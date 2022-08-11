July 31-Aug. 6
• Natalie Hawkins to Robert James Burns and Melissa R. Burns, Wyndsong Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 15, District 2, $559,900
• Teddy Aaron Bush III and April Nicole Bush to Winterpast Development Topside LLC, East Old Topside Road, 0.58 Acres, District 11, $100,000
• Valarie Ogden Kaeding and Valerie Odgen Kaeding to Carolyn Melanson, River Plantation, Lot 13, District 14, $307,825
• William Edward Tipton and Rhonda Gail Tipton to Lamar Hedrick and Donna Hedrick, William Edward Tipton Property, Lot 1, District 5, $135,000
• Sharon E. Carter and Sharon Elaine Carter to Michael A. Raab and Lisa M. Raab, Ledbetter Property, Lot 2A, District 15, $160,000
• Cynthia Sue Crain to Barclay Group LLP, R. M. Johnson Property, Lot 3, District 19, $249,900
• Andy Rochelle to William Charles Weinaug II and Mary Sue Weinaug, East Lamar Alexander Parkway (US Highway 321 East), 3.264 Acres, District 18, $575,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Spencer K. Sinor and Kelci S. Sinor, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 3, Lot 228, District 7, $321,975
• Jake Thomas Julies and Julissa A. Julies to Thomas Bundy and Christina Bundy, Hilltop Vista Subdivision, Lot 28, District 19, $349,000
• Jeremy B. Bivens and Mazie T. Bivens to Kevin V. Gilmour and Melissa M. Gilmour, William S. Whitehead Property, Lot 2, District 6, $295,000
• Thomas M. McCoig and Karen D. McCoig to Susan Neubert, Mountain Trace Development, Lot 23, District 9, $240,000
• Xiuli Sun to Judith Hayes Pearson, Hunters Meadow Subdivision, Lot 5, District 10, $425,000
• Jason Wallace and Anna Wallace to Timothy A. Strickland and Tracy Jean Strickland, Friendsville/Miser Station Road, District 5, $600,000
• Rhoda Cameron to Jeff Guillot and Karen Guillot, Sawyers Green, Phase 1, Lot 8, District 13, $534,900
• Edward N. Lane Trustee, The Carolyn L. Lane FBO Edward N. Lanes Testamentary Trust, The Carolyn Lane Testamentary Trust and Edward N. Lane to Charlotte T. Simerly, Oak Park Avenue, District 19, $250,000
• Clark D. Pickens, L. O'Dell Pickens, L. O. Dell Pickens, Lurline Odell Pickens Estate, Clark Pickens and L. Odell Pickens to Jason Branam and Amy Branam, Doris Lane, 1 Acres, District 8, $300,000
• Beatrice S. Thompson to Wannis R. Bowen III and Heather C. Bowen, S. N. Yearout Addition, Lots 1 and 2, District 19, $71,000
• S. Dennis Hearon to Denisa M. Hearon, Wilson Property Indian Warpath Road, Lot 1A, 1.03 Acres, District 7, $138,000
• Raymond Ted Ousley, Bates C. Ousley, Elizabeth Ann Janes and Pauline Ousley Janes to Brookdale 245 LLC, Louisville Pike, 88.56 Acres, District 19, $900,000
• Dustin Teffeteller and Teena M. Tipton to State of Tennessee, West Cumberland Road, $0
• Sharon Lee Butler and Karen Rodriguez to Linda Joy Carleton, Rebecca Carleton Property, Lot 1R-1, District 2, $73,700
• Horace M. Brown Trustee, Chasity Mary Sue Cruse Trustee, The Horace M. Brown Living Trust and Horace M. Brown to Long Properties II LLC, Court Street, District 9, $200,000
• Sanya Weyerman to David E. Simerly Amerine Road, District 9, $5,000
• Arthur J. Menard and Mary A. Menard to David B. Smith, Robin L. Lane-Smith and Robin L. Lane Smith, Candlewood Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 39, District 12, $649,900
• Harley Wayne Heidelberg, Kelsie Paige Heidelberg, Kelsie Paige Adams and Kelsie Adams to Carico Properties, David Murrell Property, Lot 1, District 9, $250,000
• Michael D. Brantley and Donna K. Brantley to Ellis Scruggs, Janet H. Cooper and Carl J. Kirby Property, Lot 5, District 14, $40,000
• Bradley M. Bassitt, Naomi Bassitt and Brad Bassitt to Harold Ritter and Nola Ritter, Jackson Hills Subdivision, Lot 10, District 12, $420,000
• Richard Boyd Alphin and Kendra Dalton Alphin to Sundance TN LLC, Blackberry Mountain Residential Condominium, District 18, $4,350,000
• Elizabeth R. Smith to Sue Walls, Janie Fields Property, Lot 1, District 19, $150,000
• TDP Investments LLC to Jessie Bradford and Kayla M. Bradford, Pinebrooke Point, Phase 3, Lot 25, District 1, $475,000
• Sean E. Dennis and Rachel P. Dennis to Crystal A. Davey and Linda S. Verschelden, Hodge Hills, Lot 3, District 1, $475,000
• Stephen L. Gennoe to Thomas Anglin and Alexandra Anglin, Candlewood Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 36, District 12, $466,592
• Jesse D. Hughes, Sharon T. Hughes and Jesse Hughes to Kylee Lindsey, Chilhowee View Road, 0.598 Acres, District 8, $225,000
• Ronald Lee Kincaid to Sandra Warren, Springfield Subdivision, Lot 74, District 9, $265,000
• Kayla Marie Warren, Erica Paige Rogers, Sacha Michelle Purciful, Tessa Brooke Betz and Tessa Brooke Wilcox to Dustin William Holden and Charles Barrett Deubert, E. R. Gaskin Property Subdivision, Lots 39 P/O and 40 P/O, District 9, $158,000
• Kenneth Harnden to Christian Hendry and Amy Hendry, Jones Bend Road, 0.89 Acres, District 11, $565,000
• Eli W. Moore and Jennifer Moore to Signal Mountain Group LLC, Marble Hill Estates, Phase 2, Lot 33R, District 2, $105,000
• Joseph Craig Jett, Sam H. Jett Estate, Timothy Michael Jett and Joseph Craig Jett Attorney-in-Fact to Turner Homes LLC, Jett Road, 30.71 Acres, District 9, $1,462,500
• Austin B. Felty to Mona M. Coffman and Kevin L. Coffman, Leroux Subdivision, Lot 10, District 19, $388,000
• City of Maryville and Blount County to D. E. Watson Jr. and Rachel L. Watson, Laurel Branch Park, Lot 6R1, District 19, $375,000
• Max Hill and James Eli Fields to Long Properties II LLC, Broadway, District 9, $650,000
• Christopher M. Kawa and Christi S. Kawa to Jack Kawa, Sheets Property, Lot 2R-2A, District 19, $300,000
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Nicholas Ryan Davies, Morgan Park, Phase 1, Lot 14, District 19, $419,592
• Michael Campbell, Jama Campbell and Michael L. Campbell to Mark J. Kennedy and Christine H. Kennedy, Jackson Bend Subdivision, Lot 6, District 10, $5,300,000
• Jennifer Wilson to Joseph Patrick McCarthy, William Garland Property, Lot 1, District 8, $205,000
•Michael J. Woodward to Nancy R. Helton, Woodmont Addition, Lot 4, District 9, $325,000
• Scott Resnick to Brian C. Uihlein, Blackberry Mountain Residential Condominium, District 18, $13,000,000
• A+ Quality Carpentry LLC to Cynthia Womack Trust and Cynthia Womack Revocable Living Trust, Sunrise Addition, Lot 61R, District 9, $385,000
• Eugene Herrera and Carol Herrera to Michelle Honaker and Joshua Honaker, Cold Springs Subdivision, Lot 26, District 15, $35,000
• Taylor A. Stone to Chesnut Homes LLC, river View Second Addition, Lots 259 and 260, District 11, $165,000
• Ellis G. Chasteen and Madison Chasteen to Olivia Kaye Carrasquillo and Anthony David Carrasquillo, Meadowbrook Addition No. Two, Lot 125, District 9, $158,000
• Billie R. Jones to Theda Faye Levi, Christopher D. Levi and Mitchell S. Levi, Regal Tower Condominiums Garage Space, Lot 29, District 9, $15,000
• Clayton Eddie Pryor, Jeff Pryor and Todd Pryor to Scott Thomas and Deborah Thomas, McCammon Road, 3.5 Acres, District 13, $300,000
• Judy E. Ellis to William D. Smith and Serena Smith, Grandview Heights, Lot 75, District 9, $380,000
• M. Edwina Breeden and M. Edwina Murr to Cory Williams and Meranda Kaylee Williams, John Sing Property, Lots 5-8, District 11, $169,900
• Smithbilt LLC to Lucas Arthur Smith and Amy Lou Smith, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 3, Lot 229, District 7, $326,535
• Ronnie N. McGhee, Ronnie Newton McGhee, Dorothy J. McGhee and Dorothy Jean McGhee Attorney-in-Fact to Blount County Tennessee A Political Subdivision, Honeysuckle Road, District 19, $300,000
• Paul Edward Williams to Benjamin Miller and Brooke Miller, Foch Street, 0.33 Acres, District 19, $185,000
• Taylor Travis and Ashley Travis to Connie Gayle Henderson and Armour James Henderson, Six Mile-Chotah Road, District 7, $75,000
• Jimmie Cliett, Daniel Brian Morris, Sherry Cable Morris, Daniel Brian Morris Attorney-in-Fact and Daniel B. Morris to Ashley E. Bentley, Rock Gardens Addition, Lots 117 and 118, District 9, $120,000
• Gary Neace and Deborah J. Neace to Christopher Oconnor, Christopher O'Connor, Robin L. Oconnor and Robin L. O'Connor, Tammy and Hector Zeno Property, Lot 1, 0.573 Acres, District 14, $270,000
• Helen L. Gagnon to Kimberly Ann Heptinstall and Wanell Chapman, Southern Oaks Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 42, District 19, $324,400
• Harrison-Chilhowee Baptist Academy and The Kings Academy to Ezequiel Jose and Amparo M. Jose, Bays Mountain Overlook Subdivision, Lot 46, District 13, $280,000
• Gerald Carter Stephens, Gerald C. Stephens and Gregory C. Stephens Attorney-in-Fact to Gregory J. Melvin and Peggy S. Melvin, Windsor Park, Lot 89, District 9, $390,000
• Ashley Nicole Watkin and Bryce Anthony Watkin to Donald Ray Sanders and Melissa Renay Sanders, Fairmeadow Subdivision, Lot 6-R, District 6, $315,000
• Bruce Thompson and Tichey Rene Thompson to Jessica A. Olmedo and Jose de Jesus Olmedo, Bruce Thompson Property, Lot 1, District 7, $272,500
• Larry Trego to James Ferri and Eunitta Ferri, Sundown Resort, Lot 68, District 15, $165,000
• David Todd Vittetoe, Cynthia Lea Vittetoe and Cynthia Lea Jett to Ted Austin Eubank II and Kendra Ferolito, Westcliff Subdivision, Section 3, Phase 2, Lot 72, District 19, $440,000
• Caleb L. Compton, Emily Ann Compton, Caleb Compton and Emily Compton to Lyndsay M. Fortenberry and Corey T. Fortenberry, Leatherwood Estates, Lot 5, District 18, $335,000
• Michael Green and William Eugene Green to John T. Hopkins and Deborah L. Hopkins, Michael Green Property, Lot 1, District 2, $260,000
• Jerry R. Russell and Mary Kay Russel to Daniel McCullah and Candis McCullah, Kerr Property, Lot 1, District 5, $48,000
• The Ellis Family Revocable Living Trust and Carolyn D. Ellis Trustee to Kathy A. Queener, Royal Oaks, Section 2, Phase 2, Lot 361R-3, District 19, $395,000
• Frederick A. Casto and Cindy J. Casto to Steven c. Rinck and Carla M. Rinck, Fugate Meadows Subdivision, Lot 2R-2, District 8, $110,000
• Best Road Properties LLC to Richard Keith Dodge Trustee, Charlotte Jean Dodge Trustee and The 1998 Dodge Family Trust, Majestic Mountains, Lot 63, District 13, $60,000
