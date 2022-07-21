July 10-16, 2022
• Jackie Clyde Housley Jr., Tisha Renee Housley Attorney-in-Fact and. Tisha Renee Housley to Chaning Blake Housley and Kalissa Brooke Housley, Kerr Road, 1.5 Acres, District 7, $325,000
• Perry Burchfield and Patricia Carol Burchfield to Keith D. Shuster and Lisa M. Shuster, Burchfields Saddle Ridge Addition, Section 7, Lot 7, District 18, $30,000
• Gary D. Lowe and Iva Jean Lowe to Eddie Cogburn and Betty Cogburn, 1.16 Acres, District 2, $35,561.12
• Perry Burchfield and Patricia Carol Burchfield to Keith D. Shuster and Lisa Shuster, Burchfields Saddle Ridge Addition, Section 7, Lots 8 and 11, District 18, $115,000
• Vincent Pravettone and Kimberly A. Pravettone to Ann H. Hood, Raulston View Subdivision, Lot 62, District 19, $400,000
• Diana J. Clark to Lynn Allen Millsaps, Pflanze West Maryville Addition, Lots 16 and 17, District 19, $150,000
• Scott Metcalf, Roberta R. Reagan, Roberta Mae Ramsey Reagan and Paul J. Reagan to Steve Brannon and Brigett Brannon, 0.75 Acres, District 15, $8,500
• Jo Ellen Moore to Linda M. Myers and Ronald L. Myers, Buenavista Addition No. 3, Lot 14, District 19, $426,300
• Jason Chabera to William Cooper, Happy Valley Loop, District 3, $37,500
• Troy Bigelow and Judith Bigelow to Gerard Orientale and Nancy Orientale, Channel Oaks, Lot 25, District 5, $80,000
• Donal S. Clark and David P. Lebouef to Mark Alan Smith and Kathryn Lummus Smith, Sundown Resort, Lot 24, District 15, $100,000
• Brian M. Payne, Ricki C. Payne and Ricki Payne to Bradley Kaszuba and Sarah Kaszuba, Skyview, Lot 20, District 13, $455,000
• Gloria J. Rapier and Gloria J. Tomlin to Jarrod A. Grimes, Rambling Acres Subdivision, Lot 35, District 6, $314,000
• Kody Millikan to Eric G. Wilson and Cami R. Wilson, Westcliff Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 25, District 19, $433,500
• Billy J. Radford and Susan E. Radford to Laurie Kwiatkowski, Highland Acres Subdivision First Addition, Lots 106 and 107, District 19, $230,000
• Kent Thomas Gosslee and Lois D. Gosslee to Walter E. Deffron, Cromwell Village Condominium Development, District 12, $400,000
• Benjamin W. Erskine and Elise D. Erskine to A&S Investments of Tennessee LLC, Spence Field Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 13, District 7, $255,000
• Penny Kaye Kizer, Robin Ann Cagle, Robin Ann Kizer, Roger Henry Kizer II, Patricia Faye Fagg and Frances D. Kizer to Brandon T. Fairbanks and Shaunia Fairbanks, Meadow Road, $0
• Ronnie D. Dobbs, Mary S. Dobbs and Andrew Christopher Dobbs and Mark F. Rigsby and Angela Rigsby, Morganton Mobile Home Estates, Lot 81, District 19, $85,000
• Kathie Jane Henson and Nancy Sue Miller to Miles Ramsey Slattery and Madeline H. Alford, Littlebrook Subdivision, Section B, Lots 5 and 6, District 11, $286,250
• Jaime Belcher Johnson, Jaime Belcher and Brock Johnson to Steve Akins and Lucinda Fields, Colonial Circle, District 7, $340,000
• Thomas L. Dunivant, Eddie R. Dunivant, Rita J. McNabb and Eddie R. Dunivant Estate to Robert Scott Pegram and Susan Pegram, Hideway Village Top of the World Resort, lot 8, District 18, $29,750
• Donal S. Clark and David P. Lebouef to Joshua Scott Calhoun and Jennifer Smith Calhoun, Sundown Resort, Lot 206, District 15, $85,000
• Kevin Michael McGrattan and Jennifer Mary McGrattan to The 1998 Dodge Family Trust, Richard Keith Dodge Trustee and Charlotte Jean Dodge Trustee, Majestic Mountains, Lot 62, District 13, $80,000
• Patricia Denice Garner to Brendan Basler and Lily Majchrzak, Willard Avenue, District 19, $360,000
• Kelsey L. Godrey and Kelsey L. Cansler to Ezda LLC, Mount Luke Subdivision, Lot 87, District 15, $395,400
• Beyond Media LLC to HLM Properties LLC, Defoe Circle, 1.082 Acres, District 9, $445,000
• Toni Glover, Lori L. Anderson Sexton, Lori Lee Sexton, Lori L. Sexton and Jeffrey D. Anderson to Hinton Vacation Properties LLC, Louisville Road, 5.12 and 0.57 Acres, District 10, $1,300,000
• Opendoor Property J LLC, Opendoor Property Holdco J LLC, Opendoor Property Acquisition Fund LP, Opendoor GP LLC and Opendoor Labs Inc. to Jennifer N. Hoskins and Garrett B. Hoskins, Grace Crossing, Lot 23, District 13, $442,000
• Brad L. Sherk and Brandy L. Sherk to Shelly Adams, District 15, $55,000
• David Richman to Stacey S. Connelly and Stacey S. Connelly Revocable Trust, Farris Road, 0.27 Acres, District 8, $360,000
• Richard Jeffrey Edwards, Michelle Renee Edwards McAmis, William H. Edward and Bill Homer Edwards to Daniel T. West and Bailey N. Sellers, Whites Mill Pike, 0.4 Acres, District 14, $140,000
• Louis A. Browning Jr., Carolyn B. Browning and Louis A. Browning to Joel Kiesner and Katheryn Ashton Kiesner, Crown Point Estates, Lot 4, District 10, $1,500,000
• Marvin Garland and Joseph Garan Garland Attorney-in-Fact to Noel T. Eads, Meadowsbrook Addition No. 2, Lot 127, District 9, $160,000
• Lee P. Dollison, Virginia L. Colter and Virginia P. Dollison Estate to Wanda Hodge, Ernest Lee Brewster Jr. and Debra Louise Terry, Governors Court Condominiums, District 19, $210,000
• Lilli A. Anglin to Frank J. Marisco III Co-Trustee, Heather A. Marisco Co-Trustee and The Marisco Family Trust, Fox Creek Farms Subdivision, Lot 19, District 5, $599,900
• Carson E. Treadway and Bobbie E. Treadway to Mario Guasch, Carolina Guasch and Jose Matias Guerra, Topside Hills Subdivision, Section 1, Lot 12, District 10, $245,000
• Tamara Dunn to Stacey L. Smith, Williams Way Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 64, District 8, $575,000
• Timothy S. Smith and Stacey L. Smith to Steven Sala Trustee, Cheryl Sala Trustee and The Sala Family Living Trust, Huffstetler Road, 11.822 Acres, District 7, $1,200,000
• Wallace Haywood, Lisa Baker and Wallace Haywood Jr. to Home Traders Group LLC, Candlewood Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 27, District 12, $50,000
• Robert L. McClain and Krystle A. McClain to Britton Miller and Brittany Miller, Chilhowee Mountain Estates, Lot 44, District 7, $611,000
• GDP Properties LLC to True North Properties TN LLC, Remington Park Subdivision, Lot 39R-1, District 19, $210,000
• Ralph Timothy Clark and Sandy K. Clark to Eric Vidal, Beechwood Addition, Lots 13 and 14, District 9, $425,000
• Charles W. Tipton and Lisa D. Tipton to Michael Scott and Paula Scott, Helenwood Heights Subdivision, Lot 10, District 11, $349,900
• James R. Lawson to Jessie Stewart, Morganton Mobile Home Estates, Lot 57, District 19, $35,000
• Charlotte Finger and Iva Joyce Burger to Brandon Carper, Ridge Road, 0.38 Acres, District 6, $130,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Philip Trent Jones and Yumika Komatsu, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 3, Lot 224, District 7, $321,895
• Sandra Crowe Murrin Trustee, The Sandra Crowe Murrin Trust and Linda Houser to Lindsay Murray and Harrison Tanner Murray, Eggers Addition, Lot 12R, District 9, $173,000
• Michael R. Carroll and Toni L. Carroll to Brittany Dian Smith and Jonathan Leigh Smith, Orpha Morton Property, 1.228 Acres, District 10, $250,000
• Doug Simmons, Jerry Douglas Simmons, Angela Simmons and Angela F. Simmons to James Talley and Madison Talley, Jett Road, District 9, $260,000
• Walter D. Ward to Amanda Crockett and Tracy Krieder, South Ridge Park Subdivision, Lot 20, District 2, $306,000
• Johnny S. Sloan and Susan H. Sloan to Tina N. Guillory and Ty M. Guillory, Oxford Hill Subdivision, Section 4, Lot 150, District 19, $450,000
• James R. Gregory to Mark E. Green and Huma S. Khan, Panora Estates, Lot 154, 5.964 Acres, District 6, $400,000
• Cristal Nicole Clark to Michael Bech Trustee, Sandra Bech Trustee, The Michael and Sandra Bech Family Trust, Matthew Michala and Juliane Michala, Cades Cove Reserve, Building 1, District 15, $365,000
• VolsState LLC to Porter Circle LLC, Waters Addition of Wildwood, Lot 18, 1 Acres, District 12, $57,000
• John Ruitto and Christine Ruitto to Ethan T. Parker and Rachel Gentry Parker, Hutchens Subdivision, Lots 42-44, District 9, $300,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Chance McDaniel, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 3, Lot 225, District 7, $308,200
• George Douglas McAlister and Pamela Sue McAlister to Nicolas R. Ellsworth and Krislee N. Winter, Fairview Addition, Lot 38, District 9, $180,000
• Pistol Creek Properties LLC and Jeff Wallace to Ewert Estates LLC, South Hall Subdivision, Lot 108, District 9, $222,000
• Shawn J. Brady to Kevin A. Duckett, William Brook Subdivision, Lot 39, District 19, $201,000
• John W. Warren and Mary Jan Warren to David S. White and Pamela J. White, West Huffstetler Road, District 7, $425,000
• Sue Kasemeyer and Sue Duty to Scott J. Palmer and Andrea R. Palmer, Pike Road, 2 Acres, South Topside Road, 2 Acres, District 10, $281,000
• Elmer L. Treat, Elmer Treat MD and Lance A. Treat Attorney-in-Fact to George W. Corbitt and Patricia E. Corbitt, Cold Springs Subdivision, Lot 17R, District 15, $675,000
• Dustin Brackins to The Resource Group, Henderson Heights Addition No. 2, Lot 85, District 9, $140,000
• GDP Properties LLC to Elias M. Vargas, Doll Mynderse and Brownlees First addition, Lot 108R, District 19, $310,000
• Jarred C. McCall and Jarred McCall to David F. Orr and Susan M. Orr, North Springview Road, Lot 2, 1.962 Acres, District 6, $150,000
• Joann Y. Carter to Kenneth Alan Wells and Joanne Sweet Wells, Heartland Subdivision, Section 3, Lot 51, District 2, $644,400
• Clarence B. Williams and Sharon Y. Williams to Winterpast Development Topside LLC, New Topside Road, 6.35 Acres, Lakeside Drive, Topside Road, 5.82 Acres, Old Topside Road, District 11, $3,445,650
• Benjamin L. Ervin and Peggy Ervin to Robin Ervin Deathrage and Robert Deatrage, 0.7559 Acres, District 9, $13,848.52
• Dustin J. Olsen and Kelleen Norem to David D. Ward and Lindsay J. Ward, Royal Oaks, Section 1, Phase 1, Lot 99R1, District 19, $595,000
• A. P. Cappiello Jr. and Samuel Tod Ping to OHM 2022 LLC, Topside Road, District 11, $365,000
• East Tennessee Human Resource Agency, Lynette Edwards, Irene Hill and Irene Mary Hill to Miller Dena, Fairoaks Subdivision, Lot 3, District 8, $266,750
• Carleen S. Whitehead Trustee, The Carleen Whitehead Living Trust and Carleen S. Whitehead to Kory T. Yarlett and Kelly Yarlett, Asbury Estates Subdivision, Section 3, Lot 61, District 9, $380,000
