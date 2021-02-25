Feb. 14 to Feb. 20
• Chad Huskey to Tim Metzger and Cindy Metzger, Sky View, Lot 5, District 13, $43,000
• Cumhur Mutlugun and Serda Mutlugun to Charles Goins Jr., Worthington Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 94D, District 19, $144,900
• Natalie Hawkins to William Cate and Shannon Cate, Hawkins Property, Lot 3, District 4, $399,000
• Charles Sparks to Brad Bokenkamp and Brooke Bokenkamp, Fairfield Subdivision, Lot 33, District 14, $300,000
• Tyler Ramsey and Amber Ramsey to Dwyn Mounger and Alica Mounger, Buena Vista Addition No. 5, Lot 8, District 19, $259,900
• Michael Chamberlain and Dorothea Chamberlain to Daniel Caudill and Ashley Caudill, Sterling Mountain Addition, Lot 2, District 19, $150,000
• George Hampshire and Deborah Hampshire to Christine Fuston, Neff Henry Subdivision, Lots 4 and 9, District 9, $375,000
• Michael Lindsey to Aaron Blinn and Cheryl Blinn, Centenary Downs Subdivision, Lot 2, District 1, $55,000
• Gerald Everett and Angela Everett to Gale Frana, Roger and Carol Ries Property, Lot 4, District 2, $369,500
• Cody Russell, Omni Gibson, Carol Russell, Summer Russell, Lindy Hall and Isaac Russell to Aaron Prewitt and Angie Emory, River Plantation Subdivision, Lot 1, District 14, $235,000
• Jennifer Moor and Michael Moor to Ruth Soltys, Hunters Ridge Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 10, District 6, $335,000
• Tracy King and Kristine King to Alexandra Westervelt, South Hall Subdivision, Lot 111, District 9, $169,990
• Leonard Sole and Kathy Sole to Jennifer Moor and Michael Moor, Broady Place Subdivision, Lot 12, District 19, $723,000
• Mary Semple and Richard Swaney to Scott Industries LLC, Lake Farm Subdivision, Lots 27 and 28, District 11, $130,000
• Carl Kirkland and Charlene Kirkland to Sean Patterson and Anaida Patterson, Short Street, District 9, $147,000
• Shannon Simms to Colette Seitz, Dominion Downs Subdivision, Lot 86, District 7, $216,000
• Kelsey Caughron and Lewis Caughron to Arlo Nugent, Green Meadow Addition No. 2, Lot 51, District 9, $298,500
• John Loope to Rose Marley, JAL LLC Property, Lot 2, District 10, $20,000
• John Powers and Aubrey Powers to Matthew Sims and Teresa Sims, Royal Oaks, Section 17, Phase 1, Lot 468, District 19, $473,000
• Springbrook Properties LLC to John Connor and Rebecca Connor, West Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 120R, District 9, $295,000
• Ball Homes LLC to Vito Polasek and Leann Dalbenzio, The Park, Phase 3, Lot 6, District omitted, $343,702
• Jeremy Thompson to Steven Bell, Cynthia Bosman and Matthew Bell, Marble Hill Estates Subdivision, Phase 6, Lot 87, District 2, $70,000
• Randy Asbill to Boost Homebuyers LLC, Fred L. Goforth Property, Lot 2R, District 17, $87,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Lisa Sarmiento, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 2, Lot 164, District 7, $243,870
• Ball Homes LLC to Joanne Pask and Charles Pask, The Park, Phase 3, Lot 27, District 19, $299,660
• Delsa Spence to Kaitlin Morton, Glenmore Estate, Section 1, Lot 10, District 11, $265,000
• David Revelle and Margaret Revelle to Alizabeth Holloway and Garrett Holloway, Tuckaleechee Pike, Acres 2.99, District 14, $425,000
• Sarah Mason and Sarah Gilley to Weslee Thompson, Turnberry Square Condominiums, Phase 3, District 19, $287,000
• Weslee Thompson to Scott Thompson and Letitia Hickman, Heritage Square, Lot 3, District 19, $230,000
• John Wills to Krucat Cabins LLC, Cold Springs Subdivision, Lot 7, District 15, $365,000
• Charles Styles and Jeanne Styles to Chad Phelps and Janet Phelps, Hutchinson Property, Lot 1, Acres 12.947, District 17, $150,000
• Diana Tran and Thong Phan to Kathy Bansen and Harald Bansen, Worthington, Phase 2, Lot 94C, District 19, $150,000
• Mitchell Hyde to Matthew Sharp and Angela Sharp, Avery Meadows, Lot 12, District 6, $259,000
• DH RE-TENN 1 LLC to David Lewis, Hopewell Road, Acres 2.067, District 6, $309,900
• Carlos Morgan and Edna Morgan Estate to Walker Property Investments LLC, Meadowbrook Addition No. 2, Lot 100, District 9, $119,000
• Mark Radosevich and Susan Radosevich to Charles Boston and Clarice Boston, Tee-Lee Heights No. 3, Lot 25, District 19, $434,500
• Joseph Creech and Cynthia Creech to Joseph Creech and Jacqueline Creech, Fairview-Sentell Addition, Lot 60R, District 6, $175,000
• Jason Long to Justin Long and Logan Long, Raulston View Subdivision, Lot 44, District 19, $240,000
• Tidence Prince Co-Trust and Suzanne Prince Co-Trust to John Sweeney and Cathy Sweeney, Prince Property, Lot 1, District 5, $225,000
• Kim Seals to Duke Seals, Walters Property, Lots 2R-1 and 2R-2, District 14, $190,000
• Steven Hall and Jill Hall to Norman Rodgers and Angela Rodgers, Trillium Residential Cove Subdivision, Lot R-U2, District 15, $320,000
• Ricky Dupuy and Kim Dupuy to Edwin Hawkins and Autumn Hawkins, Old Niles Ferry Pike, District 19, $379,500
• Wayne Angel to Samuel Price and Louise Price, Country Townhouse Condominiums, District 9, $138,000
• William Corsaglia and Carol Corsaglia to Jordan Headrick and Kathleen Headrick, Creekside Community, Lot 36, District 1, $474,000
• Steven Gideon and Betty Gideon to Monty Church and Meri Church, Big Valley Campground, Lot 249, District 15, $65,000
• Gordon Thomas and Nancy Thomas to Patrick Smith and Jenni Smith, Jones Bend Road, Acres 50.55, District 11, $1,100,000
• Peachtree Point LP and PTP LLC to Jon Ellison and Jennifer Ellison, Osprey Point Subdivision, Lots 5 and 6, District 10, $2,302,100
• Rebecca Johnson to Brian Smith and Mary Smith, Gene and Estelle Mitchell Property, Lot 1B, District 14, $20,000
• Omar Kennedy to Robert Meyer and Robin Meyer, Billy and Diane Lambert Marble Hill Road Property, Lot 3, Acres 2, District 4, $315,000
• Farmington View LLC to Philip Shadowens, Farmington View Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 39, District 10, $30,000
• Jordan Headrick and Kathleen Headrick to Tawnee Mock and Kelin Pino Mock, Valley View Farms Subdivision, Lot 48, District 9, $338,000
• Kathy Meng and Sandra McNeillie to Corley King and Danielle King, Windridge Subdivision, Section 4, Lot 169, District 19, $292,000
• DR Horton Inc. to Tabitha Marsh and Jared Marsh, Farmington View, Phase 3, Lot 101, District 10, $271,545
• Robert Headrick and Leanita Headrick to JMMcDaniel Properties LLC, Doll Mynders and Brownlee Subdivision, Lots 130 and 131, District 19; Doll Mynders and Brownlees First Addition, Lots 97, 98, 134 and 135, District 19, $180,000
• Don Tipton and Lena Tipton to Timothy Cox and Deborah Cox, Acres 12.469, District 15, $240,000
• James Sloan and Deborah Sloan to Christopher Ellender and Shelly Ellender, Majestic Mountain, Lot 72, District 13, $48,000
