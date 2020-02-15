Jan. 26 to Feb. 1
• Andy Douglas Crouch to Ruben L. Oses, Circle View Homes, Section 2, Lot 12, District 6, $258,000
• Christian Brown Construction LLC to Candy Susan Knepper, Barbara Ellen Horne and Bonnie Clevenger Love, Hunters Meadow Subdivision, Lot 19, District 10, $292,900
• Chase R. Boruff and Brittany M. Boruff to Nathanial Hill, Highland Acres Subdivision First Addition, Lot 4, District 19, $178,000
• Pankratz Construction Inc. to Thomas Fugitt and Colleen Fugitt, Griffiths Mill at Mint, Phase 2, Lot 12A, District 7, $207,900
• Alison Daugherty and Tyler Daugherty to Samuel Roberson and Colleen Roberson, West Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 117, District 9, $300,000
• Deborah Green to Franklin D. Kelly and Janet C. Kelly, Old Claudes Creek Road, Acres 7.10, District 2, $154,000
• Martin K. Spencer and Randall James Storey to David William Behrens Co-Trust, Christina Frances Behrens Co-Trust and Behrens Family Revocable Trust, Sawyers Green, Phase 1, Lot 9, District 13, $55,000
• Megan A. Bugh and Joshua Lewis Bugh to Emily Brandner, Southbrook Subdivision, Lot 9, District 11, $162,000
• Home Key Solutions LLC and Daniel Springer to John P. Alexi, Keeble Street, Acres 1, District 9, $80,000
• Greer Milstead to Victor Anderson and Teresa Anderson, Hibben Garvey and Milstead Lots, Lot 98R, District 15, $5,500
• William R. Carroll and Annette S. Carroll to Esenberg TN LLC, Saddle Ridge Subdivision, Section 10, Lot 9, District 18, $48,000
• Wilson & Associates PLLC Suc. Trust, Christina R. Lindsey and Jeffrey L. Lindsey to Joshua Goode, Jonathan Goode and James Goode, Old Glory Acres, Lot 39, District 19, $95,088
• Wilson & Associates PLLC Suc. Trust, Janet Hendrix and Billy Hendrix to James Goode, Lively Subdivision, Lots 1 and 2, District 19, $144,301
• Zook Properties LLC to Jennifer D. Carter and Jackson O. Millard, Bletchley Park Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 2, District 4, $174,900
• B&L Real Estate LLC to Suzanne Parker, Plainfield Addition Subdivision, Lot 40, District 9, $141,000
• Clifford R. Walker to Cecil Caylor, Smoky Mountain Acres, Section 1, Acres 6.146, District 15, $25,000
• Patricia Thompson to Lonnie Stephen Yarberry and Rhonda Ann Yarberry, Patricia Thompson Property, Lot 1, District 17, $21,900
• Justin Glen Talbott and Christa Wade Talbott to Daniel Curtis Brown, Catherine Lynn Brown and Christina Joy Brown, Plainfield Addition, Lot 164R, District 9; Third Street Alley, District 9, $126,000
• Eugene H. Lovell Jr. and Frances Lovell to Charles E. Olmsted and Carmen T. Olmsted, Sweetbriar Subdivision, Lot 33, District 9, $330,000
• Nicholas Hodge to Daryl Warren, Fairview-Sentell Subdivision and the Mildred Green Properties, Lot 1, District 6, $249,999
• Todd Alan Reidy, Trudy Ann Walden, Thomas Patrick Reidy, Tina Marie Reidy, Rev. Living Trust of Barbara S. Williams, Barbara Sue Williams Estate, Thomas Patrick Reidy Co-Trust to Ronnie William Summey, P.H. Cardwell Property, Lot 7R1R, District 1, $400,000
• Shinta Stanley to Bohdan Halecky and Margo Halecky, Ferry Road Estates, Lot 12, District 6, $55,000
• Betty Jo Fowler to Vaughn Jones and Ashley B. Jones, Russell Property, Lot 2, Acres 9.466, District 14, $40,000
• Linda K. Archer, Marcus A. Archer and Eric M. Archer to Michael J. Woodward, Archer and Keyees Property, Lot 3, District 6, $90,000
• Billy W. Johnson and Ann M. Johnson to William Ernest Germain and Kristi Leigh Germain, Old Knoxville Highway, District 9, $176,000
• Jeffrey A. Sundahl and Jennifer J. Sundahl to Jesus Elias Fernandez and Jessica Marie Fernandez, Grandview Heights Subdivision No. 2, Phase 3, Lot 42, District 9, $289,900
• Linda D. Reagan to Keli Investments LLC, Bogart Lane, Acres 0.75, District 9, $195,000
• Patsy Henley Co-Trust, Donald and Patsy Henley Family Living Trust, Donald L. Henley Co-Trust to Richard N. Burchfield and Joni L. Katon, Jamestown Village, Phase 5, District 19, $196,500
• Dalton Williams and April Williams to Timothy M. Pace and Kayla Pace, Cecil Willis Property, Lot 2, District 7, $157,000
• Andrea K. McElreath, Kevin McElreath and Naomi D. Markham Crawford Estate to Russell Francis Lion III and Michele Nicole Lion, St. Ives Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 37R, District 9, $480,000
• Dennis Ray Lail, Darrell Jack Lail, Ray Jack Lail and Jack R. Lail to ARP Builders Inc., Jack Lail Property, Lot 4, District 19, $15,000
• Larry F. Poe and Teresa G. Poe to Brett Cox and Rachael Cox, Luther Road, Acres 0.33, District 9, $189,900
• Kenneth Ray Hurst Jr. and Tracy Anne Hurst to R. Myers Sullivan, W.B. Irwin Addition, Lots 10 and 11, District 9, $40,000
• Christopher L. Caughron to Erik W. Schultz, J.P. Greene Jr. Subdivision, Lots 8, 9, 10 and 11, District 8, $177,900
• Earl Lamb to Keith Radford and Daneen Radford, Cold Springs Road, Acres 0.856, District 14, $154,000
• Chris Franklin, Sam Christopher Franklin, Chester Franklin and Sam Chester Franklin to Harry Christopher Wampler and Angela O. Wampler, Franklin Meadows, Lot 22, District 1, $40,000
• Premier Innovations Inc. to William D. Labarge and Danielle M. Labarge, Graham and Chumley Property, Lot 6, District 4, $258,000
• Geraldine Merritt to Justin Edwards, Ridgeview Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 86, District 6, $145,000
• Frances Kay Burns Green and Robert Craig Green to Samuel Crockett Bone Trust and Bone Family Irrevocable Trust, Fairlight Subdivision, Section C, Lot 12, District 15, $20,000
• Alexander W. Bryant to Lynda R. Primka and Edward J. Primka III, U.S. 129, Acres 75, District 17, $200,000
• James T. Glass to Chad W. Phelps and Janet F. Phelps, Webb Road, Acres 1, District 15, $290,000
• Daniel J. Hale and Hale Investment Partnership to Michael T. Blachowski Trust and Nancy M. Blachowski Trust, Worthington Subdivision, Phase 3, Lot 111, District 19, $257,000
• Joseph Anthony Wilson and Jennifer Wilson to Andre H. Baraw and Tracey C. Baraw, Brandon Park Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 81, District 13, $187,000
• Rubin Lublin TN PLLC Sub. Trust and Bailey Short to Bank of America, Dante Estates, Lot 3, District 1, $124,800
• Raymond L. Little and Ottoma L. Little to Raymond Lannis Little Trust, Ottoma Leann Little Trust and Little Family Trust, Highway 129, Acres 11, District 7, $0
• Raymond L. Little and Ottoma L. Little to Raymond Lannis Little Trust, Ottoma Leann Little Trust and Little Family Trust, Highway 129, Acres 1.62, District 7, $0
• Lisa A. Mynatt to Helping Houses of Knoxville LLC, Chilhowee Mountain Estates, Section 9, Lot 54, District 7, $55,000
• Debbie Claxton to Neil Couture and Bridget Couture, Hobart and Gertrude Carnes Estates, Lot 1A-R, Acres 13, District 13, $195,000
• Ball Homes LLC to Devin D. Walker and Kelsey D. Walker, The Park at Royal Oaks, Lot 53, District 19, $321,580
• Joy E. Newvine to Randall S. Sledge, Buffalo Ridge, Lot 5R-1, District 19, $8,000
• John L. Hickman and Mona Lynch George Estate to John L. Hickman, Old Louisville Road, District 11; Heron Hill Drive, District 11; Louisville-Topside Road, Acres 2, District 11, $0
• James Newman and Frances Dailene Eakes Newman to Ronda F. Rowe, Rock Garden Subdivision No. 2, Lot 139, District 9, $145,000
• Cades Cove Reserve LLC to C&C Legacy Investments Inc., Cades Cove Reserve, Building 2, District 15, $162,900
• Francis H. Wood and Barbara Wood Garner to Quietlands Development Group LLC, Arrowhead Subdivision Laurel Valley, Lot 10, Acres 1.40, District 15, $132,000
• Lisa M. Demar to Kirk A. Phillips, Chalet Village Subdivision, Lot 4, District 18, $139,000
• LWGM Development, D. Leon Williams and J. Greg Mary to Yu Ming-Ching, Gracefield Farm, Lot 2, District 12, $57,900
• Zook Properties LLC to Mickey Donovan and Skip L. Dye, Hicks Donovan-Dye and Zook Property, Lot 2, District 12, $15,000
• Ball Homes LLC to Timothy R. Hull and Melody Hull, The Park at Royal Oaks Subdivision, Lot 118, District 19, $389,442
• Russell Davis and Diana S. Davis to Thomas M. Foster and Spring Marie Foster, Waters Place Subdivision, Phase 6, Lot 6D, District 9, $203,900
• Quint Bourgeois and Tipton GF LLC to Donald J. Tipton Sr. and Timothy D. Tipton, Eagleton Village No. 1, Lots 65 and 66, District 9, $142,500
• Claudia J. Tulloch Finck and Barbara S. Hammond, Magnolia Place, Section 2, District 19, $139,900
• David Brady Jr. and Christie Brady to Jody Darren Freeman II, Oakhurst Addition to Maryville, Lot 42R, District 9, $100,000
• Kenneth L. Paxton and Cynthia P. Freeman to Dustin W. Teffeteller and Wendy Teffeteller, Springbrook Park Subdivision, Lot 30, District 9, $112,000
• Mark S. Hester Trust and Sally H. L. Hester Trust to Bryan Chamberlain Trust, April Chamberlain Trust and Chamberlain Family Rev. Trust, Finn Long Road, Acres 5.542, $650,000
• Mark S. Hester Trust and Sally H. L. Hester Trust to Bryan Chamberlain Trust, April Chamberlain Trust and Chamberlain Family Rev. Trust, Beverly Humphrey and Carson Gaylon Property, Lot 4, District 5; Finn Long Road, District 5, $265,000
• Charlene A. Teffeteller to Mitchell L. Hyde, Avery Meadows, Lot 10, District 6, $30,000
• Charlene A. Teffeteller to Mitchell L. Hyde, Avert Meadows, Lot 12, District 6, $30,000
• Kristi L. Hayes to Lili B. Lavon, The Village at Worthington, Lot 260, District 19, $230,000
• Cara Novell Sparks to Herman Stark and Karen Stark, W.B. Irwin Addition, Lot 33, District 9, $145,000
• Allen Dailey to Nicholas Hodge, Mint Road, Acres 8.650, District 9, $200,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.