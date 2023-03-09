Feb. 26-March 4
David L. Kidd, David Kidd, Tammy Kidd and Tammy J. Kidd to Austin L. Wilson, The Highlands at Maryville, Phase 3, Lots 120 and 121, District 19, $850,000
Andrew R. Holland to Danny Kosier and Chong Kosier, The Margaret Holland Estate and Andrew Holland Properties, Lot 5, 1.646 Acres, District 13, $17,000
GDP Properties LLC to Vinh Thanh Nguyen, Minh Thi Thanh Nguyen and Triet-Giang Nguyen, Rio Vista Subdivision, Section 3, Lot 82, District 4, $727,000
Samuel Joseph Cooper and Samuel J. Cooper to Jay James Carrelli and Samantha E. Parker, Melrose Road, 0.649 and 0.50 Acres, District 14, $154,000
LeConte Land Development LLC to Carie Parker and David S. Craig, Mount Luke Subdivision of Laurel Valley, Lot 62, District 15, $48,000
Bernard G. Sepaniak, Susan D. Sepaniak and Bernard Sepaniak to Eisenback Farms LLC, Fawn Hollow Subdivision, Lots 16 and 17, District 15, $897,000
Hammersmith Investments LLC to Scott Belovin Trustee, Barbara A. Belovin Trustee and The Belovin Joint Revocable Trust, South Hall Subdivision, Lot 109, District 9, $239,000
Bertha A. Sanchez and Ernest T. Fortin to Ryan W. Price and Ashly E. Price, Church Street, District 9, $165,000
Michael Lynn Satterfield, Janie C. Satterfield, Jayni M. Satterfield to Mary Bennett and Nolan Berry, Bays Mountain Overlook Subdivision, Lot 41, District 13, $310,000
Courtney Malmberg, Colleen Crisp and F. Crisp to James D. Reece and Jennifer T. Reece, Weston Ridge Subdivision, Lot 11, District 13, $156,000
Cynthia J. Kelly Trustee, Stephen J. Kelly Trustee, Stephen J. Kelly Co-Trustee, Cynthia J. Kelly Co-Trustee and Kelly Revocable Trust to Zane Charles Chapman and Madison Danielle Holliday, The Morganton Reserve, Phase 2, Lot 110, District 19, $399,900
The William G. Hodge Family Limited Partnership and Hodge Properties LLC to Boghani Properties LLC, Alnwick Road, 1.04 and 1.34 Acres, State Highway 95, Lot 2, 1.96 Acres, William and Tommy Hodge Property, Lot 2, District 19, $3,599,000
Mitchell Nunes and Pamela Nunes to Thomas Barnard and Andrea Barnard, Kinzel Springs Subdivision, Phase 6A, Lot 86, District 15, $67,500
James Morrissey and Rosemary E. Morrissey to Edward E. Hickman and Rebecca Reedy, Youngs Mountain View Addition, Lot 47, District 19, $385,000
Elvira Grant Trustee and The Elvira Grant Trust to Christian S. Shotwell and Tamara Shotwell, Cades Cove Reserve, Building 2, District 15, $355,000
Robert B. Hollifields and Sandra T. Hollifeld to Mary E. Buck and Chad W. Buck, East Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 113, District 9, $240,000
Walland Creek LLC to Julia Klens Caprio, Kinzel Springs Retreat Subdivision, Lots 24 and 25, District 15, $200,000
Stanley Ray McMinn Trustee, Mary Ann McMinn Trustee and The McMinn Quantum Living Trust to Gloria Faye Hargrove, Sundown Resort, Lot 193, District 15, $100,000
Misty Michele Spires, Misty Michele Burleson and Kenneth Spires to Andrew Knowles and Ashley Knowles, Springfield Subdivision, Lot 72, District 9, $140,000
Chloe Moore Zachery, Chloe Noelle Moore, James Davon Zachery, Chloe Zachery, Chloe Moore and James D. Zachery to Knox C-Store Pro LLC, Jackson Park Subdivision, Lot 22, District 19, $402,500
Rodney McNabb and Tammie J. McNabb to Andrew Elgersma and Jasmine Elgersma, The Rodney McNabb Property, Lot 1, District 4, $34,452
Ronnie N. Hamilton Jr., Ron Hamilton, Susan Hamilton and Sue Hamilton to Michael R. Bennett, Fairlight, Lot 5R, District 15, $708,000
Arthur T. Roy, Tim Roy and Deborah C. Roy to Robert E. Norton and Mildred M. Norton, Maryville-Wildwood Road, 1.15 Acres, District 12, $250,000
Christopher Cory Phillips and Tamara Rose Phillips to Britton Hale Patterson Jr. and Courtney Danielle Patterson, Hinkle Estates, Lot 7, District 13, $369,200
AA Properties GP, Jason A. August and Keith Akard to Charles Comerford and Kristen Comberford, Bays Mountain Country Club Estates Subdivision, Lot 70, District 13, $499,900
Jetblack Holdings LLC to Magnolia Street LLC, Guy Sterling Addition to Maryville Lot 7, District 19, $725,000
Dean J. Pettine and Dean Pettine to Joshua Charles Nunn and Kimberly Sue Nunn, Bassel Subdivision, Lot 347, District 9, $250,000
James W. Jones, Amy T. Jones, James Jones and Amy Jones to Eloise M. Frick, Samuels Crossing, Lot 19, District 13, $335,000
Jimmy Hicks, James A. Hicks, Wendy Hicks and Wendy R. Hicks to Kristi Lynn Stewart and Todd Ronald, St. Ives Subdivision, Phase 5, Lot 169, District 9, $875,000
James Carter and Tracy Carter to Thomas A. Balaja Jr. and Judie Balaja, Ova Glen Subdivision, Lot 15, District 7, $380,000
Andrew L. Ownby and Milea N. Ownby to Amy M. Beskar, Coleman Estates, Lot 51, District 6, $384,000
George E. Chambers and Carole W. Chambers to Christopher Y. Wimberly Co-Trustee, Laurie Ann Wimberly Co-Trustee and Wimberly Living Trust, St. Ives, Phases 4 and 5, Lot 174, District 9, $599,900
James E. Albertelli Trustee, Alaw Trustee, David C. Sperling and Lori A. Sperling to John Stewart, Meadowbrook Addition No. 2, Lots 205 and 206, District 9, $92,000
James P. Kitchen and Laura L. Kitchen to Jenna M. Behnke and Steven A. Behnke, Paul Tiech Property, Lot 1R, District 8, $371,000
Marshal Builders Inc. to Ben H. Marshall Jr. and Katelyn R. Marshall, Grassy Knoll Subdivision, Lot 3, District 5, $575,000
Richard R. Fairbanks Jr. and Amanda Fairbanks to Roger Hill and Rebecca Martin, South Hampton Subdivision, Lot 46, District 7, $555,900
Charles W. Ratledge Jr. to Terry L. Walker and Carolyn F. Walker, Hideaway Village Top O' the World, Lot 27R, District 18, $3,000
Leigh Angela Knox and Shon Dale Knox to James R. Anger, McNeilly Place, Lot 1, District 9, $450,000
Tylor J. Dixon to Justin G. McCarter and Theresa M. McCarter, Foxboro Farms Subdivision, Lot 25, District 1, $296,000
Candice Kay Eagle to David Harbert England Trustee and The England Family Trust, AANCO Development Company Property, Lots 5 and 7-9, District 10, $648,750
David Avalos and Nancy Avalos to Elena A. Petzold and Andrew E. Petzold, Rochelle Property-Laurel Valley, Lot 3, District 15, $455,000
Charles T. Stanton to BNGVentures LLC, Derby Downs Subdivisions, Lot 7, District 2, $120,000
Kylie S. Love to Miranda S. Sparks and Nathan J. Sparks, D. W. Brooks Subdivision, Lot 10, District 9, $255,000
Christen F. Kardatzke and Ryan Barnes to John Howard and Paula Howard, Sunset View Villas, Phase 4, Lot 11, District 19, $335,000
Thomas James Martin and Thomas J. Martin to Zechariah David Thornhill, Cedar Hills Estate, Section 2, Lot 32, District 11, $20,000
James G. Rickman to Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority, Rocky Waters Addition, Lot 515, Rocky Waters Subdivision, Lot 3, District 11, $0
Melissa Kim Lloyd and Evan E. M. Lloyd Estate to Dieu Nguyen Huu, Huu Dieu Nguyen and Thi Nhuhuynh Nguyen, Brantley Park, Phase 1, Lot 64, District 9, $530,000
Clearwater Construction LLC to Richard Meyers Trustee, Melinda Meyers Trustee and Meyers Family Trust, Knight Bridge Subdivision, Section 3, Lot 55, District 19, $975,000
Jacob Redmond to Peter B. Haskell and Michael L. Reed, South Hampton Subdivision, Lot 7, District 7, $530,000
Bradley Lynn Coulter Co-Trustee, Ron Justus CPA Co-Trusteee, Rita D. Coulter Family Trust, Rita D. Coulter 2006 Revocable Trust Agreement and Bradley L. Coulter Co-Trustee to Chris Schmidt and Kelly Giro Schmidt, St. Ives (Alcoa) Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 48, District 9, $125,000
Barry M. Mulroy and Shelia A. Mulroy to Robert Samar and Cassidy Samar, Dwane T. Bell Property, Lot 14, District 11, $480,000
Zambezi Realty LLC to Christopher Aaron Sigler and Taylor Caitlin Boring, Bent Tree Subdivision, Section 1, Lots 7 and 8, District 19, $678,000
Ashlee Martin and Michael Martin to Margaret Champagne Saunders, Best View Subdivision, Lot 5, District 7, $294,000
JW Holdings Watseka Inc. to Curtis Martin, Kinzel Spring Retreat, Lot 27, District 15, $130,000
Bobby D. Harvey and Christine A. Harvey to AJV LLC, Sandy Springs Road, 0.741 Acre, District 19, $322,000
BMW LLC to Scotts Hotrods N Customs Inc., Mountain View Subdivision, Lot 1, 1.980 Acres, District 4, $850,000
Charlene Smith to Shannon Jenkins LLC, Smith Properties, Lot 1, District 10, $449,000
Ashleigh N. Young to Kevin Keith Spangler and Elizabeth Kyburz Spangler, Rock Gardens, Lot 125, District 9, $305,000
Sandra Boring to Sandra Boring and Luther Boring, Worthington, Section 1, Phase 4, Lot 174, District 19, Williams Way, Lot 50, District 8, Worthington Subdivision, Section 3, Phase 4, Lot 178, District 19, $0
GDP Properties LLC to Michael A. Winaught, J & J Reaves Property, 0.806 Acre, District 7, $186,200
Edward D. Russell Sub-Trustee, The SR Law Group Trustee, Brandon Nuchols, Nancy Nuchols and Dorothy Stafford to Vanguard Investments Inc., Shadowood Drive, 0.5 Acre, District 7, $134,000
Ima Ruth Reese and Karen Rene Mulligan Attorney-in-Fact to Jessica Lauren Weems, Buena Vista Addition, Lot 9, District 19, $115,000
