Jan. 30-Feb. 5
• Kim S. Caldwell and Kim S. Seals to Tina Schmidt and Russell T. Schmidt, Whittenburg Estates, Phase 1, Lot 1R, District 12, $670,000
• James R. Gregory to Ridgemont LLC, Panorama Estates, Lots 79-80, 134, 138, 141-143, and 149, District 6, $530,000
• Ben R. Long to SVR Enterprises LLC, Country Townhouse Condominiums, $280,000
• Jerry C. Shepherd and Patricia B. Shepherd to Austin L. Wilson and Erin Wilson, Worthington, Phase 3, Lot 134, District 19, $407,000
• Elmer G. McDaniel to Bruce A. Lindl and Julie J. Lindl, McDaniels Property, Lot 116R3, District 15, $72,000
• Lisa Lynn Ownby and Lisa Ownby to Christopher L. Smith and San Juanita J. Smith, Ownby Property, 1.41 Acres, District 15, $200,000
• Debra Kay Houser and Edford H. Hooper Estate to Clifton Gibson and Anna Henry Gibson, Lake Edge Subdivision, Lot 6, District 10, $370,000
• Rachel Glazener to Marci Linn Baggs, Russell Woods Estates, Lot 1, District 11, $216,000
• Violet Cranfield to Duque Land and Investments LTD Co., Tall Oaks Planned Community, Phase 3, Lot 60, Districts 13 and 14, $100,000
• Catherine Elizabeth Kelsch, Margaret Cameron Owings, Margaret Ann Owings, Corey Andrew Kelsch, Elizabeth C. England, Cathy Kelsch and Margaret Owings to Cynthia Lynn Bell and Jess A. Pratt, Greenmeadow Addition No. 2, Lot 81, District 9, $325,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Charles William Darr and Jacquelyn L. Driggers, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 3, Lot 117, District 7, $256,700
• James Deangelis to David Richman, Chessingham Subdivision, Lot 25, District 2, $260,000
• Cody D. Hobbs to Jacob N. Wachter, South Old Glory Road, 0.9 Acres, District 19, $150,000
• Ben R. Long and Allen D. Moss Jr. to Chase R. Boruff and Eric M. Costner, 1.50 Acres, and Louisville Road, 0.609 Acres, District 19, $1,500,000
• SBL Investment Properties LLC to Emelia Fujita, Farm of the Smokies, Lot 4, District 13, $75,000
• Michael T. Bennett and Elisha Bennett to Andrew W. Ledbetter and Hannah Harrell, Old Niles Ferry Road, 0.99 Acres, District 6, $287,000
• Nanji M. Shekhat, Saroj N. Shekhat, N. Shekhat and Saroj Shekhat to Terry Haley and Belinda Kay Haley, Highway 73, 2.055 Acres, District 15, $300,000
• Terry Haley and Belinda Kay Haley to Lamar Alexander Ventures LP, Highway 73, 2.055, District 15, $955,000
• The Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Terry and Patty Brennan LLC, District 9, $101,010
• K3 Holdings LLC to Ark Knox Sports Club LLC, Garner-Loop Property, Lot 4-R3, District 10, $975,000
• Jordan L. Vogel and Katarina Vogel to Ralph D. Peavy, Northside Subdivision, Lot 2, District 11, $179,000
• Broadway Partners LLC to Banana Stand, College Street, 0.163 and 0.087 Acres, District 9, $2,000,000
• Robert J. Gillo and Patricia M. Gillo to Bryant Christensen and Jacque Christensen, Holly Hills Subdivision, Lots 5 and 6, District 10, $340,000
• Cecil E. Renfroe and Barbara G. Renfroe to Harlan E. Duden Trustee, Lisa L. Duden Trustee and The Duden Family Living Trust-2001, Country Meadows Subdivision, Phase 3, Lot 112, District 8, $345,500
• William E. Webb Jr., Freda B. Webb and Heather M. Webb to Sarka Cernosek, Cades Cove Reserve, Building 2, District 15, $280,000
• Rhea Waring Hart Suc Trustee, The Hart Family Revocable Living Trust and William Mark Hart to Keith Edmonds, Hart Property, Lot 1, 0.689 Acres, and Lot 2, 3.434 Acres, District 19, $510,000
• Sean Michael Thompson to Mahsa Golzar-Ghoshouni, Shojaaddin Golzar Ghoshoni, Mahsa Golzar Ghoshouni and Ghoshoni Shojaaddin Golzar, Northfield Subdivision, Lot 115, District 9, $305,000
• James P. Hafer and Lisa F. Hafer to Rodriguez Properties LLC, Williams Way Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 85, District 8, $400,000
• Susan G. Long and Steven Lynn Long to Scotty G. Builders Inc., Long and Snoderly Property, Lot 1, District 1, $140,000
• John Joseph Hayes III to Michael J. Massaro and Michelle L. Massaro, Emma Rose S/D, Lot 1R-3, District 19, $380,000
• Archie W. Jordan and Beverly Jordan to Chris Michael Glass and Amy Glass, Victoria, Phases 2 and 3, Lot 52, District 9, $267,500
• Jacob Braden and Krista Braden to Malcolm Jackson, River View Addition Subdivision, Lot 30, District 11, $265,000
• Harry W. Caslow and Jane C. Caslow to Richard Wesley Ballard and Deborah Shawn Ballard, Mountain Trace Development, Lot 128, District 9, $432,000
• The Trust Company of Tennessee Suc Co-Trustee, The Wanda L. Moody Revocable Living Trust and Joan P. Ashe Suc Co-Trustee to Ernest Russell Greer and Janet Louise Greer, William Lyons Property, Lot 4R, District 9, $1,325,000
• Ronald Nutt, Lynda Jeanne Nutt and Lynda J. Nutt to GJHS LLC, Rio Vista Subdivision, Section 3, Lots 53 and 54, District 4, $1,135,000
• Edna Plante to William Corey Plante, Carrs Creek Road, Lot 2, 1.71 Acres, District 15, $25,000
• Tavin Schram to Brennan L. Schram, Highland Acres Subdivision First Addition, Lot 64, District 19, $450,000
• William D. Evans and Cornelia A. Evans to Mark A. Wilson and Kathleen T. Wilson, McCulley Commons, Phase 2, Lot 4, District 19, $398,500
• Jeffrey E. Bailey to Richard Secrist, Kinzel Springs Subdivision, Lot 58R, District 15, $40,000
• Tang Tennessee II LLC and FPF Tennessee LLC to Valderia LLC, Blackberry Mountain Residential Condominium, District 18, $4,950,000
• Ferrell Properties LLC to Kaulalani Gabriella Holloway, James Hatcher Property, Lot 2, District 13, $290,000
• Stacy Barbra to Carlton Paulmier and Vanessa Paulmier, Grandview Heights Subdivision No. 2, Phase 4, Lot 30, District 9, $261,000
• Daniel Asher Trustee and The Daniel Asher Revocable Trust to Erika Klauer, Blackberry Mountain Residential Condominium, District 18, $2,500,000
• Kirk Hitchcock and Tracy Hitchcock to Nom Nom Properties LLC, Waterhaven Subdivision, Lot 83R, District 4, $60,000
• Opendoor Property Trust I and Opendoor Labs Inc. to Russell L. Ingram and Stephanie A. Ingram, Garner Circle, District 8, $243,000
• Robert J. Jenkins, Carole D. Jenkins and Jack Bowman to James A. Powers and Lesia G. Powers, H. A. Harth Addition, Lots 5-8, District 9, $156,000
• Jackie L. Franks Jr. and Karen R. Franks to Yolanda Pioro and Patrice Pioro, Old Knoxville Pike, District 9, $30,000
• Michael L. Comeaux and Cathy B. Comeaux to Mark J. Westerheide and Donna Westerheide, Candlewood Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 26, District 12, $635,000
• Charles H. Sterling and Kelly Sterling to Megan Martin and James Martin, Whittenburg Estates, Phase 1, Lot 25R, District 12, $50,000
• Anderson E. Channell and Jacqlyn I. Channell to Janet E. Morton, The Ridge Club, District 19, $140,000
• Preferred Homes LLC to Dave T. Canucci and Danean A. Canucci, Springview Subdivision, Lot 5, District 6, $399,900
• Dwight Price and Elizabeth D. Davis to R. David Stark, Torrey Pines Cottages at Royal Oaks, Lot 11, District 19, $346,500
• Smithbilt LLC to Bryce M. Bosley, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 3, Lot 110, District 7, $284,235
• Amber Garland and James Garland to David W. Mayes and Crystal G. Mayes, Mack Hitch Peach Orchard Subdivision Lot 24, District 8, $160,000
• Thomas R. Byrd Trustee, Debra E. Byrd Trustee, The Byrd Revocable Loving Trust, Thomas R. Byrd Co-Trustee and Debra E. Byrd Co-Trustee to Carrie Feather and James Franklin Hutto Jr., Fawn Hollow Subdivision, Lot 6, District 15, $57,000
• Paul Raymond Kuhn III, Kailyn Marie Kuhn and Kailyn Marie Toler to Jeff Cooley and Kailee Waite, Glen-Abbey Subdivision, Lot 6, District 6, $350,000
• David M. Phillips and Vickie L. Phillips to Mark A. Ackerman and Cassie M. Acey, Long and Cox Property, Lot 1, District 6, $390,000
• Lawrence D. Gordon Jr. Trustee, The Lawrence D. Gordon Jr. Revocable Living Trust, Pierrette S. Gordon Trustee, The Pierrette S. Gordon Revocable Living Trust and The Pierrette S. Gordon Trust to Karen K. Morrison Trustee and The Karen K. Morrison Living Trust, The Park at Royal Oaks, Lot 33, District 19, $506,500
• Sheila C. Plasmyer to Sandy Irene Nelson, Chessingham Subdivision, Lot 5, District 2, $290,000
• Richard Bozarth and Paula C. Bozarth to Savanah Carroll, Springbrook Park Subdivision, Lot 7, District 9, $215,900
• Shelli Haynes and Travis Haynes to Christopher Stoneff and Tricia S. Stoneff, Grand Pines on the Creek, Lot 16, District 1, $109,900
• Neal M. Burchfield, Neal Miller Burchfield, Richard Neal Burchfield, Verna H. Burchfield, Verna Henry Burchfield, Gary Burchfield, Richard Burchfield and Neil M. Burchfield to David Burton and Connie Burton, Oxford Hills, Section 2, Lot 76R, District 19, $329,900
• Susan L. Headrick to Harry W. Caslow and Jane C. Caslow, Willis Hills, Lot 2, District 6, $389,900
• Jeffrey R. Warren and Shannon B. Warren to John Michael Trembley and Rebekah Shay Trembley, Springbrook Park Subdivision, Lots 14 and 15, District 19, $432,500
• Shirley Dean McDaniel and Mary E. Myers Estate to Nathan K. Hone and Jaclyn E. Hone, South Pine Street, District 9, $120,000
• David A. Sawyer and Deborah L. Sawyer to Headrick Properties LLC, Village Properties Inc., Lot A-4, District 9, $100,000
• Sharon Hunt to The Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority, Rocky Waters Subdivision, Section 5, Lot 97, District 11, $0
• Katy Beth Shields, Bonnie Shields and Bonnie Kate Manning Shields to Bailey Davis Shields, Red Oak Cove Subdivision, Lots 1 and 2, District 5, $75,000
• James P. Menard and Laura A. Menard to Richard Dale Meyers Trustee and The Meyers Family Trust, Smith Property Subdivision, Lot 2, District 9, $750,000
• Kelli Harvey to Christy Brown and Sonya Deyo, Fugate Property, Lot 3, District 2, $48,000
• Johnny Skeens and Dawn Skeens to Sarah Radovich and Shawn Radovich, Lowes Ferry Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 33, District 10, $105,000
• Bird & Bird Holdings LLC to Amanda L. Johnson and Jason R. Johnson, Fairview-Sentell Addition, Lots 6 and 7, District 6, $325,000
• Gary Burchfield, Richard Burchfield, Neal M. Burchfield, Neal Miller Burchfield, Verna H. Burchfield, Verna Henry Burchfield and Richard Neal Burchfield to Samuel Spence McCachren Jr. Trustee, Elizabeth Toomey McCachren Trustee and The McCachren Tennessee Community Property Trust, Oxford Hills, Section 2, Lot 75R, District 19, $66,000
• Rebecca Farr Wilson, Mary Dessie Farr Estate, Dessie H. Farr Estate, Leroy Farr, Arthur Franklin Farr and James Floyd Farr to Ariel Garcia and Rosa Flores, Plainfield Addition, Lost 94-96, District 9, $40,000
• Van James Bubel and Brenda Carolyn Bubel to David W. Garland and Mildred Garland, Maple Lane Farm Subdivision, Lots 4 and 5, District 2, $44,500
• J. Chris Evans and Randall B. Evans to Norman E. Lettieri and Shanan D. Lettieri, Watershaw Subdivision, Lot 1R5, District 4, $79,900.30
• Chad L. Haun, Jamie R. Haun, Christina Haun and Christina Marx to Parker Eugene Pressley and Tina Lorene Pressley, Farnum Street, 5 Acres, District 4, $250,000
• Scott Sexton and Shuquing Wen Sexton to Edward James Sublett and Jennifer D. Sublett, Overlook Addition, Lot 107, District 9, $252,000
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Tom Githens and Summer Githens, Morgan Park, Phase 1, Lot 17, District 19, $362,911
• Joseph K. Keenan to Susan L. Keenan, Grey Meadows Subdivision, Lot 13, District 13, $0
• Allen L. Bowerman to Allen L. Bowerman Trustee and the Allen L. Bowerman Family Revocable Living Trust, Springdale Addition, Lot 10, District 9, $0
• Allen L. Bowerman to Allen L. Bowerman Trustee and the Allen L. Bowerman Family Revocable Living Trust, Springfieldale Addition, Lot 9, District 9, $0
• Allen L. Bowerman to Allen L. Bowerman Trustee and the Allen L. Bowerman Family Revocable Living Trust, Rock Gardens, Lot 25, District 9, $0
• Allen L. Bowerman to Allen L. Bowerman Trustee and the Allen L. Bowerman Family Revocable Living Trust, Charles C. Clark First Addition, Lot 43, District 9, $0
• Allen L. Bowerman to Allen L. Bowerman Trustee and the Allen L. Bowerman Family Revocable Living Trust, Charles C. Clark First Addition, Lot 68, District 9, $0
• Allen L. Bowerman to Allen L. Bowerman Trustee and the Allen L. Bowerman Family Revocable Living Trust, Jackson Hills Subdivision, Lot 17, District 12, $0
• Allen L. Bowerman to Allen L. Bowerman Trustee and the Allen L. Bowerman Family Revocable Living Trust, Graham and Chumley Property, 1.404 Acres, District 4, $0
• Allen L. Bowerman to Allen L. Bowerman Trustee and the Allen L. Bowerman Family Revocable Living Trust, Rock Gardens Subdivision III, Lot 211, District 9, $0
• Allen L. Bowerman to Allen L. Bowerman Trustee and the Allen L. Bowerman Family Revocable Living Trust, Rock Gardens Subdivision, Lot 24, District 9, $0
• Allen L. Bowerman to Allen L. Bowerman Trustee and the Allen L. Bowerman Family Revocable Living Trust, Don L. Jackson Subdivision, Lot 16, 1.08 Acres, District 9, $0
• Allen L. Bowerman to Allen L. Bowerman Trustee and the Allen L. Bowerman Family Revocable Living Trust, Jackson Hills Subdivision, Lot 19, District 12, $0
• Allen L. Bowerman to Allen L. Bowerman Trustee and the Allen L. Bowerman Family Revocable Living Trust, Rock Gardens, Lot 16, District 9, $0
• Allen L. Bowerman to Allen L. Bowerman Trustee and the Allen L. Bowerman Family Revocable Living Trust, Armona Subdivision, Lot 2, District 9, $0
• Smithbilt LLC to Jeffrey Reed Warren and Shannon Beth Warren, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 3, Lot 109, District 7, $294,760
• Alicia R. Collins, Jacob D. Collins and Jacob Collins to Julie Werhnyak and Karin Betz, Grace Crossing, Lot 27, District 13, $390,000
• Leconte Land Development LLC to Kenneth A. Dean and Marella W. Dean, Travelers Rest Subdivision, Lot 20, District 9, $293,000
• Connie J. Meadows to Laura Porter, Vineyard Street, District 9, $150,000
• Brandon Wayne Carper, Robert W. Carper, Robert Wayne Carper Estate and Brandon Carper to Jarrod Cruze, Raulston View Subdivision, Lot 105, District 19, $170,000
• Richard J. Green and Janet T. McIntyre to Tara Hilliard and Andrew Hilliard, Lashbrooke Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 119BR, District 10, $80,000
• William B. Stephenson to Richard Galanti and Nicole Galanti, E. R. Gaskin Subdivision, Lot 1, District 9, $160,000
• John M. Dorling and Sue Ann Dorling to Joel A. Henson II and Dusty R. Henson, Mimosa Estates, Lots 183 and 184, District 11, $380,000
• Cary Nolen and Tonya Nolen to Esther K. Andrews, Saddle Ridge Subdivision, Section 1A, Lots 3 and 4, District 18, $60,000
• Edwin Dale Temples and Cindy Temples to Mountain View Cabin Builders LLC, Homestead West, Phase 2A, Lot 91W, District 18, $65,000
• Kathy G. Neisser and Philip S. Neisser to Jeffrey M. Arnett and Lori A. Arnett, St. Ives Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 106, District 9, $585,000
• Walter D. Witmer and Connie A. Witmer to Mountain View Cabin Builders LLC, Homestead West, Phase 1, Lot 27W, District 18, $75,000
• Jerry R. Moss Jr. to Whitney Kerr and Hunter Kerr, Liberty Church Road, 1.350 Acres, District 8, $180,000
• Max A. Hill and Janice R. Hill to Trent Long, East Broadway Avenue, 1.26 Acres, District 9, $250,000
• Orvie Smith to State of Tennessee, State Route 115, 0.169 Acres, $0
• Orvie Smith to State of Tennessee, State Route 115, 0.496 Acres, $0
• Laura J. Webb to Michael H. Meares and Laura J. Webb, Willard Addition, Lots 26 and 27, District 19, $0
• Anthony Ruggerio, Anthony Ruggiero, Dorothy Jean Lawson, Dorothy Jeane Lawson and Dorothy Jean Lawson Estate to David Jay Swain, Johnnie Thompson Lawson Property, District 8, $145,000
• Burdette Allen, Gerald Allen and Nancy J. Allen to Derek Maples and Linsey Maples, Eagleton Village No. 1, Lot 145, District 9, $120,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.