker Trustee, The Testamentary Trust, Ruth B. Booker and Harold L. Booker Trustee to I Quadrant Investments LLC, Pure Oil Company A Division Property of Union Oil Company, Lot 1, 0.14 Acres, Pure Oil Company Property A Division of Union Oil Company, Lots 2-4, District 9, $695,000
• Rosetta McLaughlin to Michael W. Benedetti Trustee, Lalena A. Benedetti Trustee and Benedetti Family Trust, Cherokee Heights Subdivision, Lots 7 and 26, District 19, $245,000
• Bradley Charles Bentz and Brianna Bentz to Beth K. Hayes, Country Haven Estates, Lot 22BR, District 7, $699,900
• Lauren Deann Whitehead to Nicholas Whitehead and Andrew Whitehead, Marvin S. Devault Subdivision, Lot 1, District 10, $350,000
• Timothy D. Bonner and Peggy W. Bonner to George Mitchell Petty, Ridge Water Subdivision, Lot 6, District 5, $1,030,000
• Melody A. Jones and Kevin P. Jones to Kathryn Van Vossen, Donald Van Vossen and Katie Van Vossen, Jacob Springs, Lot 4, District 11, $385,000
• Gregory A. Bennett, Jeffrey Bennett and Jeff Bennett to David M. Talley, Heartland Subdivision, Lot 14, District 2, $75,000
• Keith Edmonds to Blackberry Farm LLC, The White Subdivision of the McCammon Property, Lot 13, District 19, $685,000
• Peggy Swenson to Michelle McCaulley and Johnny McCaulley, Berwyn Fields, Section 5, Building 4, District 19, $241,500
• Martin Brown and Amy Brown to Gerald E. Bock and Jeannette R. Bock, River Bend Subdivision, Lot 2, District 11, $425,000
• Timothy L. Ivens and Linda K. Ivens to Dennis Queen and Nikki Queen, Springview Subdivision, Lot 6, District 6, $430,000
• Pistol Creek Properties LLC to Kaleb Penley, W. B. Irwin Addition, Lot 73, District 9, $195,900
• Alyssa Nickel, Alyssa Malloy, Brendan T. Nickel and Brendan Nickel to Big Moment Capital LLC, Hawkview Subdivision, Lot 11, 5 Acres, District 15, $660,000
• Samuel G. Harb Successor Co-Trustee, Daniel J. Harb Successor Co-Trustee, The Harb Family Revocable Living Trust and Wadad S. Harb to Cory Allen Smith, Lakeview Estates, Lot 28, District 11, $490,000
• Jane M. Hodge to Farmington View LLC, William and Tommy Hodge Property, Lot 1, District 19, $300,000
• Betty A. Boatman to Regan Dalton and Shanra Dalton, Beck Street, 0.5 Acres, Pine Street, 0.5 Acres, District 19, $139,176.33
• Harry McIntosh to Brian Schreiner and Lynn Schreiner, Graham Property Laurel Valley, Lot 2, District 15, $618,668.18
• Wade C. Lands, Julia A. Lands and Wilson & Associates PLLC Successor Trustee to U. S. Bank Trust National Association Trustee and VRMTG Asset Trust, Self Hollow Road, 1.607 Acres, District 12, $60,896.30
• Smithbilt LLC to Brynden Cody Lee Kidd and Cassie Lee Kidd, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 3, Lot 113, District 7, $297,315
• Michael L. Kofoed, Katie Kofoed and Katie Kofoe to the State of Tennessee, North Dogwood Lane, $0
• Michael E. Karnes to Brent P. Chasteen and Lynsey Nicole Chasteen, Majestic Mountains, Lot 52, District 13, $540,000
• Robert M. Cohen to David Richman, College Street, District 9, $212,500
• Joseph Howard Butler Jr. to Jennifer Baker and Christopher Baker, Cades Cove Village Condominiums, Lot 3-A, Cades Cove Village, Lot 3-A, District 15, $432,000
• Donald Ray Hafley and Linda T. Hafley to Heather Steele, Hitch Road, 3 Acres, District 12, $410,000
• JMB Investment Company LLC to Knox Property Group LLC, W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, 5.72 Acres, District 5, $1,650,000
• Wanda L. Hodge to Deanna N. Long, Robert B. Strittmatter Co-Trustee, Caroline C. Stritttmatter Co-Trustee and Robert and Caroline Strittmatter Revocable Living Trust, Ivy Ridge Lane, 6.353 Acres, District 19, $846,933
• Kennon W. Seal and Penni Seal to Tammy Baxley White and Michelle Louise White, Meadow Oaks Subdivision, Lot 27, District 9, $409,000
• Quentin E. Arnold Jr. and Michelle L. Arnold to Quentin E. Arnold Jr. Trustee, The Arnold Family Revocable Living Trust and Michelle L. Arnold Trustee, Hunters Ridge Subdivision, Lot 1, District 6, $0
• R & D Properties, Rachel M. Talley and Daniel J. Moore to Brian E. Allen Trustee and The Allen 1996 Family Trust, Sans Souci Condominiums, District 8, $178,000
• W. Russel Turner and Judy N. Turner to Lisa Olivares Trustee and The Lisa Olivares Revocable Trust, Grouse Creek Subdivision, Lot 14, District 15, $697,400
• Crisi Hurst, Crisi Newman and Brenda Newman to Alan Mittelsteadt and Melanie Mittelsteadt, Rambling Acres, Lot 17R-1, District 6, $314,900
• John Dawkins and Bruce McNeil and Marlene McNeil, Lowes Ferry Landing Subdivision, Phase 3, Lot 138, District 10, $85,000
• Jerry Lichtenwalter to Robert D. Scott and Lovisa M. Scott, Saddle Ridge, Section 2, Lots 18-21, District 18, $124,900
• Jeffery Jose Castro, Victoria Lee Castro, Jeffery Castro and Victoria Castro to Mark Radosevich and Susan Ann Radosevich, Junaluska Country Club Resort Area, Lots 26 and 27, District 10, $475,000
• Martha L. Trujillo-Cody, Marta L. Trujillo-Cody, Martha L. Trujillo Cody and Marta L. Trujillo Cody to Steven Glasow, Howard School Road, 1.98 Acres, District 1, $259,900
