Jan. 15-21
• Samuel E. Beall III, Suzanna Marion Beall and David W. Long Attorney-in-Fact to The Seatree-Blackberry Mountain LLC, Blackberry Mountain Residential Condominium, District 18, $11,000,000
• Longleaf Pine Capital LLC to Darren Ellis and Kathryn Ellis, Redbud Hills Subdivision, Lot 8, District 11, $340,000
• David Wayne Bolinger and Donna Bolinger to Equity Trust Company, Joey Dan Bivens IRA, Dan Bivens Joey IRA and Equity Trust Company Custodian fbo of Joey Dan Bivens, Shaddon Mill Road, 45.710 Acres, District 1, $450,000
• Spencer Levi Trentham, Darah Janan Trenthem and Darah Janan Trentham to Peter J. Tatro and Cary L. Tatro, S. R. Davis Property Subdivision, Lot 2RR, S. H. Davis Property, Lot 3R, District 15, $499,000
• PS Investments LLC to Dolores Marquina, William Blount Drive, 0.563 Acre, District 6, $175,000
• Bailey M. Lohr to David R. Hitchcock, Ford Additions Nos. 1 and 2, Lot 110R3, District 9, $289,000
• Ryan W. Price and Ashly E. Price to Craig Lewis and Rachel Lewis, Allenbrook Subdivision, Lot 172R, District 19, $449,000
• Moses Investment Group, Robert Moses and Casey Moses to William Lane and Carolynn Lane, Conor Cove Subdivision, Lot 11, District 1, $575,000
• Aracely Sanchez and Agustin Vences to Logan Large, Grand Vista Subdivision, Lot 120, District 8, $300,000
• Chad W. Phelps and Janet F. Phelps to Genda W. Saletzki, Webb Road, 1 Acre, District 15, $560,000
• Tiffany Ann Deporter, Tiffany Flach and Tiffany Ann Flach to Garick Robinson, Waterhaven Subdivision, Lot 83R, District 4, $80,000
• Fred J. Olsen to Jacob Poston and Jennifer Poston, Homestead West, Phase 1, Lot 34W, District 18, $55,000
• Jennifer Rahn and Jennifer Martinez to Roger N. Best, Wyngate Subdivision, Phase 3, Lot 27, District 6, $12,500
• Lester Orr to Karen Potter and Raymond Potter, Cambridge Place, Lot 7, District 2, $45,000
• Marinosci Law Group PC Suc Trustee, Joshua L. Garrett and Cathy Garrett to Delsa Spence, George C. Shields Property, Lot 3, District 10, $252,000
• Jason M. Foust and Tracy R. Parker Foust to Michael Andrew Sorensen and Micha N. Sorensen, Cross Creek Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 39, District 19, $624,900
• Justin Frey to Adam Stephens and Haley Alise Rapier, Vale Mont Subdivision, Lot 2, District 8, $290,000
• James A. McManigal, Jim McManigal and Dan Alan McManigal Attorney-in-Fact to XWF21Lime LLC, West Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 110, District 9, $250,000
• Chad Stewart and Kristi Stewart to John A. Douglas, Windridge Subdivision, Lot 191, District 19, $315,000
• Steven Monger and Jamie Monger to Carruth A. Lovin and Alejandro Santa, Giffin Estates, Section 2, 0.25 Acre, District 7, $20,000
• Carruth A. Lovin and Alejandro Santa to Kevin P. Jones and Melody Ann Jones, Giffin Estates, Lot 8R, District 7, $250,000
• Benjamin B. Steinberg to Thaddeus James Foster, Plainfield Addition, Lot 31, District 9, $35,000
• Kenneth Rex Danner Jr. to Tammy Felts, McNeilly Place, Lot 12, District 9, $420,000
• Sally Davis to Brandi Saucier, Cavern Road, 1.912 Acres, District 15, $305,000
• Ridgemont LLC to Brett McCann and Lidia McCann, McCall Property, Lot 5R, District 1, $399,900
• Larry Eugene Morelock and Penelope Jane Morelock to Maria I. Ramirez, Oakhurst Addition, Lot 57, District 9, $172,000
• Melanie L. Murphy to Chantel Lynae Castellano and Giuseppe Carlo Castellano II, McNutt Broyles First Addition, Lot 26, McGinley Street, District 9, $165,000
• Brock and Scott PLLC Sub Trustee and Thomas K. Smith Loandepot.com LLC, Bassell Subdivision, Lot 229, District 9, $144,191.41
• LLG Trustee TN LLC Sub Trustee and Michael F. McNeilly to Carrington Mortgage Service LLC, Middlesettlements and Louisville Pike, District 10, $163,898
• GDP Properties LLC to William D. West and Courtney R. West, Chessingham Subdivision, Lot 15R, District 2, $442,500
• Kent R. Merriman to Jack Seravello, Nicole Servello and Sandra Collins, Old Ayers Road, 10.80 Acres, 0.44 Acre, District 14, $300,000
• Philip Cochrane, Cheryl Cochrane and Philip C. Cochrane to Meagan Green and Casey Barnes, Ridgeview, Phase 2, Lot 102, District 6, $223,500
• Ash Avasty and Vandana Singh Avasty to John Adam Pavlas Trustee, Samantha Maria Pavlas Trustee, The John and Samantha Pavlas Living Trust, Lashbrooke Subdivision, Lot 111, District 10, $138,000
• James H. Barber Jr. and James H. Barber Sr. Estate to Rodney D. Boysen Co-Trustee, Grace M. Boysen Co-Trustee and The Boysen Family Revocable Trust, Reed Porter Estate Subdivision, Lot 4, District 1, $355,000
• Robert Wayne Walker and Clifford R. Walker Attorney-in-Fact to Robert Bruce Sliker and Marsha Rosette Sliker, Baxter Estates, Lot 21, District 12, $395,000
• Regina Kay Garrett Cooke, Teresa Elizabeth Blackard Estate, Teresa B. Blackard and Teresa Beth Blackard to Daniel M. Harris, Nebo Road, 1 Acre, District 14, $174,900
