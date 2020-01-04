Dec. 15 to Dec. 21
• Danita Burnette to Blackberry Farm LLC, Acres 0.333, District 18, $9,000
• John E. Stewart to Mindy Reagan, Meadowbrook Addition No. 2, Lot 68, District 9, $155,900
• Chelsea L. Brown and Aaron M. Brown to James Deangelis, Chessingham Subdivision, Lot 25, District 2, $165,500
• William E. Dye and Teressa A. Dye to Chelsea L. Brown and Aaron M. Brown, Grace Crossing, Lot 22, District 13, $254,900
• Malcom J. Kerr to Justin K. Ford and Candice M. Ford, Mike Smith Subdivision, Lot 1, District 9, $160,715
• Roger W. Myers to Michael A. Addy, Morningside Avenue, Acres 0.301, District 9, $150,000
• Bryan E. Testerman Jr. Construction to Thomas E. Delafosse and Rasa M. Delafosse, St. Ives Subdivision, Phase 4, Lot 128, District 9, $455,000
• Elizabeth D. Davis to Bryan Johnson and Roger Myers, Farris Heights, Lot 11, District 8, $235,000
• Charles Johnathan Sitzlar to Stephanie M. Burr, Sevier Heights Subdivision, Lot 26, District 9, $192,800
• Brian K. Richardson and Jessica A. Richardson to Robert L. Richmond and Sharon Richman, Evergreen Farms Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 72, District 2, $217,000
• Robert Lee Gregg, James Hugh Gregg Betty Blaine Ridenour, Katherine Tyler, Ann Katherine Gregg and Elizabeth L. Gregg to Dale S. Rinicker Jr. and Bethanie Rinicker, Disco Road, Acres 3.39, District 4, $190,000
• Pennymac Loan Services LLC to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, L. Edward Williams Property, Lot 7, Acres 8.72, District 7, $0
• David R. Conner to Cynthia G. Monzo, Windridge Subdivision, Lot 58, District 19, $230,000
• Deborah Joyce Holton to Mary Ellen King and Harry Jay King, College Park Addition, Lot 18, District 8, $169,900
• J. Phillip Jones Sub. Trust, Shane Sweet and Samantha Sweet to Tennessee Housing Development Agency, Eagleton Properties Inc. Subdivision No. 1, Lot 125, District 9, $0
• William Arthur Davis and Nellie Jane Davis to Earl G. Brown and Robbin G. Brown, Davis Property, Lot 3, Acres 3.94, District 15, $25,000
• Benny E. Davis and Linda Davis to Earl G. Brown and Robbin G. Brown, Davis Property, Lot 2, Acres 3.46, District 15, $25,000
• Michael Stone and Georgana Jackson to Nathan R. Burge, Jubilee Ridge Subdivision, Lot 13, District 9, $157,000
• Craig S. Hinshaw and Denise A. Hinshaw to Jeffrey Coulston and Laura Coulston, Kinzel Springs, Phase 2, Lot 29, District 15, $41,500
• David R. Peterson and Tina M. Peterson to Joseph P. Keethers and Ronda Sue Keethers, Sundown Resort, Lot 205, District 15, $45,000
• Shannon L. Holloway, David J. Holloway and Edward R. Watkins to Corey Thomas Morgan and Anna Kay Morgan, Wellworth Subdivision, Lots 11 and 12, District 12, $201,000
• Matthew P. Cooper and Meredith H. Cooper to Frank Ruggiero and Susanne Ruggiero, Oxford Hills Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 87, District 19, $235,00
• Norma Miller to Darrell O. Galde Co-Trust and Sylvia G. Galde Co-Trust, Gregg Road, Acres 1.85, District 4, $18,500
• Wilson & Associates PLLC Suc. Trust and Bilie E. Moses to HSBC Bank National Trust, Renaissance Home Equity Loan Asset, Grade Road, District 11, $50,616.38
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. and CMH Parks Inc. to Richard F. Dub and Kris A. Dub, The Morganton Reserve, Phase 2, Lot 11, District 19, $303,374
• Kimberly M. McNamee to Cody L. Kidd Brynden, Raulston View Subdivision, Lot 76, District 19, $135,000
• Kenneth Watson, Tracy Hammontree and Doris L. Wheeler Estate to Aaron C. Logan, Hinkle Estates Subdivision, Section 4, Lot 26, District 13, $302,500
• Gordon Jones and Joyce Jones to Kimberly Jones Richardson, Windy Hill Subdivision, Lots 22, 23 and 24, District 15, $204,000
• Susan K. Williams Suc. Trust and Nevin Alfred Brown Rev. Trust to Dawn and Tracy Blackburn Trust, Waterhaven Subdivision, Lot 34, District 4, $750,000
• Gordon H. Templeton and Cheryl Morrison to Griffin C. Asplund and Leslie W. Asplund, West Mor-Land Heights Subdivision, Lot 14, District 6, $192,000
• D.R. Horton Inc. to Ronald J. Read, Farmington View, Phase 3, Lots 98 and 127, District 10, $254,220
• Dorbie Goff and Donna R. Goff to Douglas Edward Griffin and Kathleen Mary Griffin, Highland Springs Subdivision, Lot 27-R, District 13, $79,900
• John M. Whitehead to Charles Lynn Bracey Jr. and Lori Lynn Bracey, Eagleton Properties Inc. Subdivision No. 1, Lot 106, District 9, $133,700
• Paul CrowderPurkey and Belinda June Purkey to Woodrow C. Smith and Jill J. Smith, Rambling Acres Subdivision, Lot 32, District 6, $189,900
• Nadine A. Russell to Kenneth W. Baker and Megan S. Baker, Janes Subdivision, Lot 41, District 19, $220,000
• Valerie P. Day to Susan R. Lewis, Jack Rorex Addition, Lots 144 and 145, District 9, $170,000
• Larry W. Baldwin and Phylis Baldwin to Nathan Hollingsworth and Kelcie Hollingsworth, Southbrook Subdivision, Lot 4, Acres 0.64, District 11, $163,500
• Jacob S. Anderson and Mary Ruth Anderson Estate to John R. Webb, Springfield Subdivision, Lot 10, District 9, $180,000
• Jason C. Taylor to State of Tennessee, State Route 115, Lot 124, $0
• William C. Millsaps and Sherry A. Millsaps to Samuel E. Birchfield, Crye Estate, Lot 2R, Acres 7.53, District 1, $80,000
• Dianna Lynne Braden to Mark L. Anderson and Terry A. Anderson to Goudelock Property, Lot 2, District 10, $65,000
• Stephanie M. Moore and Larry W. Moore to Clint Shane Anderson and Margaret Anderson, Peppermint Hills Subdivision, Lot 8, District 12, $210,000
• Randy Anglin to Debra Whaley Mclain and Sherry Paul, William Blount Drive, Acres 0.563, District 6, $60,000
• Grace F. Gaston and Warren Gaston to Mary M. Shanley, Wesley M. Kerr and James R. Delashmit Property, Lot 3, District 7, $419,900
• Mark E. Ledbetter, Deborah Lynn Ledbetter Tipton and Jan Maria Ledbetter Lee to William Click and Rebecca Click, Everett Heights Subdivision, Lots 9 and 10, District 9, $149,900
• Lisa Diane Martin and Terry S. Newson and Thomas G. Morton and Jordan L. Morton, Turkey Pen Road, Acres 7, $68,800
• Gary G. Vinsant to Joan Cathey, College Park Addition, Lot 21, District 8, $100,000
• Pistol Creek Properties LLC to Nicholas R. Carrington and Martha Haga Carrington, Cochrans First Addition to Maryville, Lot 52R, District 9, $179,800
• Maribel Koella and Charles S. Jones to Douglas H. Short and Christy M. Short, Hawthorn Subdivision, Lot 1R, District 19, $364,900
• Max Hill to Jonathan Patrick Carr and Amanda Brooke Carr, Hunters Ridge Subdivision, Lot 7, District 6, $57,000
• Amy E. Keeble and Sonya Morton Broyles to Meredith Cooper and Matthew P. Cooper, Woodthrush Subdivision, Lot 6, District 10, $239,000
• Ian Dickinson and Jill H. Dickinson to Jacob C. Schrock, Cherokee Heights Subdivision, Lot 13, District 19, $143,800
• W. Paul Abbott and Lorraine S. Abbott to Camilla Abbott Benson and Carmen Abbott Bramblett, Acres 11.212, District 14, $35,000
• Charlene A. Teffeteller to John Chapman and Debbie Chapman, Avery Meadows, Lot 5, District 6, $239,900
• J. Pat Williams to Mark A. Barnhart, Pat Williams Property, Lot 2, District 15, $325,000
• Gail Hughes and Michael T. Frederick to John Vincent Stanford, Evergreen Farms, Lot 59, District 2, $151,000
• D.R. Horton Inc. to Marc P. Davis and Crystal J. Davis, Farmington View, Phase 3, Lot 107, District 10, $287,780
• Shapiro & Ingle LLP Sub. Trust, James H. Barbee Jr. and Mary Elizabeth Barbee to U.S. Bank National Association Trust and CIM Trust, Beverly Heights Addition No. 2, Lot 22, District 9, $115,809.75
• Lawrence Frogner and Darlene Clark to Steven C. Lentz, Oak Wood, Lot 5R-1, District 13, $30,000
• Rubin Lublin TN PLLC Sub. Trust, Angela R. Setzer and David A. Setzer Jr. to Joshua Goode and Jonathan Goode, Jubilee Ridge Subdivision, Lot 11, District 9, $107,100
• Elizabeth D. Davis to Rory K. Gregory, Farris Heights, Lot 8, District 8, $20,000
• Amy E. Burroughs Rev. Living Trust to Kelvin S. Cross and Thea J. Cross, Ellens Crossing, Lot 18R, District 8, $20,000
• Amy E. Burroughs Rev. Living Trust to Brian D. Swift and Christina Swift, Ellens Crossing, Lot 20R, District 8, $20,000
• I. Charles Morin and Ann Marie C. Morin to Judith E. Roy and David N. Black, River Run Subdivision, Section 2, Phase 2, Lot 58R, District 14, $265,000
• Kevin P. Lewis and Dennis F. Lewis to Jon Michael Wayne Whitehead and Mary Jones, La Vista Subdivision, Lot 42, District 14, $200,000
• Brian Lee and Shawn Lee to Hilleary M. Chandler, Woodthrush Subdivision, Lot 4, District 10, $215,000
• John W. Testerman Trust to Bryan E. Testerman Jr. Construction Company, St. Ives Subdivision, Phase 4, Lot 192R, District 9, $47,500
• Paul William Goffredi Co-Trust, Karen Paulette Goode Co-Trust and the Goffredi-Goode Family Trust to Lacretia K. Holbert, Royal Oaks, Section 17, Phase 1, Lot 473, District 19, $368,900
• Donald E. Osborn to Frank Haskell and Mary Haskell, Sky View Subdivision, Lot 14, District 13, $425,000
• Karen Simpson to Susan R. Frost, Coker Estates Subdivision, Lot 19, District 1, $93,367
• Foothills Golf LLC to J. Ronald Hammond and Barbara S. Hammond, Royal Oaks, Section 2, Phase 1, Lot 117R1, District 19, $23,000
• Dynabody Fitness Equipment Corp. to city of Maryville, Robert C. Jackson Drive, $0
• Donald L. Pierce and Deborah Jean Pierce to David A. Shanks, Donald L. Pierce Property, Lot 1, District 4, $167,750
• James C. Tedford and Ann T. Tedford to Randall B. Rudder and Rebecca M. Rudder, Mountain States Development Corp. Saddle Ridge Subdivision, Section 1F, Lot 5, Acres 4.984, District 18, $539,000
• Brian Alden Bales and Paul Eugene Bales to Mary B. Stanley and Keith A. Stanley, Old Niles Ferry Subdivision, Lot 10, District 6, $269,900
• Alliance Equity Advisors LLC and Own Shares LLC to Stephanie D. Neely, Preserve at Lashbrooke, Lots 12R1 and 12R2, District 10, $45,000
• Gary L. Mullins and Sylvia Anne Mullins to William C. Thompson III and Sarah G. Thompson, Gary L. Mullins Property, Lot 2R, District 8, $291,500
• Donald J. Schmidt to Brandt Jones and Elizabeth Jones, Holiday Hills No. 2 Top of the World, Lots 1, 2 and 3, District 18, $48,500
• Christian Brown Construction LLC to Janie E. Brimer and Jason E. Lacoursiere, Hunters Meadow Subdivision, Lot 40, District 10, $334,680
• Charles Renfro and Carolyn Renfro to Dylan C. McDaniel and Amanda N. McDaniel, Lois Reagan Property, Lot 1R-2, Acres 1.179, District 15, $174,000
• Anthony J. Beard and Aubri E. Beard to Joe David Sargent and Janice L. Sargent, Valley View Farms Subdivision, Lot 43, District 9, $300,000
• Kacie Christina Hood to PS Investments LLC, Green Valley Subdivision, Section 1, Lot 5, District 6, $115,000
• Terry R. Sullivan, Ron H. Sullivan and Nora B. Sullivan to Ronnie Kelly, D.W. Brooks Subdivision, Lot 12, District 9, $32,000
• Daniel Olarte and Evette Michelle Olarte to Joel Tilley and Bonita Tilley, Mint Meadows, Lot 13, District 7, $73,000
• Travis A. Williams to Robert K. Taylor and Jamie S. Taylor, Thompson Estates, Lot 10, District 10, $245,000
• Tennessee Housing Development Agency to David Talley and Harry McIntosh, Sharp Estates, Lot 1, District 14, $43,000
• Rebekah C. Thompson to Nancy E. Thompson, Windsor Park Subdivision, Lot 40, District 9, $50,000
• Richard Neal Hutchens and Holly Hutchens to Dennis Ray Hutchens, Acres 44.4, District 8, $150,000
• Tennessee Housing Development Agency to Michael Martin, Atkins Property, District 8, $48,000
• Jay Huskey to Bradley L. Milton and Tammy Lynn Milton, Jay Huskey Property, Lot 1, District 13, $45,000
• Jeffrey William Mueller, Julie Ann Mueller Gallegos and William H. Mueller to Terry Bragg and Cynthia Starr Bragg, Jamestown Village, Phase 3, Building E, District 19, $204,450
• Parker Overman and Sarah Overman to Emily T. Weeden, Windridge Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 138, District 19, $245,000
• Cades Cove Reserve LLC to William E. Webb Jr., Freda B. Webb and Heather M. Webb, Cades Cove Reserve, Building 2, District 15, $199,900
• Home Federal Bank of Tennessee and Herman G. Davis Testamentary Trust to Amanda Alexander and Nathan Blevins, H.G. Davis Estate Property, Lot 6, Acres 23.181, District 4, $200,000
• Shirley M. Trotter to Sandra Taplin, Jamestown Village, District 19, $200,000
• John E. Myers III and Lisa S. Myers to Earl H. Levan IV and Crystal J. Werling, Montvale Road, Acres 3, District 8, $179,500
• Logan Elliott and Ashley R. Elliott to Joshua Harvey, Highland Acres Addition No. 2, Lot 30, District 19, $145,000
• Ted Edward Williams, Jessie Diane Tanner Williams, Dorothy Wannell Williams and Lawrence Edward Williams to Massey Properties LLC, Ridge View Road, Acres 111.26, District 6, $1,400,000
• John S. Berry and Sara P. Berry to Quietlands Development Group LLC, Trillium Residential Cove Subdivision, District 15, $25,000
• MRDKP LLC to Ready Mix USA LLC, MRDKP LLC and Ready Mix LLC Lot Line Adjustment, District 11, $7,800
• Ready Mix USA LLC to MRDKP LLC, MRDKP LLC and Ready Mix LLC Lot Line Adjustment, District 11, $7,800
