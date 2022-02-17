Feb. 6-12
• Lori Spurgeon to Harry Leo Keeler and Lydia Kathleen Keeler, Anders Estates, Lot 35, District 6, $425,000
• Amburn Builders LLC to Elizabeth A. Hawley and Todd A. Hawley, Lindsey Estate, Lot 16R4, District 1, $287,000
• Tyler Joseph Andrew, Courtney Ellene Andrew and Tyler J. Andrew to Joshua Stockberger, Chilhowee View Addition, Lot 8, District 8, $244,000
• Stephen H. Byrd to Miles Jaylon Jackson, McConnell Addition, Lot 13, District 9, $136,000
• Phillis Minge to Randall Jones and Deniise Jones, Devault Meadows, Lot 2, District 5, $350,000
• Angela S. Kielsmeier, Anne J. Headrick, Norma Anne Headrick Estate, Anne Jobe Headrick Estate and Anne J. Headrick Estate to Daniel Martin Huezo, Sunset View Addition Number 2, Lot 19, District 19, $100,000
• James Bernini to Joan LLC, Echo Subdivision, Lot 1, District 11, $115,000
• David A. Young Jr. to Renee M. Bradshaw and Renee Marie Bradshaw Keller, Panorama Estates, Lot 83A, District 6, $319,000
• Terrance E. Collins to Terrance E. Collins Trustee and The Terrance E. Collins Revocable Living Trust, Farmington View Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 49, District 10, $0
• APG Real Estate investments LLC to Stock Creek Properties, Harper Avenue, 0.742, District 9, $2,200,000
• Phillip C. Plemons and Lisa K. Plemons to Arlee M. Evans, McCammon Acres Subdivision, Lot 11, District 12, $325,000
• Karen Hart Thatcher and Karen Hart to City of Maryville, Sevierville Pike, District 9, $0
• Samuel Wyatt Renfro to Michael Rosson, Olentangy Road, 2.60 Acres, District 11, $20,000
• Russell Todd Storie, Larry Storie Estate, Kevin Storie, Tammy Grimes, Michael Storie, Larry Allen Storie and Jeffrey Storie to Paul E. Benson, Willow Creek Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 22R1, District 9, $350,000
• Jonathan D. Sawyer to Coy W. Chapel and Patti Ann Chapel, Big Springs Mini Farm Subdivision, Lots 2-4, District 2, $45,000
• Michael C. Brinkmann and Karen B. Brinkmann to Joshua M. Campbell and Kendra Campbell, Hillview Acres, Lots 2 and 3, District 6, $200,000
• Wanda Gay Roddy Dial, Ronald Joe Roddy and Georgia Lorine Roddy Estate to Taylor Kagley, Six Mile Road, 2.47 Acres, District 7, $30,000
• Daniel S. Hunter and Carolyn J. Hunter to Nancy Reed Anderson, St. Ives Subdivision, Phase 5, Lot 133, District 9, $905,000
• David W. Myers and Malissa B. Myers to Drenda Mary Howatt and Donald Kent Howatt, Falcon Crest Subdivision, Lot 13, District 7, $460,000
• The Industrial Development Board of Blount County and the Cities of Alcoa and Maryville, Tennessee and The Industrial Development Board of Blount County, Tennessee to Cantabria LLC, Big Springs Park, Lot 8, 2.567 Acres, District 19, $856,226.83
• Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann P.C. Sub Trustee and Darlene D. Wadlington to HLMR Investments, Oxford Hills Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 81, District 19, $345,000
• Cheryl Walker to Lori A. Baxmann, 1.3 Acres, District 12, $349,000
• Tansey S. Lewis and Daniel W. Huff to Matthew Johnathan Lehman and Courtney Anne Lehman, Farmington View, Phase 3, Lot 97, District 10, $452,000
• Opendoor Property Trust I to Richard Shawn Evans and Keri Michelle Bobbitt, Joe E. Delozier Estate, Lot 12, District 12, $405,000
• Gail L. Birchfield and Gary L. Tidmore to Lance E. Longshore and Sarah J. Longshore, Woodthrush Subdivision, Lot 45, District 10, $403,000
• James H. Borgman and Linda Paul Borgman to Arvizu Properties LLC, Foxdale Subdivision, Lot 51R, District 7, $125,000
• Jason K. Rollins and Katheryn E. Rollins to Alan Terry, Willow Creek Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 10, District 9, $282,860
• Martha McCampbell to J. Scott West, Loy Benson Property, Lot 1, 1.4 Acres, District 5, $165,000
• Stanley B. Rushing to Debra Carter, Ashwood Park the Villas at Fairview, Lot 19B, District 19, $325,000
• Wayne L. Tacker to Jerald Wilharm and Kathleen Wilharm, Savannah Park Subdivision, Lot 36, District 19, $550,000
• Linda M. Pryor to Jason Speth and Shannon Speth, McKenry Property, Lto 5R, District 13, $180,000
• Max A. Hill to Trinity Powell and Phyllis Powell, Liberty Valley Acres, Lots 2 and 3, District 1, $95,000
• Darrell Kirtley and Bonnie Kirtley to Jennifer McDougal and Brent McDougal, Kirtley Property, Lot 1, District 12, $675,000
• Yolanda Salloum to Thomas Gregory and Catherine Gregory, 2.22 Acres, District 15, $156,000
• William A. Roache Suc Trustee, Trust Agreement, and William A. Roach Trustee to Bryan E. Testerman Jr. Construction Co. LLC, St. Ives Subdivision, Phase 4, Lot 183, District 9, $47,500
• William A. Roache Suc Trustee, William A. Roach Trustee and Trust Agreement to Bryan E. Testerman Jr. Construction Co. LLC, St. Ives Subdivision, Phase 4, Lot 183, District 9, $47,500
• RonaldE. Vastine and Judy A. Vastine to Perry Joseph Bonck and Sally W. Bonck, Colby Cove Subdivision, Lot 7, District 19, $575,000
• Nicholas J. Hodge to Christopher L. Kelley and Melissa D. Kelley, Hodge Hills Subdivision, Lot 1, District 1, $392,500
• S & C Home Solutions LLC and S&C Home Solutions LLC to Kevin Dee and Carrie M. Cerutti, Olympia Condominiums, District 9, $205,000
• Corey P. Schrock, Mark S. Schrock, Steven J. Schrock, Rick S. Schrock Estate, Rick Steven Schrock Estate, Mark Schrock and Steven Schrock to Jess W. Lockhart and Kathryn R. Lockhart, Highway 72, 47.319 Acres, Districts 1 and 17, $580,000
• Beverly Davis Lewis, Jewell G. Davis Estate, Ruth Jewell Davis Estate, Kevin Davis, Loyd Grimes and Theresa Grimes to Brenda Gail Banks and James Allan Banks, Davis Property, Lot 1, District 8, $97,000
• Gary Harvey to Carrie Lewelling and Matthew Lewelling, Morganton Estates, Lot 34, District 2, $239,950
• Kara Lombardi, Sudra Garren, Kara Garren and Keith A. Garren Estate to Jeremiah Winston McManus Trustee and The Jeremiah Winston McManus Revocable Trust, Peninsula Estates Subdivision No. 2, Lot 30, District 11, $60,000
• Amber Pasqualone to Stephanie Maltempi, Hidden Valley Addition, Lot 4, District 13, $300,000
• Michael C. Brinkmann Contracting Inc. to Jason S. Trotter and Kristine Trotter, College Addition, Lot 25, District 19, $465,000
• Adam Randall Holland and Kori Rebekah Holland to Michael J. Massaro and Michelle L. Massaro, Northfield Subdivision, Section 2, Phase 3, Lot 130, District 9, $490,000
• Corby Shuler and Belinda Shuler to Nathan Vanandel and Victoria Vanandel, Greenwood Subdivision Addition No. 2, Lot 52, District 6, $260,000
• Scott M. Bassitt and Catherine E. Bassitt to Mark L. Graham and Angelena C. Graham, McNeilly Place Subdivision, Lot 6, District 9, $48,500
• Alexis Wiseman to Min H. Kim and Thy Nguyen Kim, South Hall Subdivision, Lot 121, District 9, $217,000
• Joe A. Leatherwood to Reginald Wilson Jones, Vicky Holbert Fay-Jones and Vicky Holbert Fay Jones, Olympia Condominiums, District 9, $214,900
• John Craig Pohlmann, Rebecca Pohlmann and Rebecca Duncan Pohlmann to Karen Morrison, The Park at Royal Oaks, Lot 86, District 19, $485,000
• FOMS Real Estate LLC to Cliff James, Wellington Place, Building 3BR, District 9, $499,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Emily E. Isaacs, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 3, Lot 112, District 7, $257,175
• Charles Steven Walston II, Charles S. Walston and Arlene Marie Walston to David A. Simpson Trustee and The Simpson Living Trust, Butler Mill Farms Subdivision, Lots 10R and 11R, District 8, $690,000
• LLoyd Edward Owens and L. E. Owens to Ashley Ewert, Doll Mynders and Brownlee First Addition to Maryville, Lot 58-R, District 19, $289,000
• Charles T. White to GDP Properties LLC, Clendenen Woods Subdivision, Lot 7, District 6, $220,000
• Jennifer Hill and Jennifer DeGregorio to Andrea Sperry, Peach Orchard Road, 0.17 Acres, District 8, $150,000
• Christopher J. Gabor and Tabitha E. Gabor to Jesse Brandner and Amanda Brandner, Oakcrest Subdivision, Lot 15, District 13, $250,000
• Phillip Ryan Massey to Bethany Massey, North Maryville Addition No. 2, Lot 20, District 9, $165,000
• Nancy J. Watkins Stinnett to Lisa L. Duden Trustee, Harlan E. Duden Trustee and The Duden Family Living Trust-2001, Taylor Property, Lot 10R-2-R5, 6 Acres, District 8, $150,000
• Christopher Lee Turpin to Christopher L. Turpin Trustee and The Christopher L. Turpin Living Trust, Campers Paradise Top of the World Tree Farms Inc., Lots 1 and A24, District 18, $9,700
• Cynthia Gayle Scarbrough to Rebecca K. Muncey and Susan M. Muncey, Wildwood Hills Subdivision, Lot 11, 1.239 Acres, District 12, $90,000
• Christi H. Sayles to John B. Sayles and Alivia Sayles, Hall Property, Lot 2, District 5, $250,000
• Artigues Construction LLC to James Alan Schaper and Korrine M. Schaper, Grace Hills, Lot 31, District 13, $419,900
