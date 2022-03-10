Feb. 27-March 5
• Kim A. Haynes to Angela Marie Bresnahan and Michael Joseph Bresnahan Jr., Chestnut Ridge Subdivision, Lots 17, 19 and 20, District 14, $220,000
• Trinity Powell and Phyllis Powell to Tad Borders Bunner and Ronda June Bunner, Liberty Valley Acres, Lots 2 and 3, District 1, $270,000
• Jordan David Caldwell, Courtney Siann Caldwell and Jordan D. Caldwell to Maloney Development LLC, Horton Property Subdivision, Lot 19, District 8, $335,000
• Maloney Development LLC to Matthew Thomas and Logan Thomas, Horton Property Subdivision, Lot 17, District 8, $361,000
• David S. Kirkland, Crystal S. Kirkland, Christal S. Chilson and Crystal Kirkland to Justin Treadwell, Hunters Hill, Phase 2, Lot 65, District 8, $175,000
• Arline M. Boyce to Paula Lemings and Stephen Lemings, Little River Estates Subdivision, Lot 22, District 15, $375,000
• Daniel E. Junion and Jessica C. Junion to Pedro Garza-Ramos and Pedro Garza Ramos, George Subdivision, Lots 8 and 9, District 10, $160,000
• Hugh M. Brakebill, Audrienne L. Brakebill, Hugh Brakebill and Audrienne Brakebill to Michael Bolin and Sara Watterson, Russell Heights Subdivision, Lot 8, District 11, $265,000
• Mikayla Trower and Linda Cox to Wilbur Alex Roman, Brentwood Subdivision, Lot 72, District 19, $305,000
• Norman D. Sorge, David Sorge, Norman David Sorge and Marjorie Sylvia Sorge to Robert Jason Luttrell, Nails Creek Subdivision, Lots 11 and 12, District 13, $300,000
• Melisha L. Pyle to PFR LLC, Worthington Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 102B, District 19, $169,200
• Anita Brown to Bruce K. Williams III and Kaci R. Williams, Sunset View Addition No. 3, Lots 3 and 4, District 19, $427,500
• Brandon Orr Properties LLC to Margaret R. Dellinger, Montgomery Meadows, Section 2, Lot 112R-2, District 1, $345,000
• Scott Wolf to Francis Harper and Stephanie Harper, Bassell Subdivision, Lot 226, District 9, $285,000
• Vicki Lynn Foster, Clarence Hoyle Ellis Estate, Emily M. Ellis, Erin E. Ellis, Brandon M. Allen, Brandi Melissa Christopher, Clarence H. Ellis Estate, Emily Miranda Ellis, Erin Elizabeth Ellis, Emily Ellis and Erin Ellis to Brandi Melissa Christopher and Michael Christopher, East Springbrook, Lot 107, District 9, $150,000
• Barbara Keller Russell and Jonathan E. Russell to James Jerry Spiva, Plainfield Addition, Lot 167, Alley, District 9, $65,000
• Michael R. Maples Trustee, Eric W. Maples Trustee and Maples Family Revocable Trust of 2007 to Zambezi Realty LLC, Bent Tree Subdivision, Section 1, Lots 7 and 8, District 19, $190,000
• Mary Jane Douglas Liford, John Alexander Douglas, Donald James Douglas and Pauline Crye Douglas to Bi Man Properties LLC, Everett Heights Subdivision No. 3, Lot 50, District 9, $300,000
• James Edwin Garner and Charles Edward Harmon Estate to Ronald Roderick, Harmon Estate - Keeble Street, Lot 1, District 9, $204,900
• John H. Gheens and Juanita S. Gheens to Linda Beeler and Barbara McFall, Sundown Resort, Lot 66, District 15, $39,000
• ARVM 5 LLC to AMNL Asset Company 2 LLC, Windsor Village, Lot 52, District 9, $400,309.78
• Paul A. Hatcher Sr. to Saji Eapen and Liju Eapen, Jarvis Yarborough and McLean Property, Lot 1, District 3, $250,000
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Bryan Elliot Docker and Wendy Docker, Morgan Park, Phase 2, Lot 24, District 19, $498,674
• Barbara Hemmeter to Dooley Properties GP, Stable Road, District 15, $425,000
• John M. Zannoni and John Zannoni to Michael Angelo Novielli and Cheryl Lee Novielli, Lowes Ferry, Phase 2, Lot 92, District 10, $150,000
• B & E Townsend LLC to Rex Russom and Lisa Russom, Cades Cove Reserve, Building 2, District 15, $269,900
• Kathy H. Hall and Michael A. Hall to GDP Properties LLC, Doll Mynderse & Brownlees First Addition, Lot 108R, District 19, $157,850.67
• Baileys Properties LLC to Christopher Warner and Miranda Warner, Hatcher Gentry Emert Property Subdivision, Lot 2R1, District 12, $336,550
• David D. Lazar, Beth L. Lazar and Beth Lazar to Cheng Zhang and Chen Liang, Scenic Terrace Addition No. 4, Lots 14 and 15, District 9, $285,000
• Steve Kaufman and Donna Dixon to Rays Place 5 Inc. West Broadway, District 9, $435,000
• Jillian E. Ottinger and Barry L. Ottinger to Megan Hobbs Paz and Jonathan Paz, Jeffries Court Subdivision, Lot 1, District 10, $774,863
• Lorraine Fae Marshall to Barry L. Ottinger and Jillian E. Ottinger, The Park and Royal Oaks, Lot 2, District 19, $499,000
• Brandon Valentine to Leslie P. Porter, South Hall District, Lot 106, District 9, $275,000
• Daniel F. Liszeo to Melissa J. Worthington, Self Hollow Road, 0.38 Acres, District 11, $199,500
• Tim Stringfellow and Sharon Stringfellow to Beth Stringfellow, East Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 118, District 9, $125,000
• Rebecca D. Schneider to Joshua Strate and Kristen Strate, Beechwood Addition, Lot 39, District 9, $650,000
• Mary Catherine Albright, Mary Catherine Albright Trustee, Michael Lee Burke, Michael Lee Burke TUW FBO James Victor Albright and James Victor Albright to Joseph Karl and Michele Karl, Maryville Real Estate Company's First Addition, Lot 14, District 9, $30,000
• Patricia Anne Mashak to Thomas Eugene Hall and Debra Denise Hall, Brewers Cove, Lot 5, District 17, $70,000
• Kathy Huczko to David R. Roper and Caren B. Roper, Old Lowes Ferry Road, District 10, $515,000
• Phillip Case, Joy Morrison Case, Joy Morrison, Joy Case and Phillip H. Case to Lawrence Gilmore Jr. and Helen A. Gilmore, Hinkle Estates, Lot 156, District 13, $489,900
• Stephen R. Hancock to Sara Beth Langlais and Thomas James Langlais, Farmington Subdivision, Lot 10R-1, District 6, $110.000
• Chad Dellinger and Hannah M. Dellinger to Lee Wagenblast and Mary Wagenblast, Ellejoy Road, 5.89 Acres, District 13, $260,777
• Anthony R. Steele Suc Trustee, Henry C. Dixon and Margareta A. Dixon to JMT IRA LLC, Robert Saunders, Cang Nguyen, Saskcus LLC and Vbrother Properties LLC, Fouche Subdivision, Lot 7, District 11, $33,101
• Nicole J. Hyde and Bradley K. Hyde to Andrew J. Cyvas and Rena Cyvas, Sherwood Forest Addition No. 3 Subdivision, Lot 24, District 19, $392,500
• William C. Tindal and Karen M. Tindal to William Charles Tindal Trustee, Karen Marie Tindal Trustee, and The Tindal Joint Revocable Living Trust, Alphabet Way, District 4, $0
• Patricia Ann Kren to Paul E. Benson, Overlook Addition, Lots 3 and 4, District 9, $260,000
• Lane Shuler and Rachel Buchannan to Austin C. Plemons and Crystal G. Plemons, North Maryville Addition, Lots 16 and 17, District 9, $47,500
• Jana Magill and Jana G. Monceret Ducharme to Trish D. Whitehead and Kevin Whitehead, Timberline Estates, Section 1, Lot 12, District 5, $200,000
• Derek Bremerkamp and Jennifer Bremerkamp to Eric Lee, Worthington Subdivision, Section 1, Phase 4, Lot 209, District 19, $400,000
• Evonne Peyton to Jason R. Girt and Lucy Girt, Paradise Ridge Subdivision, Lot 25, District 14, $295,000
• Larry R. Ellis and Edward E. Ellis Estate to Scooter Investments LLC, Belmont Addition, Lot 29, District 9, $220,000
• Bradley Klena to Rand at Lively LLC, Lively Subdivision, Lots 3 and 4, District 19, $376,528.80
• Brittany Muckleroy, Brittany M. Smith and Bryce R. Muckleroy to Logan C. Turbyfill and Emma N. Worley, James A. Head Property, Lot 1, District 7, $165,000
• Lori L. Yuhaniak to PFR LLC, Michaels Court, Phase 2, Lot 5, District 9, $260,000
• Todd S. Klein and Hannah R. Klein to Robin Haffer and Rina Haffer, Browns Creek Subdivision, Lot 41, District 9, $575,000
• Jerome R. Haberkorn to Patti P. Levenson, Ellejoy Road, 5.001 Acres, District 13, $405,000
• Crystal Welch and Jacob Slingluff to James T. Epperson and Alexandra Epperson, Olympia Condominiums Unit 2, Phase 3, District 9, $235,000
• GDP Properties LLC to Robert Alan Saphner and Noreen Lynn Saphner, Oakland Baptist Church Property, Lot 2R, District 6, $475,900
• Klena Investments LLC to Rand Lakeside LLC, Louisville Road, 2.35 Acres, District 10, $1,007,900.27
• Pamela G. Brown and Pamela Talbott to Lorraine F. Marshall, Williams Way Subdivision, Lot 8, District 8, $375,000
• Shirley A. Cannon Trustee and John D. Cannon and Shirley A. Cannon Revocable Living Trust to Amber Hodges and Christopher Hodges, Allenbrook Subdivision, Lot 142, District 7, $380,000
• Charles H. Fritts and Lynn O. Fritts to Tyler Knowles and Haley Knowles, Old Lowes Ferry Road, District 10, $175,000
• Karen L. Johnson to Aziz H. Brou and Christopher Meinhardt, Eagleton Properties Inc. Subdivision No. 1 of Eagleton Village Sheet No. 2, Lot 189, District 9, $230,000
• Elizabeth T. Webb, Gary R. Webb and Elizabeth T. Ware to Mike Ware, Little River Estates Addition, Lot 37, District 15, $90,000
• William Taylor, Vickie Taylor and William B. Taylor to Josephine Ellen Sample, Sunrise Addition, Lot 47R2, District 9, $205,000
• Gertrude E. Cable and Gertrude V. Cable to Demi-Raine Boring and Steven Derek Boring, Charles C. Clark First Subdivision, Lot 30, District 9, $200,000
• Vickie D. McKinney and Teddie W. McKinney to Jason Warren Rosa and Kristin Rosa, West Hunt Road, 0.806 Acres, District 9, $475,000
• David L. Schultz and Gale D. Schultz to Phillip M. Ellenburg and Cynthia M. Ellenburg, Dave Schultz and Gale Schultz Property, Lot 1, 5.13 Acres, District 2, $75,000
• Andy Rochelle to Scott Embry and Vantha Embry, Cold Springs Addition to the Smokies, Lot 20, District 15, $27,500
• Darrell E. Lawson and Evelyn Lawson to State of Tennessee, State Route 115, 0.254 Acres, $0
• Robyn H. Crum to Michael Arwood, 0.5 Acres, District 10, $175,000
• Joey Lea Brennan and Timothy Duane Waters and Natalie Jo Waters, J. C. Leatherwood Farm Subdivision, Lot 3R, District 5, $495,000
• Ronnie Brewster to William Carson McLain Trustee, Debra Whaley McLain Trustee and William Carson McLain and Debra Whaley McLain Joint, Heritage Crossing, Phase 1, Lot 5, District 14, $350,000
• Jason V. Amburn and Whitney E. Amburn to Ridgemont LLC, Panorama Estates, Lot 148, District 6, $80,000
• Jama D. Hurst and Harmony Investments LLC, Jama D. Hurst Property, Lot 1, District 12, $225,000
• William Drew Davis and Mary K. Davis to Karyl Flaura Leslie Shawkey, Eagleton Village, Lot 198, District 9, $235,000
• Eric J. Hall, Jessica Hall and Jessica P. Hall to Shawn Black and Lana Black, Dominion Downs Subdivision, Lot 35R, District 7, $251,000
• Klena Investments LLC to Rand at Lark Circle LLC, Meadowlands, Lot 91, District 11, $490,570.93
• David Mynatt Karnes to Justin McCain and Melissa McCain, Johnson Heights, Lots 1 and 2, District 9, $276,000
• Patricia Ann Mize, Edward Wayne Mize, John Mark Alston, Lisa Kay Taylor, Lisa K. Alston Taylor, Richard Allen Alston, Richard A. Aston and Richard A. Alston to Joshua D. Alston and Sarah K. Alston, Huskey Valley Subdivision, Lots 25 and 26, District 13, $205,000
• M. A. Stone Construction Inc. to William E. Chadwell, Woodhaven Subdivision, Lot 27, District 12, $55,000
• Robert Saunders, James M. Tipton and Quint Bourgeois to Charles E. Green to Aleshia-Jane Bryan Green, Miser Station Road, 6.338 Acres, District 5, $190,000
• Justin Roberts and Katie Roberts to Damion Jeremy Johnson and Patricia Villegas, Kenmark Hills and Thomas Bible Property, Section 9, Lot 35R, District 6, $547,500
• Jeffrey Eli Stegmann and Jeffrey E. Stegmann to Abhijit Verekar, Robert J. Davis Estate Property, Lot 1R-4, 7.425 Acres, District 13, $370,000
• Lowell H. Headrick to Kenneth Wayne Seal Trustee, Anita Lynell Hobbs Trustee and Seal Trust, Charles Dunn Estate Property, Lots 9 and 10, 14.430 and 9.853 Acres, District 15, $240,000
• Kyle Reynolds and Jennifer Reynolds to Whitney Whitsitt, The Kathleen M. McDowell Property, Lot 8, District 13, $305,000
• Misty Dawn Gibson to Daniel E. Kusiowski, Carpenters Grade Road, 2.003 Acres, District 19, $125,000
• Leonard Galyon and Betty Lou Galyon to Westpark Laurel Creek LLC, W. M. Fair Farm, Lots 34R1, 34R2 and 36R1, District 13, $156,000
• EPD Development LLC to Pistol Creek Properties LLC, St. Thomas Subdivision, Lots 1R-2 and 1R-3, District 9, $120,000
• Martha S. Robbins, Jacqueline S. Robbins, Martha Jacqueline Robbins, Jackie S. Robbins and James Robbins to Cellostine Mynatt Wallin and Randal S. Wallin, Michael Meske Property, Lot 1, District 14, $450,000
• Stock Creek Properties Partnership and Massey Properties LLC to Southern Cross Real Estate, Lot 64, District 9, $737,500
• Bailey D. Edwards and Lorie M. Edwards to Timothy K. Bright and Erica D. Bright, Montgomery Farms, Phase 1, Lot 47, District 19, $360,000
• Brandon Orr Properties LLC to Patricia A. Griebenow and Roger A. Griebenow Jr., Montgomery Meadows, Section 2, Lot 11R-3, District 1, $349,900
• Travis L. Loope and Robin C. Loope to Austin Reed Martin, Morganton Road, 0.996 Acres, District 6, $254,500
• Jasper Tidwell I and Evelyn A. Tidwell to Nathan Eric Kilmer, Campers Paradise Top of the World, Lots 367-369 and 381-384, District 18, $159,900
• Phyllis Nelson, Phyllis Nelson Wilson, Randi Nelson and Randy Nelson to Ruben Khaimov, Watt Street, 0.1722 Acres, $93,000
• Kenneth Wayne Smith and Michael Wayne Smith to David Ross Dotson and Doreen Gail Dotson, Allenbrook Subdivision, lot 39, District 7, $215,000
• Pistol Creek Properties LLC to Andrea Leonard, Cochrans First Addition to Maryville, Lot 32R-1, District 9, $204,900
• Jacob A. Burns to Joshua Stockberger and Edwin R. Stockberger, Eagleton Village Subdivision, Lot 7, District 9, $278,900
• Jeffrey J. Polakiewicz and Nancy J. Polakiewicz to Joseph M. Cunliffe and Tiffany M. Cunliffe, Crosswinds Subdivision, Lot 16R, District 9, $585,000
• Gayle Owens to Daniel Hildebrand and Natalie Hildebrand, Paradise Ridge Subdivision, Lot 19, District 14, $375,000
• Thomas Gredgig and Thomas Gredig to Savannah Giles and Travis Giles, Garland Road, District 1, $251,500
• Clayton Eddie Pryor to Anthony Joseph Caccavale Jr., McCammon Road, 1 Acre, District 13, $150,000
• Linda M. Hagen to Allen M. Henson and Barbara A. Henson, Big Valley Campground, lot 102, District 15, $192,500
• Grady Lloyd McGuire and Wesley Michael McGuire to Jeff L. Payne, W. E. McClures Subdivision, Lot 2, 0.92 Acres, District 9, $260,000
• Douglas W. Delozier to J & S. Investments LLC, Pflanzes West Maryville Sub Division on Middle Settlement Pike, Lot 4, District 19, $250,000
• Kevin R. Willett and Terry E. Willett to Andrew Austin Giles and Olivia Sanford Giles, Everett Heights Subdivision No. 3, Lot 27, District 9, $275,000
