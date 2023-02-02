Jan. 22-28
• Eric Dale and Mekesha to Vicky L. Oakley Trustee and National Equity Inc. and N.P. Dodge Jr. Trustee, Litter-Jones Addition, Lot 27, District 9, $412,000
• Vicky L. Oakley Trustee and National Equity Inc. and N.P. Dodge Jr. Trustee to Marc Bauer and Pamela Bauer, Litter-Jones Addition, Lot 27, District 9, $412,000
• Harold T. Brewster Jr. and Debbie Brewster to Derek A. Hunt and Jessica M. Hunt, Foothills Land Conservancy Property, Lot 1, District 19, $1,100,000
• Stephen D. Crider to Mason H. Stewart and Lily M. Stewart, Logan Heights Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 15, District 19, $315,000
• Colleen N. Shimazu and Clayton T. Segawa to GDP Properties LLC, Rio Vista Subdivision, Section 3, Lot 82, District 4, $620,000
• Kristie L. Bowling, Tony Bowling, Anthony B. Bowling and Kristie Bowling to Sarah A. Claiborne, Bowling Property, 3.37 Acres, District 13, $0
• Trevor L. White, Kimberly White Attorney-in-Fact, Kimberly A. White Attorney-in-Fact and Kimberly A. White to Patricia A. Prince, Grand Vista Subdivision, Lot 112, District 8, $284,000
• Kimberly Swafford to Victor E. Murphy and Wendolyn R. Murphy, 2.69 Acres, District 6, $190,000
• Travis G. Saxton and Jessica R. Saxton to Kara A. Soo Trustee and The Kara A. Soo Revocable Trust, Public Road, 3 Acres, District 6, $325,000
• Karen Henry, Michael Boyd Henry and Michael B. Henry to Bruce E. Henry, Karen Henry Property, 27.576 Acres, Wilkinson Pike, 0.554 Acres, District 8, $500,000
• William L. Colbert and Sharon K. Colbert to Billy Joe Prosser Jr. and Dianne M. Prosser, The Reserve at Tuckaleechee Cove, Building A, District 15, $625,000
• Dustin Franklin and Whitney Franklin to Richard A. Broome and Karen S. Broome, Howard Franklin Property, Lot 1, 0.886 Acres, District 1, $390,000
• Misty Dawn Gibson and James Ray Bingham Estate to DC Hill Corp, College Addition, Lots 15 and 16, District 19, $90,000
• Ketron Property Management Inc. to Robert Krumwiede and Colleen Krumwiede, Meadowbrook Addition No. 2, Lot 160, District 9, $239,900
• Joshua L. Moore and Nadine Moore to Thomas C. Messer and Mary T. Messer, Silver Brook Subdivision, Lot 3, District 8, $445,000
• Amy Blackman, Robin Cochran, Kimberly Giles and W. Wayne Brown Attorney-in-Fact to IMC, David Hill Property, Lot 2, District 1, $125,000
• Scott Lee Miller, Laura Jean Miller and Scott Lee Miller Attorney-in-Fact to Richard Jeffery Wullenweber and Tracy Wullenweber, Chestnut Ridge Subdivision, Lot 8R, District 14, $150,000
• AS Realty 1 LLC to Jason Amburn and Whitney Amburn, Mitchells First Addition, Lots 1 and 2, District 9, $385,000
• Dennis Musick and Mary Musick to Richard James Radmore and Lisa Lea Radmore, Dennis and Mary Musick Property, Lot 3, District 15, $292,000
• Been Hoover Reagan to Mark Quayle and Desiree Quayle, Hanna Evverett & Clarks Addition, Lots 4C, 4D and 5D, District 9, $155,000
• Lorene Cooper, Birch White, Betty Boring, Paula Rendon, Jessee Adams, Christopher White, Heather Whitehead, Gary White, Greg White, Glenn White, David Paul White, Paula R. Rendon and Jesse Adams to Gerald Guy, David Paul White Estate Property, 16.073 Acres, District 17, $279,900
• Amy M. Branam, Amy M. Tokar and Jason Branam to Timothy Antos, J. R. Birchfield Place, Lot 45, District 9, $239,000
• Gandolfo Properties LL, Laurance J. Durand Trustee and Laurance J. Durand Living Trust to Mark E. Kalchthaler and Dr. Mark E. Kalchthaler, High Street, District 9, $660,000
• Tara E. Smith, Tara S. Smith and Tara Smith to Larry Pike and Carolyn Pike, Morganton Reserve, Phase 2, Lot 108, District 19, $340,000
• LLG Trustee TN LLC Sub-Trustee and Retha L. Kelley to Jaroslav Priban, Homestead Acres, Lot 11, District 6, $157,000
• Samuel Lee Ferguson and Penelope B. Ferguson to H. Kenneth Cobble, Kenny Cobble and Meghan Cobble, Lake Farm Subdivision, Lot 1, District 11, $268,000
• Joseph C. Birdwell and Joe C. Birdwell to Zachary Sebastian Imperial Fox and Zachary Fox, Town Lots of Alcoa Tennessee, Lot 123, District 9, $307,500
• Mary Jo Mashburn Willocks, Mary Jo Bruce Mashburn and William Willocks to Community Options Inc., Lavista Subdivision, Lot 73, District 14, $341,800
• Rubin Lublin TN PLLC Sub-Trustee, Gary L. Rutledge, Doris Rutledge, Hayley A. Bumgardner and Haley A. Bumgardner to Sierra Pacific Mortgage Company Inc., Burnett Road, 0.081 Acres, District 14, $245,476.12
• Zachary Wilson and Clarissa Dashae to Karen Jessica Bailey and Shannon Dean Hutchison, Paiges Place, Lot 3, District 6, $405,000
• Jennifer H. Whitehead, Nancy C. Whitehead, Amber E. Whitehead, Trenton D. Whitehead and Nancy Whitehead to Kenneth J. Koons, 2 Acres, District 17, $15,000
• Kevin B. Wynn and Kimberly L. Wynn to Benjamin P. Slack and Sarah G. Slack, Evergreen Farms, Lot 2, District 2, $450,000
• Zane Smith and Shannon R. Smith to Holly Buckner and Brent A. Buckner, Six Mile Road, 25.58 Acres, District 7, $866,125
• Andrew J. Vorwerck and Brittnie M. Vorwerck to David K. Costelow and Debra L. Costelow, Riverbend Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 4, District 11, $300,000
• Bobby T. Stinnett and Tommy L. Stinnett Attorney-in-Fact to Jack Thomas Bristol, Thomas Norman Bristol and Mary Dawn Bristol, Meadow Oaks Subdivision, Lot 34, District 9, $340,000
• Dean Walker and Kelsey Walker to Stephanie Dawson, Timbercreek Subdivision, Lot 27, District 6, $540,000
• George R. Davis Sr. and Alma K. Davis to Nathaniel Morgan and Brittany Morgan, G. R. Sr. & A. K. Davis Property, Lot 2, District 14, $205,000
• Christopher Edmonds and Regina Edmonds to Equestrian Properties GP, Jett Woods Subdivision, Lot 9, District 9, $250,800
• Earl G. Brown and Robbin G. Brown to Paul L. Hall and Teresa C. Hall, Rudd Hollow Road, District 15, $180,000
• John Wallace Bowden to Jeffrey A. Rohan, Sharon A. Herb and Bruce L. Herb, Treymont Subdivision, Lot 14, District 19, $535,000
• Dawn H. Vohs, Dawn E. Beasley and Dawn Beasley to Virginia Waters, Asher Place, Lot 4, District 8, $283,000
• R. A. Parker, Richard A. Parker, P. A. Parker and Patricia A. Parker to Mehul Patel, J. M. Turner Farm Subdivision, Lot 2, District 19, $193,000
• Teresa J. Brinson, Scott Brinson Attorney-in-Fact and Scott E. Brinson Attorney-in-Fact to Mark Anthony Jones, Judy Marie Jones and Virginia Mae Jones, The Morganton Reserve, Phase 2, Lot 34, District 19, $505,000
• Allen M. Glenn and Emey J. Glenn Estate to James G. Rickman, College Addition, Lot 17, District 19, $70,000
• Curtis S. Hatcher and Curtis S. Hatcher Attorney-in-Fact to Reginald W. Jones and Vicky H. Fay Jones, Hazel M. Holbert Fay Property, Lot 4, District 8, $180,000
• Darrell E. Dailey and Deborah D. Dailey to Austin James Pettinato, Hanna-Everett-Clark Addition, District 9, $117,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.