June 14 to June 20
• Allen Reid Sparks and Stacey Ann Sparks to Allen Reid Sparks Trust, Stacey Ann Sparks Trust and Sparks Family Trust, Brantley Park, Phase 2, Lot 85, District 9, $0
• Nelson Nathaniel Lee and Deborah Joyce Lee to Dwight A. Campbell and Dorothy A. Campbell, Fairview-Sentell Subdivision, Lot 30, District 6, $253,000
• D.R. Horton Inc. to Jarred Pekala, Farmington View, Phase 3, Lot 125, District 10, $273,070
• Matthew G. Davis to Charlotte Jean Oakley, The Village at Worthington, Lot 232, District 19, $221,000
• Drew D. Miles to Joseph Matthew Gordon and Mindy L. Gordon, Brantlin Reserve, Lots 4 and 5, District 19, $150,000
• Elizabeth Davis to Kevin M. Ross and Rachel M. Ross, Royal Oaks Subdivision, Section 1, Phase 2, Lot 306, District 19, $550,000
• Sharon Carpenter to Frans W. Deroos and Monica L. Deroos, Griffiths Mill at Mint Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 61, District 7, $239,900
• Daniel L. Moder to Adam Paul Nelson and Jessica Ann Nelson, Turnberry Vista Subdivision, Section A, Lot 3, District 19, $475,000
• Janie Denning and Paula Messier to Jackson C. Lindley and McKenzie Lindley, Hanna Everett and Clarks Addition to Maryville, Lots 9A and 9B, District 9, $140,400
• James Henry Jr. and Shirley Henry to Kathryn C. Miller, South Hall Subdivision, Lot 110, District 9, $127,000
• Charles B. Kime and Amanda M. Kime to Ryan B. Raper and Heather Gribble, Northfield Subdivision, Section 2, Phase 3, Lot 140, District 9, $340,000
• First Peoples Bank to William J. Quella and Valerie Quella, Jackson Bend, Lot 14, District 10, $39,900
• Ronnie Wilson and Rebekah Wilson to James E. Milner, L. Edward Williams Property, Lot 4, District 7, $180,000
• Trammell McMahan, Dorothy McMahan and Carla McMahan Wallace to Rick Warman and Tracy Warman, Big Valley Campground, Lot 146, District 15, $27,500
• Vinh Nguyen to Rant J. Saylor and Deborah S. Saylor, Dominion Downs, Lot 162R, District 7, $170,000
• Terri R. Apling and Shawn M. Boiko to Dylan Salmons and Christen Marcus, Parks Place Subdivision, Lot 24, District 9, $328,000
• Susan L. Moler and Rachel Irene Tyler Jones Estate to Susan L. Moler and Carolyn F. Moon, Holiday Hill, Section 1, Lots 7 and 8, District 18, $0
• Elizabeth D. Davis to David M. Butler and April B. Butler, Royal Oaks, Section 1, Phase 1, Lot 104, District 19, $330,000
• Christine Winemiller and Josh Winemiller to State of Tennessee, Meadows at Pine Lakes Condominiums, Acres 2.937, District 11, $0
• Bank of America National Association and PNC Bank National Association to Joseph A. Gugliotta Sr. and Terri L. Gugliotta, Lashbrooke Subdivision, Lot 20, District 10, $750,000
• Paul D. Steneck and Mary Linda Steneck to Brett L. McCauley and Suzette A. McCauley, Kinzel Springs Subdivision, Phase 5, Lot 75, District 15, $85,000
• Nicholas Hodge to Kathi A. Hart, Adleys Place Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 1, District 7, $217,000
• Linda L. Reeves Tallent to Linda Lee Tallent and Charles Allen Tallent, Lakewood Addition, Lot 54, District 10, $0
• Scott A. Dummitt and Ashley M. Dummitt to Daniel N. Chaney and Jennifer L. Zienin, The Park at Royal Oaks, Lot 117, District 19, $414,900
• John A. Loope to Brandon Bell and Madison Hensley, Woodland Acres Subdivision, Lot 16, District 10, $30,900
• Holrob-Holland Springs General Partnership and Strategic Acquisitions Group LLC to Clayton Properties Group Inc., Holland Springs Subdivision, Lots 1, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 46, 54, 55, 61, 68, 76, 83, 85, 96 and 97, District omitted, $805,000
• Joel Kerr to Brandon Dain Bertram and Alyssa Bertram, Brantley Park, Phase 1, Lot 18, District 9, $310,000
• Jeff Mohr and Laura Mohr to Ryan W. Mohr, Blount Development Company Property, Lot 27, District 9, $130,000
• Jerry Tod Zeiger and Lorrie Ann Zeiger to James Maples and Anita Mouse, Farmington View Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 22, District 10, $419,900
• Herb J. Newton to TN Land Holdings LLC, Carrs Creek Road, District 15, $350,000
• Pankratz Construction Inc. to Reyburn Angus and Jennifer Angus, Montgomery Farms, Phase 1, Lot 46, District 19, $252,900
• Elizabeth D. Davis and Dwight Price to James T. Hrom Sr. and Marie A. Hrom, Torrey Pines Cottages at Royal Oaks, Lot 9R, District 19, $309,900
• Nicholas J. Hodge to Kenneth A. Cassell and Tori L. Cassell, Adleys Place Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 2, District 7, $208,000
• Teresa Renee Powell to Scotty G. Builders Inc., Valley View Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 30, District 7, $32,000
• Rachel Vira Priest and John Michael Priest to Jacob D. Loofbourrow and Faith Loofbourrow, Hilltop Vista Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 45, District 19, $252,000
• Nicholas L. Seegraves and Michelle N. Seegraves to Melanie R. Boring and Daniel Nathan Boring, Everett Heights Subdivision, Lots 9 and 10, District 9, $138,500
• Kimberly S. Barker to Nicholas L. Seegraves and Michelle N. Seegraves, Jett Woods Subdivision, Lot 5, District 9, $300,000
• Ronald L. Greene and Vicky Greene to Scotty G. Builders Inc., Hugh Leonard Greene Estate Subdivision, Lot 8, Acres 1.004, District 4, $40,000
• Jake Evan Lee Burkes and Ryan Burkes to Dale W. Tourtelotte and Michelle Ann Tourtelotte, Hallmark Homes Inc. Subdivision, Lot 3, District 11, $125,000
• Johnny A. McCulley to Robert Bennett and Carmen Bennett, Rock Gardens Subdivision, Lot 64, District 9, $130,000
• Johnny A. McCulley to Robert Bennett and Carmen Bennett, Rock Gardens Subdivision, Lot 65, District 9, $185,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Sol Allen Miller and Robin Michele Miller, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 1, Lot 62, District 7, $238,520
• Smithbilt LLC to Timothy Adam Sereikis and Ashley Nicole Sereikis, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 1, Lot 63, District 7, $217,620
• Ronald Conner and Melissa A. Conner to James L. Theobald, Worthington, Section 2, Phase 4, Lot 312R, District 19, $283,000
• Sean Pharris, Skylar Pharris and Troy Pharris to Dara P. Harris, Asher Place, Lot 8R-2, District 8, $185,000
• Saddlebrook Properties LLC to Chad Cheatwood and Shanna Cheatwood, Meadows at Broady Place, Lot 10, District 19, $417,523
• Timothy Troutt and Melissa Troutt to Shane Weakley and Hannah Weakley, McCammon Acres, Lot 7, District 12, $180,000
• Jackie Leatherwood Shields to Sexton-Parman Properties LLC, East Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 105, District 9, $100,000
• Hickory Construction Inc. to CMH Homes Inc., Wildwood Partners and Hickory Construction Co. Property, Lot 1, Acres 1.496, District 12, $28,000
• Stephanie Gaines to Jordan Daniel Roberts and Maycee Chyann Roberts, South Hall Subdivision, Lot 117, District 9, $131,000
• William Norton and Gretchen Norton to Nicholas Swarthout and Stephanie Swarthout, Sawyers Green Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 21, District 13, $390,000
• Kenneth L. Stuckwish Jr. and Joyce Marie Stuckwish to Jerry Tod Zeiger and Lorrie Ann Zeiger, Rio Vista Subdivision, Section 1, Lot 2, District 4, $535,000
• Brian Conley to SBL Investments Properties LLC, Bay View South Subdivision, Section 4, Lot 44, District 13, $50,000
• William R. King and Amy L. King to Brian Schubmehl and Natosha Webb, Andover Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 89, District 9, $368,000
• Brandon Orr Properties LLC to James Williams and Marjorie Williams, Franklin Meadows, Lot 11, District 1, $269,000
• Chris Franklin and Chester Franklin to Dwight Price, Franklin Meadows, Lots 3, 5, 6, 7, 24, 25 and 26, District 1, $280,000
• Pankratz Construction Inc. to Benjamin S. Brackett and McKenzie C. Brackett, Griffiths Mill at Mint, Phase 2, Lot 10A, District 7, $234,900
• David Tolbert Edmonds and Larry Earl Edmonds Estate to Erick Cole and Trista Cole, Hidden Valley Addition, Lot 28, District 11, $185,900
• Laura E. Ogle and David L. Ogle to Kristin Ashley Riggsbee and Jonathon Michel Riggsbee, Grandview Heights Subdivision No. 2, Lot 16, District 9, $212,000
• Michael P. Gallagher and Janet M. Gallagher to Moses Investment Group, Wyndsong Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 116, District 2, $49,000
• Becky Giffin Tucker to Michael Woodward, Sterling Addition, Lot 12, District 19, $155,000
• Heather Gribble to Benjamin Arwine and Rebecca Arwine, Walker Road, District 8, $165,300
• Jonathan B. Jones II and Michelle R. Jones to James J. Decatur and Carolyn A. Decatur, Beuna Vista Addition No. 7, Lot 5, District 19, $369,900
• Kondaur Capital Corporation Trust and Matawin Ventures Trust Series to Perry L. Lester and Mary A. Lester, Little River Estates, Lot 49, District 15, $166,000
• Kyle Lee Enix to Matthew Pearce and Jessica Lauren Pearce, Fox Run Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 1, District 13, $280,000
• Paulette E. West and Brent F. West to Steven Lefebvre and Stephanie Lefebvre, Lakeview Addition, Lot 21, District 15, $77,000
• Eloy Gallegos and Anne Gallegos to Terry L. Tallent and Jennifer L. Tallent, Chilhowee Mountain Estate, Section 16, Lot 85, District 7, $70,000
• Rose Quiett to State of Tennessee, Meadows at Pine Lakes Condominiums, Acres 2.937, District 11, $0
• Francis H. Wood and Barbara Wood Garner to Timothy Handler and Cynthia Handler, Musket Ridge Subdivision, Lot 22, District 15, $35,000
• Billy J. Watson and Anna L. Watson to Cory Lee Crosby and Priscilla Sue Crosby, Griffin Estates, Section 1, Lot 5R, District 7, $254,390
• Dan E. Crawford to Jane M. Crawford Lemar, Dan E. Crawford and Jane M. Crawford Lemar Property, Lot 1, District 19, $30,000
• Jane M. Crawford Lemar to Dan E. Crawford, Duncan Drive, Acres 41.910, District 19, $565,000
