Jan. 1-7
• Maria D. Garcia and Efrain T. Herrera to Glenn Baum and Phyllis T. Baum, Six Mile-Chota Road (Christy Hill Road), District 7, $185,000
• James W. Pugh and Wendy K. Pugh to Brian Janito and Rebecca Janito, Springview Subdivision, Lot 4, District 6, $483,500
• Preferred Homes LLC to Jarred Pekala, Springview Subdivision, Lot 8, District 6, $474,000
• Gwendolyn F. Cech Trustee and Gwendolyn F. Cech Living Trust to John S. Maio Trustee, Cindy Maio Trustee and John S. Maio and Cindy Maio Revocable Trust, Lashbrooke, Lot 81, District 10, $130,000
• Larry D. Slade and Izetta W. Slade to Heather Dawn Phillips, St. Ives Subdivision, Phase 5, Lot 176, District 9, $685,000
• Chilhowee Development Company Inc. to Chilhowee Medical Park LLC, Parkway Heights Subdivision, Lots 1-7 and State Highway No. 73, 1.833 Acres, District 9, $1,000,000
• Lois Jane Keller to Scott Nixon and Ann E. Nixon, Williams Way Subdivision, Lot 15, District 8, $415,000
• Wade Parker and Traci M. Parker to Carlos Colon, Sunset View Addition No. 3, Lot 40, District 19, $320,000
• Malcolm J. Kerr to Cheryl Levesque and Guido Da Pieve, Raulston View Subdivision, Section 1, Lot 40, District 19, $335,000
• Catherine Mae Davison and Richard Davison to GDP Properties LLC, Ridgeview Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 100, District 6, $67,500
• Legion M. Hopkins to Charles Oswald and Heidi Schelleng, Indian Grove Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 5, District 1, $350,000
• Malvis Diaz Rosales, Malvis De Oliva Hernandez, Malvis Oliva and Ismalvis Noa Attorney-in-Fact to David Richman, North Maryville Addition No. 2, Lot 3R, District 9, $11,000
• Melissa S. Washburn to Scott Hanson and Lisa Hanson, Winnbrook Subdivision, Lot 4, District 4, $535,000
• William B. Ledford, Rebecca G. Ledford and Rebecca Ledford to Jeffrey James Maciejewski and Andresa Kay Maciejewski, Paradise Ridge Subdivision, Lot 1, District 14, $375,000
• Marc A. Rhodes, Callie E. Rhodes, Callie E. Dillard and Marc Rhodes to David Michael Engel and Mary Katherine Engel, Valemont Subdivision, Lot 17, District 8, $276,000
• Daphne Moffatt, Glenn Alan Estate Vitale, Emily Carmen Vitale, Zachary Vitale, Jaden Brooke Vitale, Jolee Addison Vitale and Lisa Denise Vitale to Emily Carmen Vitale and Maria Aureana Edge, Ford Addition Nos 1 & 2, Lot 110R2, District 9, $267,000
• Kevin Brian Orr to Adrian Gonzalez Ramierez and Elias Laureano Felix, Broadway, Main Street, Lot 139, District 19, $515,000
• Timothy L. Ivens, Linda K. Ivens and Timothy L. Ivens Attorney-in-Facto to Thale E. Barber and Rebecca M. Barber, Springview, Lot 9, District 6, $469,900
• Stone Construction Group Inc. and AS Properties Inc. to Joseph Simpson and Rebecca A. Dockery, Stone Construction Group Inc. and AS Properties Inc. Subdivision, Lot 1, District 19, $180,000
• Vincent D. West, Vincent West, Karla West and Karla D. West to Daniel Pecoraro, Melody Lane Subdivision, Lot 5, District 12, $315,000
• Rebuilt Offers LLC to Aleksandr Zayets, Doc and Homers Addition, Lot 29, District 11, $55,000
• Windbrook Development LLC to Dennis Cronin and Cindra Cronin, Winnbrook Subdivision, Lot 3, District 4, $680,000
• Foothills Excavating LLC to Andrew W. Taylor and Carrie L. Taylor, Todd Robbins Property, Phase 2, Lot 3, District 8, $69,900
• John Crumpton and Nita Crumpton to Chad Le Tourneau, Brandi Black Le Tourneau and Brandi Black-Le Tourneau, The Village at Worthington, Lot 237, District 19, $479,465
• Elizabeth Ann Holland, Virginia Carol Dodson and Mary Sue Thames to The Kips Group LLC, Wildwood Springs Addition, Henry Street, District 12, $299,900
• Larry S. Sharpe Jr. and April Sharpe to David E. Poeltl and Hildy A. Poeltl, Westcliff Subdivision, Lot 19, District 19, $650,000
• Scooter Investments LLC to Arieana Van Allen and Sarah Moore, Belmont Addition, Lot 29, District 9, $425,000
• Zack P. Webb and Amanda Brooke Webb to Christopher Reagan and Laura Reagan, Old Highway 73, 0.19 Acre, District 15, $299,432.04
• Circle G. Management LLC to Janice Fillmore and Steve Fillmore, Tennessee Highway 73, District 15, $430,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Brian Howell Trustee, Andrea Howell Trustee and The Howell Family Trust, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 1, Lot 72, District 7, $331,700
• Mary Kelly Wiggins to Harrison C. Jackson, Andover Subdivision, Phases 3 and 4, Lot 97, District 9, $80,000
• Gary M. Green, Gary Green, Tania Eads Green and Tania Green to April Sharpe and Larry Steven Sharpe Jr., Treymont Subdivision, Lot 22, District 19, $505,000
• Matthew R. Brantley, Cassie M. Brantley, Matt Brantley and Cassie Brantley to Nickoma Levi Watkins and Jennifer Gayle Watkins, Jackson Hills Subdivision, Lot 43, District 12, $430,000
• David A. Ezell Trustee, The 2019 Restatement of the David A. Ezell 2004 Revocable Trust, Jeanne R. Ezell Trustee and The 2019 Restatement of the Jeanne R. Ezell 2004 Revocable Trust to Anthony Todd Detweiler and Eva Morgan Detweiler, Patricia L. Evans Property, Lots 2 and 3, District 12, $715,000
• William Gowder to Karissa J. Townsend and Adam T. Townsend, Springfield Meadows, Lot 4, District 4, $70,000
• Cynthia C. Blair, Linda Marie Blair, Debra Louise Williams, Debra L. Williams, Shirley K. Blair Estate and Shirley Blair to Emily Rose Neelley and George Robert Neelley, Parkway Addition Revised, Lots 11 and 12, District 9, $290,000
• Shirley Ruth Sellers, Mary Ruth Abbott Estate and Mable Ann Lane to Dylan H. Jones and Hannah D. Breeden, Oliver Pickens Farm Subdivision No. 2, Lots 11-13, District 13, $252,500
• Freida Whitehead, Freida J. Whitehead and Frieda J. Whitehead to Mark C. Leonhardt, Al'Lora Leonhardt, Al Lora Leonhardt and Allora Leonhardt, Mt. Lebanon Road, 0.77 Acre, 0.659 Acre, Mt. Lebanon Road, 0.329 Acre, District 12, $318,000
• Daniel McClain Cox and Alexandria Brianna Cox to Joseph D. Anderson Jr., Lynn Anderson, Joseph D. Anderson III and Candace Kay Anderson, Westfields, Section 2, Lot 21, District 9, $384,000
• Jonathan Alan Tinsley Sr., Jonathan Alan Tinsley, Robin A. Isaacs Tinsley, Jonathan A. Tinsley Sr. and Robin Isaacs Tinsley to Gregory Thompson and Jennifer Thompson, Sevierville Pike, District 9, $300,000
• Blount County to Forrest Hill Investments LLC, Royal Heights, Section 2, Lots 31R-1 and 31R-2, District 19, $405,000
• William T. Buckner Jr., William T. Buckner and Devona D. Buckner to Jan Hamilton Lappin, The Estates of Cades Cove, Lot 2, District 15, $450,000
• Camille Williams Glover and Thomas Koehl to Robert B. Kiser and Marianne M. Kiser, The Morganton Reserve, Phase 2, Lot 32, District 19, $469,000
• Brenda Carolyn Cooke Estate and Amanda Lynn Ace to Aaron Ace and Amanda Lynn Ace, Disco Road, 1.1 Acres, District 4, $280,000
• Rodolfo Ortega Perez and Garciela Osorio Viveros to Debra M. Evans and Williams A. Evans, Riverview Second Addition, Lot 280R2, District 11, $245,000
• GGDP GP and David Alley to John Dan and Jessica Dan, Maple Valley Farms, Lot 2, District 4, $163,250
• Donna S. Burchfield to Ben R. Rauhuff and Ray H. Boring, 1 Acre, District 5, $12,000
• Robert Beason, Robin Teegarden, William Beason, William W. Beason and Sherry Cable to Sherry Cable and Troy Cable, Brown School Road, District 9, $110,000
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Kyle Roe and Melissa Roe, Morgan Park, Phase 3, Lot 43, District 19, $412,607
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. and Quint Bourgeois, Morgan Park, Phase 3, Lot 42, District 19, $394,156
• Hernandez Consulting Firm Inc. and Ernest G. Hernandez Jr. to Leo W. McCormick and Anneke Janzen, 2.814 Acres, District 2, $512,500
• James Albert Lane to Thomas Jay Hon and Stella Marie Hon, Adells Place Subdivision, Lot 11, District 7, $250,000
• Southern Bank of TN to Shreeji 1 LLC, Lamar Alexander Parkway, District 19, $435,000
• Nancy Signer and Nancy S. Signer to Hailey Ray, Tim Signer, Gregory R. Signer and Greg Signer, Signer Property, Lot 2, $118,660
• Tim Signer and Hailey Ray to Greg Signer, Gregory R. Signer and Nancy Signer, Signer Property, Lot 1, $51,340
• A. Henry Swann to Kevin D. Ensor and April N. Ensor, Ansley Manor, Lot 4R, District 14, $410,000
• Nancy R. Wilburn, Nancy Wilburn, Anglia Carnes Attorney-in-Fact, Anglia R. Carnes Attorney-in-Fact, Nancy R. Wilson and Nancy Wilson to Brian Staley, Beverly Heights Addition, Lot 16, District 9, $225,000
• Tracy Jeffers Hudson to Jonathan A. Spahn and Patrice F. Spahn, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 1, Lot 41, District 7, $349,000
• Kenneth Rex Danner Jr. and Robin M. Danner to John Stinnett and Janet Stinnett, Brantley Park Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 57, District 9, $425,000
• Robert Martin Cochran and Robert M. Cochran to Ryan E. Foltz and Erin M. Foltz, Stonegate Sudivision, Lot 15, District 15, $84,500
• Kraig Martin and Jessica Martin to David Lovain and Loretta Lovain, Highland Springs, Lot 37, District 13, $45,000
• Neal Edward Blades and Michelle Lynne Blades to Loretta Lovain and David Lovain, Highland Springs, Lot 36, District 13, $47,500
• Sam R. McClurg and Marsheine N. McClurg to K. Michelle Rudisill and Redtail Properties LLC, College Addition, Lots 6-8, Alley #61, District 19, $290,000
• Blount County Fire Protection District to Thomas W. Spears and Sandra B. Spears, West Broad, W. Broadway, District 19, $350,000
