Feb. 20-26
• George D. Hall and Sandra R. Hall to Gareth Collen and Nicola Collen, Worthington, Section 2, Phase 4, Lot 319, District 19, $399,900
• Bradley R. Shore to Charles E. Horan and Debbie A. Horan, Majestic Mountains, Lot 2, District 13, $499,900
• Charles Swift to Patricia J. Wilde, Wilson Subdivision, Lot 4, District 2, $176,000
• Karl M. Hanel and Karla L. Hanel to Robert J. Andrew, Rockform Heights, Lot 24, District 11, $223,000
• Richard Buchanan Estate, Richard Dwayne Knight, Marsha Lynn Powell, David Henry Knight, David H. Knight and Richard D. Knight to Lewis L. Whitmire, Big Valley Subdivision, Lot 155, District 15, $161,500
• Chadwick Sunderland and Mallory Sunderland to Bradley Bentz and Brianna Bentz, KLV Property Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 3, District 7, $140,000
• Anita Cooper to Jeffrey Lounsbury, Tommy Cooper Lot Line Adjustment, Lot 1, District 14, $289,000
• Clarence McGill, Phyllis M. McGill and Phyllis McGill to Nelson Rodriquez to Carolina Puig, Oscar Duggan Property, Lot 1, District 6, $270,000
• Lawrence D. Black and Katherine B. Black to David W. Tinker and Sherri M. Tinker, Tittsworth Road, 19.7440 Acres, District 13, $975,000
• Carl Allen Latham and Corrie Katherine Jones to Barry A. Childers and Jennifer S. Childers, Meadowbrook Addition, Lot 44, District 9, $240,000
• Brandon Orr Properties LLC to Evelyn A. Clark-Kula, Evelyn A. Clark Kula and Jeffrey Gordon Lebeda, Montgomery Meadows, Section 2, Lot 11R-4, District 1, $360,000
• Moses Investment Group, Casey Moses and Robert J. Moses Jr. to Matthew W. Winningham and Mariah M. Winningham, Conor Cove Subdivision, Lot 4, District 1, $425,000
• Alma Jean Cunningham Trustee, Alma Jean Cunningham, Alma J. Cunningham, A. J. Cunningham, A. J. Cunningham Trust, Alma Cunningham Trustee and Alma Cunningham to Rachael M. Orefice and Jon P. Orefice, Oakland Park Addition, Lots 49-51, District 9, $198,000
• June Voss to Jeremy Peter Dalglish and Kimberly Dalglish, Twin Ridges Subdivision, Lot 2, District 14, $310,000
• Raymond B. Hunt and Anna M. Hunt to Britney Chopin and Michael Chopin, Gillenwater Lane District 7, $230,000
• Michael S. Potter and Liane E. Potter to William Austin Lilley and Jennifer L. Lilley, Indian Grove Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 8, District 1, $415,000
• Joshua D. Johnson and Rebecca Johnson to Justin L. Trivett, Erin Hatfield and Elizabeth G. Trivett, Amerine Station Subdivision, Lot 75, District 9, $400,000
• Jackie Trellis Cooper, Dustin James Cooper, Jackie T. Cooper and Dustin Cooper to Joseph Karl and Michele Karl, Potter Property, Lot 1, District 8, $54,000
• Vanguard Investments Inc. to VM Pronto LLC, Forest Hills Estates, Lot 2, District 8, $264,000
• First Horizon Bank, First Tennessee Bank NA and Frank L. Connaster Estate to Brian K. Bolton, Linda J. Bolton and Patric L. Drake, Frank L. Connaster Estate Property, Lot 2, District 4, $55,000
• Eddie Phil Carrigan Jr., Norma T. Carrigan Estate and Phillip L. Carrigan to Donald Ray Hafley and Linda Joyce Hafley, Ford Addition, Lots 155 and 156, District 9, $307,500
• James J. Mathis and Deborah A. Mathis to Alexander Aust and Haley Aust, Chilhowee Mountain Estates, Lot 77, Districts 3 and 7, $299,900
• Pistol Creek Properties LLC to Donald C. Poteet and Katherine R. Poteet, Cochrans First Addition to Maryville, Lot 31R-1, District 9, $205,000
• James M. Cornelius Jr. and Cynthia Desiree Cornelius to Sarah Radovich and Shawn Radovich, Lashbrooke Subdivision, Lot 100R-1, District 10, $180,000
• Logan Vaughn and Tamela Marene Vaughn Estate to Kelly D. Artino, West Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 102, District 9, $132,653
• Annette Everett and Jeffery D. Everett to Mark Morris, Annette Everett Property, Lot 1, District 8, $815,000
• Larry Storie Estate, Russell Todd Storie, Kevins Storie, Tammy Grimes, Michael Storie, Jeffrey Storie and Larry Allen Storie to Ethan King, Eagleton Properties Inc. Subdivision No. 1, Lot 15, $195,000
• Kenneth E. Kauffman Jr. to Linda Mae Kennedy and Tara Cinelli, Cold Springs Subdivision, Lot 5, District 15, $540,000
• Bryce Sturgeon to Veronica Sotelo Ramirez, Bay Valley Subdivision, Lot 13, District 11, $160,000
• Samuel Christopher Franklin to Stephanie Brauer, Earl Richesin Estate Property, Lot 5R-2, District 9, $617,500
• Pistol Creek Properties L. L. C. and Pistol Creek Properties LLC to Richard Sudderth, Cochran First Addition, Lot 30, District 9, $205,000
• Brandon Orr Properties LLC to Matthew Logan Cross, Montgomery Meadows, Section 2, Lot 11R-1, District 1, $362,900
• Cheryl D. Williams and Radcliffe A. Williams to Anthony D. Jackson, Jack Rorex Addition, Lot 51, District 9, $125,000
• Kevin Wayne Terrell Estate, Deborah Jean Ivey, Dean Terrell, Pam Ricker and Donnie Jean White Terrell to Lynsey Caylin Ruis and Bryce Manning Ruis, Harriette N. Watson Heirs Property, Lot 5, 2.730 Acres, Districts 15 and 18, $375,000
• Lawrence P. Kurek Sr. and Michele Tantillo to Michael Jenkins, Howard School Road, 12.47 Acres, District 1, $417,500
• Daniel Withrow to Margaret L. McCosh, Cherokee Heights Subdivision, Lots 22 and 23, District 19, $185,000
• Steven McDonald, Leah A. Harris, Leah Keller and Mary B. McDonald Estate to Charles David Cook and Shirliann Groat Cook, Hall Road 1.397 Acres, District 8, $250,000
• Blount 305 LLC, Helen Tedford Lambert Trustee and The Lee Vern Lambert GST Exempt Special Marital Trust to Joseph Bunch and Nancy Bunch, Montvale Springs Road, 454.50 Acres, District 3, $690,000
• Maloney Development LLC to Gregory W. Caby, Horton Property, Lot 22, District 8, $359,900
• Josh Tipton and Henry Michael, KLV Property Subdivision, Lot 1, District 7, $219,500
• Jeffrey R. Patterson and Sarah Hasty Williams to Integrity First REI LLC, Doll Mynders & Brownlee Subdivision, Lots 132 and 133, District 19, $115,000
• Hamparsum Bozdogan, Nancy Bozdogan and Nancy M. Bozdogan to Hamparsum Bodogan Trustee, Bedros Bozdogan Trustee and The Bozdogan Family Revocable Living Trust, Rio Vista Subdivision, Section 3, Lot 75, District 4, $0
• Kenneth Kirk Kinnamon, Tammy Raines Kinnamon and K. Kirk Kinnamon to Michael Warmoth and Patricia Burris Warmoth, Northfield Subdivision, Section 3, Phase 1, Lot 141R, District 9, $690,000
• Elizabeth D. Davis to Maryville Retina LLC, Davis Property, Lot 1, District 19, $350,000
• Pamela Rachel Harbison to Quyen Luong, Trillium Residential Cove Subdivision, District 15, $65,000
• Robert Waters and Amy Joy Waters to Lee Wagenblast and Mary Wagenblast, $315,000
• Matthew M. Conrad and Casey L. Conrad to Brittany Marie Torres, Cunningham Brothers Addition, Lot 16, District 19, $295,000
• James L. Breeden and Linda Kay Breeden to Matthew S. Schneider and Shannon C. Schneider, Prospect Road, District 13, $288,000
• Donna J. Kopsell to Home Traders Group LLC, Candlewood Subdivision, Lot 46, District 12, $50,000
• Kelly D. Touchstone to Sunset Island Properties LLC, Pflanze West Maryville Addition, Lot 22, District 19, $75,900
• Rubin Lublin TN PLLC, Eric Trodglen and Ashlee Carringer to Vanguard Investments Inc., Morning Side Addition, Lots 13 and 14, District 9, $137,300
• Smithbilt LLC to Crystal Huskey, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 3, Lot 114, District 7, $302,165
• Glenda Gregory to Roger Eugene Gregory, Daisy Headrick Estate, Lot 2, 0.48 Acres, District 14, $30,000
• Charles M. Webb and Barbara Webb to Bradley G. McCleary and Amy L. McCleary, Harris Property, Lot 4, District 15, $250,000
• Prince Homebuilders Inc. to Mark Dew and Robin Dew, Lot 2A2, District 15, $199,900
• Jim T. Carver to Gregory Allen Taylor and Charlotte Baker Taylor, Carver Property, Lot 2, District 1, $28,000
• John C. Hargis and Christina R. Hargis to Gable Prach and Katherine Prach, Long Hollow Road, 4.05 Acres, District 19, $520,000
• Barry Haas and Barry R. Haas to Porras Property Management LLC, Macarthur Road, District 9, $140,000
• Leonard A. Delnick to Charles Playford, Windridge Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 78, District 19, $320,000
• Larry Morelock and Penelope Morelock to Tammy A. Hayes, Eagleton Extension Subdivision, Lot 19, District 9, $329,900
• John Parker Co-Trustee, Beverly G. Parker Co-Trustee, John Parker and Beverly G. Parker Revocable Living Trust Agreement, John Parker, Beverly G. Parker and Beverly Parker to Kennon P. Rollins Jr. and Bethany H. Rollins, Northwood Subdivision, Lot 41, District 9, $565,000
