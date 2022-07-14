July 3-9
Ted Crain and Amy Lynn Crain to Pluto Real Estate LLC, Rosedale Addition, Lot 11, District 19, $410,000
• Pluto Real Estate LLC to Allen Property Investments LLC, Rosedale Addition, Lot 11, District 19, $470,000
• VM Master Issuer LLC and Main Street Renewal LLC to AMNL Asset Company 3 LLC, Highland Acres Subdivision 1st Addition, Lot 37, Hanna-Everett-Clark Addition, Lots 8-9, District 9, $718,739.39
• Tanner Caylor, Chelsey R. Caylor and Chelsey R. Nucholls to Sean Dane Rutherford and Kassandra Leeanne Rutherford, Amerine Road, District 9, $300,000
• Noah Russell, Joy Olivia Russell and Olivia Russell to Laura Diamond, Hazel Moore Rogers Property, Lot 1, District 5, $292,500
• Alaina R. Tipton to Christine Hughes and Charles B. Hughes, Luther Hill Property, Lot 11, District 6, $235,000
• Robert L. Daugherty and Julie M. Daugherty to Mark C. Martin and Karen Marie Martin, Regal Tower Condominium, Section 1, Regal Tower Condominium Parking Space 23, Section 1, District 9, $330,000
• Courtney L. Hart to David M. Rang and Shelly S. Rang, East Springbrook, Lot 3, District 9, $210,000
• Brice William McClurg Attorney-in-Fact and Shay McClurg to Torrey McClurg, Morganton Meadows Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 26, District 2, $230,000
• Jerry L. Blevins to Rebecca Sewell, Michaels Court, Phase 2, Lot 6, District 9, $300,000
• Jenna Dwyer and William O. Dwyer to Jeffrey Wayne Hobbs and Diane Marie Paradise, Oxford Hill Subdivision, Section 1, Lot 20, District 19, $426,888
• Rebecca Sewell to Steven P. Lay and Teresa L. Lay, McGhee Farm Subdivision, Section 1, 0.17 Acres, Lots 6 and 7, District 7, $700,000
• Ralph C. Stone Jr., Linda King, Clara Kircher, Irma Mittermeir, Rosa A. Stone Estate and Rosa Angelica Stone to Oscar R. Alvarado and Violeta Rodriguez, Browns Creek Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 74, District 9, $370,000
• Daniel Joseph Granillo to Robert W. Norris and Erin E. Henneke, Mont Farris Subdivision, Lot 8, District 8, $511,000
• Morris Leon Kitts and Mary E. Kitts to Black Forest Properties LLC, Plainfield Addition Subdivision, Lots 5 and 6, District 9, $200,000
• Whispering Winds Properties LLC to Joseph Keefe and Marty Keefe, St. Ives Subdivision, Phase 3, Lot 98, District 9, $157,500
• Peter Berryman to Jay McMahon and Isabella McMahon, Northfield Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 52, District 9, $560,000
• Martha Ann Mitchell and Martha A. Bishop to Katerina A. Caudill, Rock Gardens Subdivision No. 2, Lot 141, District 9, $200,000
• Melissa J. Singleton, Melissa J. Stedina and Mark A. Singleton to Haley A. Pope and Eugene T. Pope, Willow Creek Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 15, District 9, $341,000
• Dwight A. Price to Robert Allen Quinn, Waterford Subdivision,, Lot 1, District 9, $211,000
• Kimberly Rop, Kimberly Karen Cutshaw Rop, Kimberly Cutshaw Rop and Steve Rop to Michael Schreiber and Caroline L. Schreiber, Lawrence Cutshaw Property, Lot 2R, District 9, $575,000
• Shawn Battin and Kirsty Battin to Eric M. Hamner and Carrie A. Hamner, Eleanor Porter Property, Lot 5, 8.39 Acres, District 1, $120,000
• Steven P. Lay, Teresa Lay and Teresa L. Lay to Jerry L. Fields Trustee, Tina E. Fields Trustee and Jerry L. Fields and Teresa E. Fields Trust Agreement, Jesse's View Estates, Lot 3, District 6, $465,000
• Robert Jerry Helton to Claudia Jean Orozco and John H. Orozco, Willow Creek Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 72, District 9, $318,000
• Curtis Stokes to Isaac J. Harris and Vanessa A. Harris, Tall Oaks Planned Community, Phase 2, Lot 26, District 14, $230,000
• Bryan R. Abell and Kelly R. Abell to Aubrey Brandon Rhymes and Laura Ellen Rhymes, Nuchols Property, Lot 1, 5.32 Acres, District 7, $875,000
• Jody Reno to Justin Hanlon and Miriam Hanlon, McNutt and Broyles Addition, Lots 9 and 10, Rule Street Alley #157, District 9, $200,000
• Bruce Baldwin to William R. Smallwood and Katherine M. Smallwood, Mattie Bledsoe to Carl Bledsoe Property, Lot 2R, District 9, $39,900
• Smithbilt LLC to Brock Allen Mildon, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 3, Lot 222, District 7, $303,350
• Kevin P. Morna, Melanie L. Moran, Kevin Moran and Melanie Moran to Joshua Belt and Kathleen Belt, Farmington View, Phase 3, Lot 108, District 10, $599,900
• Jessica Engelhardt and Marcus Engelhardt to Alan Lee Henning and Mary Jane Henning, Michael W. Haven Property, Lot 2, District 8, $245,000
• Brandon T. Fairbanks, Shaunia M. Fairbanks and Shaunia Fairbanks to Dom Team LLC, Brentwood Subdivision, Lot 62, District 19, $351,000
• Donna Lynn Marshall, Brandi Nichole Marshall and Brandy Nichole Marshall to 4B Properties LLC, Saffles Property, Lot 2, District 9, $104,625
• Glen P. Adcock and State of Tennessee, State Route 334, 0.784 Acres, $0
• Lisa J. Beason and Robert Beason to Faith L. Strange and Austin F. Strange, Kelso Property, Lot 1, District 1, $14,500
• Jean Dorismar and Sarah D. Dorismar to Dillon Scott Felkel, Plantation Hills Subdivision, Lot 44, District 9, $360,000
• Jeremy W. Mills and Amanda L. Mills to Hamilton Cheney Borden, Old Knoxville and Maryville Pike, District 9, $234,000
• Janice Kalliavas Trustee, Steven J. Kalliavas Trustee and The Janice Kalliavas Living Trust to Renee Reed Moore, Worthington, Phase 3, Lot 132, District 19, $410,000
• Robert Jason Luttrell and Robert J. Luttrell to Alexander M. Beaty and Shelley R. Beaty, Wildwood, District 12, $150,000
• Stacy K. Reed to Stacy Annear and Thomas Annear, The Village at Worthington, Lot 224, District 19, $400,000
• Amy Sims Solis and Amy Sims to Jeffrey Bradley and Shelly Kay Gunion, Riverview Addition, Lots 172 and 173, District 11, $205,000
• W & L LLC and W&L LLC to James Mooney and Heather Morris, Big Springs Ridge Road, 0.51 Acres, District 2, $300,000
• Michael L. Campbell and Mary Louise Campbell to James C. Tomiczek, Greenway Villages, Lot 8R2-3, District 19, $78,000
• Teena M. Tipton to State of Tennessee, State Route 115, 0.126 Acres, $0
• Roger Dean Bricker to Opendoor Property J LLC, Coleman Estates, Lot 4, District 6, $344,400
• Judy Enloe and JVE Properties and Investments to David Beaman, David L. Beaman, Laura K. Beaman and Laura Beaman, Springview Hills Subdivision, Lot 4, District 10, $425,000
• Dustin L. Barton and Ayla R. Barton to Marcos Nicholas Urrutia and Michelle Christine Urrutia, Mountain Trace Development, Lot 125, District 9, $410,000
• Ross Dylan Shapton to Cindy L. Herbella, Country Meadows Subdivision, Phase 3, Lot 99, District 8, $316,000
• Tressy N. Lauga to Eric J. Stevens and Kathryn D. Stevens, Homestead West, Phase 2A, Lot 84W, District 18, $70,000
• Tressy N. Lauga to Eric J. Stevens and Kathryn D. Stevens, Homestead West, Phase 2A, Lot 83W, District 18, $65,000
• Anne Henry Martha and Martha Anne Porter Henry to Foothills Property Group, Sherwood Forrest Addition No. 3, Lot 33, District 19, $290,000
• Gregory A. Xanders and Beth El Xanders to Matthew Scott Porter and Laura Elizabeth Porter, Meadowlands, Lot 11, District 11, $408,000
• Bobby G. Queen Jr. to Bobby G. Queen Jr. and Sarah J. Queen, Sheridan H. Queen Estate & The Properties of Jack E. Queen & Others Subdivision, Lot 2, $0
• Jennifer Nicole Hoskins and Garrett Brock Hoskins to Allan R. McClam and Hannah H. McClam, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 2, Lot 166, District 7, $419,000
• Bruce Ford, Bruce S. Ford, Shelley Ford and Shelly J. Ford to Kimberly A. Bitto, Cades Cove Reserve, Building 4, District 15, $377,900
• Nancy Burnette and Nancy Elaine Dickenson to Raul Holguin and Melanie Holguin, Echo Subdivision, Lot 24, District 11, $285,000
• Jessica M. Walker and Jessica Walker to Deborah Petersen and Timothy Petersen, Sequoyah Square, Lot 4R, District 9, $210,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Samuel E. Gamble and Pamela Kim Gamble, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 3, Lot 223, District 7, $295,950
• Helen W. Flynn to Joshua Goode and Dana Goode, St. Ives Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 25, District 9, $600,000
• Rubin Lublin TN PLLC Sub Trustee, Joshua Heidel and Kortnie Heidel to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, Rock Gardens Subdivision, Lot 79, District 9, $142,581.54
• Tristan Cooper and Mary Cooper to Judy Gerwels, Manor in the Foothills Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 60, District 7, $381,000
• George M. Petty to FHMW Properties LLC, Logan Hill Road, 0.72 Acres, District 10, $280,000
• Michael Peterson and Kathleen Peterson to David W. Kraus and Sandra S. Kraus, Rosewood Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 12, District 14, $690,000
• John C. Oescher and Martha C. Oescher to Allan Lawrence Barry and Julie Runner Barry, Chilhowee Road, District 13, $635,000
• Christine Byrd Farmer, Christine Byrd, Marcus L. Farmer, Kristin G. Buckner and Eugene Farmer Estate to Clara Barnard Smith, Henderson Heights Subdivision, Lot 47, District 9, $95,000
• Nicholas S. Creamer and Nicholas Creamer to Johnathan McCormick, Timberline Estates Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 110, District 5, $349,000
• Walter Leon Lambdin and Waler L. Lambdin to Rodger Mourning Jr. and Jillaine Mourning, Littlebrook Subdivision, Lot 1R, District 11, $430,000
• Moses Investment Group, Casey Moses and Robert L. Moses to John Oescher and Martha Oescher, Conor Cove Subdivision, Lot 8, District 1, $625,000
• Signal Mountain Group LLC to Rosalind Saavedra-Laine, Rosalind Saavedra Laine, Mark Laine Trustee and Mark Laine Revocable Living Trust, Spurgeon Lane, 22.003 Acres, District 13, $320,000
• TDP Investments LLC to David M. Lilley Jr. and Susan Lilley, Pinebrooke Point, Phase 3, Lot 24, District 1, $450,000
• Michael Lee Schreiber Jr. and Caroline L. Schreiber to James Rhoades and Bridget Rhoades, Lambert Estates, Lots 7 and 8, District 14, $360,000
• Erica Geary, Erica L. Fernwalt and Joshua Geary to Sarah Pimentel and Haroll Pimentel, South Hall Road, District 11, $240,000
• Kristle Wilson, Kristle Denison and George Jason Wilson to Jenna Leigh Smith, Bassel Subdivision, Lot 332, District 9, $230,000
• Alexander Ross Dunkin and Alex Dunkin to Sara Switzer, South Hall Subdivision, Lot 101, District 9, $185,000
• Randall Brian Evans, Rodney Shawn Evans, Vivian K. Evans and Vivian Kathleen Evans Estate to Alan L. Shropshire and Patricia A. Shropshire, Oxford Hills Subdivision, Lot 88, District 19, $360,000
• William E. Dale Jr. and M. Elizabeth Dale to Randy A. Nabors and Jeannie J. Nabors, Whittenburg Estates, Phase 1, Lot 31, District 12, $100,000
• Mitchell Canty and Paula Canty to Edward Brett Bronkhorst and Marina Ellen Bronkhorst, Sweet Grass Plantation Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 10, District 12, $125,000
• Wanda S. Walker, Wanda Sue Walker and Christina D. Walker Attorney-in-Fact to Kena Hahn and James Ryan Hahn, District 12, $390,000
• Artigue's Construction LLC and Artigues Construction LLC to Vernon Bartelson Bradley Trustee of the Bradley Veo, Bradley Vernon Bartelson Trustee and The Bradley Vernon Bartelson Revocable Trust, Grace Hills, Lot 6, District 13, $455,000
• Daniel P. Kestler and Donna Kestler to Heidi Elizabeth Schmutzler and Paul R. Schmutzler Jr., Holton Road, District 8, $285,000
• Timothy D. Padgett Pa Sub Trustee, Padgett Law Group Sub Trustee, Renee Kammer Trustee and Sonji K. Web to Regions Bank, Plainfield Addition, Lot 81, District 9, $38,250
• James H. Burbank and Elanor S. Burbank to Timothy Mark Chamberlain and Brookney Morrell Chamberlain, Woodhaven Subdivision, Lot 20, District 12, $560,000
• William P. Lyons to Nichole Buchanon, North Maryville Addition, Lot 2, District 9, $199,900
• Jerry L. Riggs and Virginia Marilyn Riggs to Jill R. Emert, Sevier Heights, Lot 38, District 9, $192,000
• Thomas H. Tate and Teresa B. Tate to Rachael Campbell Nuchols, College Addition, Lots 13 and 14, District 19, $298,500
• Koke Properties LLC to Bethany S. Pankratz, Sequoyah Heights Subdivision, Lot 20, District 4, $365,000
• Dwayne Knight and Janet Knight to Christopher Reneau and Rhonda Reneau, Big Valley Campground Subdivision, Lots 193 and 194, District 15, $195,900
• Herman J. Tallman and Karen R. Tallman to Jason C. Taylor, Harold G. King Estate, Lot 2, District 11, $700,000
• Parkway Development Inc. to Jason C. Taylor, Harold G. King Estate, Lot 1, District 11, $997,650
• James W. Rooks Jr. and Debra J. Rooks to Joel R. Hurst and Christine M. Hurst, Brandon Park Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 74, District 13, $264,000
• Nicholas W. Evenson and Jillian A. Evenson to Elliott Clements, Miser Station Road, 0.54 Acres, District 4, $244,500
• Matthew D. Bryan to Jose I. Deanda and Vita Virginia Villa Rameriz, Plainfield Addition No. 3, Lot 192, District 9, $159,758.93
• Kimberly Ann King Campbell, Karen Denise King, Kathryn Jeanne King Myers, Kathryn Jeanne King Durant and Marry Anna King to Matthew B. Junge and Kristina S. Junge, Green Meadow Addition No. 2, Lot 76, District 9, $389,900
