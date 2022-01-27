Jan. 16-22
• Smithbilt LLC to IRA Financial Trust Company, Thomas Buckley IRA and IRA Financial Trust Company CFBO Thomas Buckley, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 3, Lot 102, District 7, $288,130
• Deborah E. Whitehead to Daniel Ben Rorabaugh and Ariel Rorabaugh, Duncan Subdivision, Lot 5, District 9, $229,000
• Brent C. Coward and Sarah D. Coward to M. Reid Beebe III and Robin F. Beebe, James L. Sloan Property, Lot 3, District 8, $166,000
• Jerry L. Finley and Ruth A. Crawley to Peter Allan Nelson and Catherine Brumfield Nelson, Little River Estates Addition, Lot 26, District 15, $310,000
• J. Sam Wilson and Pamela M. Wilson to Brian Hearon and Michelle Hearon, Maryville & Sevierville Pike, 2 Acres, District 13, $250,000
• Ronald Brewster to Christian L. Lucas and Stephanie D. Lucas, Timberline Estates Subdivision, Lot 21, District 5, $301,500
• Brittany Nicole Reggio and Jon Reggio to Cindy R. Smithson, Kenneth R. Finger Property, Lot 1, District 4, $274,900
• Alexander J. Jackovich and Danielle M. Jackovich to Timothy Dixon and Marcy Dixon, Channel Oaks Subdivision, Lot 14, District 5, $43,000
• F&G Development, Mack A. Gentry and F & G Development to David S. Carpenter and Michelle R. Carpenter, Smoky Hills Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 62, District 13, $80,000
• Wanda F. Mays to Michael E. Karnes, Little Mountain Subdivision, Phase 2, Lots 40 and 41, District 8, $581,000
• Robin OConnor, Christopher OConnor, Robin O'Connor, Christopher O'Connor, Robin O Connor and Christopher O Connor to Karen Ann Lynn Claussen, Lake Farm Subdivision, Lot 6, District 11, $149,000
• BRC Construction Inc. to Mark J. Molter, Farmington View Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 47, District 10, $464,900
• Jane C. Bradley to Daniel McDonald and Casey McDonald, Longview Farm Subdivision, Lot 13, District 2, $70,000
• Blake A. White, Shannon D. Schafer, Blake White and Shannon Schafer to Micha Starr Nichols, Dillie Holloway Property, Lot 1, 1 Acre, District 11, $143,000
• Vicki Sue Valentine Trustee, Vicki Sue Boling Trustee, James W. Boling and Vickie Sue Boling Revocable Living Trust, Vickie Sue Boling Trustee, Vicki Sue Valentine, Roy Lynn Valentine, and James W. Boling and Vicki Sue Boling Revocable Living Trust to James Fitzgerald and Toija Fitzgerald, Vicki Boling Property, Lot 1, District 15, $225,000
• Andrea Nicole Puckett Brewer, Heather Renee Puckett Lollar, Deborah Lynn Puckett Miller, Deborah L. Puckett and Heather Lollar to Scott McNally and Melissa McNally, Woodlawn Avenue, 0.419 Acres, District 9, $275,000
• Douglas F. Grah and Gina Grah to David A. Laliberte and Jennifer L. Laliberte, Willow Pond Subdivision, Lot 28, District 8, $48,000
• James R. Gregory and Sherwyn G. Top, Panorama Estates, Lot 137, District 6, $70,000
• Larry C. Vonberg and Debra K. Vonberg to Keith D. Shuster and Lisa M. Shuster, Burchfields Saddleridge Addition, Section 7, Lot 6, District 18, $75,000
• David Gust to Jacob Redmond, South Hampton Subdivision, Lots 2-3,6-9, and 47, District 7, $419,300
• Kennith Payne to David F. Orr and Susan M. Orr, The Robert Sparks Property, Lot 2, District 5, $56,000
• Christopher James Potenza, Leigh Ann Potenza and Leigh Ann Wendt to Kenneth C. Beckley and janice M. Beckley, Waterford Subdivision, Lot 17R, District 9, $265,100
• Wanda J. Huffstetler to Joseph E. Cable and Jill E. Cable, Walnut Hills Estates Subdivision, Lot 5, District 7, $89,000
• James D. Burchette and Jennifer S. Burchette to Jamacio A. Kimble and Kayla B. Kimble, Worthington Subdivision, Section 2, Phase 4, Lot 306R, District 19, $493,000
• Andrew P. Schneider and Barbara J. Schneider to George T. Hall, Springfield Subdivision, Lot 99, District 9, $352,000
• Denver D. Goforth, Scott E. Goforth, Pamela Sheehan, Pamela Goforth Woods, Lesley Covington, Lesley Goforth McMurray, Connie Gennoe, Connie Goforth Blair, Bradley S. Goforth, Sharon E. Goforth Estate, Sharon Larson Estate, Roger M. Larson and Sharon Goforth Estate to Lesley Goforth Covington, The Sharon Goforth Property, Lot 1, District 7, $185,000
• Mary E. Martin, Mary E. Martin Trustee, The Martin Family Trust, Mary Ellen Martin and Mary Ellen Martin Trustee to Corinna Sue Wills and Rodney J. Wills, Robert E. Sparks Property and Shore Builders Incorporated Property, Lot 5, District 7, $545,000
• Luc J. Tremblay and Luc Tremblay to Luis Salinas and Luis F. Salinas, Scenic Terrace Addition, Lot 31, District 9, $180,000
• Lynn E. Hedrick and Sherry B. Hedrick to Joel B. Southern and Wendy Weiss Southern, Sevierville Road, 2.98 Acres, District 13, $444,900
• Anthony Shearin and Shanna Joann Shearin to Opendoor Property Trust I, Southern Oaks, Phase 1, Lot 40, District 19, $252,100
• Scott A. Hodge and Ruth Huskey Tipton Estate to Heather Ford, Ellis Ray and Ruth Huskey Tipton Property, Lots 1 and 2, District 9, $188,744.66
• Marjean Patton and Cindy Davis to Jamie Ott and Hazel Diane Ott, Big Valley Campground, Lot 62, District 15, $56,000
• Foothills Traveller Inc. to Zetao Yu, Amerine Downs, Phase 1, Lot 2R, District 9, $280,000
• Katrine Eselin, Kitty E. Greene and Timothy R. Archer to Kenneth Ray Hurst Jr. and Tracy Anne Hurst, Lakeview Estates, Lot 14, District 14, $203,462
• Jeremy N. Napier and Miriam R. Napier to Maggie Kubarewicz, Berry Williams Road, 1.675 Acres, District 15, $330,000
• James Allen Law and Joel Bradley Law to State of Tennessee, State Route 115, 0.502 Acres, $0
• James Allen Law, Joel Bradley Law, Kenneth Ray Bowman, Abigail Bowman Smasal, Jacqueline Marie Law, Derek Joel Law and Brandon Law to State of Tennessee, North Dogwood Lane, 1.013 Acres, State Route 115, 0.685 Acres, and West Cumberland Drive, $0
• E. Doyle Johnson Co-Trustee, E. Doyle Johnson and Dorothy K. Johnson Revocable Trust and Dorothy K. Johnson Co-Trustee to Roberto Griffis and Michael Griffis, Lakeview Addition, Lot 13, District 15, $699,000
• James Allen Law, Joel Bradley Law, Kenneth Ray Bowman, Abigail Bowman Smasal, Jacqueline Marie Law, Derek Joel Law and Brandon Law to State of Tennessee, West Cumberland Drive, 0.304 Acres, $0
• Michael A. Hallmon and Billie-Jo F. Hallmon to John Alantho and Alisa Alantho, Graham & Chumley Property, Lot 5, District 4, $379,000
• Christopher Damon Cochran to Christopher M. Arbaugh and Justine M. Arbaugh, Terry L. Cochran Property, Lot 1, District 19, $217,500
• Jody Reno to Kim Caldwell, North Maryville Addition, Lot 8, and Alley #167, District 9, $250,000
• Debra Ann Way, Caye Beaver Davis, Otis Thomas Beaver III, Jamie Taylor Congelio, Elizabeth Trent Holden, Christopher Scott Beaver, Mark Jeffrey Beaver, Diana Ingram, Diana M. Ingram, Stephanie Emmons, Jason Ingram, Melanie Malone, Rebekah Diaz and Rachel Neese to Richard Thomas and Jaclyn Lands, Sevierville Road, District 9, $ 277,200
• Anthony R. Steele Trustee and Patrick K. Duncan to Quint Bourgeois and JMT IRA LLC, Old Cold Springs Road, District 14, $81,000
• Kimberly Heath to Alice J. Watson, Ridgeview, Phase 2, Lot 101, District 6, $155,000
• Gregory Spencer, Karen Spencer and Karen Bast to Melissa Beaty, James B. Beaty and Morgan Beaty, Knoxville-Maryville Highway, District 11, $120,000
• John Owen Franklin Long SUC Trustee, The Howard Owen Long and Mary P. Long Joint Living Trust and Sarah Belinda Stevens to Stone Construction Group Inc. and AS Properties Inc., Big Springs Road, 20.018 Acres, District 19, $350,000
• Ronald J. Clark and Paulette N. Clark to David M. Jeffers and Michelle L. Jeffers, Ron Clark Property, Lot 1A, District 13, $50,000
• Christopher S. Phillips and Holly A. Phillips to Nicholas B. Winstead and Sarah N. Winstead, Raulston View Subdivision, Lot 136, District 19, $259,900
• Shirley Jean Kagley and Shirley Jean Marshall to Kenneth B. Waterhouse, Fox Creek Farms, Lot 1, $475,000
• Steven S. Fuller, Larry Joe Wheelon Jr. and Steven Fuller to Kimberly S. Sumpter, Green Acres Subdivision, Section 1, Lot 4, District 10, $325,000
• Elijah Stevens and Jessica D. Stevens to Catherine Blum and Ciara Blum, Thomas Property, Lot 2, District 5, $515,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Heather N. Adkins and Matthew L. Adkins, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 3, Lot 120, District 7, $321,018
• Robert Ryan Blakeley and Jessica Renee Blakeley to Zachary Stinnett and Tiffany Stinnett, Andrea Estates & Tract 1 of the Battle Hargrove Klyce Property, Lot 2, District 6, $549,900
• Kimberly Rogers and Michael S. Rogers to Stevenson Cardwell and Rachel Cardwell, Monger Estate, Lot B, District 4, $66,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.