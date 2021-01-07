Dec. 27 to Jan. 2
• Blackberry Mountain Club LLC to Hesamm Gharavi and Lindsey Gharavi, Blackberry Mountain Residential Condominium, District 18, $2,500,000
• Richard Swaney and Karen Swaney to Lisa Johnston, Scarlett's Plantation, Phase 2, Lot 22, District 5, $260,000
• William Phillips Jr. and Christina Phillips to Avis Phillips and William Phillips Jr., Blackberry Mountain Residential Condominium, District 18, $4,295,000
• Townsend Partners LLC to Cades Cove Reserve LLC, Lamar Alexander Parkway, District 15, $285,000
• Jill Miller to Carlene Dees and Bobby Masiers, Green Valley Subdivision, Section 3, Lot 23, District 6, $235,000
• Mylon Keasler, Callie Midgett and Phyllis Midgett to David Payne, Deborah Payne and Jonathan Payne, Meadowbrook Addition No. 3, Lot 213, District 9, $165,000
• Carol Rader to Timothy Curling and Joanna Curling, David Acres, Phase 2, Lot 55, District 14, $30,000
• DR Horton Inc. to Garland Harper III and Danielle Brandfast, Farmington View, Phase 3, Lot 119, District 10, $246,050
• Jeffrey Clark and Stacie Clark to Samantha McBay, Fairfield Subdivision, Lot 9, District 14, $290,000
• Gary Teper and Cynthia Nelson to John Richmond and Deborah Richmond, Meadows at Broady Place, Lot 12, District 19, $425,000
• Olen Randall Kenley to Alicia Debow and Charles Debow, Candlewood Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 19, District 12, $39,900
• DR Horton Inc. to Aaron Lolley and Leslie Lolley, Farmington View, Phase 3, Lot 82, District 10, $301,250
• Bradley Shore to Elvis Mabry, Coulter View, Lot 8, District 14, $374,900
• Sandra Gumm and Ronnie Gumm to Tron Reed, West Hills Subdivision, Lot 6, District 7, $165,000
• Madison Hall to Levi Smith and Tabatha Smith, Remagen Lane Subdivision, Lot 4, District 6, $192,500
• Brook Bagwell and Sheril Bagwell to Carly Crofoot, William Jenkins and Richard Jenkins, Hidden Valley Addition, Section 2, Lot 30, District 13, $200,000
• Gregory Strach and Sherry Strach to PW Investments LLC, Lively Road, Acres 2.4005, District 19, $760,000
• DR Horton Inc. to William Weier and Michelle Weier, Farmington View, Phase 3, Lot 78, District 10, $320,527.50
• Michael Scandlyn Trust and Mary Ann Scandlyn Trust to BVF Investments LLC, Wildwood-Knoxville Pike Road, Acres 197.10, District 12, $3,000,000
• DR Horton Inc. to Grayson Wright and Beth Wright, Farmington View, Phase 3, Lot 75, District 10, $304,760
• Stephen Handley, Bethany Handley, Steven Hall and Jill Hall to Ted Frizen and Anita Frizen, Brookmeade at River Shoals Subdivision, Lots 11 and 12, District 12, $900,000
• James Millsaps II and Stephanie Millsaps to Ellen Fiore, Derby Downs Subdivision, Lot 8, District 2, $373,000
• Kevin Proffitt, Robert Proffitt Estate, Karen Proffitt, Megan Hadden and Stephen Proffitt to Samuel Tipton and Stephanie Tipton, South Washington Avenue, District 9, $216,000
• John Nowell Trust and Linda Nowell Trust to John Nowell, Linda Nowell and Jald Lodge LTD, Chestnut Tops, Lot 3, District 18, $720,000
• John Ed Matlock to Alison Good and Brandon Good, Trails End Subdivision, Lot 40, District 6, $233,000
• Joe Birdwell and Denice Birdwell to Appalachia Martial Arts LLC, Wrights Ferry Pike Road, District 9; Ford Addition, Lots 76 and 77, District 9, $55,000
• Charles Giesz to Ezequiel Jose and Amparo Jose, Little Roundtop Subdivision, Lot 5, District 15, $27,500
• Rachel Talley to Kacey Brooks and Christopher Brooks, Ashwood Park the Villas at Fairview, Lot 41, District 19, $350,900
• Sebrina Boyd and Quinton Boyd to Lacey Sexton, Mcleans Oakland Park Addition to Maryville, Lots 38, 39 and 40, District 9, $165,000
• Meredith Levans and Ronald Levans to Douglas Loud and Trinety Loud, Royal Oaks Subdivision, Section 5, Phase 1, Lot V7, District 19, $236,000
• John D. Jarmon Tryst to Walter Payne and Beth Payne, John Johnson Property, Lots 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14, District 1, $550,000
• Michael Wright, Jody Butler, Wendy Wilson and Ellen Jean Wright Estate to Robert Meyer and Meagan Meyer, Hitch Road, Acres 2.84, District 12, $251,000
• Peachtree Pointe LP to Vincent Castle Hoover, Osprey Point LP Residential Tracts, Lot B, Acres 7.06, District 10, $1,200,000
• Joshua Kintz to Quinton Boyd and Sebrina Boyd, Green Valley Subdivision, Section 4, Lot 48, District 6, $262,000
• Planned Management Inc. to Thriller Properties LLC, Lane Business Park, Lot 8, Acres 1.500, District 19, $410,000
• Ryan Henry and Rebecca Henry to Heather Hagg and Jeremy Hagg, James Robinson Property, Acres 3.42, District 5, $355,000
• Randall Davis and Alexandra Davis to Cody Bailey, Eagleton Properties Inc. Subdivision No. 1 Eagleton Village, Lot 3, District 9, $161,900
• PS Investments LLC to Carruth Lovin and Alejandro Santa, District 9, $90,000
• James Gregory to Jason Amburn and Whitney Amburn, Panorama Estates, Lot 148, District 6, $55,000
• Justin Owensby and Megan Owensby to Eric Shawn Sims, Royal Village, Lot 3R, District 19, $180,000
• Aaron Michael Lolley to Dawson Werner, Mountain Meadow Subdivision, Lot 36, District 2, $209,900
• Michele Self to Jill Miller, Dominion Downs Subdivision, Lot 160R, District 7, $235,000
• Barbara Russell Graves and David Russell to James Myers and Patti Myers, Middlesettlements Road, Acres 24.158, District 19, $335,000
• Jaime Walker Lawson and Andrew W. Lawson to Amy Nash, Rock Gardens Addition, Lot 147, District 9, $136,500
• SEC Properties General Partnership, Matt Caldwell, Richard Evans and Steve Scarborough to Ronald Spencer and Sharon Spencer, Grand Pines on the Creek, Lot 4, District 1, $152,500
• Agiimaa Munkhsukh Grant to Jacky Rogers and Ashley Rogers, Leatherwood Estates, Lot 68, District 18, $270,000
• Freida Mae Bible to Lynne Murr, Pleasant Hill Homes Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 25, District 8, $275,000
• Voretta French to Nicole Rothstein and Jarrod Rothstein, Smoky Hills Subdivision, Lot 15, District 13, $45,000
• Kelly James Keylon, Joyce King Keylon and Kevin Eric Keylon to Andrew Lawson and Jaime Lawson, Westfields, Section 2, Lot 33, District 9, $250,000
• Kevin Montgomery to Alice Montgomery, Andover Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 31R, District 9, $357,849.20
• Donald Schubauer and Karen Schubauer to Jessi Belcher, Cedar Lane Subdivision, Lots 8 and 9, District 19, $246,500
• Herman Garner and Joann Garner to Tommy Kerr Jr. and Kelly Kerr, Herman Garner and Jerry Hill Properties, Lot 1, District 8, $55,700
• Thomas Goan and Sherry Goan to Ashley Rico and Adolfo Reyna Rico, Brantley Park Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 58, District 9, $285,000
• Dwight Porter II and Kelley Porter to Kelsey Paige Gumm and Dylan Gumm, Northfield Subdivision, Lot 29, District 9, $273,500
• Ag-Pro Real Estate Investments II LLC to AGNL Tractor LLC and AGNL Manager IV Inc., Lane Business Park, Lot 32, District 19, $3,660,000
• Gloria Inman to Nils Markus Stenvig and Chelsea Stenvig, Acres 3.247, District 9, $246,000
• Nicholas Cripps to Jonathan Houser, Chilhowee View Road, District 8, $172,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Jenna Hunt and Chris Fernandez, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 1, Lot 35, District 7, $272,625
• Meiyu Lin to Debbie Harris, Blount Development Company Property, Lot 153, District 9, $219,900
• Steve Jones to Douglas Eaton, WB Irwin Addition, Lot 36, Acres 0.25, District 9, $229,900
• Kenneth Irwin and Donna Irwin to Stephen Deck and Pamela Deck, Warren Property, Lot 3, District 19, $85,900
• Eddins Hopps Jr. and Lynn Hopps to Scott Bassitt and Catherine Bassitt, Earl H. Francis and Calvin Jones Estate, Lot 11R-2, District 10, $478,000
• Norma Hitson to Charles Taylor, Needmore Road, Acres 29.9, District 7, $175,000
• Bert and Denise King LLC, Denise King Trust and King Family Revocable Trust to Jason Pankratz, Turner Place Condominiums, Building E, District 19, $169,900
• Sandra Palmer and Bruce Palmer to Richard May Trust, Jane May Trust and Richard May and Jane May Revocable Trust, Mossy Grove Estates, Phase 2, Lot 31R, District omitted, $325,000
• Justin Rexrode and Hannah Rexrode to Grant Garringer, Highland Acres Subdivision First Addition, Lots 162 and 163, District 19, $192,500
• Justin Brannam and Alison Brannam to Brandon Harvey, Grace Crossing Subdivision, Lot 10, District 13, $285,000
• Cades Cove Reserve LLC to Kathryn Sherrard, Cades Cove Reserve, Building 4, District 15, $189,900
• DR Horton Inc. to Lindsay Grammes, Farmington View, Phase 3, Lot 77, District 10, $303,165
• Cades Cove Reserve LLC to Christina Delaney, Cades Cove Reserve, Building 4, District 15, $169,900
• Joseph Hall and Barbara Hall to Aaron Walters and Callie Walters, Gravelly Hills Road, Acres 1.36, District 5, $49,900
• DR Horton to Aaron Washburn and Kasi Washburn, Farmington View, Phase 3, Lot 83, District 10, $258,385
• Jason Matthews to Susan Lutman, Hinkle Estates, Lot 111, District 13, $285,000
• Eduardo Carballo and Rebekah Carballo to Jessica Davis and Travis Williams, Amerine Station Subdivision, Lot 81, District 9, $295,000
• Douglas Eaton to Samuel Aikens and Melissa Aikens, Rosewood Subdivision, Lot 28, District 14, $329,900
• Justin Elliott and Kelsie Elliott to Aubrey Woodruff, Amburn Builders LLC Property, Lot 5, District 8, $226,936
• David Puczek and Ana Puczek to Charles Fairbanks and Kimberly Fairbanks, Majestic Mountain Subdivision, Lot 57, District 13, $35,000
• Edward Huffman and Chisa Huffman to Paul Sherry, Park at Royal Oaks, Lot 5, District 19, $439,900
• Robin Smith and Kristie Danby to Benjamin Bohannon and Billie Bohannon, Sweet Grass Plantation, Phase 2, Lot 43, District 12, $569,900
• Donna Moffett Gryder to Charles Moffett, Moffett Property, Lots 1 and 3, District 2, $0
• Charles Moffett to Donna Moffett Gryder, Moffett Property, Lot 2, Acres 55.941, District 2, $0
• First Horizon Bank, American Fidelity Bank, Greene County Bank, Greenbank and First Tennessee Bank National Association to Nimesh Patel, McArthur Road, Acres 0.91, District omitted, $495,000
• Jose Andrade and Sandra Andrade to Charles Covington, Tall Oaks Planned Community, Phase 2, Lot 27, District 14, $143,000
• Jacob Redmond to Daniel Knowles and Allison Knowles, Royal Oaks Subdivision, Lot V-320, District 19, $259,000
• Jack Hicks and Shayla Hicks to John Nunn and Beverly Nunn, Big Valley Campground, Lot 37, District 15, $40,000
• Cary Spence and Barbara Spence to Robert Griffith, Little River Estates Addition, Lot 10, District 15, $140,000
• Nimesh Patel to Veds Corporation, Washington Avenue, Lot 228, Acres 0.378, District 9; Map of Maryville, Lot 228, Acres 0.378, District 9, $490,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.