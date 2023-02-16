Feb. 5-11
Jeana Baker Korbe, Jeremy D. Freed, Jeana Baker Korbe Trustee and Baker Charles Hazel Trust to John H. Donivan, Charles C. Clark Second Subdivision, Lot 106, District 9, $265,000
Colton Harrill and Kaitlyn Harrill to Donna A. Sexton, Lakeside Acres Subdivision, Lot 41, District 11, $360,000
Janis Lee Franklin, Austin Eugene Franklin, Alexis Nicole Franklin, Emma Rose Franklin, Cooper Grant Franklin, Keegan Riley Franklin and Arvil Eugene Franklin to Keith Edward Stephens and Catherine Stephens, Wright Road, District 9, $100,000
Valerie Nicole Antras, Joshua N. Antras, Valerie Antras and Joshua Antras to Colton Harrill, Tomotley Road, 6.62 Acres, District 1, $385,000
Mikaela Hallmon and Mikaela Buckingham to Evan R. Minard and Laura L. Minard, Doll Mynders & Brownlees First Addition, Lot 156R, District 19, $206,000
Glenn Harte and Lory D. Harte to Jon Vass, Harte Property Subdivision, 10.48 Acres, District 1, $104,800
J. Alan McInturff to Michael Desmond and Jamie Desmond, Colonial Harbor Subdivision, Lot 44, District 5, $80,000
Landmark Seymour LLC to 1016 IC King Road Owner LLC, Brookhaven Farms, Lots 13R and 14R, District 13, $7,500,000
Pamela R. Culross and Michel A. Culross to Cynthia Metzger Breeding and Mark McCutcheon, Anderson Property, Lot 1, District 4, $425,000
Serina Simmons, Serina Adams, Michele Johnson and Michele Simmons to Adam Brannon and Martha C. Brannon, Glover Road, 2.5 Acres, District 11, $71,400
Goldia R. Malone and Huey P. Morgan to Brandon Valentine, South Hall Addition, Lot 119, 0.164 Acre, District 9, $5,000
Doug Edward Haaland and Douglas E. Haaland to Johnny Skeens and Dawn Skeens, Lowes Ferry Landing Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 2, District 10, $610,000
David M. Gilliam and Deborah E. Gilliam to Hesse Creek Farm LLC, West Millers Cove, 5.001 Acres, District 18, $485,000
Gary W. Cudney, Gary Cudney, Janice D. Cudney, Gary W. Cudney Attorney-in-Fact and Gary Cudney Attorney-in-Fact to Nathan Lane and Ashley Lane, Armona Subdivision, Lot 7, District 9, $218,000
Koke Properties LLC to Keith Stephens and Catherine Stephens, Wrights Ferry Road, District 9, $195,000
James R. Speed and Pamela W. Speed to Brice E. Browning and Jaden M. Browning, Chilhowee View Addition, Lot 7, District 8, $247,342
David B. Hovater and Candace W. Hovater to Weston Overton and Rachel Wampler Overton, St. Ives Subdivision, Phase 4, Lot 131, District 9, $675,000
Jeremy Perger, Sarah Elizabeth Perger and Sarah Perger to Jamie Standridge and Charity Standridge, Carrs Creek Road, District 15, $435,000
Ashley Gregory, Ashley Holder and Andrew Gregory to Justin E. Brown, Cold Springs Road, 2.06 Acres, District 14, $283,000
AS Realty 1 LLC to Blackberry Farm LLC, City of Maryville Property, Lot 1R-1, City of Maryville Altard State Property, Lot 3R, District 9, $5,835,000
Stephanie Elise Packett, Stephanie Packett, Justin T. Packett, Stephanie Davidson EG and Justin Packett to Richard L. Standridge Jr. and Kay L. Wolff, Marble Hill Estates, Phase 2, Lot 4, District 2, $200,000
Joseph R. Coffey, Tanya M. Coffey, Tanya Coffey and Joseph Coffey to Dustin Lee Brackins, Carter Drive, 0.26 Acre, District 19, $160,000
Daniel Keith Waters, Joel Kevin Waters, Christopher Todd Waters, Thelma J. Waters Estate, Joel K. Waters and Christopher Waters to Silicon Ranch Corporation, Sevierville Road, 55.65 and 70.53 Acres, District 12, $3,104,028
Kristopher L. Gentry and Helen F. Gentry to Sam Young and Linda Young, Chestnut Hills Subdivision, Section 3, Lot 31R, District 15, $535,000
Michael J. Taylor and Erin S. Taylor to The Taylor Family Revocable Living Trust, Michael J. Taylor Trustee, Erin E. Sims-Taylor Trustee, Erin E. Sims Taylor Trustee and Erin S. Taylor Trustee, District 15, $0
Michael J. Taylor and Erin S. Taylor to The Taylor Family Revocable Living Trust, Michael J. Taylor Trustee, Erin E. Sims-Taylor Trustee, Erin E. Sims Taylor Trustee and Erin Taylor Trustee, Lakeview Addition, Lot 9, District 15, $0
Carruth A. Lovin and Alejandro Santa to Delsa Spence, Giffin Estates, Section 1, Lot 9, District 7, $252,000
Spencer K. Olson and Reid V. Olson to Alexander J. Crateau and Randall E. Lowe, Rock Gardens No. 2, Lot 172, District 9, $235,000
Teresa Vance to Adkins Way MCH LLC, Wrights Ferry Road, 2.649 Acres, District 11, $350,000
Kenneth V. Adkins to Adkins Way MHC LLC, Marvin G. Adkins Property and the Ray C. Adkins, Marvin G. Adkins, Kenneth V. Adkins and Chryste, $96,000
Diane Marie Oshea and Diane Marie O'Shea to Cody Tyler Pittman and Alicia Dawn Pittman, Everett Heights Subdivision, Lot 102, District 9, $353,000
James D. Erickson to Robert F. Freestate and Mary F. Moss, Deer Run Subdivision, Lot 9, District 8, $350,000
Silver Leaf Properties Inc. and Lynn Tarpy Attorney-in-Fact to Orange Properties LLC, Stock Creek Boulevard, 5.768 Acres, District 11, $1,175,000
Naji Bsisu and Sarah Bsis to Evan Markel and Shelby Markel, Kirklands Estates, Lot 30, District 19, $555,000
Sinclair Katheryn Callais and Sinclair Callais to Bryan Christopher Stablein and Sandra Lynne Mazzeo, Magnolia Place, Section 2, District 19, $256,500
William Robert Large to Joel Kerr, Deborah Greene and Connie Hepperly, Turner Place Condominiums, Building B, District 19, $283,000
Lou Ann Orlowski to Meredith Ann Smith, Windsor Village, Lot 46, District 9, $365,000
Kurt P. Davis and Amanda Davis to Jason Daniel Feuge and Jessica Feuge, Springfield Subdivision, Lot 3, District 9, $375,000
James J. Toteno to Rodger Keith and Pamela Keith, Big Valley Campground, Lot 45, District 15, $110,000
Joanna Wolfe Bowers and James C. Nelson Jr. to Dusty Arlen Clark, 19 Acres, District 18, $240,000
Marcellus Nedelcu to Jason Ivarson and Melanee Ivarson, The Shore Land Company LLC and Shore Builders Inc. Property, Lot 2, District 14, $287,000
Michael Young to Barbosol LLC, Thompson Bridge Road, 45.388 Acres, District 1, $600,000
Jeffrey Ward and Marceline Ward to Oris E. Rost, The Village at Worthington, Lot 287R, District 19, $360,000
Martha Peery, Andrew T. Peery Jr., John Wayne Peery, John W. Peery and Phillip Peery Attorney-in-Fact to The Highlands at Little River LLC, 190 Acres, 60.5 Acres, Wildwood Pike, 0.92 Acre, 0.46 Acre, Wildwood Pike, 1.035 Acres, Wildwood Springs Pike Road, 1.2 Acres, District 12, $3,250,000
