Jan. 24 to Jan. 30
• James Hahn to Amy Francis and Daniel Francis, Edith Daily Property, Acres 5.00, District 1, $350,000
• Nelson Carvalho and Lisa Monday to James Waters and Elizabeth Gauvain, Hatfield Lands Subdivision, Lots 1 and 2, District 15, $170,000
• JMT IRA LLC, Saskcus LLC and Tipton GF LLC to Artemio Garcia Rodriguez and Priscilla Rodriguez, Waters Road, District 14, $85,000
• Robert Whitehead and Sarah Whitehead to Dawn Wise and Gary Wise, Robert Whitehead and Sarah Davis Property, Lot 4, District 14, $325,000
• Myrtrude Hall Trust and The Hall Family Trust to John Sorrell and Shayla Sorrell, Southside Subdivision, Lot 5, District 7, $199,000
• Jared Marsh and Tabitha Marsh to Wesley O'Connor and Ashley Click, East Springbrook, Lot 107, District 9, $160,000
• Samuel Cox and Whitney Cox to Donald Sloan, Creekwood Addition, Lot 3, District 19, $380,000
• Bluemont Property LLC to Glenn Family Real Estate Holdings LLC, U.S. Highway 411, District 19, $2,000,000
• Joel Gresham and Emilie Gresham to Robert Brooks and Rosemarie Brooks, Fox Run Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 47, District 13, $309,500
• Cynthia Tipton and Catherine Coker to Lee Walker and Melena Walker, Cherry Tree Subdivision, Lot 2, District 15, $263,000
• George Ladd and Suzanne Ladd to Christopher Hart and Susannah Hart, Lager View Subdivision, Lot 10, District 6, $500,000
• Gregory Lindsay to Daniel Zander and Julie Zander, Greenwood Subdivision Addition No. 1, Lot 9, $150,000
• Edward Wright and Amy Wright to Katherine Adams and Willis Adams III, Nolan Crossing Subdivision, Lot 13, District 1, $332,000
• Pine Lakes Golf and Country Club to Industrial Development Board of Blount County, Pine Lakes Golf and Country Club Inc. Property, Lot 1, Acres 84.49, District 11, $0
• Samuel Roberts to Noel Simmons and Beverly Simmons, State Highway No. 73, District 9, $225,000
• Linda Burlingame, Darril Blevins and Anna Blevins to Oscar Bahena, Acres 4.389, District 9, $235,000
• Wanda Maples to Lisa Martin and Daniel Martin, Big Valley Subdivision, Lot 239, District 15, $130,000
• Jane Atkins and David Atkins to Jacob Morgan and Sierra Morgan, Raulston View Subdivision, Section 2, Lots 74 and 75, District 19, $270,000
• Martha Stephens, Saundra Carter and Dorothy Reed Estate to Joel Quisenberry and Emily Quisenberry, Thelma Stephens Property, Lot 2, District 8, $150,000
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Anthony Pepe and Ann Pepe, Morgan Park, Phase 1, Lot 1, District 19, $267,829
• Lois Fitzmorris to Billy King and Nancy Cabaniss, Big Valley Campground, Section A, Lot 88, District omitted, $45,000
• Ruby Tuesday Inc. to Massey Properties LLC, East Harper Avenue, Acres 1.253, District 9, $2,600,000
• Alcoa Plaza LLC to State of Tennessee, Cusick Road, District omitted, $0
• Douglas Eckert Trust to Bradley Allen and Elizabeth Allen, Blackberry Mountain Residential Condominium, District 18, $2,100,000
• Steven Lunsford and Kelsie Lunsford to Michael Kuhn, Lakeside Acres, Lot 34, District 11, $280,000
• Gilley Partnership, Robert Gilley and Barbara Gilley to David Ducheney and Roxanne Ducheney, Lowes Ferry, Phase 1, Lot 7, District 10, $415,000
• Jeffrey Burleson and Vanessa Burleson to Christian Hackney, Cambridge Place Subdivision, Lot 3, District 2, $198,000
• Teresa Hall to Sean Crowe, Top of the World Estates, Section 3, Lot 42, District 18, $65,000
• Matthew Coleman to Christopher Lynch and Paul Lynch, G.H. Edds Subdivision No. 2, Lot 8, District 19, $379,900
• Betty Long to Michael Campbell and Mary Campbell, Windridge Subdivision, Section 4, Lot 168, District 19, $329,000
• Lisa Murray and Robert Murray to Reggie Kellems and Jenny Kellems, Griffiths Mill at Mint, Phase 1, Lot 7, District 7, $360,000
• Brandon Orr Properties LLC to Coy Helms Jr. and Jessica Helms, Franklin Meadows, Lot 18, District 1, $289,900
• Timothy Cooper to J. Lamar Stumpf and Amy Stumpf, Dunlap Road, Acres 24.74, District 4, $150,000
• Michael Roach and Michele Roach to Donald Thompson and Janet Thompson, Bliss Property, Lot 1, Acres 12.35, District 12; HH and Minnie Dunn Estates, Lot 1, Acres 0.134, District 12, $200,000
• Joel White to Bethany Duval, Overlook Addition, Lot 135, District 9, $130,000
• Elias Tomlinson to Sherry Lane, Waterhaven Subdivision, Lot 59, District 4, $246,250
• Regina Leach to Jennifer Slaton, Brewers Cove, Lot 5, Acres 5.81, District 17, $45,000
• Kevin Sentell and Amy Sentell to Kevin Sentell Trust, Amy Sentell Trust and the Sentell Family Trust, Preserve at Lashbrooke, Lot 12R7, District 10, $0
• Lori Barton to Tanawat Thavorn, Pickens Gap Road, District 13, $235,100
• Bryan Malone and Deborah Malone to Jade Caughron and Jordan Caughron, Smoky Hills Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 20, District 13, $45,000
• Tommy Lawson and Janie Vandine to Tammy White, Meadowbrook Addition, Lot 32, District 9, $165,800
• Home Federal Bank of Tennessee and Herman Davis Testamentary Trust to Marin Kondryuk and Alina Kondryuk, Herman Davis Trust Property, Lot 3, District 4, $235,000
• Renate Margetin Estate, Marion Westerling and Nicole Ackerman to Lewis Holdings Inc., Bassell District of the city of Alcoa, Lot 242, Acres 0.2066, District 9, $85,000
• Sanford Newman Jr. and Holly Newman to Reynard Graham, Oxford Hills Subdivision, Section 1, Lot 14, District 19, $260,000
• Ball Homes LLC to Keith Belt and Joyce Belt, Park at Royal Oaks, Lot 3, District 19, $386,186
• Scott Smith to Wannis Bowen III and Heather Bowen, Cates Street, District 19, $123,000
• Kim Best to Audrey Parsons, Abram Henry Heirs Property, Lot 10, District 10, $225,000
• DR Horton Inc. to Julia Wol and Charles Kowat, Jackson Park Subdivision, Lot 7, District 19, $296,680
• Ball Homes LLC to Matthew Cohen and Stacey Cross, The Park, Phase 3, Lot 33, District omitted, $358,767
• Leah McDonald to Carl Latham and Corrie Jones, Meadowbrook Addition, Lot 44, District 9, $90,000
• Brenda Henderson to Kenneth Evans Jr. and Gina Evans, Lashbrooke Subdivision, Lot 44, District 10, $1,250,000
• Richard Scoble and Michelle Kaiser to Donald Randall and Joy Randall, Royal Oaks, Section 13, Phase 1, District 19, $259,900
• DR Horton Inc. to Deanna Parker and Michael Parker, Jackson Park Subdivision, Lot 6, District 19, $264,120
• Ronald Moffett and Sandra Moffett to Bruce Thompson and Tichey Thompson, Salem Road, Acres 22.72, District 2, $469,900
• Jeffrey McCloud and Shannon McCloud to Barbara Echan, Willow Creek Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 33, District 9, $273,000
• Robin Nieman to Alfonso Maloco III and Amanda Maloco, Joshua Estates Subdivision, Lot 7, District 13, $158,000
• Kurt Vollman and Gail Vollman to Gerald Dunford, Royal Oaks Subdivision, Section 6, Phase 1, Lot 201, District 19, $379,900
• Marjorie Murphy to Gregory Orwig, Smoky Mountain Acres, Section 1, Lot 8, District 15, $94,800
• Shore Land Company LLC to Kurt Davis and Amanda Davis, Shore Land Company LLC Property, Lot 3, District 14, $82,748
• David Cook Trust and Barbara White Estate to Ashley Burkhart and Devon Burkhart, Fox Trace Subdivsion, Section 2, Lot 60, District 11, $256,500
