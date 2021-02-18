Feb. 7 to Feb. 13
• Jeffrey Anderson, Toni Glover and Dal Anderson Estate to Toni Glover, Jeffrey Anderson and Lori Sexton, Old Louisville Pike, Acres 0.666, District 10, $0
• Signal Mountain Group LLC to Ronald Carter Jr. and Jessica Carter, Gallaghers Landing Subdivision, Lot 1, District 4, $425,000
• Casey Kalb and Erin Kalb to Jeffrey McAvoy and Dana McAvoy, Davis Property, Lots 2RR and 3R, District 15, $335,000
• Arnold Hannah and Larhonda Hannah to Casey Kalb and Erin Kalb, Coulter Property Subdivision, Lot 3R, District 14, $693,000
• Leonel Garcia to Taylor Jones, Plainfield Addition, Lot 72, District 9, $162,900
• Justin Treadwell to Scott Thompson and Letitia Hickman, William Brook Subdivision, Lot 56, District 19, $219,900
• Saddlebrook Properties LLC to John Young and Jami Young, Meadows at Broady Place, Lot 14, District 19, $480,391
• Kathryn Parks, James Redmond and Jonathan Parks to Jonathan Parks, Holli Parks and Kathryn Parks, McNelly Hollow, Acres 62, District 13, $0
• John Parker Jr. and Beverly Parker to John Parker Co-Trust and Beverly Parker Co-Trust, Northwood Subdivision, Lot 41, District 9, $0
• Airport Center Development Partners to Tri-Star GP, Springbrook Farm Subdivision, Lots 1R1-1 and 1R1-2, District 9, $1,304,400
• Paul Tubbs and Karen Tubbs to Keith Esmark, Rachaels Place II, Phase 3, District 9, $200,000
• Cynthia Freeman, Kenneth Paxton Jr. and Charles Paxton to Michael Grindstaff and Donna Grindstaff, Berwyn Fields, Section 2, Building B, District 19, $159,800
• Charles Mersman and Jill Mersman to Foy Morton Jr., Wayne A. Lequire Property, Lot 1, District 1, $266,000
• Mary Jones to Kevin Kelly, Raulston View Subdivision, Section 1, Lot 25, District 19, $280,000
• David Reno Jr. to Richard White, David Reno Property, Lot 3, District 14, $75,000
• Robert Wilson, Katheryn Dunlap and Shannon Fowler to Gary Rowland, Maryville Sevierville Road, Acres 1, District 12, $180,400
• Ball Homes LLC to Shaileshkumar Patel, The Park at Royal Oaks, Phase 3, Lot 1, District 19, $405,428
• Joshua Manges and Brittany Manges to Lydia Perry, Henry Lane Estates Subdivision, Lot 6, Districts 2 and 6, $225,000
• Brenda Dyer to Kerry Lane and Tisann Lane, Dyer Property, Lot 1, District 19, $25,000
• Jeffrey Kenley to PFR LLC, Amerine Station Subdivision, Lot 51, District 9, $284,500
• Thomas Gallaher III and Susan Gallaher to Mark Baker and Emily Baker, Greyson Woods, Lot 3, District 19, $185,000
• Dustin Stevenson and Amy Stevenson to Lewis Caughron and Kelsey Caughron, Crosswind Subdivision, Lot 24, District 9, $375,000
• William Ivens and Ashlee Ivens to Amanda Singleton and Oliver Gilland, Thomas Property, Acres 0.502, District 12, $220,000
• Daniel Lanning and Jacqueline Lanning to Chris Tantanella and Melissa Tantanella, Old Oliver Road, District 14, $226,000
• John Fields to Kim Homes LLC, Old Knoxville Highway, District 9, $74,000
• Michael Braddy and Sharon Braddy to Kevin Tweedy and Stephanie Tweedy, The Park at Royal Oaks, Lot 80, District 19, $442,000
• Larry Lilley and Gwen Lilley to Mohamed Hussen and Graziella Piccione, Bassell Subdivision, Lot 238, District 8, $131,000
• Curtis Henderson and Jean Henderson to Forrest Lee, Trula Peterson Property, Lot 2, District 6, $215,000
• L. Holden Lail and Rhonda Lail to Taylor Kagley, County Farm Road, Acres 1.96, District 19, $60,000
• John Sturgeon, Mary Sturgeon Estate and James Sturgeon Jr. to William Sturgeon and John Sturgeon, Piedmont Addition, Lot 14, District 19, $240,000
• Walter Cotner to Dwight Patrick, Dock and Homers Addition, Lot 14, District 11, $11,450
• Paula Lindahl to Paula Lindahl Trust, Fred McArthur and Robert Green Property, Lot 6, District 5, $0
• Paula Lindahl to Paula Lindahl Tryst, Edith Norton Etal Property, Lot 3, District 12, $0
• James Orr to Timothy Seanor and Tammy Seanor, Hatfield Lands, Lot 7, District 15, $235,000
• Thomas Weston to Belle Investment Company Inc., John Harris First Addition to Maryville, Lots 13, 14, 15 and 16, District 19; Weston Property, Acres 1.064, District 19; Home Avenue, Acres 2.802, District 19, $660,000
• Andrew Quinlan and Kristen Quinlan to Hector Gomez and Gloria Gomez, Hidden Cove Subdivision, Lot 8, District 6, $416,000
• Glenda Mutta and Donna Self Estate to Justin Treadwell, Plainfield Addition, Lot 75, District 9, $60,000
• Ellabelle LLC to DR Horton Inc., Aston Park Subdivision, Phase 1, Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22 and 23, District 9, $1,173,000
• John McArthur, Steve McArthur, Donna Booher, Ruth Harper, William Hackworth and Elizabeth Long to David Connors and Michelle Connors , Allegheny Loop Road, Acres 100,509, District 17, $300,000
• Annie Malone to Little Arrow Outdoor Resort LLC, Windy Hill Subdivision, Lot 19, District 15, $265,000
• Billy McKeel and Kelly Raleigh to Steve Pfeffer, Bay View South Subdivision, Section 3, Lot 38R, District 13, $79,000
• Curtis Williams and Lois Williams to Cody Huber, Window Ridge Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 15R1, District 2, $234,000
• James Fair IV Trust and Douglas Fair Trust to James Fair IV, Douglas Fair and Shirley Cribbs, Acres 1.75, District 15; Highway 73, District 15, $0
• Steven Russo and Carol Hood to Ryan Delozier and Elizabeth Delozier, Deloziers Place, Lot 41, District 12, $295,000
• Jesse Carter to Deanna Engle and Ryan Engle, Chestnut Hills Subdivision, Section 3, Lot 9, District 15, $381,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Christopher Miller and Rocio Miller, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 2, Lot 165, District 7, $218,720
• Robert Drake to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Windsor Manor Condominiums, Phase 1, Building 2, District 9, $120,241
• Jeffrey Ward and Marceline Ward to Ronald Brewster, Summer Oaks Subdivision, Lot 30, District 19, $23,500
• Rebecca Ewing and Lucy Brooks Estate to Jennifer Payne, John Anderson Property, Lot 2, District 1, $285,000
• Pistol Creek Properties LLC to Robert Ewing, North Plainfield Addition, Lot 128R2, District 9, $224,500
• Cheryl Raby to Gordon Greenman and Irene Cranford, Forest Hills Estates, Lot 16, District 8, $195,300
• David Boruff and Pamela Boruff to Michael Murphy and Jeanette Murphy, Oak Meadows, Phase 1, Lot 7, District 7; Oak Meadows, Phase 3, Lot 8, District 7, $334,900
• Ashley Johnson, Stefanie Johnson and Alexander Johnson to William Whitaker and Jana Whitaker, Frank Wells Property, Lots 9, 10 and 11, District 14, $24,900
• Carl Bertka and Lisa Bertka to John Bruneel Jr., Royal Oaks, Section 1, Phase 1, Lot 3R, District 19, $302,500
• Cody Huber to Samuel Dusenbery and Amanda Dusenbery, Tall Oaks Planned Community, Phase 3, Lot 113, District 14, $205,000
• James Gardner and Becky Gardner to Roy Kuhl and Shannon Kuhl, Little Dug Gap Lane, Acres 5.42, District 9, $175,000
• Benjamin Bales and Celeste Chervenka to Jason Hallenbeck and Ashley Ross, Oxford Hills Subdivision, Section 4, Lot 152, District 19, $389,000
• Okhui Vickers to Quint Bourgeois, Duncan Road, District 9; Duncan Pike, Acres 2.95, District 9, $260,150
• Mattie Mills to Jared Breeden, Eagleton Properties Inc. Subdivision of Eagleton Village, Lot 147, District 9, $130,000
• Robert Brewer and Melissa Brewer to Julie Parris, Kent Parris and Joyce Parris, Heather Crossing, Lot 24, District 19, $300,000
• Tony Jenkins and Joyce Jenkins to Steven Fuller and Larry Wheelon Jr., Green Acres Subdivision, Section 1, Lot 4, District 10, $25,000
• Michael Connors and Shirley Connors to Curtis Burchett and Laurie Burchett, Stonegate Subdivision, Lot 64R, District 15, $65,000
