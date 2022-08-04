July 24-30
• Russel D. Forester to Charles Ralph Forester and Sarah Michelle Pierce, Odell Road, 1.637 Acres, District 5, $375,000
• Charles R. Barnard Trustee, Teresa R. Barnard Trustee, Teresa Barnard Trustee and Barnard Family Revocable Trust to Darryl Riden, Barnard Family Revocable Trust Property, Lot 1, District 12, $365,000
• APAC Atlantic Inc. to Nichols Properties LLC, RJR & Associates Property, Lot 7, District 4, $1,000,000
• Ready Set Sell Holdings LLC to Anita Gredig, Beech Hills Estates Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 12, District 19, $190,000
• RDP Holdings LLC to River Bend LLC, Compass Pointe Subdivision, Lot 5, District 10, $200,000
• Brian Scott Oestrick and Brian Oestrick to Dylan C. Ford, Desaray B. Fisher and Ray W. Fisher III, Charles C. Clark 2nd Subdivision, Lot 94R, District 9, $350,500
• Corin A. McIntyre to Kyle E. Rinehart and Kelly O. McNamara, Jones Bend Road, District 11, $440,000
• Belle Building Group LLC to Amanda Lin Mills, McCammon Avenue Property, Lot 2R-5, District 9, $359,900
• Erin E. Lambert to Stephan T. Maher and Allison M. Maher, Everett Heights Subdivision No. 3, Lot 54, District 9, $339,510
• Bruce J. Nitzband and Daniela R. Nitzband to Geronimo Reyes Alvarez and Leticia Mendoza Garcia, Springfield Subdivision, Lot 112, District 9, $330,000
• Mary Beth Green, Mary Beth Hawk and Harvey A. Green to Jonah Bollinger and Mari Rose Bollinger, Hackney and Lee Addition, Lots 5, 9 and 10, District 4, $148,000
• Debra L. Carpenter, Donald L. Carpenter and Brandie Gambel to Carole P. Kowalik, Marble Hill Estates, Phase 1, Lot 3, District 2, $431,000
• Ryan Luchner and Kaylin G. Luchner to Britt Alan Ruffner and Stephanie Kinley Ruffner, Holland Springs Subdivision, Lot 34R, District 9, $830,000
• GDP Properties LLC to Dusti Whittington and Spencer Whittington, Cumberland Court, District 11, $183,000
• Christopher Cater and Jennifer Cater to Jaclyn E. Garrison and Tyler D. Burstrom, Magnolia Avenue, District 19, $609,900
• Sonia Byrd, David A. Byrd and Rebecca R. Byrd to Paul P. Talcott Trustee, Maria A. Talcott Trustee and The Talcott Family Trust, Stratford Commons, Phase 2, District 9, $385,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Melissa Hannum, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 3, Lot 227, District 7, $290,755
• John Tyler Gentry and Jennifer Danielle Gentry to Victor Sanchez and Michelle A. Sanchez, Homer Butler Property, Lot 30, District 5, $399,900
• Charity Sanders and Sarah Scruggs to John H. Liebau and Deena Deleon Liebau, Deer Run Subdivision, Lot 22, District 8, $320,000
• Theresa D. Scolaro Polo and Joann Wagoner to Vernon Davis, Sundown Resort, Lot 151, District 15, $25,000
• Circle G. Management LLC to MFSJS Enterprises Company, Tennessee Highway 73, District 15, $10,000
• Patricia H. Aldridge to Emelia Fujita and Timothy Scott Brown, Davis Acres Estates, Phase 1, Lot 9, District 14, $509,000
• Felicia Nicole Drollman to Leslie C. Crowson, The Mamie Sloan Property, Lot 1, District 14, $265,000
• Beth Eugenia Johnson Hearon, Roberta Meralene Johnson, Karen Belinda Johnson Reagan and Mark Kenneth Johnson to Russ Banko Trustee, Rosemary Banko Trustee, The 2008 Russ Banko & Rosemary Banko Revocable Trust, Wildwood Springs Addition, Lot 192-195, District 12, $170,000
• W. Christopher Cupp and Maurissa D. Cupp to Heather Elisabeth Pezzulo, Arthur C. Jensen and Christine L. Jensen, Ivy Log Subdivision, Lot 6, District 9, $351,000
• Mountain River Properties LLC to Tia Cooper and Keira Ridout, Third Avenue, District 4, $50,000
• Everette F. Clute III and Tori S. Clute to Daniel Baraiac and Juliana Baraiac, Fairview Heights Subdivision, Section 3, Lot 2, District 19, $238,900
• Jason Bowman to Benjamin Lunsford, McNutt Street, District 19, $82,000
• Cordia D. Chandler and Jeremiah S. Chandler to William Mize, Ryleighs Place, Lot 9, District 19, $325,000
• Minnie R. Bryan, Charles Neely Bryan II, Minnie Bryan and Charles Bryan II to Brandon Sach and Courtney Taylor Wiewiorski, Pickens Subdivision, Lots 20 and 21, District 13, $290,000
• Thomas C. Morris and Patricia S. Morris to Kevin Fowler and Lydia Grace Goska Fowler, Valley View Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 54, District 7, $885,000
• Tangie K. King and Tangie K. Lusby to William Lawrence and Kayla Lawrence, Lonas Addition, Lot 13, District 19, $240,000
• Carlos R. Ownby and Carol A. Ownby to Carlos R. Ownby Trustee, Carol A. Ownby Trustee and The Ownby Family Trust, H. A. Harths Addition, Lots 10-12, District 9, $0
• Carlos R. Ownby and Carol A. Ownby and Carolos Ownby, Carol A. Ownby and The Ownby Family Trust, Rock Gardens Subdivision, Lot 85, District 9, $0
• Marinosci Law Group PC Suc Trustee and David S. Choate to RHBTN LLC, Saskcus LLC and James M. Tipton, Nile Mile Road, $156,001
• Geneva D. Grahl to Jack T. Manu and Monika D. Manu, Sweet Briar Subdivision, Lot 19, District 9, $400,000
• Lewis L. Whitmire to Elizabeth N. Hall and Charlie P. Queen, Big Valley Subdivision, Lot 155, District 15, $176,000
• Mark L. Graham and Angelena C. Graham to Mark Maxwell and Dawn Maxwell, Plantation Hills Subdivision, Lot 30, District 9, $391,500
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Lisa Andersen and Jared Andersen, Holland Springs Subdivision, Lot 97, District 9, $515,336
• Brice McClurg and Destiny D. McClurg to Robert H. Casey and Danielle R. Casey, West Hills Subdivision, Lot 62, District 7, $357,500
• Elizabeth Jane Pate and Aaron Kenneth Pate to Joseph Caroccio and Karol Caroccio, Pate Property, Lot 11, District 14, $435,200
• Ryan Michael Williams, Ryan Williams and Kaylee to Pamela Jean Sickman, Hopewell Subdivision, Lot 3, District 6, $232,200
• Foothills Realty Partners, Drew Miles and Nicholas Everett to Appalachian Construction and Design LLC, Red Valley, Lots 2-8, District 11, $420,000
• Jeremy B. Littleton, Brittany N. Littleton and Brittany Littleton to John Francis Kriese and Alexandra P. Kriese, Creekwood Addition, Lot 15, District 9, $585,000
• Frederick A. Casto and Cindy H. Casto to Christopher J. Paunter and Ann M. S. Paunter, Fugate Meadows Subdivision, Lot 2R-1, District 8, $105,000
• Sherral Day and Mark Day to Donna K. Buchanan-Burns, Donna K. Buchanan Burns and Robin H. Burns, The Highlands at Maryville, Phase 1, Lot 35, District 19, $799,900
• Diane D. Venaas to J. Sam Wilson and Pamela M. Wilson, Meadow Ridge Subdivision, Lot 21, District 13, $262,000
• Caron N. Beard and Kristine G. Beard to Jedidiah T. Wilson and Kristen M. Wilson, Caron Beard Property, Lot 3, 5.026 Acres, District 4, $92,000
• William Rahm and Brenda Rahm to Lissea C. Clapp, Ridgeview, Lot 58, District 6, $240,000
• Rita Poynter and Bobby Poynter to Timothy A. Ables and Brittany D. Baldwin, Druid Hills Subdivision, Phase 3, Lot 17, District 9, $320,000
• Jessie A. Bradford and Kayla M. Bradford to Opendoor Property Trust I, Greenwood Addition Subdivision, Lot 26, District 6, $333,800
• Franklin Sneed Joseph and Bettie Jean Sneed Estate to David Wilson and Debra Wilson, Highland Addition to the Town of Maryville, Lots 30-33, District 9, $150,000
• R. Alexander Johnson Suc Trustee and Deedee D. Odom to Kelly A. Davis and Kelly Davis, Whites Mill Road, District 9, $66,121.90
• Jeremy Michael Wiederspahn and Renee N. Wiederspahn to Adam D. Buchanan and Felicia Nicole Drollman, Canterbury Park, Section 2, Lot 15, District 9, $390,000
• Billy S. Baker, Annie M. Baker, Billy Baker and Annie Baker to Jessica Engelhardt and Marcus Engelhardt, The Morganton Reserve, Phase 1, Lot 46, District 19, $575,000
• Christopher T. Fair and Stephanie N. Fair to Brandi E. Garcia and Thomas James Garcia, Mark R. and Koki L. Best and Calberta Best Property, 2.09 Acres, District 1, $590,000
• Gillian T. Fall to Richard D. Ward, Lee Lambert Subdivision, Section B, Lots 5-8, District 9, $292,000
• Lynn Larry Snowden and Nannie Snowden Estate to Troy James Wilson and Rachel Ann Johnson, G. H. and Nannie Snowden Property, Lots 3 and 4, 26.59 and 12.25 Acres, District 12, $348,000
• Michael C. Bailey Michael Bailey, Bridget Bailey, Bridget M. Bailey, Bridget Ruddick, Bridget M. Ruddick, Bridget M. Rudick and Bridget Rudick to Timothy Lynn WIlson Jr. and Tina Hunter, Blount Hills Addition, Lot 18R, District 9, $236,000
• Frances B. Harbison to Roy L. Brown and Judy A. Brown, Southern Oaks, Lot 1-4R, District 19, $150,000
• Robert C. Polacik and Martha A. Polacik to Shanea G. Light-Perritt, Shanea G. Light Perritt and Christopher A. Perritt, Top of the World, Section 2, Lot 39, District 18, $210,000
• Skip L. Dye to Madalyn McCullough and Jordan McCullough, Hicks Donovan-Dye and Zook Property, Lot 2, District 12, $164,000
• David Paul Leavitt and Susan Leanne Leavitt to Nigel Pitcairn, Breckinridge Subdivision, Lot 11, District 6, $399,900
• John Warren Headrick, Teresa Lynne Headrick and Teresa Lynn Headrick to Stephen T. Ramsey and Cora Y. Ramsey, 3.64 and 1.16 Acres, District 18, $100,000
• Texas Roadhouse Holdings LLC to Won H. Choi, Dae Chae Choi and Steve Choi, Lot 2R1-1, 2.39 Acres, District 9, $2,400,000
• Thomas Edward Garland III Trustee, Laura L. Garland Testamentary Trust, Laura L. Garland Estate, Britney Marie Garland, Laura L. Garland Testamentary Trust FBO and Thomas Edward Garland III to RHBTN LLC, Worthington, Phase 3, Lot 150, District 19, $300,000
• Sherry Jean Walker Blair and Jason B. Blair to Mitchell L. Law and Pamela J. Law, Mitchell L. Law Property, Lot 1, 7.808 Acres, District 14, $45,000
• John Weston Jr. to Jordan Lyn Herritt, W. B. Irwin Addition, Lot 94, District 9, $170,000
• Edward J. Hodge and Barbara S. Hodge to Anthony Weston, New Blockhouse Road, District 8, $80,000
• WKT LLC to Randy L. Purcell and Tracy Clabough, Franklin Ridge Subdivision, Lot 11, District 12, $150,000
• Deborah Ritchie to Marvin Waye Properties LP, District 11, $135,000
• Susan Gail Duncan Byrd, William Anthony Duncan and John Adam Duncan to Ines Reyes Martinez and Mario Chavez Sanchez, Old Knoxville Pike Road, 9.2 Acres, District 11, $335,000
• Sally S. Davis to Theresa D. Polo, Susan D. Cacyuk and Joann Wagoner, Cavern Road, 1.3 Acres, District 15, $425,000
• Brian J. Mercer and Kimberly Mercer to Dustin C. George and Rebecca George, Green Valley Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 18, District 6, $324,000
• Damien Jeremy Johnson, Damien Johnson and Patricia Villegas to Brian Mercer and Kimberly Mercer, Kenmark Hills and the Thomas Bible Property Subdivision, Section 9, Lot 35R, District 6, $571,000
• Charles J. Parsons, Charles Parsons, Heather Perry and Heather Perry Attorney-in-Fact to Damion Jeremy Johnson and Patricia Villegas, Eagle Crossing Subdivision, Lot 5, District 6, $505,000
• Morganton Properties LLC to Knox C-Store Pro LLC, Ross Property, Lot 1, District 19, $870,000
• Steve M. James and Deborah K. James to Berry M. House Sr., Ina Louise McDaniel Property, Lot 2, District 10, $167,900
• Clark A. Spangler to Mark G. Shepherd and Jennifer S. Shepherd, Clark A. Spangler Property, Lot 1, District 6, $350,000
• Dawn Michelle Snow, Henry Bruce Newman and Henry B. Newman to Daniel F. Liszeo, Louisville Road, 0.74 Acres, District 10, $115,000
• Justin L. Boatman, Desiree L. Boatman and Desiree L. Roese to Jamie Payne, Fairview Sentell Addition, Lot 15, District 6, $200,000
• William B. Bowers and Melissa to Josh King, William and Melissa Bowers Property, 5.186 Acres, District 14, $119,278
• Teresa M. Arnold and Jesse Parrish to Laurie L. Roth, Willow Pond Subdivision, Lot 35, District 8, $306,500
• Sandra Black to Janika C. Black, South Hall Subdivision, Lot 107, District 9, $120,000
• Caleb M. Matheny, Caleb Matheny and Margaret Matheny to Justin James and Lindsey James, Kenneth Hawkins Boundary Survey, Lot 1, 5.11 Acres, District 1, $1,005,000
• Felicia Morton, Isaac A. Morton and Janet Morton to Thomas Stelene, Spruce Hill Heights Subdivision, Lot 4, District 10, $100,000
• Pamela Everhart James, Pamela E. James and Pamela Bailey to Caleb Matheny and Margaret Matheny, Brantley Park, Phase 2, Lot 86, District 9, $219,700
• Charles D. Mincy Jr. to Kelly Elise Knight Simonian and Jonathan Craid Simonian, Ernest Killian Road, 7.40 Acres, District 19, $150,000
• Brock & Scott PLLC Sub Trustee, Johnny Stinnett and Angela Stinnett to RHBTN LLC, James M. Tipton, Quint Bourgeois and Jaroslav Priban, Mullendore Road, District 12, $130,172
• Logs Legal Group LLP Sub Trustee and Jerry D. Howard to Kiran Bawawni, Blount Development Co. Property, Lot 102, District 9, $92,100
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.