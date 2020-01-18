Dec. 28 to Jan. 4
• Frank Rincon to Christopher M. Kiser and Angela Nicole Hilton, Summerhill Estates Subdivision, Lot 10, District 5, $545,000
• Willadean Gribble, Gordon Morris, Lynda Kay Harris Talbott, Debra Ann Howe, Kenneth Eugene Bowen Jr., David Latham and Penny Latham to Victor Le and Thien N. B. Lam, Isaac Potter Estate Subdivision, Lot 2, District 8, $85,000
• Chris Honeycutt and Dana Honeycutt to Kevin Lewis and Erika Graciano, Middlesettlements Road, District 19, $313,100
• Justin Hutson and Amanda B. Hutson to Jonathan P. Snyder, Woodmont Addition, Lot 35, District 9, $199,000
• Dustin Anderson and April D. Anderson to Erik J. Duloisy and Cari Faith Gleeson, Scenic Point Subdivision, Lot 19A, District 5, $563,000
• BYWY Investments LLC to Taylor M. Viglasky and Kaleb A. Rife, Twin Ridges Subdivision, Lot 10, District 14, $189,900
• Precise Properties LLC to Cody Michael Smith and Shanda Baker, Greenwood Subdivision No. 3, Section 2, Lot 53, District 7, $225,000
• John Joseph Buchanan to Rebecca Montgomery, Allenbrook Subdivision, Lot 30, District 7, $235,000
• Marie K. Busch Trust, Marie K. Busch Living Trust and Donald J. Busch Living Trust to Natalie Bane Simmons, Rocky Top Subdivision, Lot 2, District 15, $244,000
• James H. Malone Jr., Geraldine J. Malone Estate, Charles E. Malone, Seanwillow Malone Chambers Estate, Adam Chambers, Brian Chambers, Jon A. Chambers, Andrea Sansone and Geraldine A. Malone Estate to Loreen E. Wallace, East Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 117, District 9, $78,000
• B&L Real Estate LLC to Summer Maria Parker, Plainfield Addition, Lot 39, District 9, $145,000
• Judith Ivens to Dieu Huu Nguyen and Thi Nhu Huynh Nguyen, St. Ives Subdivision, Phase 4, Lot 145, District 9, $150,000
• Garry Spence, Gail Spence Everett and Rhonda Smith to Joshua L. Armstrong and Amy L. Armstrong, Calderwood Road, District 1; Hutton Ridge Road, Acres 0.77, District 1, $249,900
• Brock & Scott PLLC Sub. Trust and Bethany M. Batt to Peak Realty Organization, Lucy Woodard Baker Property, Lot 2, District 19, $125,600
• Eric S. Herzbrun and Janet H. Herzbrun to SBI 1 LLC, Niles Ferry Subdivision, Lots 5, 6, 7, 24, 25 and 26, District 19, $135,000
• Chris Wilson and Blanche Wilson to Eric Lynn Whitehead and Emily J. Whitehead, Northfield Subdivision, Lot 5, District 9, $212,000
• John H. Gibson and Lydia M. Gibson to Yvonne L. Martin, Big Valley Campground, Lot 172, District 15, $99,000
• DR Horton Inc. to Kristen Mobley and Charles Allen Mobley, Farmington View, Phase 3, Lot 132, District 10, $232,470
• Kaitlyn Dotson Flynn, David Brieson Flynn and Lesleigh N. Flynn to Richard Frank Bosman and Sally D. Barnett, Meadow Brook Addition No. 2, Lot 86, District 9, $84,718.53
• JAG Property Holdings LLC to Jon C. Covington and Jenna L. Covington, East Springbrook District, Lot 121, District 9, $91,000
• Christopher Payne and Melissa Payne to Morgan Juncal and Kristin Langston, Calberta Best Property, Acres 1.00, District 1, $195,000
• Michael J. Emert and Kimberly Emert to Connie White, Shenendoah Place, Lot 23, District 5, $163,500
• Roy E. Chaney Sr. to Roy E. Chaney Jr., Blount Development Company Addition, Lot 140, District 9, $142,000
• Jeff A. Arnold and Leslie D. Arnold to Kevin E. Auker and Carlene M. Auker, Smoky View Estates Addition No. 1, Lot 5, District 19, $286,400
• Patricia G. Keller and John C. Keczmer and Judy A. Keczmer, West Hills Subdivision, Lot 18, District 7, $264,900
• Mark F. Galloway and Kimberly D. Galloway to David P. Grady and Ann M. Robinson Grady, Six Mile Road, Acres 14.81, District 17, $390,000
• Troy Morgan III and Shasta R. Morgan to Daniel L. Thompson and Jessica W. Thompson, Raulston View Subdivision, Lot 70, District 19, $194,000
• Javier Migoya and Alicia Perez Migoya to Russell D. Nevills and Susan M. Nevills, Overlook Addition, Lot 39, District 9, $130,000
• Jack M. Barlow and Diane Humphreys-Barlow to Debra J. Maehr, Foothills Parkway, District 17, $225,000
• Evan W. Butcher and Heather Butcher to Christopher M. Honeycutt and Dana J. Honeycutt, Evan & Heather Butcher Property, Acres 1.09, District 12, $270,000
• Mark D. Evan and Jacqueline M. Evans to Young Life, U.S. Highway 321, Acres 0.276, District 9; College Street, Acres 0.219, District 9, $470,000
• Donald R. Mull and Wilma A. Mull to Amanda Hutson and Justin Hutson, Greenmeadow Addition No. 2 and 3, Lot 11, District 9, $335,000
• Vickey J. Bale to Nicholas Chastin Walker and Tara A. Walker, Meadowbrook Subdivision, Lot 3, District 9, $110,000
• Elizabeth D. Davis and Dwight Price to Tina Howard, Torrey Pines Cottages at Royal Oaks, Lot 20, District 19, $339,000
• The Secretary of Veteran's Affairs to Amy N. Julian, Logans Chapel Church Property, Lots 5, 6 and 7, District 12, $214,000
• Rebecca S. Dossett to Marshall Builders Inc., Mimosa Estates Subdivision, Lot 144, District 11, $35,000
• RAL Properties LLC and RAL LLC to Southern Depot Properties LLC, East Main Street, District 9; Washington Avenue, District 9; Washington Street, District 9; East Main Street, District 9, $300,000
• Jane T. Tolhurst to S. Craig Jarvis and Debbie Jarvis, Hidden Trace, Lot 1, District 7, $35,000
• Kelvin Cross and Thea Cross to Priest Enterprises LLC, South Hall Subdivision, Lot 102, Acres 0.2009, District 9, $32,000
• James H. Helton, Charlie H. Helton Estates and Linda Helton to Timothy L. Ivens and Linda K. Ivens, South Springview Road, Acres 14.264, District 6, $285,280
• George Hamby to Allen Cleveland Jacobs III and James Anderson Evans II, Oakhurst Addition, Lots 57 and 58, District 9, $107,500
• Jason Eugene Ford to John V. Laspina and Elizabeth R. Laspina, Glenmore Estates Subdivision, Lot 11, District 11, $217,000
• O'Charleys LLC to Store Master Funding LLC, Springbrook Corporate Center, Lot 7R, Acres 2.656, District 9, $2,690,000
• Gregory A. Strub and Margaret Strub to Kristin J. Pyle, Cobblestone Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 25, District 8, $435,000
• Virginia M. Conatser to Amber Potter Tidwell and Hunter Gehron Tidwell, Long Hollow Road, Acres 0.98, District 5, $110,000
• Lance Edward Renshaw and Kimberly Jean Renshaw to Ronald C. Monks and Paige C. Waters, Northfield Subdivision, Lot 27, District 9, $249,900
• Max Arnold Hill and Janice Hill to Dewayne Myers, Max Hill Property Blockhouse Road, Lot 6, District 8, $40,000
• Debbie Claxton to Scott C. Garniss and Rebecca J. Garniss, Hobart & Gertrude Carnes Estate, Lot 3, District 13, $187,400
• Daniel Fant and Ellen Fant to Hazel Russell, Regal Towers, District 9, $119,000
• Kevin D. Boling and Jennifer E. Boling to Timmy L. Harmon II, Lakeshore Estates Subdivision Fred P. McArthur Property, Lot 3, District 4, $159,900
• G.F. Tipton LLC to Dumitru Dan and Maria Dan, Holley Property and Combination of the Remaining Lands of Ralph Holley, Lot 2R-1, District 10, $185,000
• Earl R. Whaley Trust to Linda Grady and William Grady, Valley View Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 41, District 7, $55,000
• Darlene R. Busey Trust and the B.D. Busey Trust to Richard B. Whitten, Lauren S. Whitten and James Michael Smith, Benford Heights Addition, Lot 4, District 9, $282,000
• Lilian V. Henry to Amanda Michele Ranwez, Geraldine J. Henry Rev. Trust Property, Lot 1, District 9, $212,500
• Andrew Howard to Christopher J. Taylor II, Holly Hills Subdivision, Lot 10, District 10, $214,000
• Denise Price to Jason Roddy, Wyngate Subdivision, Phase 3, Lot 31, District 6, $442,000
• Cynthia Kay Williams, Rebecca Fay Helton and Sally Jo Helton Estate to Walter O. Gerber III and Gail A. Taylor, Old Walland Highway, Acres 1.3784, District 14, $208,000
• Randall E. Tarpley and Becky R. Tarpley to Terry Stutz, Lee Meadows, Lot 3, District 4, $554,400
• First National Bank Suc. Trust, Moore Family Trust, Elizabeth C. Moore Trust and Bobbie Gail Phillips to Larry Michael Burton and Angela Burton, Waterhaven Subdivision, Lots 86 and 87, District 4, $38,000
• DR Horton Inc. to Shelly W. Milligan and Michael R. Milligan, Farmington View, Phase 3, Lot 134, District 10, $251,870
• DR Horton Inc. to Sheriann L. Baker and James W. Baker, Farmington View, Phase 3, Lot 100, District 10, $225,755
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. and CMH Parks Inc. to Stuart M. Trenda and Kaylan L. Powers, The Morganton Reserve, Phase 2, Lot 10, District 19, $262,005
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. and CMH Parks Inc. to Rebekah L. Damron, The Morganton Reserve, Phase 2, Lot 17, District 19, $220,150
• William Beuford Miller and Marian Keyes Miller to Glen Allen Leslie and Laurel Lee Leslie, Jericho Road, Acres 1.82, District 7, $19,800
• Karen Gail Sweet, Donna Fay Wilson and Rena Lawson Gutridge Estate to Stanley Mania, Mentor Road, Acres 3.74, District 11, $545,000
