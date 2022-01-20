Jan. 9-15
• Charles R. Carter and Melissa J. Carter to Eric Gebhart and Tracy Gebhart, Dunn Hollow Road, District 15, $148,000
• Cathy L. Harrelson and Glenn Harrelson to Casey Eidson and Katia Eidson, Allenbrook Subdivision, Lot 112R, District 7, $281,000
• Donald Baker and Joy Baker to Dale M. Henry and Debra J. Henry, Royal Oaks, Section 1, Phase 1, Lot 8, District 19, $335,000
• Maloney Development LLC to William C. Devine, Horton Property Subdivision, Lot 13, District 8, $349,900
• James F. Williams to Daniel Schuch, J. R. Gamble Property, Lot 1, District 14, $525,000
• Savannah Properties LLC to Elizabeth Murphy and Jason Murphy, Cottages, Lot 18, District 19, $359,900
• Victoria M. Boren to Tamara M. Burns and Steven C. Burns Jr., Park at Royal Oaks, Lot 58, District 19, $575,000
• Savannah Properties LLC to Lynda Joan Elliott, Cottages, Lot 39, District 19, $352,100
• John Overbeck and Lori Overbeck to Michael John Krantz and Kimberly Renee Krantz, Blackberry Mountain Residential Condominium, District 18, $6,800,000
• Mark W. Russell to Paul T. Coleman Trustee, Saddle Ridge Subdivision, Section 1F, Lots 1 and 7R, 8.961 and 1.535 Acres, District 18, $120,000
• David Tallent and Carolyn Tallent to Joseph Michael Armistead and Kristin R. Armistead, Oliver Pickens Farm Subdivision, Lots 1 and 2, District 13, $275,000
• William Lane, Kimberlye Lane and Kimberlye Matracea to Rebecca Driver, Sawyers Green, Phase 1, Lot 1, District 13, $35,000
• Mark Ackerman and Cassie Acey to Pierce Properties & Acquisitions LLC, Rock Gardens Subdivision No. 2, Lot 225, District 9, $210,000
• Donald J. Tipton Sr. and Timothy D. Tipton to Troy N. Galyon and Sarah C. Dixon, Eagleton Village, Lot 65, District 9, $195,000
• Ransom M. Blevins and Mistie Blevins to Martin Lee Warren Trustee, Joan Renee Warren Trustee, and Martin Lee Warren and Joan Renee Warren Trust, Worthington Subdivision, Sections 2 and 3, Phase 1, Lot 91, District 6, $348,750
• Elizabeth D. Davis to Jerry R. Rodgers and Nyla Patti Rodgers, Wilkinson Pike S/D, Lot 4, District 9, $419,900
• Next Gen Home Buyers LLC to Nancy R. Helton, Duncan Subdivision, Lot 8, District 9, $180,000
• Stephen T. Biggar and Kathy S. Biggar to Alyssa Loy and Thomas J. Loy, St. Ives (Alcoa) Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 55, District 9, $155,000
• Ernest Thomas Bailey to James E. Sudderth and Tracy K. Sutterth, Midway Subdivision, Lot 15R1, District 10, $302,000
• Patricia Heaton to Taylor Made Investments Inc., Colonial Heights Subdivision, Lot 37, District 7, $173,00
• Maria V. Thom and Robert J. Jordan to Andrew E. Marks and Patricia A. Marks, Eagle Nest Subdivision, Lot 22, District 15, $95,000
• Equestrian Properties GP, David A. Shanks and Laura M. Hall to Jamie Sue Millsaps and Richard Lee Millsaps, Gregg Road, 1.552 and 0.007 Acres, District 4, $45,000
• Kimberly Kermet and Kim Kermet to David Hunter Jones, Grand Vista Subdivision, Lot 34, District 8, $323,000
• Michael F. Cogdill and Carol A. Cogdill to Gene A. Cook and Melissa Cook, Otha Anna Estates, Section 1, Lot 21, District 13, $349,900
• Donn R. Tisch and Margaret O. Tisch to Jerry Tisch and Nicole Tisch, Black Bear Hollow, Lot 2R, District 15, $500,000
• RHBTN LLC to Dustin John Wieske and Kaitlin Janelle Wieske, Ashbrook Farms Subdivision, Section 3, Lot 20, District 1, $310,000
• David J. Wood and Corrina T. Wood to Drew Desantis, State Highway 321, 5.08 Acres, District 4, $168,000
• Margie Deen Rosa to Phillip Shadowens, Wyndsong Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 132, District 2, $69,900
• Commercial Cutting Equipment Inc. to Bimalkumar Nathubhai Patel, Curtis E. Henderson Property, Lot 1, District 19, $270,000
• Lori M. Davis to Jason Michael Dotsch and Michaela Dotsch, West Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 131, District 9, $225,000
• Nicholas J. Buchanan to Charles Swift, Wilson Subdivision, Lot 4, District 2, $171,000
• Alan Phelps and Angela Phelps to Douglas Blair and Monica Blair, South Hampton Subdivision, Lot 17, District 7, $85,000
• Caroline L. Goins, Charles A. Goins Sr. and Charles Anthony Goins Jr. to PFR LLC, Worthington Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 94D, District 19, $165,000
• Aubrey K. Needham Jr. to State of Tennessee, Topside Road, 0.473 and 1.155 Acres, $0
• Aubrey K. Needham Jr. to State of Tennessee, Topside Road, $0
• Stone Construction Group Inc. to Ryan Quinn and Carol Poteete, Wyatt & Waylon Acres, Lot 2, District 4, $110,000
• Jamacio A. Kimble and Kayla B. Kimble to Tracey T. Shepherd and Joseph C. Shepherd, Tarwater/Orr Subdivision, Lot 5, District 1, $322,500
• David F. Orr and Susan M. Orr to Bruce A. Skolfield and Bonnie J. Skolfield, Burns Acres, Lot 12, District 4, $385,000
• Second Harvest Good Bank of East Tennessee to Turner Homes LLC, Toriville Subdivision, Lot 2R-1, District 19, $45,000
• Johnny J. Bishop and Louise V. Bishop to Thomas Ryan Loveday and Tammy Cassandra Loveday, Dailey Property, Lot 2, District 1, $103,000
• Gary A. Tipton and Charity Tipton to Christopher Taylor York and Kelsey H. York, Tipton Subdivision, Lot 2, 1.80 Acres, District 7, $235,000
• James S. Avenell and Christa A. Avenell to William Jacob Little and Kelli Little, Royal Oaks Subdivision, Section 6, Phase 1, Lot 192, District 19, $520,000
• Nancy Avalos and David Avalos to Hubbub Properties LLC, Kinzel Springs Company Subdivision, Lots 1-3, District 15, $410,000
• Stone Construction Group Inc. to Thomas Brian Williamson and Jeni Maria Williamson, Wyatt & Waylon Acres, Lot 1, District 4, $110,000
• John C. Clark Trustee and John C. Clark Revocable Living Trust to Eric N. Mosqueda Trustee, Abigail Arche Mosqueda Trustee, Abigail Arche-Mosqueda Trustee and Mosqueda Living Trust, Fairlight Subdivision Laurel Valley, Lot 30, District 15, $515,000
• Equity Trust Company and Mark Edward Saunders IRA to Aubrey L. Rodriquez and Haley Rodriguez, Johnston Road, 1.146 Acres, District 10, $290,000
• Rhonda L. Kridner and Charles B. Kridner Estate to Gordon Bruce Bristol Jr., Nolan Crossing Subdivision, Lot 7, District 1, $379,000
• Rebecca Brigance Trustee, Rebecca J. Brigance Living Trust and Rebecca Brigance to Phillip J. French and Voretta B. French, Savannah Park Subdivision, Lot 39, District 19, $400,000
• Dieu Huu Nguyen and Thi Nhu Nguyen to Michael Wayne Van Gundy, Gina Luise Lenzi-Van Gundy and Gina Louise Lenzi Van Gundy, Lashbrooke, Lot 110, District 10, $110,000
• Bobby L. Key to Richard Dougherty, Old Piney Road, 1.076 Acres, District 8, $280,500
• Curtis Myers II, John R. Cox Jr. and Curtis E. Myers II to Omer Gary Kennedy, Louisville Boat Dock Road, 0.77 Acres, District 10, $250,000
• Eric M. Witt and Samantha K. Witt to Michael P. Bellino and Diedre E. Tarango, Old Niles Ferry Subdivision, Lot 27, District 6, $299,900
• Brad and Joyce Soldwedel Joint Revocable Trust, Brad Lee Soldwedel Co-Trustee and Joyce Renee Soldwedel Co-Trustee, State Route 115, $0
• Donny Davis, Edith Mae Cobb and Lynda Carol Lee McCollum to Henry Swann and Carla Swann, 0.97 Acres, District 15, $10,000
• Katlin N. Cooke and Lucy C. Daugherty to Anthony Joiner and Sarah Joiner, Scenic Terrace Addition, Lot 20, District 9, $188,400
• Lisa Kay Keys to Edward Rivers and Amy Rivers, Old Chilhowee Road, Lot 2, 31.82 Acres, District 13, $395,000
• F&G Development and Mack A. Gentry to Bradley S. Carpenter and Breanna M. Carpenter, Smoky Hills Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 61, District 13, $80,000
• Kevin J. Hoey to Jeffrey R. Hill and Sheena M. Hill, Kevin J. Hoey Property, Lot 1, District 7, $48,000
• Dale Andrew Boyd, James E. Boyd Estate and Doris Ann Boyd to Steven M. Davis and Amy C. Davis, Norton Pond Drive, 20.91 Acres, District 6, $170,000
• Deborah Ann Teffeteller and Deborah Teffeteller to Ronny Traffanstedt, Wanda Traffanstedt and Lynsey Rena Graham, Tuckaleechee Trail, 1.71 Acres, District 9, $40,000
• Joseph S. Noel to A Star Construction LLC, W. Gregory Property LLC Subdivision, Lot 1R, District 10, $225,000
• Kenneth R. Maples to Michael B. Violet and Jennifer H. Violet, Kinzel Springs Subdivision, Phase 6, Lot 117, District 15, $56,000
• Janie E. Fields to Matthew Cooper, Clinton Ogle To Gary Keller, Lot 1, District 14, $125,000
• Bearden Leasing Incorporated to Marshall Builders Inc., Ridge Water, Lot 25, District 5, $35,000
• Kenneth R. Maples to David H. Steed and Jennifer W. Steed, Kinzel Springs Subdivision, Phase 6, Lot 115, District 15, $55,500
• Wandalene H. Elliott, Wandalene Holly Elliot and Joy Garrett to Alice A. Kolbe Trustee and The Alice A. Kolbe Revocable Living Trust, Dominion Downs Subdivision, Lot 176, District 7, $255,000
• Charles J. Garvey and Kathy K. Garvey to Victor Anderson and Teresa Anderson, Mount Luke, Lot 98-R2, District 15, $15,000
• Richard Frank Bosman and Sally D. Barnett to AK Investments LLC, Meadowbrook Addition No. 2, Lot 86, District 9, $100,000
• Frederick P. Yilling, Susan L. Yilling and F. P. Yilling to Harold Paul Ashworth and Tabitha A. King, Green Property, Lot 16, District 12, $530,000
• Michael C. Brinkmann and Karen B. Brinkmann to George G. Crum and Sierra M. Crum, Hillview Acres, Lot 1, District 6, $139,000
• Cory Floyd, Alyssa Floyd and Alyssa Rudd to Keith Edmonds, Eagleton Properties Inc. Subdivision No. 1 Eagleton Village, Lot 160, District 9, $205,000
• Daniel H. Howell and Wendi K. Howell to Michelle Weitzel and Kenneth P. Weitzel, Part of Margaret Holland Property, 1 Acre, District 13, $255,000
• Daniel McDonald, Daniel L. McDonald, Daniel Lynn McDonald, Casey McDonald, Casey L. McDonald and Casey Lynn McDonald to Paul Barber and April Barber, Morganton Road, 10.60 Acres, District 6, $1,150,000
• Shanna D. Cooper to Eric Witt and Samantha Witt, Mossy Grove Estates, Phase 2, Lot 34, District 6, $400,000
• Hugh L. Sunderland and Mara Sunderland to Laken L. Kimsey and Amy E. Kimsey, Stewart Property, Lot 1, District 10, $235,000
• Charles E. Bunch and Kathy R. Bunch to Rickey D. Yetman, Shawnee Street, Lot 17, District 4, $40,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.