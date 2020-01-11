Dec. 22 to Dec. 28
• William M. Julian and Amy N. Julian to Christopher B. Campbell II and Maggie J. Hogan, Highland Springs Subdivision, Lot 2, District 13, $495,000
• U.S. Bank National Association, CIM Trust and Select Portfolio Servicing Inc. to David Loveday and Lyndsey Hazen, West Hunt Road, Acres 3.316, District 19, $405,900
• Vanguard Investments Inc to Corey M. Clark and Allison C. Clark, Allenbrook Subdivision, Lot 250, District 19, $219,500
• Sherill C. Wallace to BND Properties LLC, Sherwood Forest Addition No. 3, Lot 26, District 19, $155,000
• Ann M. Ballou and Anne Katherine Ballou Fowler to Barry L. Cody and Alisa M. Cody, Colonial Harbor, Lot 31, District 5, $799,900
• Farmington Development Corporation to Don Stewart Construction LLC, Hilltop Vista Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 42, District 19, $26,000
• Jay Steve Huskey to Aaron H. Bullock and Jennifer L. Bullock, Jay Huskey Property, Lot 1, Acres 22.107, District 13, $185,000
• Roger Kerr and Cynthia Kerr to Joseph Creech, Singleton Station Road, District 11, $290,000
• Smith Funeral and Cremation Service Inc. and Smith Mortuary Company to Savannah Properties LLC, Savannah Park Village of Savannah Park, District 19, $66,000
• Stanley E. Anderson to Marjorie A. Anderson, Clover Hills Estates, Lot 2, District 6, $0
• Elizabeth D. Davis and Dwight Price to Robert P. Hill Jr. and Sharlene B. Hill, Torrey Pines Cottages at Royal Oaks, Lot 19, District 19, $351,822
• Timothy J. Hill and Jaime B. Hill to Thomas L. Atwell and Susan L. Atwell, Creek Bridge Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 1, District 14, $275,000
• Nicholas Hodge to Daniel Hayden Nunnally, Hechevarria Property, Lot 2, District 1, $206,000
• Wilson & Associates PLLC Suc. Trust, James H. Cummings and Zelma L. Cummings to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, Allegheny Springs Road, Acres 1, District 7, $0
• Donna M. Benda to Joshua C. T. Norris and Hannah R. Norris, Hutton Ridge Pike, Acres 0.33, District 1, $125,900
• Farmington Development Corporation to Benjamin Lee and Angela Lee, Hilltop Vista Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 70, District 19, $37,000
• Matthew Pickens and Joanne Pickens to Juanita Janis Robinson, Spence Field, Section 2, Lot 16, District 7, $179,000
• Michael E. Williams and Michelle R. Williams to Matthew Pickens and Joanne Pickens, Mr. and Mrs. Calvin Tipton Subdivision, Lot 1, District 4, $279,000
• BRC Construction Inc. to Phillip William Patraw and Phyllis Darlene Patraw, Cox Property, Lot 3R-9, District 13, $220,000
• Gary E. Simerly and Brenda G. Simerly to Malcolm S. Campbell and Dena Campbell, Miser Station Road, Acres 2.15, District 4, $225,000
• Diana Aycocke to Rusty S. Aycocke and Laura E. Aycocke, Janes Subdivision, Lot 43, District 19, $70,500
• Sharon Ann Garland to Lloyd Oslonian, Pike Road, Acres 2, District 9, $120,000
• Margie Lynn Davis, John C. Shell Estate and John Christopher Shell Jr. Estate to Ashley Sparks and Teresa F. Williamson, Bays Mountain Country Club Estates Subdivision, Lot 9, District 13, $135,000
• Richard Benjamin Whitten, Lauren Whitten and James Michael Smith to Jeffrey Jose Castro and Victoria Lee Castro, Junaluska Country Club Resort Area, Lots 26 and 27, District 10, $325,000
• Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. to Jaron E. Lively, Huskey Valley Subdivision, Lots 9 and 10, District 13, $89,900
• Felipe M. Angulo Co-Trust and Lorene Bowers Co-Trust to Elizabeth A. Russell, Seymour Estates Subdivision, Lot 8, District 13, $164,900
• Frank Talmadge Baker and Shanda Nicole Baker to Stewart D. Sullivan, Hutton Ridge Acres Subdivision, Lot 2R, District 1, $200,000
• Richard E. Mehal Jr. and Annette L. Mehal to CMH Homes Inc., Elderberry Road, Lot 9, Acres 11.270, District 1, $95,000
• Floyd L. White and Brenda J. White to Callie Counts, Amerine Road, District 5, $190,000
• Gregory H. Pitner and Lydia Pitner to Bluegrass Properties, Old Walland Highway, Acres 0.75, District 9, $273,800
• Elizabeth D. Davis to Joshua M. Sullins, Farris Heights, Lot 5, District 8, $219,900
• Foothills Golf LLC to Justin G. Gowan, Royal Oaks, Section 2, Phase 1, Lot 115R, District 19, $27,000
• Blount County Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Michael Walsh, Maryville Real Estate Company's Addition to Maryville, Lot 12, District 9, $159,900
• Blount County Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Kevin C. Lollis, Franklin Street, District 9, $132,400
• James W. Schuster Trust, Cynthia J. Schuster Trust and the Schuster Family Trust to Tracie S. Tobias and Melanie J. Heath, Sundown Resort, Lot 38, District 15, $35,000
• Kristy Hackworth to Richard M. Rogers Jr. and Marley Jo Long, Ridgeview Subdivision, Lot 50, District 6, $60,000
• V Brothers Properties LLC to Jessica C. Lawson, Benny Delozier Farm, Lot 7, District 12, $212,000
• Jennifer Secrist and Richard Anthony Secrist to Jake M. Turner and Rebecca R. Hughes, Lavista Subdivision, Lot 25, District 14, $175,400
• Hostability Inc. to Timamy LLC, Main Street, District 19; Broadway Avenue, District 19, $100,000
• Shannon Walker to Unified Property Management LLC, Old Whites Mill Road, Acres 24.2, District 14, $45,000
• Alonzo Shiver Jr. and Mary Diane Shiver to Carrie Talley and Rollin Joshua Talley, Berwyn Fields, Section 6, District 19, $150,000
• Randall McCroskey and Patricia McCroskey to Eveanna K. Brewer and Chad E. Brewer, Thomas W. Lowrey Property, Lot 1R-1A1, District 6, $265,000
• Benny L. Kirby and Helen R. Kirby to Jacob Redmond, Grandview Drive, Acres 3.753, District 9, $125,000
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. and CMH Parks Inc. to Derrick Corey Middleton and Ashlee Middleton, The Morganton Reserve, Phase 2, Lot 67, District 19, $311,975
