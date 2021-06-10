May 30 to June 5
• Kayla Jay to Michael Norris and Michelle Norris, Rocky Branch Road, Acres 0.536, District 14, $235,000
• Mary Ann Coy Revocable Living Trust to Baze Rice and Elyse Rice, Montvale Road, Acres 0.605, District 19, $195,000
• Hugh Hardman and Linda Hardman to the Hardman Revocable Living Trust, Hugh Hardman Trust and Linda Hardman Trust, J.W. Clabough Estate, Lots 1 and 2, District 12, $0
• Sheila Webb to Larry Chafin Jr. and Jackie Chafin, Big Valley Subdivision, Lot 128, District 15, $65,000
• Vicky Kear and Kevin Icenhower to Amanda Mullins, Mackenzie Place Subdivision, Lot 39, District 12, $250,000
• Brian Wright and Kristyn Wright to Douglas Cable and Kathy Cable, Glen-Abbey Subdivision, Lot 14, District 6, $230,000
• Alicia Teramo and Gustavo Kraayenbrink to Jordan Webber, Brookfield Subdivision, Lot 15, District 14, $218,000
• Kimberly Matlock, Joyce Wiggins Estate and Bobby Wiggins Estate to Mark Callison and Robin Callison, Zane E. Smith Property, Lot 2, District 14, $400,000
• MLT Properties GP and Megan Thomas to Erin Boehm, East Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 105, District 9, $179,900
• Kevin Davis and Jan Davis to Greenleaf Properties Development LLC, Kevin P. Davis and wife Jan R. Davis Property and Larry M. Williams and wife Regina H. Williams Property, District omitted, $560,000
• Marcie Thomas to Prentice Young and Haley Young, Rose Addition, Lot 7R, District 4, $40,000
• SR Development LLC to Balilim Holdings LLC, Bridgeway Park Subdivision, Lot 2R-1, District 19, $299,000
• HBM LLC to Brant Sloan and Jennifer Sloan, River View Addition, Lot 107, District 11, $213,420
• SBL Investment Properties LLC to Steven Gagne and Sylvia Gagne, Farm of the Smokies Subdivision, Lot 12, District 13, $80,000
• Eric Waller to Jesus Sanchez Hernandez and Sylvia Hernandez Martinez, Duncan Subdivision, Lot 6, District 9, $171,900
• Dennis Morgan and Virginia Morgan to William Shuler, Wayne A. Edmondson Property, District 14, $249,900
• William Baker and Emily Baker to Terri Skehan and Michael Skehan, Old Niles Ferry Road, Acres 29.487, District 6, $385,000
• Allen Feldkamp to Lowell Glover and Lynden Glover, Ansley Manor, Lot 11, District 14, $446,000
• Clifford Jones and Brenda Jones to Harold Garrett and Perla Garrett, Pflanzes West Maryville Subdivision, Lot 6, $155,500
• Michael Hoover and Breyanne Hoover to Jeremy Wallace and Dana Wallace, Generals Quarters, Lot 2, District 19, $365,000
• Andrew Still and Jacqueline Still to Jon Kidder, College Addition Subdivision, Lots 1, 2, 3 and 4, District 19, $420,000
• Charles Gentry and Lee Gentry to Marvin Gandy and Tracey Gandy, Self Hollow Road, Acres 27.736, District omitted, $149,900
• Teresa Stewart to Hannah Mason and Ashley Rodgers, Myrl Davis and Michael Stewart Property, Lot 2, Acres 0.99, District 8, $249,900
• Wayne Rexwinkle and Marisa Rexwinkle to Brandon Goodman and Janice Goodman, Worthington Subdivision, Lot 36, District 6, $207,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Jason White and Candice White, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 2, Lot 339, District 7, $257,035
• Johnny Sweet, Lenville Sweet and Rebekah Owens to Crystal Monroe and Anthony Williard, Allendale Subdivision, Lot 4, District 9, $202,000
• Timothy Padgett Trust, Padgett Law Group Sub. Trust, Danny Irwin and Tammy Irwin to Federal National Mortgage Association, Acres 7.38, District 17, $79,475.73
• Claude Velasco to Elena Leuciuc, Lowes Ferry, Phase 2, Lot 100, District 10, $120,000
• Sandra Rapey and Jeffry Rapey to Martin Chow, Carrs Creek Road, Acres 5.05, District 15, $444,500
• Frank Billips to Gerald Konrardy, Joseph Konrardy and Catherine Konrardy, Circle View Homes, Section 2, Lot 19, District 6, $257,900
• Belar Hunt III Trust, Doris Hunt Trust and Hunt Joint Revocable Trust to Frank Billips, Buena Vista Addition No. 5, Lot 45, District 19, $130,000
• Jonathan Goode and Joshua Goode to Sook Yee Foong, McNutt and Broyles Addition, Lot 33, Acres 0.190, District 9, $195,000
• Christian Brown Construction LLC to Melissa Trucks and Stephen Julia, Hunters Meadow Subdivision, Lot 43, District 10, $304,900
• David Ward and Kimberly Ward to William Roark Jr. and Judith Roark, Beverly Heights Addition, Lot 5, District 9, $190,000
• Christian Brown Construction LLC to Kimberly Delaney, Hunters Meadow Subdivision, Lot 3, District 10, $323,900
• Kimberly Delaney to Ben Delaney and Alicia Nuchols, Wooddale Estates, Lot 6, District 19, $220,000
• Simmons Bank to Thomas Eichman and Randy Dirmeyer, Sweet Grass Plantation, Phase 2, Lot 4, District 12, $399,900
• William Ball and Tonawanda Monroe-Ball to Benjamin Brown and Jodie Brown, Marble Hill Estates, Phase 3, Lot 53, District 2, $240,000
• Christian Brown Construction LLC to Jason Lang and Lauren Lang, Hunters Meadow Subdivision, Lot 33, District 10, $314,900
• Keith Law, Ruth Law and Amy Law to Jonathan Turner and Charity Turner, Keith Law and others Property, Lot 1, District 1, $385,000
• Christian Brown Construction LLC to Cole Carruthers and Madeleine Helton, Hunters Meadow Subdivision, Lot 23, District 10, $309,900
• Dennis Effler, Shirley Ward and Mable Effler to Shirley Ward and Robert Ward, Fieldview Road, Acres 1.185, District 14, $150,000
• Nicholas Hodge to Maria Davis, Adley's Place, Phase 2, Lot 4R3, District 7, $249,900
• Danny Brewer and Angela Brewer to Rick Collins and Linda Collins, Griffiths Mill at Mint, Phase 1, Lot 94, District 7, $335,500
• Morgan Carlson and Justin Carlson to Ty Lequire and Ashlynn Bledsoe, Rockford Heights No. 2, Lot 12, District 11, $115,000
• Public House on High LLC to Timothy Moore Jr. and Janessa Stultz, High Street, District 9, $270,000
• Madonna Kimbrell to Quyen Luong and Dolores Marquina, Smiley Property, Lot 1, District 4, $85,000
• Kelli Heard to Adam Osmundson and Danielle Osmundson, Willow Creek Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 68, District 9, $239,000
• Patsy Davis and Kimberly Murphy to Eric Carey and Caitlin Carey, Northwood Subdivision, Lot 91, District 9, $429,000
• Nathan Jones and Jessica Jones to Brandon Little and Mary Little, Fairview Heights Subdivision, Section 2, Lots 8 and 9, District 19, $266,500
• Robert Endsley and Susan Endsley to Clay Carroll, Miser Station Road, District 4, $220,000
• Samuel Weaver and Carol Weaver to Ryan Cesulka and Christina Cesulka, Look Rock Estates Subdivision Sheet No. 1, Lot 4, District 7, $189,500
• Langdon Properties LLC to William Bratrud, Lodwick Subdivision, Lot 12, District 11, $325,000
• Billy Milam and Rebecca Milam to William Brakebill III and Ruth Brakebill, Dominion Downs Subdivision, Lot 77, District 7, $230,000
• Michelle McPherson to Richmond Ivens, Acres 1.64, District 15, $365,000
• Colleen Dawson to Jessie Prater, River View Addition, Lots 26, 27, 52 and 53, District 11, $155,000
• Alex Oldham and Jessica Oldham to Michael Harris and Kelli Harris, Morganton Reserve, Phase 1, Lot 45, District 19, $373,000
• David Talley and Jennifer Talley to William Thomas and Miranda Talley, Southwind Subdivision, Lot 9, District 7, $450,000
• Dane Jenkins and Rebecca Jenkins to Terry Robinson, Huffstetler Property, Lot 2, District 6, $49,000
• William Adams and Mary Adams to Pamela Feener, Cold Springs Subdivision, Lot 6, District 15, $357,500
• William Thomas to David Talley and Jennifer Talley, Raulston View Subdivision, Lot 132, District 19, $250,000
• Terry Davis and Sandra Davis to Davis Talley and Jennifer Talley, Heartland Subdivision, Lot 12, District 2, $485,000
• Daniel Martin and Kim Martin to Darryl Ruble and Quella Ruble, Bruce and Frances Denton Property, Lot 3, District 19, $265,000
• Eric Etchison and Bonnie Etchison to David Ward and Kimberly Ward, Northfield Subdivision, Lot 95, District 9, $315,000
• Edgar Nuchols Revocable Living Trust to Robert Cate and Jessica Cate, Edgar H. Nuchols Property, Lot 1, District 19, $95,000
• Brent Pesterfield and Jennifer Pesterfield to Michael Wilson and Kaitlyn Wilson, Walter J. and Jackie L. Tulloch Property, Lot 2R-1, District 9, $274,900
• Joshua Kempfer to Urbano Mendez and Amanda Mendez, Springfield Subdivision, Lot 148, District 9, $160,000
• Pistol Creek Properties LLC to Bryce Nolen and Laura Nolen, Cochran First Addition to Maryville, Lot 11, Acres 0.238, District 9, $184,900
• Delie Bullock and Justin Bullock to Michael Roberts, Forest Avenue, District 9, $230,000
• Kenneth Maples to Ronald Sacco II and Mary Sacco, Kinzel Springs Subdivision, Phase 5, Lot 76, District 15, $39,500
• Thomas Hobbs to Thomas Hobbs and Debbie Hobbs, Rocky Waters Subdivision, Section 3, Lot 52, District 11, $0
• Cyrus Crowder to Cyrus Crowder Trust, No property information listed, $0
• Tammie Webb and Tammy Arnold to Yvette Venters, Dominion Downs Subdivision, Lot 97, District 7, $238,000
• Carol Sager to Jeffrey McKeel, No property information listed, $280,000
• Richmont Properties LLC to Stephen Morris and Gina Morris, Stonegate Subdivision, Lot 27, District 15, $45,000
• Rhonda Delozier to Sherry Ogle, No property information listed, $260,000
• Sunset Island Properties LLC to Marcia Hager, No property information listed, $124,000
• R&D Properties to Ernesto Morales and Eloisa Morales, Mountain View Mobile Home Subdivision, Section 3, Lot 28, District 13, $94,900
• Jeremiah Dennis to Brandon Ogle and Brittany Ogle, Spring Meadows Subdivision, Lot 15, District 13, $354,900
• Timothy Ivens and Linda Ivens to Preferred Homes LLC, Springview Subdivision, Lot 4, District 6, $40,000
• Connie McNeill to Bobbie Graham, Royal Oaks Legacy Villas Subdivision, Lot V258, District 19, $285,000
• Timothy Ivens and Linda Ivens to Preferred Homes LLC, Springview Subdivision, Lot 5, District 6, $40,000
• Daphne Cable Estate and Louise Russell Estate to Richard Caldwell and Kim Caldwell, East Main Street, District 9, $179,900
• James Abercrombie and Patricia Abercrombie to JLT Properties LLC, James D. Abercrombie Property, Lot 1, District 12, $500,000
• Tim Hesser and Traci Hesser to Jeremy Callais and Casie Callais, Whittington Subdivision, Lot 6, District 19, $740,000
• Larry Trego to Joseph Querin, No property information listed, $35,000
