Jan. 29-Feb. 4
Steve Hardybala and Diane Hardybala to James M. Willis and Charles Willis, Sam James Road, 1.015 Acres, District 8, $185,000
Kizer & Black Attorneys PLLC, Adele Marie Bertoluzzi Miller Estate, Adele B. Miller Estate and P. Andrew Sneed to John W. Omalley, Jennifer P. Omalley, Shannon O. Siebe, John W. O'Malley and Jennifer P. O'Malley, Ravenwood Subdivision, Lot 57, District 19, $200,000
Calvin Curtis Stambaugh and Inge R. Stambaugh to Samuel J. Nesbitt Jr. and Brooke M. Nesbitt, Ralph Benson & Elizabeth Ann Benson Property, Lot 3, District 8, $250,000
Lloyd Oslonian to Faye G. Tubbs, Wyndsong Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 135, District 2, $659,194
George H. Perry and Deloris E. Perry to Michael D. Rutherford and Kaye B. Rutherford, Country Meadows Subdivisions, Phase 1A, Lot 37, District 8, $346,000
Julia D. Sylvia to Nasario Soriano Villalobos and Micaela Carlos, Morganton Mobile Home Estates, Lot 51, District 19, $36,000
William P. Lyons to Jody Freeman, North Maryville Addition, Lot 3, District 9, $275,000
Timothy L. Ivens, Linda K. Ivens and Timothy L. Ivens Attorney-in-Facto to Preferred Homes LLC, Springview Subdivision, Lot 14, District 6, $46,000
Constance Ann Fraizer Mann, Christine Manita Frazier Kalchiem, Robert Hampton Frazier IV, Lana Laquita Forbes Estate, Lana L. Forbes Estate, Mary Heather Forbes Steinman, Sara Elizabeth Forbes Faircloth and Judith Ann Forbes to Justin Treadwell, Mrs. Charles Myers Property, Lot 2, 5.001 Acres, District 15, $263,168.76
New Urban Development Maryville TN LLC to Pacific Commodities LLC, Hodge Property, Lot 1, $5,432,000
John William Nichols and John W. Nichols to Mark Melton and Ragan Melton, West Millers Cove Road, 3 Acres, John William Nichols Property, Lots 1 and 2, District 18, $1,413,000
Darryal W. Ray to Maureen P. Cleary and Dolores B. Cleary, Country Meadows Subdivision, Phase 3, Lot 92, District 8, $377,000
Lisa Russom and Rex Russom to George Smith and Jo Ann Smith, Cades Cove Reserve, Building 1, District 15, $365,000
Robert B. Bustin, Gayle E. Bustin and Lesley Adams Attorney-in-Fact to Peter Harris and Lounifel Harris, Little Round Top Subdivision, Lot 19R, District 15, $150,000
Robert B. Bustin, Gayle E. Bustin and Lesley Adams Attorney-in-Fact to Peter Harris and Lounifel Harris, Little Round Top Cabins Subdivision, Lot 20, District 15, $774,300
Dwayne Jones to Richard Wayne Hall Trustee, Karen Maccrum Hall Trustee, The Richard Wayne Hall Living Trust and The Karen Maccrum Hall Living Trust, Farm of the Smokies, Lot 26, District 13, $599,900
David P. Bodine and Janeice A. Bodine to Weston Hofacker and Valley Hofacker, Stonegate Subdivision, Lot 2, District 15, $50,000
Savannah Properties LLC to Michael S. Wilhide and Niley M. Wilhide, The Cottages, Lot 22, District 19, $486,000
Randall H. Whitehead to Crystal R. Wallace, Meadowbrook Addition No. 2, Lot 155, District 9, $145,000
Crystal R. Wallace to Jeremy Paul Dyer and Dena Cheryl Hysmith, Old Knoxville Pike, District 9, $180,000
Timothy F. Neal to North Blount Partners LLC, North Park Industrial Park, Lot 10R, District 11, $540,000
Michelle Griffin and Howard Griffin to Christopher L. Hamrick, Paiges Place Subdivision, Lot 5, District 6, $454,990
Charles A. Massengale, Jane M. Cline, Jane M. Cline Attorney-in-Fact, Charles L. Massengale, Emojean H. Massengale and Jane Cline Attorney-in-Fact to Riverside Houses LLC, Campers Paradise Top O' the World Tree Farms Inc., Lots 4 and 5, District 18, $5,000
Robert H. Kidd and Janie E. Fields to Rand at Forest Hill LLC, Forest Apartments, District 8, $8,960,000
Knox Office and Commercial LLC to Aussia LLC, Hutchins Subdivision, Lots 1-3, District 9, $167,000
Tracy R. Garner and James A. Garner to David A. Shanks, Forestwood Acres, Lot 18R-2, District 9, $575,000
William Matula, Kimberly Matula and Kimberly A. Matula to Austin R. Ratledge and Bailey M. Powell, Matula Property, Lot 1, 5.482 Acres, District 1, $153,000
Christopher Todd Adkins and Samantha Joy Adkins to Robert Jay Clark and Conniejo Miller, Willow Creek Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 55, District 9, $395,000
Harold Curtis Gurley to Mitchell Keith Zabka and Avery Claire Zabka, Grandview Heights, Lot 82, $320,000
Jeremy R. Goode and Stephanie Goode to The Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority, Benford Heights Subdivision, Lot 4, District 9, $0
Carrington Mortgage Services LLC to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, United States, Department Veterans Affairs, Middlesettlements and Louisville Pike, District 10, $0
Dale Ellis Norton and Sharon L. Young Attorney-in-Fact to Ray Hal Hubbs Jr. and Elizabeth Hubbs, James Neubert Property, Lot 2, District 14, $477,500
Cierra Rhiannon Sachse, Andrew K. Howdeshell, Robert S. Howdeshell and Cierra Sachse to Shaun P. Ryan and Amanda Ryan, Raulston View Subdivision, Section 1, Lot 12, District 19, $380,000
Brenda P. Tallent and James A. Tallent to Christine Woolard and Robert Woolard, Mountain View Subdivision, Lot 10, District 19, $274,000
Joshua Flowers to Loren C. Croft, Scott Hills Subdivision, Lot 8, District 6, $275,000
Peggy L. Bratt and Steven Covington to Jaime Lee Newland, Highland Acres Subdivision First Addition, Lot 108, District 19, $240,000
Beverly Ann Roe and Vickie G. Monroe to Boom Boom Properties LLC, Duncan Subdivision, Lot 13, District 9, $90,000
Richardson Construction LLC and Chester W. Richardson to Guyot Holdings LLC, Richardson Construction LLC and New Harvest Church of Maryville LLC Property, $350,000
Linda S. Wright Trustee and The Wright Revocable Living Trust to Jana Gayle Magill and Jason Magill, Chota Hills Subdivision, Lot 7, District 5, $232,000
David Wayne Lee and Hazel Marie Lee to Daniel Strayn and Rozalind Strayn, David Wayne Lee Property, Lot 1, District 4, $325,000
Zeb Conley Shope Jr., Steven G. Shope, Linda S. Webb, Michael Shope, Steven Gary Shope, Carrie Hall, Patricia M. Shope Attorney-in-Fact and Patricia Miles Shope Attorney-in-Fact to Kenneth French, Zeb Conley Shope Sr. Property, Lot 2R1R, District 6, $85,000
Anthony R. Steele Trustee, Spencer Corey Skinner and Rebecca Jean Skinner to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc., Tall Oaks Planned Community, Lot 9, District 13, $59,461.16
Fredrick K. Hoyos and Sandra D. Hoyos to Charles E. Davis and Susan M. Davis, West Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 14, District 9, $245,000
Mike Caylor, Mary Caylor and Jud Caylor to Doyle Sloan, Drhonda Sloan and D'Rhonda Sloan, 1, 1, and 0.23 Acres, District 14, $35,000
Mark R. Hasty Jr. and Ashlee R. Hasty to Martin A. Ward and Nancy R. Ward, Valley View Farms Subdivision, Lot 41, District 9, $615,000
Cypress Bank Home and Land Development Inc. to Kevin Kramer and Debra Kramer, McCall Property, Lot 3, District 1, $384,000
Cypress Bank Home and Land Development Inc. to Victor L. Miller, McCall Property, Lot 6R, District 1, $459,000
Charles Edwin Pierce and Shelly Ann Pierce to Emily W. Hunt, Dustin J. Hunt and Alisa Hunt, Lowes Ferry, Phase 3, Lot 145, District 10, $40,000
Tina Marie Edmonds, John Michael Edmonds and John M. Edmonds to RE Closers LLC, Rio Vista Subdivision, Section 3, Lot 66, District 4, $260,000
Druecilla Murrell to Ryan D. West and Tabitha D. West, H. C. Fonde Replat of McNutt and Broyles Addition, Lot 44, District 9, $158,500
Thomas Matthew Bender and Jillian Cassandra Dixon to Michael Martin Walsh, Cogdill Property, Lot 2, District 5, $385,000
Marlene Ann Petty and Dora Whitt to David A. Bednarek, Big Springs Road, 0.5 Acres, District 19, $270,000
Steven Rivera, Michaela Gabriel Rivera and Michaela Gariel Rivera to Karen L. Johnson, East Forest Subdivision, Lot 22, District 8, $172,500
John B. Henriksen and Carolyn W. Henriksen to Paul Eugene Eakens Jr., Harper Street, District 9, $120,000
James Darrell Tipton II to James D. Ellsworth and Sarah B. Ellsworth, Hutton Ridge Road, 1.05 and 1.05 Acres, District 1, $50,000
Doug E. Thomas to Kenneth Ray Hurst and Tracy Anne Hurst, District 9, $120,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.