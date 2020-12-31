Dec. 20 to Dec. 26
• John Busshart and Myra Malquisto to James Crawford and Eva Marie Crawford, Big Valley Subdivision, Lot 158, District 15, $40,000
• David Csurny and Linda Csurny to Michael Csurny and Nancy Csurny, Rambling Acres, Lot 23R, District 6, $20,000
• Cee Bee Partnership, Jay Crippen, Jason Crippen and Craig Beeler to Salubrious Farms LLC, Vananda Property, Lots 1R1 and 1R2, $1,100,000
• South Blount County Utility District to Blount County Fire Protection District, South Blount County Utility District Property, Lot 1, District 19, $0
• Brandi Saucier and Robert Saucier to Blu Dawn Inc., Laurel Road, District 15, $259,900
• Carla Head and William Head to Nathan Williams and Alma Williams, Trotwood Farms, Lot 3, District 19, $900,000
• Wanda Hendryx and Wesley Pittman to Eric White and Lindsey White, Knox County Property, $0
• Ball Homes LLC to Steven Stanick Jr. and Michelle Stanick, The Park, Phase 3, Lot 3, District 19, $363,689
• Moses Investment Group, Moore Moses Investment Group, Casey Moses and Robert Moses Jr. to Stewart Hanhoot and Marjory Hanhoot, Wyndsong Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 116, District 2, $379,900
• Yuriy Karcha and Olga Karcha to Cody Hipsher and Chelsea Ryan, Lakeview Estates Subdivision, Section A, Lot 5, District 11, $315,000
• Jordan Pruett and Travis Pruett to Dennis Cummings Jr. and Emily Cummings, Luther Road, Acres 0.46, District 9, $185,000
• Kellie Turner to Jared Hughes, Hunters Hill, Phase 2, Lot 50, District 8, $259,900
• Brad Guillot and Kellie Guillot to Nicholas Voyles and Kathryn Voyles, Kenneth and Janie Hall Property, Lots 37R and 39R, Districts 7 and 8, $54,900
• DR Horton Inc. to Kenneth Dunsmore and Jennifer Dunsmore, Jackson Park Subdivision, Lot 19, District 19, $256,940
• Bill Bales to Jorge L. Garcia Cazares, Cedar Hill Estates, Section 2, Lot 56, District 11, $20,000
• William T. Bogart and Mary M. Bogart to Mark Major and Carrie Major, Somerset Subdivision, Lot 11R1, District 19, $535,000
• Amber McKenzie and James McKenzie to Joshua Benjamin and Apryl Benjamin, Valley View Farms Subdivision, Lot 44, District 9, $370,000
• Megan Davis to Christian Davis, Blount Acres Subdivision, Lot 3, District 13, $145,000
• Ricky Lynn Stinnett to Jasper Tidwell and Evelyn Tidwell, Campers Paradise Top of the World, Lots 36 and 390, District 18, $20,000
• Ryan Cody Teffeteller and Stephanie Teffeteller to Christopher Finger, Highway No. 73, Acres 0.856, District 15, $186,300
• Smithbilt LLC to Jaime Edward Mireles and Kortny Mireles, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 1, Lot 34, District 7, $229,900
• Rita Campbell and James Prigmore Jr. to Andre Prigmore and James Prigmore Jr., Prigmore Property, Lots 1 and 2, District 11; Topside-Louisville Road, Acres 2.14, District 11, $1,074,600
• Amanda Michele Ranwez and Jean Paul Ranwez to Jamison Charles Albright and Angel Lynn Albright, Geraldine J. Henry Rev. Trust Property, Lot 1, District 9, $290,000
• A and H Holdings LLC to Paula Hancock and Larry Hancock, East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Acres 5.87, District 18, $265,000
• Mohammed Bhatti and Josefina Zelaya to Jeremy Lee Keough and Lori Keough, Reserve at Ross Springs, Phase 2, Lot 36, District 9, $479,900
• Joyce Kennemer Bates to John Morgan and Allison Morgan, Riveredge Village Condominiums, Phase 2, District 15, $230,000
• Laurie June McPeak to Michael North and Sara North, Brick Mill Road, Acres 1.05, District 1, $81,700
• Ivy Boudreau Winchester to Jeremy Max Schwartz and Chandler Ryan Schwartz, Everett Heights Subdivision No. 3, Lot 10, District 9, $260,000
• Hope Ledger to Daniel Parker, Lajanna Penton and Jeanna Penton, Eagleton Properties Inc. Subdivision No. 1 of Eagleton Village, Lot 177, District 9, $75,000
• Larry Keene and Roberta Keene to Lex Shankle and Angelie Shankle, Silver Brook Subdivision, Lot 14, District 8, $401,100
• Brandon Harvey to Deborah Dudley, Samuels Crossing, Lot 14, District 13, $220,000
• Amy Ryder to Debra Tiedt, Cades Cove Landing, District 15, $125,500
• Charlene Teffeteller to Kayla Inman, Fairway Estates, Lot 28, District 19, $259,900
• David Ratliff, Donna Ratliff Breese and Paul Ratliff to Ryan Jones and Katie Jones, Valley Vue Addition, Lot 28, District 19, $160,000
• Carson Scarbrough, Stella Scarbrough Estate, Martha Bryan and Daniel Roush to Tracy Queen, North Plainfield District Subdivision, Lot 135, District 9, $130,000
• Anne Headrick and Angela Kielsmeier to PS Real Estate LLC, Buena Vista Addition No. 5, Lot 38, District omitted, $102,375
• Regina Depew to Red Labs Reality LLC, Torrey Pines Subdivision and Concord Properties, Lot 2R1-2, District 19, $343,350
• Mehran Mushtaq to Julie Barnette, Blount Hills Addition, Lot 17R, District 9, $175,000
• Lisa Kay Keyes to Kenneth Edwards and Tonia Edwards, Old Chilhowee Road, Lots 2 and 3, Acres 47.93, District 13, $258,750
• Eric Milsap and Kristie Milsap to Daniel Saxe and Aria Saxe, Park at Royal Oaks, Lot 62, District 19, $462,500
• Janet Josey to Dana Wilson and Darrin Wilson, Proffitt Springs Road and Old Louisville Pike, District 10, $44,500
• Johnny E. McCaulley III and Michelle McCaulley to PFR LLC, Worthington, Phase 2, Lot 101B, District 19, $125,000
• TSP Investments LLC and Elizabeth Davis to John Doan and Holly Doan, Blount Acres Subdivision, Lot 7R, District 13, $299,900
• Terry Nichols and Patricia Nichols to Peter Laurin and Susan Laurin, Coleman Estates, Lot 28R1, District 6, $455,000
• Steven Flack and Sarah Flack to Timothy Wingfield and Joy Wingfield, Walland Executive Mountain Estates, Lot 16, District 18, $207,000
• Thomas C. Eichman to William Cowan and Ashley Nelson, Plainfield Addition, Lots 149 and 150, District 9, $215,000
• Garrett Griffith to Hunter Watson, Beverly Heights Addition, Lot 13, District 9, $150,000
• Stephen Shelton and Crystal Shelton to Nancy Eyck and Andrew Eyck, Logans Landing Subdivision, Lot 9R, District 5, $200,000
• GDP Properties LLC to Jacob Matthew Hensley, Harvey Bruce Arp and wife Ruth Ann Arp Property, Lot 1, District 17, $140,000
• Christian Brown Construction LLC to Kimery Watson and Teresa Watson, Hunters Meadow Subdivision, Lot 18, District 10, $299,900
• Michael L. Swihart to Kellie Turner, Spence Field Subdivision, Section 1, Lot 7, District 7, $225,000
• James William Millsaps and Sandra L. Millsaps to Hunter Ramsey and Emily Ramsey, East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Acres 5.42, District 9, $367,000
• Keith Etter and Kathy Etter to Amber Gonzalez and Henry Gonzalez Dardon, Hidden Valley Addition Subdivision, Lot 12, District 11, $176,500
• Douglas Hill and Brenda Hill to Dost LLC, Druid Hills Subdivision, Phase 4, Lots 8R and 9, District 9, $589,000
• Sarah Cox to Heather Thomas, Green Valley Subdivision, Section 4, Lot 56, District 6, $265,500
• Jon Munday Trust, Linda Munday Trust and the Munday Family Rev. Living Trust to Robert Price and Ann Price, West Hills Subdivision, Lot 89, District 7, $268,000
• Tennessee Rental Holdings LLC and Veterans Holding Group LLC to Jordan Black and Morgan Black, Lane Business Park, Lot 25R, District 19, $600,000
• Ami Anderson to Brody Pankratz, Worthington Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 95B, District 19, $130,000
• Burton Adair and Pamela Adair to John Jessup and Jannine Jessup, Royal Oaks Subdivision, Section 3, Phase 1, Lot 57R, District 19, $489,000
• Preferred Homes LLC to David Aubel and Donna Aubel, Springview Subdivision, Lot 3, District 6, $339,000
• Michael Campbell and Mary Campbell to Paul Breeding and Leslee Alexander, Grandview Drive, District 9, $772,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.