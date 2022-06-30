June 19-25
• Jarred Pekala to Jeffrey Cox and Jill Christine Cox, Farmington View, Phase 3, Lot 125, District 10, $495,000
• Jonathan B. Berry and Rachel E. Berry to Bradley R. Ogle, The Morganton Reserve, Phase 2, Lot 27, District 19, $600,000
• Jon D. Moss and Jon Dean Moss to Michael A. Cody and Ann K. Barry, South View Subdivision, Lot 18, District 8, $483,000
• Jeffrey L. Pewitt and Karen Pewitt to Phillip Robinson and Yolanda Elizabeth B. Robinson, Jackson Bend Subdivision, Lot 15, District 10, $2,110,000
• Sandra S. King to Walter Glenn Blankenship and Linda Gail Blankenship, Turnberry Square, Phase 2, Building F, District 19, $350,000
• Allan G. Glessner Trustee, Kimberly A. Glessner Trustee and The Glessner Family Trust to Gregory G. Gillas and Kimberly K. Gillas, Twin Cove Lake Estates, Lots 44-47, District 10, $1,500,000
• Jason D. Brooks to Tyler Cagle and Amanda Cagle, St. Ives Subdivision, Phase 4, Lot 180, District 9, $505,000
• Eric Fisher to Graciela Garcia Rincon and Victorino Escamilla Rios, Ridge Road, 0.44 Acres, District 2, $142,500
• Loran B. Cunningham to Casey Jennings Bell and Molly Mae Bell, Fairview Heights Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 2, District 19, $315,000
• Sameh Attia, Heba El-Menawi and Heba El Menawi to Sarah Ingram and Kyle Ingram, Worthington Subdivision, Section 1, Phase 4, Lot 207, District 19, $465,000
• Jesus Monarrez and Franchesca Monarrez to GDP Properties LLC, Hill Street, District 4, $56,000
• Hugh Ladd and Christine Ladd to Kristine Pfister Bogart, James S. and Hazel J. Carrell Property, Lot 6, District 5, $190,000
• Samantha McKayla Brubaker to Marie Anne Wilson and Ryan Parker Wilson, Eagleton Properties Inc. Subdivision No. 1 of Eagleton Village, Lot 125, District 9, $190,900
• Suzanne Clothier and David Clothier to Melissa White, Turnberry Square, Phase 3, District 19, $365,000
• Jake Debuty and Donna Debuty to Payton Watson, J. M. Turner Farm, Lot 20, District 19, $190,000
• Larry A. Kelley and Pamela N. Kelley to Michael S. Crowley and Annemarie E. Crowley, Valley View Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 13, District 7, $584,999
• Jacob Dylan Holley and Melissa Sue Holley to Stephen K. Goodson and Aelise Goodson Reece, Rankin Ferry Loop Road, District 10, $611,000
• Douglas Sawyers and Jami L. Sawyers to Shannon Popik Hampson and Jeffrey Dean Fetters, Lashbrooke Subdivision, Lot 28, District 10, $270,000
• Faye C. Ferguson and Faye Ferguson to GDP Properties LLC, Cumberland Court, District 11, $115,000
• Ridgemont LLC to Angel Flores Banuelos Co-Trustee, Elsa Perea Banuelos Co-Trustee and The A. and E. Banuelos Living Trust, McDonald Property, Lot 6, District 19, $474,900
• Gailon O. Nelson, Lorrie Nelson and Lorrie J. Nelson to Kevin Bloodsworth and Brenda Bloodsworth, McSpadden Road, 11.209 Acres, District 8, $475,000
• Robert Lee Bandy and Peggy Bandy to GDP Properties LLC, Ed Shore Property, 0.77 Acres, District 19, $165,000
• Brian D. Greene and Maria D. Greene to Bradley S. Thomas, Floyd Stinnett Property, Lot 1, District 5, $99,900
• Glenda Mason and Glenda F. Mason to Deborah Brown and Michael Brown, Little River Camp Sites, Lot L-16, $300,000
• Jeffrey D. King and Elisabeth L. King to Melissa Clark and William Ronald Clark Jr., Little River Estates Addition, Lot 32, District 15, $675,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Jordan Vogel and Katarina Vogel, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 3, Lot 220, District 7, $271,550
• Charles Christopher Cooper and Cynthia Lee Cooper to Jamera Lee Massop, Mentor Road, 0.482 Acres, District 10, $260,000
• Bradley S. Carpenter and Breanna M. Carpenter to Phillip A. Radler and Mary C. Radler, Bay View South Subdivision, Section 4, Lot 67, District 13, $499,900
• Ellis Construction LLC and Nice Flippin Homes to Andrew K. Bolton and Leah M. Bolton, Walker School Road, 1.26 Acres, District 7, $365,000
• Mary L. Snyder to John K. Owen and Frances M. Owen, Raulston View Subdivision, Section 1, Lot 14, District 19, $352,000
• Allen Murray and Terri Murray to Jeffrey B. Hopper, Suzanne M. Hopper, Edmond Bridwell and Cindy Bridwell, Top of the World Subdivision, Section 3, Lot 11, District 18, $6,000
• Andy J. Allen and Jan Allen to Gary B. Coffman and Michelle A. Coffman, Littlebrook Subdivision, Section B, Lot 1, District 11, $565,000
• Andrew H. Canfield and Lisa Aubel Canfield to Flynn G. Vickers and Deanna J. Vickers, Oakhurst Addition, Lots 20 and 21, District 9, $515,000
• Melissa Sandt Gillette to Thomas E. Howard, Bob Wilson Subdivision No. 3, Lot 6, District 9, $210,000
• Bernice E. Ward to Eric Cravener and Colleen E. Cravener, Brighton Meadows, Phase 3, Lot 57, District 7, $399,900
• Roger D. Gaddis to Robert Shumate, Big Valley Subdivision, Lots 175 and 176, District 15, $155,000
• James Lyons, Rosslyn Lyons and James E. Lyons Jr., Happy Valley Cabin Sites, Lot 17, District 3, $65,000
• Armando Carbon, Diana J. Carbon and Diana Carbon to Michael J. Kelly Trustee, Mary C. Kelly Trustee and Kelly Family Trust, Coleman Estates, Lot 26, District 6, $455,000
• Luke W. Limpert, Luke Limpert, Nicole Limpert and Nicole K. Snow to Jacqueline Rose Robbins and Aaron Joseph Robbins, Brentwood Subdivision, Lot 78, District 19, $450,000
• Brandon D. Bertram, Alyssa M. Bertram and Alyssa Bertram to Spencer Levi Trentham and Darah Janan Trentham, Timberwinds Log Cabin Resort, District 15, $418,000
• Barry McManus to Sarah McManus, Rocky Waters Subdivision, Section 4, Lot 71, District 11, $260,000
• Marvin Lee Akins to Phillip J. Webb and Juanita M. Webb, Grand Vista, Lot 119, District 8, $191,900
• Alan Terry to Amber C. Basgall and Aaron L. Steich, Willow Creek Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 10, District 9, $370,000
• Michael L. Vincent and Nancy J. Vincent to Joseph Marion and Charlotte Marion, Little Mountain Acres, Lot 8, District 15, $425,000
• Tommy A. Clark, Mariam Carlton Garrett Little Estate and Carlton G. Little Estate to Jody B. Garnace and Sue C. Garnace, Hinkle Road, District 13, $650,000
• Ronald L. Paterson to Terry L. Thompson and Tara Nicole Thompson, Old Chilhowee Road, 2.48 Acres, District 14, $300,000
• William Calvert and Sherry Calvert to Kylie Sharon Blodgett, Benjamin Patrick Blodgett, Michael Keith Thompson and Suzanne Renee Thompson, Cades Cove Reserve, Building 5, District 15, $375,000
• The Hearing & Speech Foundation to The Helen Ross McNabb Center Inc., Henry Farley Addition, Lot 1, 0.744 Acres, District 9, $875,000
• Gary Rankin and Sandra Rankin to Steven P. Nagle and Amanda Marie Nagle, Candlewood Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 16, District 12, $655,500
• Debra M. Carter to Kenneth E. Kauffman Jr., Cold Springs Subdivision, Lot 9R, District 15, $385,000
• Jennifer Sprinkle Ledford, Patricia L. Sprinkle Estate and Jennifer Sprinkle to Jon Marcus Sanders and Sierra S. Thomas, Mentor Road, 0.99 Acres, District 10, $255,000
• Sandra Everett Johnson to Lori Renee Everett and James Everett Jr., Branton Road, 1.9 Acres, Country Lane, District 14, $225,000
• Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and Housing & Urban Development to Ineze E. Walker, Donna R. Kelsch and Arthur H. Kelsch, Windsor Manor Condominiums, Phase 1, Building 2, District 9, $250,000
• Alton B. Tuttle Jr. and Carol Tuttle to Zachary L. Billington and Bailey Billington, Green Valley Subdivision, Section 4, Lot 45-R, District 6, $250,000
• Rebecca Preston and Rebecca L. Preston to Ryan Boyle, Shelby Boyle and Patricia Lynn Parsons, John Johnson Property, Lot 3B, 1.34 Acres, $170,000
• Thomas D. Vaughn, Jannis Reeves, Thomas D. Vaughn Attorney-in-Fact, Joey Stafford, Joe Stafford, Sam McCampbell, Katherine McCampbell Shell, Kay McCampbell, James R. Vaughn and James Randall Vaughn to Dixon & Dixon LLC, Eggers Addition, Lots 3 and 4, 0.1676 Acres, District 9, $50,000
• Zachary Price to Justin Cook, East Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 4, District 9, $220,000
• Debrah Pack Forester Trustee and Debrah Pack Forester Living Trust to Deborah J. Templeman and Kevin D. Grant, Kinzel Springs Subdivision, Phase 4, Lot 52, District 15, $73,500
• Walter C. Hoo and Alyssa D. Hoo to Shannon Smith and Genevieve Smith, Northfield Subdivision, Section 3, Phase 3, Lot 53, District 9, $425,000
• David Wayne Henry, Sarah A. Henry Estate and Sarah Ann Henry Estate to Malcom J. Kerr, Raulston View Subdivision, Section 1, Lot 40, District 19, $360,000
• Tyler Ryan Eckhart to Marc Beecher and Karen Beecher, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 1, Lot 44, District 7, $315,000
• Whispering Winds Properties LLC to Joseph Keefe and Marty Keefe, St. Ives Subdivision, Phase 3, Lot 97, District 9, $157,500
• Andrea Stalsworth and William Stalsworth to Douglas J. Adamson and Kimberly A. Adamson, Moody Lonas Property, Lots 5 and 6, 2.12 Acres, District 12, $470,000
• Rufus B. King Jr. and Rebecca K. King to Shannon L. Foster Boline, Shannon L. Foster-Boline and Nancy E. Boline, Hidden Springs Subdivision, Lots 8 and 9, District 5, $1,500,000
• Grayson P. Beason and Allison B. Beason to Brooks C. Talley, Panorama Estates Subdivision, Lots 1 and 2, District 6, $244,900
• Michael H. Patrick and Paula R. Patrick to Lloyd Oslonian, Lager View Subdivision, Lot 16, District 6, $65,000
• Bobby D. Harvey and Christine A. Harvey to Linda Sue Young, Leatherwood Drive, 0.180 Acres, District 6, $180,000
• C. B. Aldridge, Mary Ann James Estate and Larry T. Demarcus Estate to Miguel A. Santiago Jr., Mary Gladys Bell Property, Lot 2, District 11, $300,000
• Joerg Schlueter Trustee and The Joerg Schlueter Living Trust to Lawrence Miller and Betty Miller, Grand Pines on the Creek Subdivision, Lot 18, District 1, $320,000
• James Timothy Webb and Rebecca Webb to Ronald T. Barksdale and Judy A. Barksdale, Flats Road, 2 Acres, District 18, $10,000
• Ricky W. Fields and Rickey W. Fields to Thomas F. McKnight, State Highway No. 33, District 9, $144,900
• Wilma Geraldine Crabtree and Geraldine Wilma Crabtree to David S. Johnson and Linda S. Johnson, The Morganton Reserve, Lot 81, District 19, $430,000
• Richard Lamar Howell and Debra S. Howell to Patrick J. Thornton and Leslee L. Thornton, Kinzel Springs, Phase 1, Lot 8, District 15, $650,000
• Joshua Daniel Spillers, Meagan Lauren Spillers and Meagan L. Donnell to April Townsend Carpenter and Mark Lynn Carpenter, Union Grove Pike, District 5, $195,000
• Mary Robinson and M. L. Robinson to John S. Mobley Jr. and Marjorie R. Mobley, Wildwood Road, District 12, $0
