Jan. 8-14
• Michael Franz Amon and Michael F. Amon to Amanda Gates, Hutton Street, Lot 3, District 9, $240,000
• Derek Jon Tellier to Scott Royal Smith Trustee and The Vivid Red Revocable Family Trust Trustee, David D. Hill Property, Lot 1, District 9, $0
• Lone Wolf Enterprises LLC to Scott Royal Smith Trustee and Coral Red Revocable Family Trust, Boat Gunnel Road, 5.17 Acres, District 15, $0
• Jay Cranney to Rodolfo Ortega Perez and Graciela Osorio Viveris, James P. Anderson Property, Lot 4R, District 11, $410,000
• Frank H. Marsh, Martha J. Marsh and Martha J. (Frisbie) Marsh to Thomas William Shamblin and Teresa Marsh Shamblin, River Plantation Subdivision, Lot 38, District 14, $157,000
• Cody Bailey to Dylan Lawing, Daniel Lawing and Bailee Jones, Eagleton Properties Inc. Subdivision No. 1 Eagleton Village, Lot 3, District 9, $224,900
• Michael Louis Jackson and Casey Cay Jackson to Jeffrey Moore and Jillian Moore, LeConte Property Subdivision, Lot 5, District 9, $500,000
• Rhonda Johnstone and Rubin Lublin TN PLLC Sub Trustee to Servis One Inc. and BSI Financial Services, Nebo Road, 1.63 Acres, District 14, $73,150
• Jonathan Oscar Gass and and Audra Elizabeth Gass to Jonathan R. Gass and Margaret Nell Gass, Devault Road, District 10, $162,500
• Jim Desmond to Robert W. Nutting and Raina M. Nutting, Cold Springs Subdivision of Laurel Valley, Section 3, Lot 1, District 15, $47,500
• Brooke L. Stinnett to Spencer Reagan and Taylor Wagner, Mentor School Property, Lot 4, District 10, $310,000
• Leonard McMahan, T. Nancy McMahan and Nancy McMahan to Dixie Produce Inc., Littlebrook Industrial Park, Lot 1, 3.22 Acres, District 11, $4,500,000
• Samuel E. Rasnake to J. Alan McInturff, Colonial Harbor Subdivision, Lot 41, District 5, $10,000
• Samuel E. Rasnake to J. Alan McInturff, Colonial Harbor Subdivision, Lot 44, District 5, $14,000
• Maxine Hunt and Belar B. Hunt III to Nathaniel Lovin and Daisey Smith, Charles C. Clarks First Subdivision, Lot 81, District 9, $217,500
• Robert H. Easterly Jr. to Smoky Mountain Global Methodist Church, East Lamar Alexander Parkway, 7.265 Acres, District 14, $792,000
• Mary Ann McCullough to Andra L. Sneed, Ridgeview, Phase 2, Lot 75, District 6, $185,000
• Clara Katherine Brewer Garland to Mark L. Wright and Taleesa J. Wright, Calderwood Highway, 27.61 Acres, District 1, $479,900
• Damon Esco Runyon and June L. Runyon to Kenneth D. Walker and Beverly Ann Zimmer, Harriett N. Watson Heirs Property, Lot 1, 0.79 Acre, Districts 15 and 18, $510,000
• Jerry Davis and Susan K. Davis to Elisabeth Parson, Sundown Resort, Lot 16, District 15, $70,000
• Kevin Arthur Beard and Kimberly Jane Beard to Aaron Wilson and Rebecca Wilson, Castaway Cove, Lot 31R, District 5, $625,000
• Martha Jane Everett Porter to Julie M. Konkel and Bridger W. Konkel, Porter Properties Brick Mill Road, Lot 1, District 1, $220,590
• Richard A. Mauldin, Jess Allen Mauldin Attorney-in-Fact and Jess Mauldin Attorney-in-Fact to Tracie Traver, Westcliff, Section 3, Phase 2, Lot 76, District 19, $392,500
• GDP Properties LLC to James Fabian Bernini, Silver Creek Village Condominium, Phase 4, District 9, $360,000
• Michelle L. Phillips and Josh Steven Phillips to Terry L. Trogdon and Donna L. Trogdon, Lashbrook Subdivision, Lot 78R, District 10, $175,000
• Jeremy Dailey and Jennifer Dailey to Gordon N. Killen and Mary S. Killen, St. Ives Subdivision, Phase 4, Lot 148, District 9, $742,000
• Samuel Vega and Dawn Vega to Mirsada Barnhart and David T. Miller, East Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 3, District 9, $250,000
• Stephen W. Sheriff to Shelby D. Scott and David Matthew Scott, Fred McArthur and Robert Green Property, Lot 2, District 5, $210,000
• Randy W. Lowe and Randy Wade Lowe to Thomas Baratta and Gail Baratta, Alnwick Road, District 19, $181,000
• Tina D. Dixon to Donald M. Mackay and Jody G. Mackay, Riveredge Village Condominiums, Phase 1, District 15, $295,000
• Harold Dean Riddle to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lavista Subdivision, Lot 14, District 14, $246,600
• Mirjana Eichelberger, Miryana Eichelberger and Frank Eichelberger to Anthony S. Beato, Jess Todd Property, Lot 2, District 19, $330,000
• Steven S. Hall and Jill A. Hall to Margie Mitchell, Big Valley Campground, Section A, Lot 9, District 15, $228,000
• GGDA GP and Glen Glafenhein to Sorin Rosu and Simona Rosu, Maple Valley Farms, Lot 1, District 4, $169,850
• GGDA GP and Glen Glafenhein to John Loope, Maple Valley Farms, Lot 3, District 4, $168,750
• GGDA GP and Glen Glafenhein to Chrisi Hurst, Maple Valley Farms, Lot 4, District 4, $169,850
• M. Lynn Neal and Maurice Lynn Neal to Curtis E. Myers II and John R. Cox, William and Tommy Hodge Property, Lots 22 and 23, District 19, $275,000
• GGDA GP and Glen Glafehein to Hongwei Zhang, Xio Hui Zhou and Zhou Xiao Hui, Maple Valley Farms, Lot 5, District 4, $168,750
• James Cole McKinney to Richard D. Byrd and Angelia J. Byrd, Laws Chapel Road, 18.20 Acres, District 14, $250,000
• Lisa Bonfardin Schaad Suc Trustee and The Lynne Bonfardin Warner Revocable Trust to Kerry Lynn Ormond and Shane Jared Sembrat, Willard Addition, Lot 49, District 19, $600,000
• Lynn Michelle Wing to Jenny Whitehead and Pamela G. Brown, The Park at Royal Oaks, Lot 66, District 19, $465,000
• Prospect Baptist Church of Walland Tennessee Inc. and Prospect Baptist Church to Alyssa K. Lloyd and Nicholas D. Lloyd, Maryville-Sevierville Pike Road, 1.4 Acres, District 13, $200,000
• Joe L. Fuller and Lauren Thompson to Eric J. Lusinger, Jennifer L. Lusinger, Donna Lamber-Lusinger and Donna Lambert Lusinger, Rosedale Addition, Lots 7 and 8, District 19, $240,000
• GGDA GP and Glen Glafenhein to Lindsay Burkhead and Kevin Burkhead, Maple Valley Farms, Lot 7, District 4, $172,050
• Wanda L. Jackson and Wanda K. Jackson to Jon Fuller and Lauren Thompson, Rosedale Addition, Lots 35 and 36, District 19, $335,000
• Thomas E. Tucker to Derek Maples and Lindsey Maples, Court Street, District 19, $125,000
• Alexandria Elizabeth Cox, George Matthew Cox and Darlene C. Kerley to Wesley Blosser and Kelly Blosser, Old Glory-Alnwick Road, District 19, $775,000
• Frances M. Owen to Rubin R. Culak III and Ladonna B. Culak, Eagleton Village No. 1, Lot 152, District 9, $162,305
• Kristalyn Segroves, Christopher Segroves and Glenn Segroves to Jeffrey James Baerns, Big Springs Road, District 19, $408,000
• Billy Cowden and Jennifer Cowden to Alexandria Elizabeth Cox and George Matthew Cox, Panorama Estates, Lot 72, District 6, $468,000
• Amos Kemp and Rosie Kemp to Leah M. Soule and Stephen J. Soule, Lord Avenue, District 19, $363,000
• Evan H. Underwood and Amber E. Dennis to Paul William Sahr and Yasmin Sahr, Gray Meadows Subdivision, Lot 16, District 13, $415,000
• Jerry W. Kirkland to Jerry L. Rogers Jr., L. M. Hodges Property, Lot 5, District 5, $160,000
• GGDA GP and Glen Glafenhein to Gabriel Pator, Maple Valley Farms, Lot 6, District 4, $169,850
• 4B Properties LLC to Jared Wyatt Belcher and Lily Elizabeth Gray, Saffles Property, Lot 2, District 9, $245,000
