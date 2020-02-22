Feb. 2 to Feb. 8
• Brandon Orr Properties LLC to Claude MaSear, Montgomery Meadows, Section 2, Lot 13, District 1, $225,000
• Cathy Russell to CMH Homes Inc., Cathy Russell Property, Lot 1, District 7, $30,000
• Phoenix FR LLC to JPI LLC, Dunlap Hollow Road, Acres 2.00, $988,922
• Nicholas A. Mercer and Alisha P. Mercer to Barbara Lynne Taylor Kneier, Mills View Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 5, District 1, $299,000
• Fred E. Staley to Jeffrey B. Hopper and Suzanne M. Hopper, Top of the World Estates, Section 2, Lot 31, District 18, $11,600
• BRC Construction Inc. to Evan A. Powell and Chastity D. Powell, Cox Property, Lot 3R-5, District 13, $224,900
• Gary Walker and Willa Walker to Nevin R. Fritzinger and Rona J. Fritzinger, Misty Mountain Estates, Lot 16, District 8, $140,000
• Robert H. Ketteringham and Jane M. Ketteringham to David Puczek and Ana Maria Puczek, Sawyers Green Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 5, District 13, $59,000
• Barend Frederik Hayes and Christina Joanna Hayes to Ziehanna A. Wells, Spruce Hill Road, Acres 0.33, District 10, $155,400
• Brittany N. Miller to Jon D. Clark and Jennifer M. Clark, Lowes Ferry, Phase 1, Lot 64, District 10, $50,000
• D.R. Horton Inc. to Benjamin P. Daniel and Morgan C. Daniel, Farmington View, Phase 3, Lot 133, District 10, $289,630
• Lowell Wayne Sands and Melissa Sands to Christopher S. Sands and Hazuki Sands, Windridge Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 125, District 19, $170,000
• Daniel J. Hale and Hale Investment Partnership to Timothy J. Wharton, William L. Wharton and Taylor S. Currie, Worthington, Phase 3, Lot 112, District 19, $271,900
• Betty J. Goforth to Scott A. DeWaard and Wanda T. DeWaard, Rocky Branch Road, Acres 3.1, District 14; Pearl Property, Lot 2, District 14, $45,000
• Robert Alan Walker to Debra E. Walker, Bonnie Flynn Property, Lot 4, Acres 35.51, District 18, $0
• Rhonda B. Suttles to Robert Kirby, Harry Webb Estate, Lot 3R-4, District 13, $5,200
• Nathan B. Weinbaum and Marieda C. Weinbaum to Anita K. Brian, Christine D. Chambers and Brian W. Chambers, Lager View Subdivision, Lot 9, District 6, $319,900
• Kenneth W. Truss and Danielle L. Truss to Christopher Fraley, Victoria Subdivision, Phases 2 and 3, Lot 56, District 9, $173,000
• CZ Properties LLC to Michael Pasqua, West Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 100, District 9, $255,000
• Christopher White and Michelle White to Frank D. English III, Glover Toad, Acres 27.628, District 12, $290,000
• Robin Adkins to Sutherland Homes LLC to Paramount Construction and Design LLC, Majestic Mountains Subdivision, Lot 92, District 13, $42,500
• Leconte Land Development LLC to Antkow Family Living Trust, Leconte Property Subdivision, Lot 4, District 8, $319,000
• James Cole McKinney to James Davis and Shanna Davis, Laws Chapel Road, Lot 1, Acres 0.46, District 14, $150,600
• Thomas L. Orr and Carolyn G. Orr to Adrean King and Alexander King, Castaway Cove Subdivision, Lot 4, District 5, $219,500
• Forrest S. Oakes to Jo Ann Lane, Huffstetler Addition, Lot 7, District 9; South Everett High Road, Acres 0.343, District 9, $130,000
• Barbara Jean Williams to Donna M. Benda, Reed Property, Lot 1R, Acres 1.51, District 4, $126,000
• Michael Martin to Jessica Renee Brown and Ryan Lee Brown, Freels Road, Acres 6.377, District 5, $89,900
• Paul Hoyt Fortenberry and Caroline Phillips Fortenberry to Kendall Hill, Buena Vista Addition No. 2, Lots 4 and 5, District 19, $312,320
• Pankratz Construction Inc. to Willam F. Batho and Betty J. Batho, Montgomery Farms, Phase 2, Lot 45, District 19, $250,000
• Christopher Eineke to Alix K. King, Westcliff Subdivision, Section 3, Lot 56, District 19, $300,000
• Ball Homes LLC to Paul Hoyt Fortenberry and Caroline Phillips Fortenberry, The Park at Royal Oaks, Lot 60, District 19, $296,988
• Roy E. Kuhl and Lana B. Kuhl to Michael P. Wood and Tina M. Wood, Deloziers Place, Lot 12, District 12, $310,000
• Michael C. Hmielewski and Kelsey Hmielewski to Brandon J. Lamb and Chelsea N. Lamb, Waterford Subdivision, Lot 12R, District 9, $209,900
• Mike Smith and Sandy Smith to Marie J. Engler, Junaluska Resort Area, Lot 37, District 10, $148,900
• Charlotte Ann Cole to Mary Sartori, Calderwood Highway, Acres 1.43, District 1, $37,500
• William R. Chambers and Diane Chambers to Sharmon Suit, Ervil Martin Subdivision, Lot 1, District 9, $97,536
• James Twyford and Kathryn J. Twyford to John A. Adams and Ginger B. Adams, Windsor Manor, Phase 2R, Building 10, District 9, $295,000
• Equity Trust Company and Darrell L. Tipton Sep. IRA to H.C. Vinsant, Ray and Donna Ownby Property, Lot 2R-1, Acres 0.68, District 13; Burnett Station Road, Acres 0.67, District 13, $60,000
• Mitchell L. Law and Pamela J. Law to Richard Allen Brown and Penny Brown, Ivy Log Subdivision, Section B, Lot 17, District 9, $727,500
• Edward Leab to Tracy Brewer Higgins, Acres 1.85, District 11, $93,500
• Albert K. Holmes and Karen C. Holmes to Andrew T. Young and Elizabeth A. Young, Earl H. Francis and Calvin Jones Estate, Lots 1, 2, 3 and 4, District 10, $800,000
• Jennifer W. Dean Coffin and Beth Dean Scudder Inger to Joel C. Kiesner and K. Ashton Kiesner, Acres 5.89, District 10, $58,900
• Ruth Henry Weston to Lorena Y. Crook and Richard L. Crook Jr., Lonas Addition, Lot 1, District 19, $96,500
• Artigues Construction LLC to Justin Lee Brannam and Alison Nicole Brannam, Grace Crossing Subdivision, Lot 10, District 13, $256,900
• Clell E. Hedrick and Lester C. Hedrick to CTS Holdings LLC, H.H. Proffitt Subdivision, Lot 3, District 19, $123,000
• Sharon A. Paxton and Sheila F. Vaught to Dwight W. Gladden, Honeysuckle Road, Acres 0.59, District 19, $44,000
• Cades Cove Reserve LLC to B&E Townsend LLC, Cades Cove Reserve, Building 2, District 15, $159,900
• Gerald L. Kerpet and Bernadette Kerpet to Roger Nash and Cheryl Nash, Cold Springs Subdivision, Lot 15, District 15, $35,000
• Wilfred J. Moore and Wilson & Associates PLLC Suc. Trust to Kondaur Capital Corporation Trust and Matawin Ventures Trust, Little River Estates, Lot 49, District 15, $149,000
• Kim R. Kunz Trust and the Sylvia June Asavis Remainder Trust to Brain Trentham and Kristie Trentham, The Highlands at Maryville, Phase 2, Lot 56, District 19, $544,000
• Robert M. Sutera and Laura L. Sutera to John Michael Maughan and Abigail Moore, Heritage View Subdivision, Lot 10, District 14, $245,000
• Adam L. Farragut to Danielle Petersen and John Peterson, Samuels Crossing, Lot 9, District 13, $202,000
• Jason Thomas Booth and Britney L. Booth to Bart L. Black and Chilene L. Black, Holston Harbor Subdivision, Lot 21, District 10, $294,000
• Gregory V. Borek and Maria A. Borek to RC Properties LLC, Kinzel Springs Subdivision, Phase 4, Lot 64, District 15, $15,000
• Terry Oscar Walker, Lois Ellen Walker Barnett, Keith Barnett, Mary Elizabeth Walker French, William Max Walker, Dixie M. Walker, Vance B. Walker, June Walker Daniel, Jack R. Walker and Vonnie F. Walker to Gene Robert Walker, State Highway No. 73, District 18, $78,000
• Bertha McLee Griffin Walker, Terry Oscar Walker, Lois Ellen Walker Barnett, Keith Barnett, Mary Elizabeth Walker McCormick, William Max Walker, Dixie M. Walker, Vance B. Walker, June Walker and Harvey S. Walker to Jack R. Walker and Vonnie F. Walker, State Highway 73, Acres 15.80, District 18, $31,400
• Steven L. Dodson and Melissa A. Dodson to Dakota White and Brandon Sulfridge, Harrison Hills Subdivision, Lot 15, District 6, $187,000
• Aaron Phillips to Debra Morgan, James C. Denny Subdivision, Lot 2, District 10, $175,000
• Stone Construction Group Inc. to Marlene M. Newroth, Clendenen Heights, Lot 2, District 6, $184,900
• Mark Edward Rosenbaum and Cheryl Lee Rosenbaum to Srinivas Boppana and Brittany Loy Boppana, Lashbrooke Subdivision, Lot 74, District 10, $2,500,000
• Steven Dale Thomas Sparks to Jon Robert Vasquez and Kimberly K. Vasquez, Woodsong Subdivision, Lot 1, District 7, $12,000
• Sherry Paul and Debra Whaley McLain to Benjamin H. Ruyack and Hannah E. Ruyack, Armona Subdivision, Lot 1, District 9, $295,900
• Kathy Krueger to Joseph Eugene Morrison and Gail Lee Morrison, Roger N. Best Property, Lot 2, District 1, $185,000
• Ronald L. Campbell and Margie L. Campbell to Michael E. Moore, Campers Paradise Top of the World, Lots B43, B44, B45 and B46, District 18, $260,000
• Clearwater Construction LLC to Patrick J. Carpenter and Jami J. Carpenter, Wyndsong Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 6, District 2, $337,000
• Adam B. Pickett and Charles R. Pickett to Krucat Cabins LLC, Fairlight Addition to the Smokies, Lot 5, District 15, $225,000
• Guy R. Cline Jr. Trust, Susan W. Cline Trust and The Cline Family Trust to Rodney J. Barendse and Jennifer A. Rennison, Gibson Property, Lot 1, Acres 3.580, District 8, $380,000
• Linda Gail Phillips to William Wolfenbarger, Rocky Branch Road, Acres 1, District 14, $71,000
• Kent Carringer to Jesse Alva Alston Estate to Patricia Ann Mize, John Mark Alston, Lisa Kay Taylor and Richard Allen Alston, Huskey Valley Subdivision, Lot 26, District 13, $0
