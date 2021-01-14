Dec. 27 to Jan. 2 Part 2
• Smithbilt LLC to Jenna Hunt and Chris Fernandez, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 1, Lot 35, District 7, $272,625
• Meiyu Lin to Debbie Harris, Blount Development Company Property, Lot 153, District 9, $219,900
• Steve Jones to Douglas Eaton, WB Irwin Addition, Lot 36, Acres 0.25, District 9, $229,900
• Kenneth Irwin and Donna Irwin to Stephen Deck and Pamela Deck, Warren Property, Lot 3, District 19, $85,900
• Eddins Hopps Jr. and Lynn Hopps to Scott Bassitt and Catherine Bassitt, Earl H. Francis and Calvin Jones Estate, Lot 11R-2, District 10, $478,000
• Norma Hitson to Charles Taylor, Needmore Road, Acres 29.9, District 7, $175,000
• Bert and Denise King LLC, Denise King Trust and King Family Revocable Trust to Jason Pankratz, Turner Place Condominiums, Building E, District 19, $169,900
• Sandra Palmer and Bruce Palmer to Richard May Trust, Jane May Trust and Richard May and Jane May Revocable Trust, Mossy Grove Estates, Phase 2, Lot 31R, District omitted, $325,000
• Justin Rexrode and Hannah Rexrode to Grant Garringer, Highland Acres Subdivision First Addition, Lots 162 and 163, District 19, $192,500
• Justin Brannam and Alison Brannam to Brandon Harvey, Grace Crossing Subdivision, Lot 10, District 13, $285,000
• Cades Cove Reserve LLC to Kathryn Sherrard, Cades Cove Reserve, Building 4, District 15, $189,900
• DR Horton Inc. to Lindsay Grammes, Farmington View, Phase 3, Lot 77, District 10, $303,165
• Cades Cove Reserve LLC to Christina Delaney, Cades Cove Reserve, Building 4, District 15, $169,900
• Joseph Hall and Barbara Hall to Aaron Walters and Callie Walters, Gravelly Hills Road, Acres 1.36, District 5, $49,900
• DR Horton to Aaron Washburn and Kasi Washburn, Farmington View, Phase 3, Lot 83, District 10, $258,385
• Jason Matthews to Susan Lutman, Hinkle Estates, Lot 111, District 13, $285,000
• Eduardo Carballo and Rebekah Carballo to Jessica Davis and Travis Williams, Amerine Station Subdivision, Lot 81, District 9, $295,000
• Douglas Eaton to Samuel Aikens and Melissa Aikens, Rosewood Subdivision, Lot 28, District 14, $329,900
• Justin Elliott and Kelsie Elliott to Aubrey Woodruff, Amburn Builders LLC Property, Lot 5, District 8, $226,936
• David Puczek and Ana Puczek to Charles Fairbanks and Kimberly Fairbanks, Majestic Mountain Subdivision, Lot 57, District 13, $35,000
• Edward Huffman and Chisa Huffman to Paul Sherry, Park at Royal Oaks, Lot 5, District 19, $439,900
• Robin Smith and Kristie Danby to Benjamin Bohannon and Billie Bohannon, Sweet Grass Plantation, Phase 2, Lot 43, District 12, $569,900
• Donna Moffett Gryder to Charles Moffett, Moffett Property, Lots 1 and 3, District 2, $0
• Charles Moffett to Donna Moffett Gryder, Moffett Property, Lot 2, Acres 55.941, District 2, $0
• First Horizon Bank, American Fidelity Bank, Greene County Bank, Greenbank and First Tennessee Bank National Association to Nimesh Patel, McArthur Road, Acres 0.91, District omitted, $495,000
• Jose Andrade and Sandra Andrade to Charles Covington, Tall Oaks Planned Community, Phase 2, Lot 27, District 14, $143,000
• Jacob Redmond to Daniel Knowles and Allison Knowles, Royal Oaks Subdivision, Lot V-320, District 19, $259,000
• Jack Hicks and Shayla Hicks to John Nunn and Beverly Nunn, Big Valley Campground, Lot 37, District 15, $40,000
• Cary Spence and Barbara Spence to Robert Griffith, Little River Estates Addition, Lot 10, District 15, $140,000
• Nimesh Patel to Veds Corporation, Washington Avenue, Lot 228, Acres 0.378, District 9; Map of Maryville, Lot 228, Acres 0.378, District 9, $490,000
Jan. 3 to Jan. 9
• John Summers and Amanda Summers to Scott Baker and Racquel Abowd, Whittington Subdivision, Lot 23, District 19, $68,500
• George Price Cooper III Trust, Susan Haeusler Cooper Trust and The Cooper Family Trust to Richard Powers, Grouse Creek Subdivision, Lot 12, District 15, $542,755
• Lovingood Properties Partnership and C. Gordon Lovingood Jr. to John Loope, Little Dug Gap Road, Acres 112.50, District 10, $750,000
• Lynda Saye to Jason Linginfelter and Herminia Linginfelter, Raulston View, Lot 195, District 19, $170,000
• Kevin Rougeau and Lisa Rougeau to Mark Bergens, Settlers Pointe of Riverford, Lot 5, District 14, $293,900
• Clayton Properties Group to North Star Properties LLP, Morgan Park, Phase 1, Lot 70, District 19, $294,900
• Don Atkins to Wayne Wehber and Susan Wehber, Lowes Ferry, Phase 3, Lot 143, District 10, $39,000
• James Northern and Brenda Northern to Justin Northern and Dorothy Northern, Headrick Property, Lot 2, District 14, $250,000
• Mike Orr and Susan Orr to Carmelita Brown, Acres 1, District 8, $104,500
• Mark Franklin and Annalee Franklin to Doris Lewis, Charles C. Clark First Addition Subdivision, Lot 3, District 9, $170,000
• Michael Scott King and Sandy Renee King to Joel Michael Chaplin and Stacia Lynn Chaplin, Heritage Hills Subdivision, Lot 79, District 19, $400,000
• Randal Martin to Christopher Russell and Barbara Russell, Travelers Rest Addition, Lot 11, District 9, $249,900
• Kenna Hess and Kelly Bryant to Sandra Campbell, Valley Vue Addition, Lot 3, District 19, $175,000
• Robert Pickle to Jeffrey Manges and Alexis Manges, Williams Way, Lot 47, District 8, $252,000
• Kathleen Thomas and Michael Thomas to Andrew Walker, Plainfield Addition, District 9, $143,500
• Homestead Investments LLC to Luther Estabrook Jr. and Marian Estabrook, Homestead in Wears Valley Homestead West, Phase 1, Lots 28W, 30W and 31W, District 18, $105,000
• Timothy Koons and Beth Anne Koons to Lalaith Morris, McLeans Oackland Park Addition, Lots 32, 33, 34, 35 and 36, District 9, $228,500
• Barbara Province to Shalina Byerly, Carrs Creek Road, Acres 44, District 15, $556,000
• Jackie Smith and Angelina Farner to Sarah Russell and Nicholas Heron, Eastover Subdivision, Lot 13, District 8, $254,900
• Margie Kilgore to Lourdes Morales, Rachels Place, Phase 2, District 9, $194,500
• Dwight Price to Austin Edwards and Mollie Evans, Franklin Meadows, Lot 10, District 1, $282,000
• Sarah Russell to Troy Hodge, Duncan Road, Acres 0.21, District 8, $145,000
• Jesse Sturgill and Victoria Sturgill to Rachel Clement-Armes and Jimmy Armes Jr., Orbit Estates, Lot 2, District 8, $205,000
• Jon Addington to Christopher Lowe and Virginia Lowe, Ashwood Park the Vilas at Fairview, Lot 11R, District 19, $340,000
• Angie Holley to B&B Family Holdings LLP, Rankin Ferry Road, Acres 2, District 10, $40,000
• Jake Waters to Mark Ploutz and Jean Ploutz, Thomas E. Williams Estate, Lot 2, District 14, $292,250
• Melissa Aikens and Samuel Aikens to Stacy Glassmann and Gunnar Glassman, Allenbrook Subdivision, Lot 143, District 19, $240,000
• Deborah Garner and Michael Garner to Tyler Konter and Evangeline Konter, Defoe Circle and E. Broadway Avenue Intersection, Acres 1.082, District 9, $300,000
• Jeffrey Manges and Alexis Manges to Daniel Turbeville, Chasity Turbeville and Teresa Lively, Shallcross Property, Lot 3, District 6, $474,900
• Jacob Zarkovacki and Valerie Zarkovacki to Vincent West and Karla West, Melody Lane Subdivision, Lot 5, District 12, $187,500
• Cades Cove Reserve LLC to Ye Tian and Bin Liu, Cades Cove Reserve, Building 4, District 15, $169,900
• David Moore and Carolyn Moore to Jeffery Moore and Ellery Moore, David K. Moore and Carolyn S. Moore Property, Acres 1.644, District 7, $325,000
• Smart Home Relief LLC to Adam Fair, Meadowbrook Addition No. 2, Lot 214, District 9, $270,000
• Cades Cove Reserve LLC to Wayne Clegg and Carolyn Clegg, Cades Cove Reserve, Building 4, District 15, $189,900
• James Stelzenmuller III to J&P Commercial Property Holdings LLC, Sonoma Commercial, Lot 1R-2, District 9, $1,121,800
• Paula Travis to Nicholas Trouy and Cristina Trouy, Jones Bend Road, District 11, $525,000
• Julia Ernst and Marc Ernst to William Rahner, Parking garage, Lot 7, District 9, $12,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Keri Gray and Brian Gray, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 1, Lot 36, District 7, $259,355
• Karen Henry to Bruce Henry, Wilkinson Pike and Pineview Road Intersection, Acres 13.61, District 5, $115,000
• Jean Usher and John Usher to Kathleen Waldorff, Mercer Place, Phase 2, Lot 6, District 19, $181,900
• Troy Eggers to Joshua Eggers, Memorial Heights Subdivision, Lots 31 and 32, District 9, $79,283
• Michael Sechez and Autumn Sechez to Kimberly Olsen and Nathaniel Olsen, Fairview Sentell Addition, Lot 46, District 6, $266,000
• Eugene Glazar and Christine Glazar to Kenneth Bell, Heritage Hills, Lot 90R-1, District 19, $110,000
• Maryville Sandy Springs LLC to Peoples Bank of East Tennessee, Chalfant Property, Lot 1R, District omitted, $2,107,000
• Jeffrey Wilson and Jenny Moynihan to Kalvin Boggs and Carmen Boggs, Grandview Heights Subdivision, Lot 6, District 9, $359,900
• William Grissom and Terry Grissom to Victor Pomel and Lana Pomel, Old Niles Ferry Road, Acres 1.734, District 1, $328,000
• Clarence Williams and Henrietta Williams Estate to Clarence Williams, Maryville Real Estate Company's First Addition to Maryville, Lot 3, District 9, $125,000
• Mark Collins, Michael Collins and Beverly Collins to Shirley Andies, Windsor Manor Condominiums, Phase 5, District 9, $227,425
• Cades Cove Reserve LLC to Ricky Smith and Deborah Smith, Cades Cove Reserve, Building 4, District 15, $179,900
• DR Horton Inc. to Joseph Fields, Farmington View, Phase 3, Lot 81, District 10, $259,085
• Cades Cove Reserve LLC to Matteo Valles Jr. and Jay Valles, Cades Cove Reserve, Building 4, District 15, $189,900
• Terry Goodman and Wilma Mills Estate to Kay Lessard and William Lessard, Acres 0.75, District 5, $144,500
• Cades Cove Reserve LLC to Bruce Ford and Shelly Ford, Cades Cove Reserve, Building 4, District 15, $179,900
• Roger Robinson and Teresa Robinson to State of Tennessee, Cusick Road, District omitted, $0
• Marshall Wilkins and Clare Wilkins to Tri-Star GP, District 15, $1,600,000
• Susan Self to John Brady III and Anne Brady, Little Mountain, Phase 2, Lot 31, District 8, $650,000
• Barry Phillips to Joesph Miles, Top of the World Estates Inc., Section 2, Lot A2, District 18, $125,000
• Pedro Lugo and Jessica Lugo to Wendy McMahon, Bella's Meadow, Lot 20, District 19, $239,900
• Apex Bank and American Patriot Bank to Kerry Whitaker and Melinda Whitaker, Acres 41.52, District 8, $140,000
• Susan Self to John Brady III and Anne Brady, Little Mountain, Phase 2, Lot 29, District 8, $100,000
• Brandon Banning and Alexandria Banning to Lowell Glover and Lynden Glover, Bella's Meadow, Lot 24, District 19, $218,000
• Wanda McArthur Trust and Fred McArthur Trust to Jason Emert and Lauren Emert, Wilson Avenue, District 9, $575,000
• Dixie Burger and Robert Burger to Clifford Blankenship and Tracie Blankenship, Howard Boring Testamentary Trust Property, Lot 1, District 6, $175,000
• Jason Cousins and Stephanie Cousins to Kevin Terrell, Harriett Watson Heirs Property, Lot 5, Acres 2.730, District 15, $301,000
• Nelson Ashbrook and Krisie Ashbrook to Vern Ashbrook and Helen Ashbrook, Brighton Meadows, Phase 3, Lot 29, District 7, $100,000
• Sharon Pryor, Shaun McConnon and Bonnie McConnon to Sean Zwolinski, Dellwood Subdivision, Lot 47, District 9, $184,900
• Rebecca Teffeteller to Johnny Teffeteller and Angela Teffeteller, Johnny and Rebecca Teffeteller Property, Lot 1, District omitted, $170,000
• Michael Wyrick and Susan Wyrick to June Skaudis, Bays Mountain Country Club Estates, Lots 60 and 61, District 13, $249,900
• Nathan Pritchard to Stephanie Johnson, Mentor and Airport Road, Acres 1.01, District 11, $235,000
• Gary Henderson and Sharon Henderson to Brain Owens and Lise Owens, Top O' the World Estates, Section 3, Lot 41, District 18, $110,000
• Steven Jones and Tina Jones to Allison Duvall, Meadowbrook Addition No. 2, Lot 62, District 9, $128,900
• PNB Holdings Co. 1 Inc. to Landmark Seymour LLC, Brookhaven Farms, Lots 13R and 14R, District 13, $2,700,000
• Tyler Nelson Suc. Trust and Linda Nelson Rev. Living Trust to Margaret Hylton, Alexander Place, Lot 4, District 19, $306,900
• William Roach Suc. Trust to Bryan Testerman Jr. Construction, St. Ives, Phase 4, Lot 182, District 9, $47,500
• Jason Osborne and Rosa Osborne to Amy Lee, Ridgeview, Phase 2, Lot 71, District 6, $177,000
• Robert Stone and Betty Stone to Fred Ballew, Village at Worthington, Lot 286R, District 19, $244,500
• Eugene Baksa Jr. and Kristin Baksa to Paula Wilt, Allegheny Cove Subdivision, Lot 15, Acres 8.23, District 17, $625,000
• Richard Hall Trust, Jamie Hall Trust and Richard and Jamie Hall Joint Rev. Trust to Gregory Keck and Jill Keck, James Lon Everett Properties, Acres 2.009, District 5, $78,000
• Cades Cove Reserve LLC to Garry Cheshire and Pamela Cheshire, Cades Cove Reserve, Building 4, District 15, $179,900
• Janie Fields to Karen Sawyer and Thomas Sawyer Jr., Ova Glen Subdivision, Lot 2, District 7, $359,900
• James Hammond and Elizabeth Hammond to Joesph Lenn, Lowes Ferry, Phase 3, Lot 147, District 10, $27,000
• Break Ma LLC to PWD Holdings LLC, Duncan Road, Acres 5.1, District 9, $2,275,000
• Luke Dinsdale and Beverly Dinsdale to Volbuild LLC, Kinzel Springs, Phase 6A, Lot 73, District 15, $40,000
• Ronnie Pryor, Rebecca Higdon, Annabel Pryor Estate, Robbie Henderson and Roger Pryor to Joshua Christopher Long, Summerfield Subdivision, Lot 1, District 19, $230,000
• Patricia Scott and Brian Rudolph to Justin Icenhower and Ashley Icenhower, Blueberry Hills Subdivision, Lot 9, District 10, $175,100
• Francis Sampietro III and Danielle Sampietro to David Kiger and Rebecca Kiger, Thompson Estates Subdivision, Lot 18, District 10, $205,000
• Vanguard Investments Inc. to William Delgado and Sher'i Wallace, Cox Property, Lot 1, Acres 1.69, District 1, $19,500
• Lauren Francis and Ross Francis to Jason Long, Raulston View Subdivision, Lot 44, District 19, $190,000
• Carolyn Drinkwater to Rusty Allen, Southern Oaks, Phase 1, Lot 15, District 19, $196,500
• Gordon Loveday, Travis Loveday, Misty Smith and Melba Loveday to Zachary Price, East Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 4, District 9, $147,000
• Smiltbilt LLC to Larry Hitch and Linda Hitch, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 1, Lot 37, District 7, $209,900
• John Gresham Jr. and Lara Gresham to Charles Rafford Sr. and Tracy Rafford, Leatherwood Estates Subdivision, Lot 33, District omitted, $725,000
• David Stone II Trust and Joyce Stone Testamentary Trust to Dan Lovely Jr., The Heights, Lots 8 and 9, District 9, $200,000
• Donald Perkins and Connie Perkins to Jasper Tidwell and Evelyn Tidwell, Campers Paradise Top of the World, Lots 361, 362, 363, 387, 388 and 389, District 18, $10,000
• Cades Cove Reserve LLC to Jay Yowell and Leslie Carol Yowell, Cades Cove Reserve, Building 4, District 15, $189,900
• Blake Tarr and Sarah Tarr to Larry Eskew and Nancy Eskew, Bear Den Subdivision, Lot 18, District 15, $1,300,000
• Larry Jay Cooper, Jay Cooper Estate, Rita C. Rimmer and Dennis Cooper to Clarence Canada, Patricia Canada, Christa Carroll and William Carroll Jr., Morganton Road, Acres 12.79, District 6, $475,000
• Thomas Pickens to Jeremiah Fuller and Kara Fuller, Joe Delozier Estate, Lot 6, District 12, $191,500
• Timothy Maxwell and Kimberley Maxwell to Richard Slansky and Barbara Slansky, Circle View Homes Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 25R-1, District 6, $249,950
• Ball Homes LLC to Stephen Gonzalez and Jiyoung Won, The Park, Phase 3, Lot 21, District omitted, $324,153
• Ollie Boring to LCS Properties LLC, Acres 18.494, District 41, $425,500
• Kami Damato to Andrew Byrum and Kristin Byrum, Hidden Springs, Lot 18, District 5, $59,900
• Scott Hoffman and Rebecca Hoffman to 3832 Morganton Road LLC, Homestead Acres Subdivision, Lots 1 and 2, District 6, $535,000
• James Fox and Margaret Fox to Dallas Monroe and Amber Monroe, Wimbledon Subdivision, Lot 59, District 19, $560,000
• Christian Peagler to David Boyd, West Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 113, District 9, $140,000
• Kenneth Irwin and Donna Irwin to Joseph Turner, Warren Property, Lot 4, District 19, $85,900
• Stephanie Johnson to Jeremy Henderson and Michelle Henderson, Youngs Mountain View Addition, Lot 51, District 19, $224,621
• DVZ Properties TN LLC to TSP Investments LLC and Dwight Price, Sevierville Road, Acres 3.388, District 9, $275,000
• Joel Chaplin and Stacia Chaplin to Brady Rust and Leah Rust, Morganton Reserve, Phase 2, Lot 65, District 19, $399,900
• Clair Rokusek to Jeff Giesbrecht and Stephanie Giesbrecht, Laurel Bank Estates, Lots 110, 111 and 112, District 19, $277,000
• Benjamin Blodgett and Kylie Blodgett to Dwight Porter and Kelley Porter, Morganton Reserve, Phase 2, Lot 28, District 19, $400,000
• Eric Herzbrun and Janet Herzbrun to Derek Hunt and Jessica Hunt, Lucy's Meadow, Lot 1, District 19, $245,000
• Scott Marcus, Cami Marcus, Christopher Marcus and Amy Marcus to Jonas Stoltzfus and Larae Stoltzfus, Chilhowee Mountain Estates, Section 4, Lot 38R-1, District 7, $126,500
• Thomas Haven and Lisa Haven to Timothy Roxberry and Kim Roxberry, Stonecrest Subdivision, Lot 15, District 9, $265,000
• Eric Kline and Jennifer Kline to Thomas Haven and Lisa Haven, Chilhowee Mountain Estates, Section 1, Lot 11, District 7, $350,000
• William Reda to Matthew Groover, Hunter's Hill Subdivision, Lot 43, District 8, $228,000
• Michael Brinkmann and Karen Brinkmann to Phillis Minge, G.R. Henry Subdivision, Lot 6, Acres 0.50, District 19, $227,000
• Scott Hodge and William Blair to Joshua Blair, Acres 5.04, District 7, $14,000
