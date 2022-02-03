Jan. 23-29
• Tina M. Miller, Tina M. Bartholomew, Timothy Miller and Tina Miller to Anthony E. Jones Jr. and Tenaya Jones, Amerine Station Subdivision, Lot 80, District 9, $440,000
• Christopher Rose to Monica Marie Wallace and Casey Wallace, West Mor-land Heights Subdivision, Lot 2, District 6, $435,000
• Scotty G. Builders Inc. to Eric Glen Jensen and Traacey Anne Jensen, Ronald L. and John L. Greene Property, Lot 4, District 4, $479,900
• Claude F. Hall to Josh J. Mills, Harmon Property, Lots 2R-1 and 2R-2, District 9, $90,000
• Robert E. Pryor III, Hope Pryor and Linda M. Pryor to Endurance Development LLC, McKenry Property, Lot 5, and McKenry Road, 5.12 Acres, District 13, $1,075,000
• Eddie L. Carroll to Nathaniel S. Cordle and Rachael Cordle, Overlook Addition, Lot 128, District 9, $236,000
• Charles H. Sterling and Kelly Sterling to Aaron Banks, Whittenburg Estates, Phase 1, Lot 24R1, District 12, $47,000
• Robert Joe Hays Jr. and Lisa Michelle Hays to Ricardo R. Nunez and Floralba M. Nunez, Jackson Heights Subdivision No. 2, Lot 21, District 12, $320,000
• Homestead Investments LLC to Mountain View Cabin Builders LLC, Homestead West, Phase 1, Lot 22WR, District 18, $45,000
• Homestead Investments LLC to Mountain View Cabin Builders LLC, Homestead West, Phase 2A, Lot 80W, District 18, $57,000
• Homestead investments LLC to Mountain View Cabin Builders LLC, Homestead West, Phase 2A, Lot 86W, District 18, $45,000
• Joshua Goode and Dana Goode to Jeremy J. McCosh and Robin K. McCosh, Kenmark Hills, Section 7, Lot 30, District 6, $515,500
• Harold L. Mears and Carolyn P. Mears to Charles C. Veenstra Jr. and Pamela M. Veenstra, Heritage Crossing Subdivision, Lot 7, District 14, $399,000
• Robert Hearon and Tammy Hearon to Mark E. Hurlburt, Lydias View, Lot 8, District 6, $375,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Gerald M. Byrne and John M. Byrne, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 3, Lot 119, District 7, $294,900
• Susan L. Headrick to Tellico Properties LLC, Willis Hills, Lot 3, District 6, $379,900
• Jerry Brotherton to RC Properties LLC, Flo A. Dockery Property Division and Lot Line Adjustment, Lot 2, District 15, $225,000
• James Lester Orr and Darrell L. Tipton to Michael Aaron Littleton, Vernie Lee Road, 0.735 Acres, District 5, $1,000
• Charles W. Gallison III, Amber N. Gallison, Amber Gallison and Charles Gallison to Victory Baptist Church Inc., Southeastern Properties Inc. Subdivision, Lot 4, District 19, $200,000
• Ashley Catelynn Beasley, James Beasley Estate, Brinlyn Annalee James Beasley, Ashley Beasley and James Eric Beasley Estate to CMH Homes Inc., River View Addition, Lot 32, District 11, $37,000
• Wanda Dugan to Dennis M. Banks and Penny O. Banks, Wanda Dugan Property, Lot 3R1, District 1, $15,000
• John Loope to Travis L. Dial and Angela M. Dial, Old Lake Estates, Lot 6, District 10, $299,000
• Frank W. Roberts Jr. and Bella B. Roberts to Richard Simerly and Catherine Simerly, Big Springs Road, District 19, $155,000
• Anita L. Vasquez to Mary C. Costello and Jeff Twiddy, State Highway No. 33, District 11, $306,000
• Ronald N. Brandau, Theresa Caudill Brandau and Theresa C. Brandau to Andrea D. Harris, Lakemor Addition Subdivision, Lot 5R, District 5, $660,000
• Tycoon Investment Group Inc. to John Stokely, Valemont Subdivision, Lot 18, District 8, $235,000
• Charles Schlosshan and Phillip Richard Schlosshan Estate to Dharma Properties LLC, Henderson Heights Subdivision, Lots 32 and 33, District 9, $64,465
• Pete Williams and Marsha Williams to Mountain View Cabin Builders LLC, Homestead in Wears Valley Homestead West, Phase 1, Lot 20W, District 18, $77,500
• Hunter M. Woodall and Alicia M. Woodall to Anthony K. Shearin and Shanna Shearin, Brentwood Subdivision, Lot 44, District 19, $350,000
• Barbara Ann Bradshaw, Helen M. Bradshaw and John P. Byrd to Edward Joyce and Stacey Joyce, State Highway No. 73, Lot 4, District 15, $870,000
• KLV LLC to Nicholas Myers and Derek Hunt, Johnson Heights Subdivision, Lot 13, District 9, $337,500
• Moses Investment Group, Casey Moses, Robert L. Moses and Robert Moses to Dustin G. Gold and Jozie Gold, Conor Cove Subdivision, Lot 3, District 1, $450,000
• Michael P. Pasqua, Madonna Louise Pasqua Estate, Linda P. Marcus, Randy C. Pasqua, Michael P. Pasqua, Karen P. Woods and Randall C. Pasqua to Jamison Lanum and Tatiana Lanum, West Hunt Road Subdivision, Lots 19-21, District 9, $350,000
• Halli Rhea and Halli Walker to Erin Ward-Ciesielski, Jeffery Ciesielski, Robert Hornyak, Rebecca Hornyak and Erin Ward Ciesielski, H. A. Harths Addition, Lots 27 and 28A, District 9, $186,5000
• Jody Reno to Roger Best, North Maryville Addition, Lot 7, and Madison Avenue Alley #167, District 19, $33,000
• John S. McJenkin and Joyce M. McJenkin to Keith D. Shuster and Lisa M. Shuster, Burchfields Saddle Ridge Addition, Section 7, Lot 9, District 18, $49,5000
• Phyllis T. Cascio and Jacqueline C. Pearson to Richmont Properties LLC, Final Trillium Cove Subdivision, District 15, $20,000
• Curtis E. Myers II to Rons Auto Outlet Inc., William Blount Business Park William Blount Drive, Lot 8R1, District 19, $175,000
• Sean M. Crowe to Morgan H. Kessler, Top of the World Estates, Section 3, Lot 42, District 18, $65,000
• Dennis Hembree to Parker Borofsky and Osvaldo Martinez, Session Property Berry Williams Road Survey, 5.61 Acres, District 15, $835,000
• Opendoor Property Trust 1 and Opendoor Labs Inc., to Troy Baltutat, Royal Oaks Legacy Villas, Lot V-261, District 19, $350,000
• James K. Barnes and Linda Lee Barnes to Daryl Horn and Deborah Horn, Otha Anna Estates Subdivision, Section 1, Lot 8, District 13, $53,400
• Barbara J. Cresse to Snider Construction LLC, Clendenen Road, 0.5 Acres, District 6, $125,000
• Sunrise Properties and Consulting LLC to David W. Almond, Bailey Acres, Lot 7, District 7, $190,000
• Robert H. Brandsborg and Diane E. Brandsborg to Mark Griffith and Beverly Griffith, Old Niles Ferry Road, 25.676 Acres, District 6, $625,000
• Thomas John Bender Trustee, Robyn Renee Bender Trustee, Michelle Schara Hearn Trustee, The Richard Thomas Bender and Sandra Hayward Bender Revocable Living Trust and Michele Schara Hearn Trustee to Edwin Rodriguez and Stacey L. Rodriguez, Cold Springs Subdivision, Lot 8, District 15, $109,000
• Maloney Development LLC to John L. Marklund, Horton Property Subdivision, Lot 21, District 8, $349,900
• Steven Donald Blackburn and Cheryl Ann Grenko to Terminus Capital Investing LLC, Burchfields Saddle Ridge Addition, Section 7, Lot 3, District 18, $325,000
• Blount County Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Yolanda Yvette Jordan, Halls Place Subdivision, Lot 9, District 9, $155,000
• Arlene Haire and James Haire to Joel Mayo and Rebekah Lynn Mayo, Fairlight Subdivision, Lot 10, District 15, $265,000
• Christy D. Brown and Sonya Deyo to Jonathan Oravsky, Emerald Valley, Lot 15, District 5, $309,900
• Rodney Phipps and Amie Phipps to Racquel S. Abowd and Scott W. Baker, Tyler Crossing Condominiums, District 19, $349,900
• Edward A. Dorr, Marjorie Dorr and Marjorie F. Faeth to Robert C. Myers and Sabra M. Myers, Chalet Village Top of the World Tree Farms Inc., Lot 21, and Chalet Village Top of the World, Lots 22-25, District 18, $195,000
• Gary N. McMurray, Madge B. McMurray and Gail McMurray French to Gail McMurray French and Ronald French, Nails Creek Pike, 11 Acres, District 13, $70,000
• Jason Rose, Cecil Ivens Estate and Jason C. Rose to William P. Lyons, North Maryville Addition to Maryville, Lots 2 and 3, District 9, $90,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Collin Riley Johnson, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 3, Lot 118, District 7, $301,515
• Mark Lambert and Suzanne L. Lambert to Errol Johnson and Jennifer Johnson, Big Springs Mini Farms, Lots 5-6 and 9-12, 5 Acres, District 2, $1,390,000
• R. Wade Shields to S Life LLC, Topside Road Subdivision, Lots 3C and 3D, District 11, $260,000
• Aaron Mosher and Amanda Beth Mosher to Aaron Yi Mosher Trustee, Mosher Revocable Management Trust and Amanda B. Mosher Trustee, Hideaway Village Top of the World, Lot 5, District 18, $0
• Aaron Mosher and Amanda Beth Mosher to Aaron Yi Mosher Trustee, Mosher Revocable Management Trust and Amanda B. Mosher Trustee, Hideaway Village Top of the World, Lot 3, District 18, $0
• Taylyn Webb Jameson, Taylyn Webb and Cameron Lee Jameson to Aaron Martin and Hayley Martin, Big Springs Pike, District 19, $231,000
• Phyllis K. Young to Diane Glenn and Kenneth Hall, Allenbrook Subdivision, Lot 25, District 7, $545,000
• Clayton David Chapman, Linda C. Vaughn and Linda Vaughn to Tracy Blackburn and Dawn Blackburn, Waterhaven Subdivision, Lots 98 and 99, District 4, $155,000
• Lance A. Vincent, Susanna Aubrey Vincent and Susanna Vincent to Marc Alan Willers and Chealsea Lauren Willers, Windy J. Farms, Lot 4R, 5.61 Acres, District 5, $185,000
• Susan Tatum-Roach, Susan Roach and Susan Tatum Roach to Jamie Ott and Hazel Diane Ott, Big Valley Subdivision, Lot 7, District 15, $135,000
• T. Kimberly Cardoso to Timothy George Poole, Gaynelle Poole Property, Lot 1, 0.815 Acres, District 7, $145,000
