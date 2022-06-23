June 12-18
• Daniel F. Johnson and Christine L. Johnson to Brittany G. Ryden and Thomas C. Ryden, Greenwood Subdivision No. Three, Section 2, Lot 52, District 7, $225,000
• Johnny Johnston to Krista Steveson, Johnston Property, Lot 2R-2R3, District 19, $259,900
• Lester Thelmore and Crystal Thelmore to Mark Oliver Steele and Wymberly Kay Steele, Wyngate Subdivision, Phase 3, Lots 40R and 39, District 6, $880,000
• Richard Steen and Kimberly B. Steen to Nadia Wieske, South Hall, Lot 109, District 9, $129,900
• Roy Edward Adams and Shelly Anne Adams to James M. Baker Co-Trustee, Jean M. Baker Co-Trustee and The Baker Family TBE Trust, Big Valley Campground, Lot 246, District 15, $168,000
• James M. Baker Co-Trustee, Jean M. Baker Co-Trustee, The Baker Family TBE Trust, James M. Baker and Jean M. Baker to Jennifer Holdaway, Cades Cove Reserve, Building 5, District 15, $379,900
• KLV LLC to Versie Luke Wilson Jr. and Sue Bingham Wilson, Oxford Hills Subdivision, Section 1, Lot 6, District 19, $540,000
• Debra K. Disbrow and William J. Disbrow to The Commentz Family Trust, Colleen Commentz-Ciminieri Trustee and Colleen Commentz Ciminieri Trustee, The Park at Royal Oaks, Lot 88, District 19, $639,000
• Jacob L. Thatcher and Madison Thatcher to Susan Slingerland, Wrights Ferry Pike, District 9, $240,000
• James Campbell and Lisa Campbell to James Stakely and Ariel P. Stakely, Sunset View Addition No. 4, Lot 29, District 19, $350,000
• Charles Johnathan Sitzlar to Ryan Nicholas Herron and Chris Ann Cortez Herron, Highland Acres Subdivision First Addition, Lot 231, District 19, $265,000
• Elise Morvant to Lisa M. Bell, West Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 119R, District 9, $400,000
• Edward C. Newell and Troy-Lynn Newell to Christopher Whitefield and Courtney Whitefield, Vintage Village, Lot 5R, District 19, $535,000
• Marion C. Merickel and Eric D. Merickel to Connor J. Shanahan, Royal Village Subdivision, Lot 6, District 19, $307,500
• Scott Alan Willocks, Teresa Ann Goddard Rocco, Roger Alan Goddard and Ramona Joy Goddard Best to Stanley Boyd Best Jr. and Romona G. Best, Bingham Lane, District 1, $50,000
• Robert Gordon Shumate, Richard Lee Tallent, Michael Warren Tallent, Michael Tallent, Joshua David Shumate, Teresa Tallent Shumate Estate and Joshua Shumate to Keith Edmonds, Carter Property, Lot 3, 5.43 Acres, District 6, $2,100,000
• Shannon Neumann and Zulikha Neumann to David Lynn Jolly and Susan E. Jolly, Stonegate Subdivision, Lot 29, District 15, $449,900
• James T. Bell and Kristine Bell to Patricia H. Aldridge, Windsor Manor, Phase 2R, Building 3, District 9, $365,000
• Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann PC Sub Trustee, Jerry Bridenbaugh Attorney, Samuel E. Kirk II and Samuel Ernest Kirk II to AK Investments LLC, Eagleton Properties Inc. Subdivision no. 1 of Eagleton Village, Lot 207, District 9, $115,700
• Peggy Ogle to Ashtyn White and Christian White, Lakeside Acres Subdivision, Lot 31, District 11, $200,000
• Rachel M. Mersinger and Luke Mersinger to Blake J. Robinson and Kirk Alan Merrifield, Fairview Addition, Lot 27, District 9, $250,000
• Helynn Sauter to Smokies Square One LLC, Hinkle Estates Subdivision, Lot 32, District 13, $229,594
• Gerald W. Weber and Angela A. Weber to Michale Sponaugle and Nicole Sponaugle, Channel Oaks Subdivision, Lots 43R and 13, District 5, $440,000
• Charles J. Dulin and Judy N. Dulin to Luke Mersinger and Rachel M. Mersinger, Asbury Estates Subdivision, Section 4, Lot 71, District 9, $460,000
• Timothy Whitehead and Kayla Whitehead to ARP Builders Inc., Majestic Mountains, Lot 48, District 13, $59,000
• Georgene Wade and Andrew Wade to M. Scott Patton and Valerie C. Patton, McIntosh Property, Lot 1, District 15, $900,000
• James L. Teffeteller, Rebecca Teffeteller, Nancy Delaurie, Susan T. Jurasas, Nancy Delaruie and Rebecca J. Teffeteller to Cesar Augusto Delgado Rohr and Blanca Marleny Lopez Vasquez, Henry Lane Estates, Lot 21, District 6, $110,050
• Thomas E. Holt to Robert Wilson II, Tabitha L. Cannon-Wilson and Tabitha L. Cannon Wilson, Wrights Ferry Road, 2.96 Acres, District 11, $50,000
• Randall F. Redmond Trustee, Randy Redmond Trustee, Frederick H. Redmond Estate, Frederick Redmond Estate, Randall F. Redmond and Randy Redmond to Suzanne Morra, Greenwood Subdivision No. Four, Lot 68, District 6, $335,500
• James R. Beirne and Joyce K. Beirne to Matthew Burd and Christa Burd, Smoky Hills Subdivision, Lot 23, District 13, $705,000
• John A. Emrey, Karen E. Collins and William G. Emrey III to Arlis Steel and Brittany Steel, Webb Road, 8.07 Acres, $1,150,000
• Harold R. Hord and Carol S. Hord to Schwartz Nanette and Randall O. Johnson, Bob Alcorn Property, Lot 2, District 19, $150,000
• Jeannie Patty Jones Trustee, William David Jones Testamentary Trust and Jeannie Patty Jones to RAAM TN LLC, Jeannie Patty Jones Trustee of the William David Jones Testamentary Trust Property, $725,000
• Cecil Patterson to Andrea L. Patrick, Joseph Reginald Watson and Martin Andrew Watson, South Hall Subdivision, Lot 111, District 9, $4,500
• Andrea L. Patrick, Joseph Reginald Watson, Martin Andrew Watson, Thelma M. Watson, William Allen Garner and William Arnold Watson to Da Mon L. Watson, Da'Mon Watson and Damon Watson, South Hall Subdivision, Lots 111 and 112, District 9, $219,300
• Rebecca J. Brigance Trustee, Rebecca J. Brigance and The Rebecca J. Brigance Living Trust to David A. Bryan and Sandra Bryan, Savannah Park Village, Phase 2, District 19, $537,500
• R. Steven Strader and Virgie H. Strader to Susan M. Callanan Trustee and The Susan M. Callanan Revocable Trust, Sequoyah Heights, Lot 46, District 4, $75,000
• Larry Moser and Larry Moser Sr. to Michael W. Livesay, Cloyds Church Road, 14.589 Acres, District 2, $219,000
• Ridgemont LLC to Ovidiu Ghita and Stefania Ghita, McDonald Property, Lot 4, District 10, $484,400
• Carol A. Speicher and Ronald S. Cole to Kathleen Sue Dobbins and Loretta Anne Dobbins, Griffitts Mill at Mint, Phase 2, Lot 16A, District 7, $400,000
• Thomas P. Giacomini and Erin C. Giacomini to Jasmine B. Suttles and Tim Beau Suttles, Pollard Valley Estates, Lot 12R, District 7, $925,000
• Bradley McGill and Brittany McGill to Matthew Ezell, Taryn Wiggins and Taylor Piseno, Montvale Pike, 0.5 Acres, District 8, $203,000
• Ben Steinberg and Samara Pitz to Traci Eggleston and Michael Eggleston, Hideaway Village Top of the World, Lots 32, 41 and 42, District 18, $115,000
• Robert Tolby Graham, Emily Mary Anderton-Graham, Emily Mary Anderton Graham, Robert Graham and Emily Graham to Alfredo Reyes Sr. and Dolores Reyes, Meadowbrook Addition No. 2, Lot 92, District 9, $200,000
• Chastity Fowler Skinner and Sonya Lynn Demarco to Jeffrey K. Long and Patricia L. Long, Look Rock Estates Subdivision, Lot 18, District 7, $650,000
• Louis M. Milliken and Marlene C. Milliken to Bobby M. Carey and Donna G. Carey, St. Thomas Subdivision, Lot 1R1, District 9, $480,000
• Kenneth R. Maples to Richard Michael Caprioli and Christine Gallery Caprioli, Kenneth R. Maples and Richard and Christine Caprioli Lot Line Adjustment, Lots 1 and 2, District 15, $$34,300
• William A. Morgan, Bonnie Morgan, Bonnie Lou Morgan, McMichael Taylor Gray LLC Sub Trustee, Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company NA Trust and Mortgage Assets Management Series I Trust to Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company NA Trust and Mortgage Assets Management Series I Trust, 5 Acres, Rocky Branch Road, 0.5 Acres, District 14, $199,969.60
• Smithbilt LLC to Daniel Porter, Manor in the Foothills Subdivision, Phase 3, District 7, $287,970
• Kenneth Caughron, Kenneth Earl Caughron, Janice Lynn Caughron, Janice Caughron and Nathan Caughron Attorney-in-Fact to C & M Holdings LLC Series 2, Highland Acres Subdivision First Addition, Lots 180 and 181, District 19, $200,000
• Ronald E. Lohr and Leonel Garcia, Vinegar Valley Road, 0.42 Acres, District 5, $120,000
• George G. Alexander Trustee, George G. Alexander Revocable Trust, Mary Ann B. Alexander Trustee and Mary Ann B. Alexander Revocable Trust to Kathy Lee Bansen, Six Mile Road, Lots 1 and 2, 5.001 and 11.570 Acres, District 7, $822,500
• Terry W. Lewis Trustee, Terry W. Lewis and The Terry W. Lewis Living Trust to Taylor Hepperly, Rocky Waters Subdivision, Section 4, Lot 88, District 11, $336,500
• Chris Hewlett and Shannon Hewlett to Joseph Caroccio and Karol Caroccio, Pate Property, Lot 9, District 14, $420,000
• William Houston Oldham and Mina V. Oldham to Hannah Shuler and Jason Lane Shuler, Youngs Mountain View Addition, Lots 9 and 11, Alley #291, District 19, $462,000
• Mary K. Teel to Kelly G. Brown and Stacie L. Brown, Quarry Hollow Road, District 5, $130,000
• Suzanne Morra and George W. Corrar Jr. to Ted Van Antwerp and Antwerp Ted Van, Valley View Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 15, District 7, $490,000
• Timothy R. Thomas and Jona E. Thomas to Brandon S. Grigaliunas and Angela D. Grigaliunas, Jeannie P. Jones Trustee Property, Lot 1R2, District 12, $219,000
• Tyler Cagle, Amanda Cagle and Amanda J. Cagle to Wanda Blonski, Dellwood Subdivision, Lot 32, District 9, $315,000
• Benjamin M. Crawley and Angela L. Crawley to Todd Barnes and Linda Barnes, Valley View Farms Subdivision, Lot 28, District 9, $475,000
• Michael Potter to Roy E. Chaney, Top of the World, Section 3, Lot 4, District 18, $15,000
• Teonna D. McCall and Teonna D. Renshaw to Pistol Creek Properties LLC, Duncan Subdivision, Lot 17, District 9, $160,000
• Harjit Singh and Kimberly Davis to Bradley Thomas, Highland Springs, Lots 47 and 48, District 13, $87,500
• Michael S. Rogers, Michael Shane Rogers, Kimberly Rogers, Kimberly S. Rogers and Kimberly M. Rogers to Daniel Logan Rogers and Abigail Rogers, Monger Estate, Lot 1, District 4, $542,000
• Robert Cooper, Robert E. Cooper and Susan Cooper to Barry Morris and Victoria Lucena, Highland Springs, Lot 3, District 13, $775,000
• Jeremy Thomas and Leah West Thomas to Mark W. Stout and Ginger R. Stout, D. W. Brooks Subdivision, Lot 4, District 9, $409,000
• VStar Hospitality LLC to Airport Hotel 9 LLC, Springbrook Corporate Center, Lot 15R, District 9, $5,350,000
• Theodore James Davenport and Nedine Davenport to Kenneth G. Miller and Angela F. Miller, Lashbrooke Subdivision, Lot 112, District 10, $1,230,000
• Lambert Land Company LP and LVL Management Company LLC to Roizy Gottesman and Buster B. Timg, Whittington Subdivision, Lot 26, District 19, $79,900
• Terminus Capital Investing LLC to Tamri Cutlip and Carole J. Sanders, Burchfields Saddle Ridge Addition, Section 7, Lot 3, District 18, $365,000
• Frances Owen and John Owen to William D. Davis and Mary K. Davis, Everett Avenue, District 9, $75,000
• Katherine B. Maners and Christopher B. Maners to Opendoor Property Trust I, Rocky Waters Addition, Lot 535, District 11, $509,400
• Opendoor Property Trust I and Opendoor Labs Inc., to Seferino Amayo Gonzalez and Maria Luisa Castro Guandulay, Lakeside Acres Subdivision, Lot 11, District 11, $350,000
• David L. Bruner and Carol D. Bruner to CMH Services Inc., Alcoa Trail, 0.96 and 3.10 Acres, District 11, $515,000
• Earl Hillard Watkins and Nannie E. Watkins to Edward Ashley Cardin and Carolyn Ann Cardin, H. G. Kidd Addition No. 1, Lot 13, District 6, $255,000
• Sarah Ann Lawson, Sarah Ann Ingram, Kyle Ingram and Sarah Ingram to Robert Tolby Graham, Emily Mary Anderton Graham and Emily Mary Anderton-Graham, H. G. Kidd Subdivision No. 1, Lot 37, District 6, $280,000
• LLG Trustee TN LLC Sub Trustee and John A. Ballew to RHBTN LLC, James M. Tipton, Quint Bougeois and Robert Saunders, Garner Lane, District 8, $34,395.06
• Kristi W. Oslonian to Michael Parker, Mountain View Vista Mobile Homes, Lot 2, District 13, $275,000
• James Carl Norton and Nancy Norton to Veronica Stott and Eric Stott, 15.04 Acres, District 13, $64,500
