Jan. 17 to Jan. 23
• Kenneth Whitlock Jr., Kara Whitlock Zickefoose and Derek Whitlock to Joe Ray Jr. and Marisa Ray, Singleton Station Road, Acres 0.62, District 11, $159,900
• Ball Homes LLC to Garland Mahan III and Allison Mahan, The Park, Phase 3, Lot 23, $356,557
• Homestead Investments LLC to David Bracewell, Homestead Wears Valley Homestead Ridge, Lot 40W, District 18, $59,900
• Mary Gamboa and Paul Gamboa to Dennis Curtis, Marble Hill Estates, Phase 4, Lot 70, District 2, $183,000
• Joseph Sneed and Melody Sneed to Glen McGroom and Donna Rose, Top of the World Business Property, Lots 28, 29, 30, 31 and 32, District 18, $28,500
• William Ward to Chelsey Taylor, Carolyn Court, Phase 1, Lot 4R, District 9, $180,000
• Robert Rice, Carolyn Gilliland, Marvin Sellers, Jerry Sellers, Rita Sellers, Raymond Sellers, Sheila Sellers Potter, Bruce Sellers, Jennifer Inman, Jenna Sellers, Justin Sellers, Jackie Sellers, Kenny Sellers and Clifton Sellers Jr. to Vanguard Investments LLC, Eggers Addition to the Town of Maryville, Lots 1, 2, 7 and 8, District 9, $60,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Raymond Bakken III, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 1, Lot 38, District 7, $205,120
• George Metcalfe and Phyllis Metcalfe to Thomas Fenwick and Sara Whelan, Saddle Ridge Subdivision, Section 2E, Lot 5, District 18, $40,000
• Harold Mears and Carolyn Mears to Marcel Dan and Valerie Dan, Putters Green Subdivision, Lot 1, District 1, $219,000
• Joseph Pantalone and Janet Bissinger to Martin Williamson and Jennifer Williamson, Hawk View, Lot 12, Acres 5.02, District 15, $135,000
• Frances Owen and John Owen to Jason Baldwin and Christal Baldwin, Bivens/McClanahan Property, Lot 1, District 6, $160,000
• Sanford Goddard to K5 Realty LLC, Warrior Hill Subdivision, Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25 and 26, District 11, $800,000
• George James and Bobbie James to Robert Brown Jr. and Melanie Brown, Longview Farm Subdivision, Lot 1B, District 2, $485,000
• Jacob Kitts to Marc Rhodes and Callie Dillard, Valemont Subdivision, Lot 17, District 8, $210,000
• Jessica Hall and Nicholas Hall to Jacob Kitts and Amber Kitts, Greenwood Subdivision Number 4, Lot 64R1, District 6, $332,500
• Carol Wilson to Kevin Griffin and Audrey Griffin, Generals Quarters, Lot 3, District 19, $295,000
• Charles Feezell to Virginia McMullin and Jessica McMullin, Allenbrook Subdivision, Lot 2028, District 19, $251,500
• Larry Campbell and Carole Campbell to Seth Tharp and Lydia Tharp, Eagleton Village Subdivision, Lot 169, District 9, $164,900
• Jonathan Irwin and Rebecca Irwin to Tony Shropshire and Nancy Shropshire, Sevierville Road, Acres 0.636, District 12, $176,739
• Kendra Montgomery to Kenley Montgomery and Hazel Montgomery, Morganton Road, District 6, $87,000
• Pamela Anderson Bryant and Rodney Bryant to Aislynn Hall, Green Valley Subdivision, Section 1, Lot 4, District 6, $190,000
• Timothy Fischer and Karen Fischer to Samuel Gillooly and Amanda Gillooly, Oxford Hills Subdivision, Section 4, Lot 165R, District 19, $20,000
• Kevin Proffitt, Karen Proffitt, Stephen Proffitt, Megan Hadden and Robert Proffitt to Brandon Waters and Jenna Waters, Indiana Avenue, District 19, $375,000
• Zola Burns Trust and George Burns Trust to Curtis Myers II, Louisville Road, Acres 7.7, District omitted, $260,000
• Kathleen Nixon to Timothy Whitehead and Kayla Whitehead, Majestic Mountain, Lot 48, District 13, $31,500
• Pankratz Construction Inc. to Tammy Bradberry and Chris Bradberry, Montgomery Farms, Phase 2, Lot 59, District 19, $379,900
• Kyle Kant and Raina Kant to Anthony Spezia and Sharon Spezia, Trillium Residential Cove Subdivision, Lot R-U6, District 15, $333,750
• Luther Johnson and Judy Johnson to Gregory Johnson and Amy Johnson, Linda Lane, Acres 6.393, District 11, $225,000
• Donald Heinrich II and Barbara Heinrich to Donald Heinrich III, Chilhowee View Addition, Lot 19, District 8, $100,000
• Fred Mchargue and Grace Mchargue to Timothy Stoner and Molly Farrell, Acres 11.67, District 10, $350,000
• Kathy Brown to Christie Harmon, Larry and Penny Morelock Subdivision, Lot 4, District 12, $109,900
• Triet-Giang Nguyen to Minh Nguyen, Meadow Valley Addition, Lot 16, District 9, $180,000
• Adam Huskey and Irene Huskey to Scott Harcke and Brittany Harcke, St. Thomas Subdivision, Lot 19R1, District 9, $550,000
• Mary Wilson, Terry Wilson, Trenia Law and Nirran Wilson to Jacob Carmichael, Acres 2.34, District 11; Redbud Hills Subdivision, Lots 1 and 2, District 11, $70,000
• Anna Long, Jimmy Gourley, June Godfrey and Edna Gourley to Carol Russell, Jimmy C. Gourley and wife Jeffee D. Property and Edna J. Gourley Estate Property, Lot 3, District omitted, $177,500
• Fred Meadows and James Meadows to Elizabeth Davis, Royal Oaks, Section 14, Phase 1, District 19, $450,000
• Terri Moore and Adam Moore to Robert Collins, William Brook Subdivision, Lot 9, District 19, $237,400
• Steven Bell and Laura Bell to Gregory Baker, Westfields Subdivision, Lots 8 and 9, District 9, $262,000
• Cornerstone Custom Homes LLC to Benjamin Blodgett and Kylie Blodgett, Whittington Subdivision, Lot 21, District 19, $649,000
• Robert Ferguson and Tammy Ferguson to Terry South, Kathy Mullen Property, Lot 6R-1A, District 6, $439,900
• Alan Whitehouse and Patricia Whitehouse to Robert Holt and Ami Holt, Kirklands Estates Subdivision, Lot 29, District 19, $439,000
• Rachael Hooten and Michael Melton to Andrew Sexton and Lori Sexton, Miser Station, District 5, $40,000
• Elizabeth Davis and TSP Investments LLC to Rhonda Pawlawski, Blount Acres Subdivision, Lot 9R, District 13, $299,900
• Wesley Hand to Clara Coffey and Sherry Wrona, Morganton Reserve, Phase 2, Lot 93, District 19, $314,900
• Thomas Mertens and Judy Mertens to William Ward, Shenendoah Place, Lot 3R-1, District 5, $180,000
• Chance Street and Kirsten Street to Sandra Bible, JM Turner Farm, Lot 19, District 19, $174,000
• Kenneth Clevenger and Joan Clevenger to Kenneth Clevenger Trust and Joan Clevenger Trust, Northwood Subdivision, Lot 5R, District 9, $0
• Ben Pottorff and Lesli Pottorff to Scottie Nelson and Melissa Nelson, Mimosa Estates, Lot 240, District 11, $275,000
• Robert Gardner and Juliann Gardner to Winfred Henry and Bessie Henry, Giesler Meadows, Acres 1.21, District 13, $20,000
• Robert Blankenship to William Shoemaker Sr., Springfield Subdivision, Lot 21, District 9, $196,500
• Coy Helms Jr. and Jessica Helms to Betty Long, Ashwood Park the Villas at Fairview, Lot 33, District 19, $310,000
• Cades Cove Reserve LLC to COnasauga Baptist Association Inc., Cades Cove Reserve, Building 4, District 15, $189,900
• Anne Harwell to Janice Legg, Stonegate Subdivision, Lot 52, District 15, $351,200
• Robert McNair Co-Trust and Deanna McNair Co-Trust to Michael Slack and Judith Slack, Laurel Valley Subdivision, Lot 2R1, District 15, $379,000
• Keenland Heights LLC to State of Tennessee, North Park Boulevard, District omitted, $0
• Jeannie Green to State of Tennessee, Meadows at Pine Lakes Condominiums, Acres 2.937, District 11, $0
• Brandon Everhart and Harry McIntosh to Bobby Duncan and Amada Tinch, Misty Mountain Estates, Lot 12, District 8, $140,900
• David Lawhorn to Paul Green and Helen Green Joint Trust, Fencerail Gap, Phase 1, Lot 4, District 18, $225,000
• James Holloway to State of Tennessee, Cusick Road, District omitted, $0
• Gerald Dunford to Douglas Hornback and Heather Hornback, Golf View, Lot 3, District 9, $170,000
• Ball Homes LLC to Michael Eldridge and Amy Eldridge, The Park, Phase 3, Lot 25R, District 19, $315,501
• Tony Arnold and Cindy Arnold to John Smiertelny and Cheryl Smiertelny, Morganton Road, Acres 16.565, District 2, $0
• Eva Rutherford to Jacob Parsons and Elizabeth Parsons, Hinkle Road, District omitted, $215,000
• Kevin Gourley and Karla Gourley to C&M Holdings LLC, Steppes Condominium, Phase 1, District 19, $222,000
• Carla Vingoe to David Carson and Shoshana Carson, Charles Lockwood Property, Lot 2, District 7, $185,000
• Colleen Sterling to Huma Khan and Mark Green, Remington Park Subdivision, Lots 57 and 58, District 19, $260,000
• Elizabeth Davis and Dwight Price to Loren Dunkley and Denise Terese-Koch, Torrey Pines Cottages at Royal Oaks, Lot 7R, District 19, $325,000
• Robert Coning, Joseph Coning and Betty Coning to Ronald Babcock and Eve Babcock, Albert Coning Property, Lots 1 and 3R, District 7, $493,000
• Bradley Horner to David Hawkins and Ginger Hawkins, Mountain View Addition Number 2, Lots 20 and 22, District 19, $320,000
• KLV LLC to Chadwick Sunderland and Mallory Sunderland, KLV Property Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 3, District 7, $100,000
• Haley Jamison to James Payne, Victoria Subdivision, Lot 5, District 9, $175,000
• Brandon Dirmeyer and Kari Dirmeyer to Leo Phillips, Indian Grove Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 36, District 1, $206,550
• Dallas Monroe and Amber Monroe to Jon Rice and Molly Rice, Sunset View Addition to Maryville, Lots 41, 42, 43, 44 and 123, District 19, $450,000
• Ten Ninteen LLC to Austin Vick, Cherokee Heights Subdivision, Lot 9, District 19, $115,000
• Jon Rice and Molly Rice to Hadi Falahati and Sharon Falahati, Oxford Hills Subdivision, Section 4, Lot 144, District 19, $320,000
• Lorene Dixon and Vicky McClanahan to Amy Anderson, Greenwood Subdivision, Lot 19, District 6, $165,000
• Richard Kildow and Mary Kildow to Ron Petersen and Lori Petersen, Lowes Ferry Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 70, District 10, $66,000
• Thomas Leuthold and Christine Leuthold to Vernon Dockery Jr. and Shelley Maddox, Fortin Property, Lot 1R, District 19, $300,000
• Robert Taylor II to Margaret Taylor, Davis Building Lofts, District 9, $400,000
• Gail Romer and June Fuhr Estate to Thomas Tate and Teresa Tate, College Addition, Lots 14 and 15, District 19, $150,000
• Dagan Greene to Amy Tallent and Stacy Tallent, Eagleton Properties Inc. Number 1 Eagleton Village, Lot 30, District 9, $164,900
• Patricia Kaiser, Mildred Thomas, Janet Rainwater and James Morrow to Gail Hetzel and Robert Hetzel, Big Valley Campground, Lot 96, District 15, $96,300
• Norman Hood and Linda Fann to Jamie Taylor, Old Joe Miller Farm, Acres 5.63, District 13, $175,000
• Chanda Davis to Michael Davis, Persimmon Place, Lot 4, District 9, $150,000
• Wayne Duerer to Shannon Skidmore, Walker Property, Lot 2, District 15, $175,000
• NS Retail Holdings LLC to FCPT Holdings LLC, Carroll Property, Lot 1R, District 19, $2,074,202
