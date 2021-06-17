June 6 to June 12
• Michelle Pakula to Douglas Ingrao and Cynthia Ingrao, Dominion Downs Subdivision, Lot 14R, District 7, $235,000
• Regions Bank and the Blount National Bank of Maryville to Nimesh Patel, Parkway Heights Subdivision, Lots 9, 10 and 11, District 9, $251,000
• Leconte Land Development LLC to Ronnie Luck and Nicole Luck, Bassell District, Lot 242, Acres 0.2204, District 9, $189,900
• Edward Mann to Richard Cowan and Barbara Hunter, Sundown Resort, Lot 51, District 15, $55,000
• Kenneth Stinnett, Kent Stinnett and Lisa Fiorucci to Sharon Hall and Steve Hall, Charles C. Clark First Subdivision, Lot 74, District 9, $185,000
• David Crocker and Ruth Crocker to William Reinke and Madeleine Reinke, Cold Springs Subdivision, Lot 13, District 15, $500,000
• Anca Smith to Timothy Baker and Cynthia Baker, Hinkle Estates, Section 4, Lot 12, District 13, $217,000
• Wayne McCarty and Lee Anne McCarty to Gordon Fisher, George Snoderly Estates, Lots 11 and 12, Districts 10 and 19, $260,500
• Rex Delph and Jacqueline Delph to Halli Walker, HA Harths Addition, Lots 27 and 28A, District 9, $145,600
• Gene Roberts to Randi Melton, Mint Road, District 7, $285,000
• David Webb and Misty Webb to Cheyenne Sharp and Charles Sharp, Travelers Rest Subdivision, Lot 27, District 9, $270,000
• Janet Gavlick to Michael Baish and Vicki Baish, Sandy Springs Road, District 19, $285,000
• Virginia Mathis to Robert Flynn and Vickie Flynn, Chapman Property, Lot 1, District 2, $425,000
• Lisa Coada to Felipe Salinas, River View Second Addition, Lots 48 and 49, District 11, $45,000
• Daniel Hale and Hale Investment Partnership to Steven Thomas and Christen Thomas, Worthington, Phase 3, Lot 116, District 19, $330,000
• Charles Sparks and Sharon Sparks to Craig Marshall and Amy Marshall, Leconte Drive, Acres 0.37, District 19, $285,000
• Mary McMahan to J. Randal Lamon and Karen Lamon, Highway No. 33, Acres 6.65, District 6, $160,000
• Daniel Orr and Tara Orr to Cave Creek Way LLC, Black Bear Hollow, Lot 7, District 15, $1,180,000
• Sherrod Sumpter, Deborah Rocco, Janet West, Dena Eakins and Lisa Anderson to Todd O'Talley Properties LLC, Grandview Heights Subdivision, Lots 69 and 70, District 9, $180,000
• James Burkett and Sally Burkett to Raas Holdings LLC, Tom Henry Hollow Road, Acres 0.554, District 15, $387,500
• Carol Schmid Co-Trust, Culver Schmid Co-Trust and Credit Shelter Trust to Tyler Momchilov and Becky Momchilov, Settlers Point Subdivision, District 15, $449,000
• Mark Persaud and Rachel Persaud to Darryl Riden, Weston Ridge Subdivision, Lot 8, District 13, $110,000
• Farmington Development Corporation to James Rice and Elizabeth Rice, Hilltop Vista, Section 2, Lot 83, District 19, $37,000
• Farmington Development Corporation to Lloyd Pratt and Justin Pratt, Hilltop Vista, Section 2, Lot 49, District 19, $32,900
• Helen Crooks Trust and Matt Crooks Jr. Irrevocable Administration Trust to Mindy Fiegle and Jacob Fiegle, Smoky View Estates, Section C, Lot 1, District 19, $122,500
• Mack Hughes to William Lyons, Thornhill Park, Lots 1 and 2, District 9, $5,000
• Orvie Smith to State of Tennessee, Lot 215, Acres 0.146, District omitted, $0
• Dustin Rauhuff to Erik Baudy and Theresa Baudy, Ford Addition No. 1 and 2, Lot 101, District 9, $156,000
• Paul Therrien and Analisa Therrien to Scotty Ecklind and Tamara Ecklind, Royal Oaks, Section 2, Phase 2, Lot 338, District 19, $325,000
• Jonathan Olive and Lawrence Olive to Matthew Ische, Lashbrooke, Lot 118AR, District 10, $90,000
• Benjamin Bacheller and Rebecca Bacheller to Colby Zethraeus and Rachel Zethraeus, Fairoaks Subdivision, Lot 54, District 8, $340,000
• Harmony Investments LLC to Ridgemont LLC, John A. McCall and Geraldine McCall Estates, Lot 2, District 1, $160,000
• Michael Campbell to Ben Jaggers, Lakeview Estates, Lot 17, District 11, $235,000
• Brian Trentham and Kristie Trentham to Dante Rogers, Beechwood Addition, Lot 48, District 9, $290,000
• Lindsay Brine to Billie Barber and Glenn Barber, Andover Subdivision, Phase 5, Lot 205, District 9, $375,000
• Christopher White and Angela White to Cynthia Thomas and Kathy Wilson, Cochran Place Condominium, Phase 6, Builder D, District 19, $267,000
• James Mathis to Alexander Aust and Haley Aust, Look Rock Estates, Lot 29R-3, District 7, $325,000
• Angela Karnes to Robert Colburn, District 9, $132,000
• Dennis Hooge and Sandra Hooge to Robert Smith and Susan Smith, Hinkle Estates, Section 4, Lot 27, District 8, $375,000
• Lamon and McDaniel Builders Inc. to Home Traders Group LLC, Candlewood Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 59, District 12, $33,000
• Tiffany Bell to Alfredo Rodriguez, Jennifer Velasco Perez and Macrina Perez Contreras, Blount Hills Addition, Lots 26 and 27, District 9, $40,000
• Joshua Travers and Lauren Travers to Hector Fernandez Jr. and Madison Fernandez, Creek Bridge, Phase 1, Lot 39, District 14, $251,000
• Walter Byers and Nina Byers to Nancy Lang, South Hampton Subdivision, Lot 4, District 7, $440,000
• Bobby Queen to Ronald Tymon and Tracey Farr, Junaluska Resort Area, Lot 38, District 10, $229,000
• Gene Bachman and Kellie Bachman to David Calfee and Sadie Calfee, Olympia Condominiums, District 9, $195,000
• Steven Sullivan and Virginia Sullivan to Samuel Perry and Briana Perry, Helenwood Heights Subdivision, Lot 9, District 11, $285,000
• Emam Fatah and Anna Fatah to Travis Webb and Caroline Webb, Morganton Acres, Lot 7R, District 19, $361,000
• Dwight Shepard and Sharron Shepard to Dillon Everett, Campers Paradise Top o' the World, Lots 143, 144, 145, 182, 183 and 184, District 18, $5,800
• Dwight Shepard and Sharron Shepard to Dillon Everett, Campers Paradise Top o' the World, Lots 203, 204, 241 and 242, District 18, $17,900
• Stone Construction Group Inc. to Bernard Waggoner III, Frogpond Road, Acres 5.001, District 4, $199,900
• Phillip Cox and Kimberly Cox to Mikel Randolph and Angela Randolph, Sundown Resort, Lot 114, District 15, $56,500
• Cheryl Thomas, Anna King Estate, Brian King and Bradley King to Steve Loveday, Beverly Heights Addition, Lot 3, District 9, $150,000
• Tyler Moore to Majok Wol and Morgan Wol, Grandview Place, Lot 8, District 9, $235,000
• John Pollard to Matthew Huling and Alisha Huling, Valley View Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 51, District 7, $75,000
• Glenn Garman to Sarah Saniger and James Saniger, Browns Creek Subdivision, Lot 64, District 9, $330,000
• Lougenia Hutchinson and Jeanie Hutchinson to Winding Road Real Estate LLC, Stonegate Subdivision, Lot 58R, District 15, $10,000
• Lougenia Hutchinson and Jeanie Hutchinson to Winding Road Real Estate LLC, Stonegate Subdivision, Lot 61, District 15, $10,000
• Lougenia Hutchinson and Jeanie Hutchinson to Winding Road Real Estate LLC, Stonegate Subdivision, Lot 62R, District 15, $20,000
• Michael Hodgson and Vanessa Hodgson to Christopher Byam and Kayla Norris, Southern Oaks Subdivision, Phase 3, Lot 97R, District 19, $345,000
• Robert Bailey and Joey Bailey to Chandler Watts and Gianna Gaiser, Creekwood Addition No. 2, Lot 34, District 9, $325,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Marco Neri and Azucena Neri, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 2, Lot 338, District 7, $259,180
• Alejandro Santa and Carruth Lovin to Jon Tran and Sydney Tran, District 9, $176,000
• Blackberry Hotel Company to Keith Edmonds, McConnell Addtions, Lot 17, 18 and 19, District 9, $165,000
• Wanda Holder to Fred Murphy, Edna Ruth Murphy Estates, Lot 4, District 7, $0
• Wanda Holder and Fred Murphy to Wanda Holder and Kenneth Holder, Edna Ruth Murphy Estate, Lots 2 and 3, District 7, $0
• Outlander Group LLC to State of Tennessee, State Route 115 Bypass, Acres 0.111, District omitted, $0
• Alcoa Business Park LLC to Woodmere Ridge LLC, West Bessemer Street, Acres 6.587, District 9, $180,000
• William Geiszler Jr. to Patricia Hill, Houston Building, District 19; Governors Court Condominiums, $199,000
• Belle Tipton to Ricky Green and Melissa Green, Acres 0.55, District 8, $16,500
• Dale Whitehead to Sonya Marsh, Regal Tower Condominium, Section 1, District 9, $180,000
• Thomas White III to Sean Williams and Angela Williams, Lowes Ferry Road, Lots 5 and 5A, Acres 8.114, District 5, $132,100
• Robert Allison and Chelsea Allison to Brian Winbigler and Jennifer Winbigler, Lavista Subdivision, Lot 44, District 14, $221,000
• Alauna Levine and Ellis Levine to Christian Corral and Shasta Corral, East Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 100, District 9, $385,000
• David Richman to Christine Brooks, Vintage Village Subdivision, Lot 12, District 19, $500,000
• Stacy Jernigan and Michelle Jernigan to William Superdock and Shana Helton, Liberty Valley Acres, Lot 1DR-1A, District 1, $220,000
• Nicholas Lyons and Misty Lyons to Benjamin Henckle and Samantha Surdu, Harrison Hills Subdivision, Lot 18, District 12, $294,900
• Marshall Builders Inc. to ASI Builders Inc. to Anna Birch and Kaleb Birch, Mimosa Estates Subdivision, Lots 219 and 220, District 11, $314,900
• David Eubanks and Margaret Eubanks to Charles Pierce and Shelly Pierce, Lowes Ferry, Phase 3, Lot 145, District 10, $36,900
• Ronald Reno to Lloyd Davis Jr. and Donna Davis, James Anderson Property, Lots 2 and 3R, District 11, $248,000
• Jacob Wright to Nicholas Lyons and Misty Lyons, Smoky View Estates, Lot 1, District 19, $341,950
• James Saniger and Sarah Saniger to Brandon Murphy, Springfield Subdivision, Lot 16, District 9, $252,700
• Jeffrey Ochs Trust and Tammy Ochs Trust to Rex Russom and Lisa Russom, Cades Cove Reserve, Building 1, District 15, $260,000
• Terrell Carden Sr., Terrell Carden Jr. and Jennifer Creasy to Brett Sumner and Marlene Sumner, Cold Springs Subdivision, Lot 11, District 15, $449,000
• William Sutherland to Thomas Dubil and Kimary Dubil, Ghormley Estates and Joseph Gerald Sanchez Property, Section 3, Lot 1, District 6, $650,000
• Vonitta Tipton to Leo Sands, Acres 1.5, District 5, $50,000
• Wanda Dial, Ronald Roddy and Georgia Roddy to Justin Marcus and Megan Marcus, Six Mile Road, Acres 23.42, District 7, $235,000
• Sandra Davis, Nancy Reagan, Charles Reagan and Martha Reagan to Raymond Everhart, Wilkerson Pike, District 8, $80,500
• James Morrissey and Rosemary Morrissey to Mikel Clendenen and Lisa Clendenen, James Donald Hancox Trustee Property, Lot 1R, District 2, $195,000
• Amy Abercrombie to Michael Lasorsa, James and Patricia Abercrombie Property, Lot 2, Acres 3.89, District 12, $92,000
• Willard Covington and Deborah Covington to Willard Covington Trust, Deborah Covington Trust and the Covington Joint Revocable Trust, Wimbledon Subdivision, Lot 50, District 19, $0
• Kristopher Hull and Logan Hull to Cory McCormick and Cassandra McCormick, Wellworth Subdivision, Lot 4, District 12, $255,000
• CS Property Group LLC to Mark Shaw and June Love, Browns Creek Subdivision, Lot 60, District 9, $255,000
• Chance Oliver and Sara Oliver to John Parham and Jessica Ernsberger, Windsor Park Subdivision, Lot 29, District 9, $389,000
• Toni Kennedy and John Kennedy to Walter Goins and Christina Goins, Rocky Waters Subdivision, Lot 25, District 11, $477,000
• Gregory Lindsay and Caroline Lindsay to Connie McNeill, West Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 113, District omitted, $272,000
• Thomas Mitchell and Donna Mitchell to Amber Smith, Huskey Valley Subdivision, Lot 40, District 13, $150,350
• John Clabough to Scott Evers, John Clabough, Jr. Property, Lot 1, District omitted, $150,000
• Peachtree Pointe LP and PTP LLC to Tom Gallaher and Caren Gallaher, Osprey Point Subdivision, Lot 8, District 10, $1,250,000
• William Hardin III and Whitney Hardin to Clint Cheaney and Maryellen Cheaney, Sweet Grass Plantation, Phase 2, Lot 5, District 12, $460,000
• Justin Kelso and Jennifer Kelso to Kris Collins and Kimberlyn Collins, Brighton Meadows, Phase 3, Lot 28, District 7, $290,000
• Ruby Goodman to Myron Crowe, Top o' the World Estates, Section 2, Lot 13, District 18, $8,000
• Brandon Bailes and Sarah Bailes to Noah Christiansen and Lea Anne Christiansen, Rock Gardens Subdivision, Lot 146, District 9, $175,000
• LWGM Development, Leon Williams and Greg Mary to Justin Kelso and Jennifer Kelso, Centenary Downs Subdivision, Lot 17, District 1, $75,000
• Vestal Pilkington and Marion Pilkington to Dennis Greene and Julia Greene, Acres 3.472, District 6, $80,802.90
