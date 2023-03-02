Feb. 19-25
Smithbilt LLC to Arthur W. Schnitzer and Debra L. Schnitzer, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 1, Lot 69, District 7, $340,000
Raymond Eugene Cooper to Douglas Chiacchiaro, Morganton Meadows, Phase 3, Lot 15R, District 2, $410,000
Bogdan Tutuianu, Myra Moldaw Tutuianu and Myra Moldaw Tutuianu Attorney-in-Fact to Matthew Wade Sunshine, Laurel Valley Resort Mount Luke Section, Lot 38, District 15, $59,900
Matt Nuchols Construction LLC to Leonard J. West Jr. and Hester A. West, Nuchols Property Subdivision, Lot 4, District 14, $470,000
Susan W. Williams, Jayson Randolph Williams Attorney-in-Fact and Susan Williams to Elizabeth Thompson, James E. Gamble Property, 2.232 Acres, District 14, $400,000
Noah Henderson and Danielle R. Henderson to Jonathan Bray and Vanessa Bray, Cardin Property S/D - Jerry Cardin Lane, Lot 1, District 19, $336,000
Dan Deremer and Becki Huff to Danial Morrison and Susan Moyer, Pickens Gap Road, 1.47 Acres, District 13, $99,900
Dennis W. Braswell, Monica L. Braswell and Monica Braswell to DC Foundation Inc., Patrick Avenue, District 9, $286,586.04
Lorraine J. Fowler, Lorraine C. Fowler and Mark A. Fowler Attorney-in-Fact to William J. Geiszler Jr., Berwyn Fields, Section 7, District 19, $250,000
James E. Lyons Jr., James Lyons, Rosalyn A. Lyons and Rosalyn Lyons to Joshua Carmack and Clara S. Carmack, Happy Valley Cabin Sites Subdivision, Lots 13 and 24, Happy Valley Cabin Sites, Lot 16, District 3, $390,000
Joyce Elaine Clark, Margie Pauline Owens Estate, Margie P. Owens Estate, Carolyn Sue Griffith, John Gregory Owens, Philip Anthony Owens, Margie Pauline Owens and Margie P. Owens to Joshua Miles Owens, David and Faye Minchew Property, Lot 5, District 19, $200,000
Chester Richardson and Rebecca Richardson to Alison Denis and Pierre Denis, Beckett Ridge Subdivision, Lot 7, District 15, $90,000
Jeffrey Johnston and Roberta Johnston to John Harris and Laura Harris, Old Niles Ferry Subdivision, Lot 14, District 6, $310,000
Noah David Perkins, Brett Joseph Perkins, Rebecca J. Dewitt to Kaulalani Gabriella Holloway, James Hatcher Property, Lot 1, 0.556 Acre, $64,000
Katherine Cornwell, Debra Lynn Roberts Estate and Debbie Roberts to Katherine Brown and Katherine Cornwell, Wessex Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 12, District 12, $0
Travis Sparks and Melanie Sparks to Jamille Abdallah Hogan, Harrison Hills Subdivision, Lot 11, District 6, $341,500
Jeri B. Gunnels and Jeri M. Bradshaw to The Koko Bobo Living Trust, West Mor-land Heights, Lot 9, District 6, $342,500
Judith K. Evon and Bonnie J. Rothenbuecher to Rhonda L. Nance, William Brook Subdivision, Lot 31, District 19, $315,000
Shannan E. Nix and Kevin L. Nix to Thomas Daniel Richards and Jessica Marie Richards, Lakeside Acres Subdivision, Lot 42, District 11, $317,500
Without a Paddle GP and Gregory D. Bradley to Eric Miller and Vicki Miller, Seymour Estates, Section 2, Phase 1, Lot 14, District 13, $405,000
Meredith Fram to Richard L. Ratliff and Ruby K. Ratliff, Drews Meadow Condominium, Phase 7, District 9, $268,300
David Lynn Henry to Rex Alexander, 1 Acre, District 14, $40,000
Megan Elisa Comp and Megan Jones to Steven Lee Monger and Jamie Boruff, Northwood Subdivision, Lot 26, District 9, $645,000
Boom Boom Properties LLC to Harold David Joines and Sally Joines, Duncan Subdivision, Lot 13, District 9, $158,000
William E. Timmons and Rebecca F. Timmons to Robert William Kinkaid Jr. and Teresa Sue Kinkaid, Creekwood Addition, Lot 13, 0.598 Acre, District 9, $475,000
Bradley R. Shore to Richard W. Todd and Paula Lowe, Majestic Mountains, Lot 39, District 13, $690,000
George Henry Lane and George H. Lane to Foothills Golf LLC, Royal Oaks, Section 2, Phase 1, Lot 24, District 19, $11,116
Robert M. Wright, Melody M. Wright and Robert Wright to Sean Colleary and Jennifer Estes, Riverwood Estates, Lot 37, District 12, $335,000
Trevan Kelly and Sharon Kelly to Mary E. Gunn, Carr Road, 2.01 Acres, District 13, $270,000
Christy A. McDonald, Patrick Philip Slavick and Patrick Slavick to Marry Kelly Wiggins, West Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 121, District 9, $336,000
Steve L. Boudreaux to Gentry Family Properties Inc., Plainfield Addition, Lot 174, Alley, District 9, $120,000
Jerry L. Hutson to City of Maryville, Youngs Mountain View Addition, Lot 52, District 19, $0
Stephanie Clayton Gavric Trustee, Stephanie Gavric Trustee, Jennifer Clayton King Trustee, Jennifer King Trustee and Trust Agreement Dated March 26 2017 to City of Maryville, Youngs Mountain View Addition, Lot 46, District 19, $0
James Lowe to William J. Drury Jr. and Amanda J. Drury, Falcon Crest Subdivision, Lot 14, District 7, $370,000
George H. Veals to Randall T. Cummings and Linda Sue Cummings, Hidden Valley Addition, Section 2, Lot 28, District 13, $300,000
Dennis R. Whaley, Dana E. Whaley and D. R. Whaley to Camelle S. Reid Trustee and Camelle S. Reid Revocable Trust, Ansley Manor Subdivision, Lot 6R-1, District 14, $745,000
Quietlands Development Group LLC to Craig McSpadden, The Quitelands Development Group LLC Property, Lot 1, District 19, $10,000
Lynda Gayle Shuler, Linda Gayle Shuler and Michael E. Morton to Abby Bull and Zackery Benson, Shuler-Morton Property, Lot 1, District 9, $358,600
Nadine Finchum, Kimberly R. Whaley Co-Attorney-in-Fact and Darrick Whaley Co-Attorney-in-Fact to Janet M. McGuire, Windsor Park Subdivision, Lot 124, District 9, $288,000
Janet M. Arnett, Janet Marie Arnett and Jennie Marie Hoenie Attorney-in-Fact to Kevin M. Hoenie and Michelle L. Hoenie, Indian Grove Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 43, District 1, $430,000
Laura Beth Stone, Terry H. Stone Suc-Trustee, Ronda Joyce Stone, Ronda J. Stone, Ronda Joyce Stone Testamentary Trust and Laura Stone to David Micah Talley and Rachel M. Talley, The Heights, Lot 13, District 9, $40,000
Kevin M. Hoenie, Michelle L. Hoenie and Marilyn Hoenie to PFR LLC, Worthington Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 98B, District 19, $220,000
Lisa Gail Terry, Lisa Gail Lee, Lisa G. Lee and Christopher Terry to Alvaro Moises Garcia Blanco and Ana Lilia Vazquez Juarez, Jubilee Ridge Subdivision, Lot 1R, District 9, $225,000
Charles J. Culp to Brayden Thomas Coe and Rachel Leann Shaver, Bittle Village Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 11, District 9, $249,900
Joe Potter to J. Daniel Pressley Trustee and 1600 GC Irrevocable Trust, Louisville Road, 76.49 Acres, District 10, $575,000
Harlan Oneal Wormsley, Harlan O'Neal Wormsley, Beverly Jo Wormsley and Harlan Wormsley to Confluence Properties LLC, Jackson Hills Subdivision, Lot 41, 0.63 Acre, District 12, $280,000
Brenda Jo Harmon and Edith Jo Harmon to David Arthur Vance Jr. and Kathleen Joyce Vance, Gamble Road, 1 Acre, District 14, $14,000
Pankratz Construction Inc. to James Gary Huckaby and Doris Ballard Huckaby, Griffitts Mill at Mint, Phase 3, Lot 24, District 7, $485,000
