Jan. 10 to Jan. 16
• Richard Hall and Natalia Hall to John Gresham and Lara Gresham, Bluff Crest Estates, Lot 1, District 4, $415,000
• Linda Arendt and Arthur Arendt to Eric Kline and Jennifer Kline, Six Mile Road, Acres 5.883, District 7, $73,500
• Brian Waters and Nicole Waters to Debra Gladfelter and Shale Gladfelter, Waters Property, Lot 25R-2, District 7, $380,000
• Larry Henry, Judith Henry, Rebecca Henry and Mildred Henry to John West and Christine West, Riversedge Subdivision, Lot 4-R, District 11, $640,000
• Bryan Carrell and Shannon Carrell to Torrie Takoy, Fox Run Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 62, District 13, $375,750
• Scott Moffett to David Keen and Brittany Keen, Lambert Property, Lot 1, District 1, $125,000
• Roger Boring to Michael Sechez and Autumn Sechez, Kayes View Subdivision, Lot 10, District 7, $300,000
• Teresa McDonald to Ryan Lucas and Ursula Lucas, James Everett Property, Lot 12, District 14, $344,000
• Carly Hudolin and Richard Hudolin to Zachary Goodsell and Melinda Sutton, Everett Avenue, Acres 0.34, District 9, $220,000
• Susan Headrick to David Padilla and Connie Padilla, Willis Hills, Lot 4, District 6, $287,000
• Georgiana Whitley and James Whitley to John Willis and Linda Willis, Kinzel Springs, Phase 1, Lots 12 and 14, District 15, $1,270,000
• Edward Weisneck and Tina Weisneck to Lukasz Pikor and Magdalena Pikor, Derby Downs Subdivision, Lot 6, District 2, $250,000
• Bridget Gossett to Karen Johnson, County Farm Road, Acres 0.87, District 19, $94,900
• Jacob Redmond to Curtis Clark and Diana Clark, Torrey Pines and Concord Properties Inc. Property, Lot 2R1-1, District 19, $340,000
• Benjamin Bassett and Donna Bassett to Jason Mullican and Jacqueline Mullican, Hayes Property Laurel Road, Lot 3, District 15, $95,000
• Benjamin Schroeppel to Benjamin Schroeppel and Amy Schroeppel, Fairview Heights Subdivision, Section 4, Lot 9, District 13, $0
• William Conley and Mary Conley to William Brickey and Alda Brickey, Regal Tower Condominiums, Section 1, District 9, $173,000
• His Thirstiness Enterprises LLC, Joseph Mclean, David Mclean Jr., Donald Mclean and William Yarborough to Bradley Tirey and Haifaa Tirey, Happy Valley Road, Acres 15.22, District 3, $60,000
• Arnold Sexton and Billie Edwards to Blue Peak Land Investments Inc., Royal Oaks Subdivision, Section 2, Phase 2, Lot 343, District 19, $11,058
• Blue Peak Land Investments Inc. to Gina Depew, Royal Oaks Subdivision, Section 2, Phase 2, Lot 343, District 19, $18,500
• Michael Wall and Cheryl Wall to Mark Humiston and Christine Humiston, Griffiths Mill, Lot 56, District 7, $359,900
• Mitchell Chappell and Bridget Chappell to Patricia Airsdale, Louisville Road, District 11, $215,440
• William Boddy and William Boddy Jr. to Jeffrey Collins, Calderwood High, Acers 10,70, District 17, $115,000
• Kathleen Robinson to Preston Wood, Wears Valley Road, Acres 5.25, District 15, $160,000
• Ball Homes LLC to Lyndsay Murphy and Michael Murphy, The Park at Royal Oaks, Lot 4, District 19, $435,456
• Kathryn Abbott and John Abbott to Matthew Lyons and Brooke Lyons, West Mor-land Heights Subdivision, Lot 20, District 6, $150,000
• Edwin Seigler and Melinda Seigler to Joseph Wauford and Gina Wauford, St. Ives Subdivision, Phase 3, Lot 71, District 9, $564,900
• Christopher Hannifin to Debra Maggart, Royal Oaks, Section 7, Phase 1, Lot 15, District 19, $249,500
• Brandon Waters and Jenna Waters to Alyssa Minge, Rosedale Addition, Lots 55 and 56, District 19, $348,500
• Michael Woodward to Madison Marasigan and Neil Marasigan, West Huffstetler Road, Acres 2.285, District 7, $299,900
• Alex Minge and Alyssa Minge to John Pope, Devault Meadows, Lot 1, District 5, $1,030,000
• Eloise Schendel and Karl Schendel Jr. to Billy Sims, Royal Oaks, Section 13, Phase 1, District 19, $235,000
• Jerry Sexton and Charlene Sexton to George Ott Jr. and Margaret Ott, Jerry Lynn Sexton and Carl Ray Sexton Property, Lot 2, District 12, $0
• Carl Sexton and Thelma Sexton to George Ott Jr. and Margaret Ott, Jerry Lynn Sexton and Carl Ray Sexton Property, Lot 1, District 12, $0
• Dustin Teffeteller and Wendy Teffeteller to Quentin Richards and Courtney Wolf, Teffeteller Property, Lot 4, District 9, $430,000
• David Marsh to Timothy Lindsey Jr. and Betty Lindsey, Heartland Subdivision, Section 1, Lot 2, District 2, $319,900
• Mark King, Paulette Taylor and Sharon Gilkey to Harvey Isbill and Barbara Isbill, Big Valley Campground, Lot 220, District 15, $88,000
• Charles Smith and Marian Smith to Judd Bosin and Lora Bosin, Disco Road, Acres 2.73, District 4, $287,000
• Robert Hurst and Barbara Hurst to State of Tennessee, Meadows at Pine Lakes Condominiums, Acres 2.937, District 11, $0
• Bobby Tolman and Sue Tolman to State of Tennessee, Alcoa Highway, Acres 0.989, District, $0
• Harvey Isbill and Barbara Isbill to Charles Hamby and Jackie Loveday, Big Valley Campground, Lot 31, District 15, $125,000
• Michael Jenkins and Jane Jenkins to Amanda Jenkins, Olympia Villas, Phase 1, District 9, $125,000
• Shirley Andies to David McCroskey Jr. and Chrystal McCroskey, Old Long Hollow Road, Acres 1.417, District 5, $260,000
• Barbara Riddell and David Riddell to Andrew Jeffries, Cold Springs Addition to the Smokies, Lot 24, District 15, $400,000
• Edwin Decker and Arleen Decker to William Sellars and Beverly Sellars, Happy Valley Road, Acres 5.66, District 3, $89,000
• Matthew Carpenter and Tiffany Carpenter to William Kellenberger and Deanna Kellenberger, Mackenzie Place Subdivision, Lot 42, District 12, $260,000
• Melvin Luttrell Jr. and Reba Luttrell to Corey Dehart and Darlene Dehart, Buena Vista Addition No. 5, Lot 26, District 19, $323,000
• GF Tipton LLC to Stephen Sandy, Burnett Station Road, Acres 0.67, District 13, $46,200
• Russell Turner and Judy Turner to John Crabtree and Anna Crabtree, Laurel Road, Acres 0.78, District 15, $22,500
• Charles Rafford and Tracy Rafford to Ryan Reagan, Sequoyah Village Condominiums, District 15, $310,000
• Jacqueline Davidson to Richard Charles Hudolin and Carly Elaine Hudolin, Breckenridge Subdivision, Lot 28, District 6, $271,050
• Farmington Development Corporation to Benjamin Lee and Angela Lee, Hilltop Vista Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 71, District 19, $42,900
• Michael Doyle and Cynthia Doyle to Dean Madison, Kerr and Delashmit Property, Lot 1R, District 7, $300,000
• Cades Cove Reserve LLC to Raymond Lawson and Sally Bozen, Cades Cove Reserve, Building 4, District 15, $179,900
• Rebecca Blaylock to Eleanor Sturm, Lizzie Lane, Lot 5, Acres 2.364, District 15, $339,900
• Seth Ridout to Steven Immer and Nancy Immer, Paradise Hills Subdivision, Lot 21, District 14, $350,000
• Andrew Pierce and Alexis Pierce to Anthony Caccavale Jr., Woodsfield Subdivision, Lot 4, District 9, $209,900
• Varsity LLC to William Nolan III, Varsity LLC Property, Lot 1, District 19, $168,300
• Lance Smith and Susie Smith to Michael Howze and Delphia Howze, St. Ives Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 2, District 9, $528,000
• Harmony Investments LLC to Lloyd Owens, Doll Mynders and Brownlee First Addition to Maryville, Lots 58-R, 60-R and 64-R, District 19, $70,500
• Scotty G. Builders Inc. to Nichole Dean and Greg Dean, Valley View Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 30, District 7, $424,000
• AS Properties Inc. to State of Tennessee, Meadows at Pine Lakes Condominiums, Acres 2.937, District 11, $0
• Dimitri Chaber and Sheri Chaber to John Partyka and Robin Partyka, Harry Webb Estate and Part of Rhonda Suttles Property, Lot 4-3R, District 3, $47,000
• William Kilgore III and Marcellus Nedelcu, Shore Land Company LLC and Shore Builders Inc. Property, Lot 2, District 14, $111,100
• Debra Davis Trust, Jessie Davis Estate, Fred Davis and Marital and Family Testamentary Trust to Debra Ann Davis, Pike Road, Acres 100, District 2; Cloyds Creek Road, Acres 27.25, District 2; Big Springs Road, Acres 25.2, District 2, $0
• Leconte Land Development LLC to Jasen Nielsen and Nicole Nielsen, Holland Springs Subdivision, Lot 3, District 9, $499,900
• Jennifer Johnson to Martha McCampbell, Loy Benson Property, Lot 1, Acres 1.4, District 5, $60,000
• Francis Faber to Michael Carleton, Raulston View Subdivision, Lot 133, District 19, $150,000
• Zachary Hommerding and Kimberly Hommerding to Trevor Hill, Fox Hills Subdivision, Lot 9, District 11, $65,000
• Ryan Reagan and Frank Inman to Brigid Kahn and Joseph Kahn, Black Mash Hollow Road, Acres 0.93, District 15, $411,000
• Leonard Moses Sr. and Nancy Moses to James Reefer and Robyn Reefer, Lambert Estates, Lot 15, District 14, $199,900
• Royce Jackson Trust to Robert Simpson and Angela Simpson, Savannah Park Subdivision, Lot 40, District 19, $335,000
• Myra Myers and Jennifer Meares, Young Mountain View Addition, Lot 32, District 19, $225,000
• Wilma Myers to Stephen Headrick and Jaena Headrick, Old Frogtown Road, District 15, $171,000
• Amy Sentell to Kevin Sentell and Amy Sentell, Preserve at Lashbrooke, Lot 12R7, District 10, $0
• Mary White Trust to Shlomo Perez, White Property, Lot 1, District 15, $275,000
• Teresa Clark, Melissa Evans and Billie Laux to Michael Blaylock and Rebecca Blaylock, Oak Hill Heights, Lots 1 and 2, District 11, $225,000
• Tiffany Oakes and Seth Oakes to State of Tennessee, Meadows at Pine Lakes Condominiums, Acres 2.937, District 11, $0
• Andrew Walker and Sofia Walker to Colt Everatt and Kayla Everatt, Fairview-Sentell Addition, Lot 2, District 6, $269,900
• Atomic City Partners LLC to Andrew Quilliams and Rebecca Quilliams, Wilma Plemons Property, Lot 1, District 13, $243,825
• Ball Homes LLC to Dakota Ray and Hannah Ray, The Park, Phase 3, Lot 4, District omitted, $326,939
